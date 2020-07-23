ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $1.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.



“With solid growth in loans and deposits, a significant decline in deposit costs, and disciplined expense management, Atlantic Capital grew earnings before taxes and provision for potential credit losses at a strong pace from the first quarter of 2020 and from the second quarter of 2019. These solid operating results, along with another substantial addition to the allowance for credit losses, further buttress Atlantic Capital’s fortress balance sheet for the uncertain economic environment ahead. As the second quarter progressed, our borrowers generally reported improved business results and are cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2020,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter Highlights(1)

Capital ratios remained strong, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.0% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.8%.

Tangible book value per share increased to $14.72 from $14.54 at March 31, 2020.

Total loans held for investment increased $251.8 million, or 52.1% annualized, from March 31, 2020. Included in the increase are $234 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Average deposits from continuing operations increased $155.4 million, or 27.6% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Cost of deposits from continuing operations decreased to 0.22% from 0.75% in the first quarter of 2020.

Efficiency ratio improved to 53.8% compared to 55.0% in the first quarter of 2020.

Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.61% of loans held for investment compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020 was 1.80% of total loans held for investment.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million, or 10.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $782,000, or 14.8% annualized, from the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was primarily driven by the addition of the PPP loans during the second quarter.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.23% in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 38 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 18 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in loan yields and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits. The PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately 14 basis points on the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020 was 3.87%, a decrease of 147 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 90 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in loan yields was due primarily to the repricing of variable rate loans from declines in short term interest rates and the addition of lower yielding PPP loans. The PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately 22 basis points on loan yields for the second quarter of 2020.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020 was 0.22%, a decrease of 93 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 53 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations decreased 133 basis points to 0.33% from the second quarter of 2019, and decreased 76 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 13.

The provision for credit losses for continuing operations was $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $698,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 included an $8.2 million provision for loan losses and a $642,000 provision for unfunded commitments. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.29% of average loans in the second quarter of 2020 and 0.17% for the first six months of 2020.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Service charge income in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $1.1 million, an increase of $211,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $151,000 from the first quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease in service charge income was primarily due to the COVID-19 related impact on ACH volumes in our payments business. SBA income totaled $768,000, a decrease from $1.10 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an increase from $414,000 in the first quarter of 2020, primarily from an increase in loans sold during the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $350,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 and unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter as the seasonal decrease in first quarter benefits costs were offset by higher salaries and an increase in incentive accruals. Approximately $293,000 in incentive expense was incurred in the second quarter of 2020 related to COVID-19 pay for employees.

The year-to-date 2020 effective tax rate from continuing operations was 14.7% compared to 21.3% for the full year of 2019, and was impacted by lower pretax earnings as well as increased non-taxable securities income from municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $2.18 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $395.0 million, or 22.0%, from June 30, 2019 and an increase of $251.8 million, or 52.1% annualized, from March 31, 2020. Excluding the $234.0 million in PPP loans funded during the second quarter of 2020, loans held for investment increased $17.7 million, or 3.7% annualized. Consumer loans increased $55.0 million from March 31, 2020 to $113.1 million at June 30, 2020, due to the growth in a partnership with a fintech firm that offers CD-secured loans to its customers.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.61% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020 was 1.80% of total loans held for investment. Non-performing assets totaled $7.2 million, or 0.25% of total assets, as of June 30, 2020, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.27% of total assets, as of March 31, 2020.

Total average deposits from continuing operations were $2.41 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $507.9 million, or 26.7%, from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $155.5 million, or 27.6% annualized, from the first quarter of 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits were 33.8% of total average deposits from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 30.9% in the second quarter of 2019 and 31.6% in the first quarter of 2020.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.0% at June 30, 2020, a decrease from 11.6% at March 31, 2020 due to the increase in PPP loans in the second quarter. The estimated total risk based capital ratio was 14.8% at June 30, 2020 compared to 16.5% at June 30, 2019 and 14.9% at March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net

interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; (viii) tangible book value per common share; and (ix) allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward- looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our Current Report on Form 8- K filed on April 23, 2020, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.9 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Financial Information For the six months ended 2020 2019 June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data; Second First Fourth Third Second taxable equivalent) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2020 2019 INCOME SUMMARY (1) Interest income (2) $ 24,151 $ 26,246 $ 26,699 $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 50,397 $ 52,983 Interest expense 2,166 5,043 5,965 6,536 6,709 7,209 12,482 Net interest income 21,985 21,203 20,734 20,088 19,977 43,188 40,501 Provision for credit losses 8,863 8,074 787 413 698 16,937 1,512 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,122 13,129 19,947 19,675 19,279 26,251 38,989 Noninterest income 2,343 2,422 2,679 2,769 2,941 4,765 5,277 Noninterest expense 12,904 12,877 13,382 12,677 13,254 25,781 27,049 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,561 2,674 9,244 9,767 8,966 5,235 17,217 Income tax expense 712 550 2,104 2,198 1,957 1,262 3,768 Net income from continuing operations(2)(3) 1,849 2,124 7,140 7,569 7,009 3,973 13,449 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 617 22,143 — 21,080 Net income $ 1,849 $ 2,124 $ 7,140 $ 8,186 $ 29,152 $ 3,973 $ 34,529 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations — — — 0.03 0.92 — 0.86 Diluted earnings per share 0.09 0.10 0.32 0.36 1.21 0.18 1.41 Book value per share 15.64 15.47 15.01 14.81 14.46 15.64 14.46 Tangible book value per common share (3) 14.72 14.54 14.09 13.91 13.60 14.72 13.60 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average equity 2.20 % 2.56 % 8.65 % 9.77 % 34.38 % 2.38 % 21.07 % Return on average assets 0.25 0.32 1.08 1.32 4.79 0.28 2.64 Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations 3.23 3.41 3.38 3.52 3.61 3.32 3.73 Efficiency ratio - continuing operations 53.82 55.03 57.57 55.72 58.06 54.42 59.33 Average loans to average deposits 88.46 83.84 86.54 92.41 93.05 86.23 94.82 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 11.53 % 12.41 % 12.47 % 13.54 % 13.94 % 11.95 % 12.55 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.01 11.57 10.61 12.92 13.37 11.01 13.37 Tier 1 capital ratio 11.6 (4) 11.7 12.0 12.5 13.4 11.6 (4) 13.4 Total risk based capital ratio 14.8 (4) 14.9 15.0 15.5 16.5 14.8 (4) 16.5 SHARES OUTSTANDING Number of common shares outstanding - basic 21,477,631 21,479,986 21,751,026 22,193,761 23,293,465 21,477,631 23,293,465 Number of common shares outstanding - diluted 21,569,050 21,675,934 21,974,959 22,405,141 23,508,442 21,569,050 23,508,442 Average number of common shares - basic 21,472,462 21,689,038 21,876,487 22,681,904 23,888,381 21,580,855 24,369,106 Average number of common shares - diluted 21,535,040 21,842,175 22,053,907 22,837,531 24,040,806 21,688,712 24,527,392 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (5) 1.61 % 1.43 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.61 % 1.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 0.29 0.04 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.17 0.12 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.31 0.24 0.31 AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans - continuing operations $ 2,131,847 $ 1,890,184 $ 1,857,736 $ 1,801,629 $ 1,769,803 $ 2,011,016 $ 1,708,549 Investment securities 462,850 417,971 389,667 340,872 360,047 440,410 379,964 Total assets 2,932,716 2,686,266 2,626,388 2,453,438 2,440,502 2,809,491 2,633,713 Deposits - continuing operations 2,409,958 2,254,505 2,146,626 1,949,657 1,902,076 2,332,231 1,801,874 Shareholders' equity 338,027 333,480 327,543 332,291 340,119 335,754 330,519 AT PERIOD END Loans and loans held for sale $ 2,185,847 $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,524 $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,185,847 $ 1,789,740 Investment securities 457,749 466,405 399,433 329,648 348,723 457,749 348,723 Total assets 2,890,622 2,719,658 2,910,379 2,410,198 2,389,680 2,890,622 2,389,680 Deposits 2,407,631 2,225,119 2,499,046 1,854,272 1,851,531 2,407,631 1,851,531 Shareholders’ equity 335,980 332,300 326,495 328,711 336,715 335,980 336,715 (1)On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations.

