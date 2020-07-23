SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the stock market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.



The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140785 . The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (888) 317-6003, passcode: 6531425 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (412) 317-6061, passcode: 6531425. Please dial the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, August 13, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 10146370.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s flagship brand of PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,700 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural product retail channel, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and our hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

ICR

Scott Van Winkle

617-956-6736

CVSciences@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com