Event to feature renowned lung cancer experts Dr. David Gandara and Dr. Johannes Kratz



DetermaRx™ the first and only predictive test for early stage lung cancer continues to see commercial success following launch in January 2020

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will host a webinar showcasing new data and real world usage of DetermaRx™, the company’s treatment stratification test that identifies patients with early-stage lung cancer at high risk for recurrence post-surgical resection who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaRx is the only predictive molecular test for the management of early-stage lung cancer. The webinar will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 11:30am PDT and is open to both clinicians and investors.

This test was launched in January 2020 and has received Medicare coverage. The evidence supporting the clinical utility of DetermaRx in impacting patient outcomes in lung cancer resulted in the creation of a new class of predictive tests for Medicare coverage – DetermaRx is the first and only test in that category. More than 40 hospitals across the United States have adopted the test despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature esteemed medical oncologist Dr. David Gandara, Director, Thoracic Oncology Program and Senior Advisor to Director, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Johannes Kratz, Director of Minimally Invasive and Robotic Thoracic Surgery and Van Auken Endowed Chair in Thoracic Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). They will be showcasing expanded prospective data demonstrating clinical utility in identifying high-risk patients at risk of recurrence, and significant impact on disease-free survival from adjuvant chemotherapy guided by DetermaRx results. Data from real world usage of the test now available via 40 academic and community hospitals across the country will also be presented.

Dr. Gandara is a world-renowned medical oncologist and recognized thought leader in lung cancer molecular diagnostics, with over 100 peer-reviewed publications including influential papers in NEJM, JAMA and Nature. His research interests focus on developmental therapeutics of new anti-cancer agents as well as preclinical modeling and clinical research in lung cancer. He is the principal investigator on an Early Therapeutics award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), where he leads an interdisciplinary team of clinical oncologists, pharmacologists, molecular biologists and statisticians in developing new anti-cancer agents in a variety of novel drug classes. He also leads a multispecialty team in the Southwest Oncology Group (SWOG), an NCI-funded national clinical research organization, in studies related to improving therapies for lung cancer and developing predictive biomarkers of therapeutic efficacy. Dr. Gandara received his M.D. from the University of Texas at Galveston and his B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. Kratz played a pivotal role in the development of DetermaRx during his time working with David M. Jablons, M.D. and Michael Mann, M.D. as a research fellow in the Thoracic Oncology Lab at UCSF. As Assistant Professor of Surgery and a Principal Investigator at UCSF, Dr. Kratz researches the genetic and immunological mechanisms that drive early-stage lung cancer, and his work has been published in leading medical journals including the Lancet, JAMA, and the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. Dr. Kratz has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors including the Partners Healthcare Resident/Fellow as Teacher Award, Willard M. Daggett Award, Edward Churchill Surgical Research Fellowship, Wyeth Scholarship of the American College of Surgeons, John E. Thayer Scholarship Award, Howard Hughes Medical Fellows Program Continued Support Award, Howard Hughes Medical Student Research Fellowship, and designation as a Soma Weiss Scholar. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Medical School and holds a Masters in Philosophy from Stanford.

Webinar Information

Date and Time: Thursday, July 30th 11:30am-12:30pm PDT

Register in advance:

https://oncocyte.zoom.us/webinar/register/7015948511568/WN_KKKgb05ATHSuIF2CptyTlg

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The Company recently launched DetermaRx™, a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence post-resection, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte is also developing DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that identifies patients more likely to respond to checkpoint immunotherapies.

DetermaRx and DetermaIO are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Oncocyte Forward Looking Statements