(2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles. (4)Amounts are estimates as of June 30, 2020. (5)The ratios for the second and third quarters of 2019 are calculated on a continuing operations basis. (6)Annualized.







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Financial Information from Discontinued Operations Components of Net Income from Discontinued Operations For the six months ended 2020 2019 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second (in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2020 2019 Net interest (loss) income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (39 ) $ — $ 3,086 Provision for credit losses — — — — — — — Net interest (loss) income after provision — — — — (39 ) — 3,086 Service charges — — — — 46 — 527 Mortgage income — — — — — — 288 Gain on sale of branches — — — — 34,475 — 34,475 Other income — — — — (22 ) — (1 ) Total noninterest income — — — — 34,499 — 35,289 Salaries and employee benefits — — — — 330 — 2,757 Occupancy — — — — 71 — 410 Equipment and software — — — — 8 — 131 Amortization of intangibles — — — — — — 247 Communications and data processing — — — — 197 — 586 Divestiture expense — — — — 3,646 — 5,095 Other noninterest expense — — — — 101 — 459 Total noninterest expense — — — — 4,353 — 9,685 Net income before provision for income taxes — — — — 30,107 — 28,690 (Benefit) provision for income taxes — — — (617 ) 7,964 — 7,610 Net income from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ 617 $ 22,143 $ — $ 21,080







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 33,759 $ 27,536 $ 45,249 $ 24,206 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 33,038 114,829 421,079 52,932 Cash and cash equivalents 66,797 142,365 466,328 77,138 Investment securities available for sale 271,829 280,390 282,461 348,723 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $13 and $14 at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 185,920 186,015 116,972 — Other investments 28,811 27,140 27,556 31,912 Loans held for sale 1,153 — 370 — Loans held for investment 2,184,694 1,932,909 1,873,524 1,789,740 Less: allowance for loan losses (31,605 ) (24,896 ) (18,535 ) (18,186 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,153,089 1,908,013 1,854,989 1,771,554 Premises and equipment, net 22,494 22,533 22,536 20,037 Bank owned life insurance 67,127 66,761 66,421 65,874 Goodwill - continuing operations 19,925 19,925 19,925 19,925 Other intangibles, net 2,731 2,785 3,027 3,095 Other real estate owned 779 779 278 971 Other assets 69,967 62,952 49,516 50,451 Total assets $ 2,890,622 $ 2,719,658 $ 2,910,379 $ 2,389,680 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 883,662 $ 712,919 $ 824,646 $ 569,693 Interest-bearing checking 449,737 368,463 373,727 309,709 Savings 583 567 1,219 1,090 Money market 879,863 982,109 1,173,218 802,973 Time 131,353 66,793 44,389 33,902 Brokered deposits 62,433 94,268 81,847 134,164 Total deposits 2,407,631 2,225,119 2,499,046 1,851,531 Federal funds purchased 6,000 75,000 — 35,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 50,000 — — 82,000 Long-term debt 49,958 49,916 49,873 49,789 Other liabilities 41,053 37,323 34,965 34,645 Total liabilities 2,554,642 2,387,358 2,583,884 2,052,965 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019 — — — — Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,477,631, 21,479,986, 21,751,026, and 23,293,465 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively 224,520 224,233 230,265 256,791 Retained earnings 95,570 93,721 91,669 76,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,890 14,346 4,561 3,581 Total shareholders’ equity 335,980 332,300 326,495 336,715 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,890,622 $ 2,719,658 $ 2,910,379 $ 2,389,680







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 20,496 $ 22,426 $ 23,175 $ 23,541 $ 23,554 $ 42,922 $ 46,306 Investment securities 3,041 2,732 2,413 2,176 2,339 5,773 4,970 Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets 260 865 944 803 705 1,125 1,519 Total interest income 23,797 26,023 26,532 26,520 26,598 49,820 52,795 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,299 4,182 4,890 5,223 5,448 5,481 10,279 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38 — 157 390 270 38 270 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6 32 94 99 168 38 286 Interest on long-term debt 823 829 824 824 823 1,652 1,647 Total interest expense 2,166 5,043 5,965 6,536 6,709 7,209 12,482 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 21,631 20,980 20,567 19,984 19,889 42,611 40,313 Provision for credit losses 8,863 8,074 787 413 698 16,937 1,512 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,768 12,906 19,780 19,571 19,191 25,674 38,801 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 1,081 1,232 998 925 870 2,313 1,664 Gains (losses) on sale of securities — — — 253 654 — 654 Gains (losses) on sale of other assets — 5 — 140 (10 ) 5 (13 ) Derivatives income (10 ) 246 315 (293 ) (233 ) 236 (344 ) Bank owned life insurance 367 362 375 422 389 729 749 SBA lending activities 782 414 846 1,150 1,096 1,196 2,182 Other noninterest income 123 163 145 172 175 286 385 Total noninterest income 2,343 2,422 2,679 2,769 2,941 4,765 5,277 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,466 8,476 8,500 8,295 8,529 16,942 17,742 Occupancy 883 794 838 722 689 1,677 1,328 Equipment and software 763 779 769 842 753 1,542 1,492 Professional services 792 705 577 764 792 1,497 1,567 Communications and data processing 670 897 1,066 796 662 1,567 1,337 Marketing and business development 79 153 143 243 233 232 459 Travel, meals and entertainment 34 140 175 152 186 174 352 FDIC premiums 175 — — (193 ) 175 175 410 Other noninterest expense 1,042 933 1,314 1,056 1,235 1,975 2,362 Total noninterest expense 12,904 12,877 13,382 12,677 13,254 25,781 27,049 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,207 2,451 9,077 9,663 8,878 4,658 17,029 Provision for income taxes 358 327 1,937 2,094 1,869 685 3,580 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,849 2,124 7,140 7,569 7,009 3,973 13,449 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 30,107 $ — $ 28,690 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — — — (617 ) 7,964 — 7,610 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — — — 617 22,143 — 21,080 NET INCOME $ 1,849 $ 2,124 $ 7,140 $ 8,186 $ 29,152 $ 3,973 $ 34,529 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations — — — 0.03 0.93 — 0.87 Net Income per Common Share - Basic 0.09 0.10 0.33 0.36 1.22 0.18 1.42 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations — — — 0.03 0.92 — 0.86 Net Income per Common Share - Diluted 0.09 0.10 0.32 0.36 1.21 0.18 1.41 Weighted average shares - basic 21,472,462 21,689,038 21,876,487 22,681,904 23,888,381 21,580,855 24,369,106 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,535,040 21,842,175 22,053,907 22,837,531 24,040,806 21,688,712 24,527,392





Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 129,989 $ 23 0.07 % $ 177,063 $ 668 1.52 % Other short-term investments — — — 110 — — Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 247,668 1,581 2.57 253,937 1,680 2.66 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 215,182 1,814 3.39 164,034 1,275 3.13 Total investment securities 462,850 3,395 2.95 417,971 2,955 2.84 Loans 2,131,847 20,496 3.87 1,890,184 22,426 4.77 FHLB and FRB stock 16,842 237 5.66 12,678 197 6.25 Total interest-earning assets 2,741,528 24,151 3.54 2,498,006 26,246 4.23 Non-earning assets 191,188 188,260 Total assets $ 2,932,716 $ 2,686,266 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,415,069 1,115 0.32 1,393,541 3,767 1.09 Time deposits 96,362 58 0.24 55,775 52 0.37 Brokered deposits 83,228 126 0.61 92,188 363 1.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,594,659 1,299 0.33 1,541,504 4,182 1.09 Total borrowings 97,769 44 0.18 11,703 32 1.10 Total long-term debt 49,930 823 6.63 49,888 829 6.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,742,358 2,166 0.50 1,603,095 5,043 1.27 Demand deposits 815,299 713,001 Other liabilities 37,032 36,690 Shareholders’ equity 338,027 333,480 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,932,716 $ 2,686,266 Net interest spread 3.04 % 2.96 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 21,985 3.23 % $ 21,203 3.41 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.17 % 3.38 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset. Three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 129,989 $ 23 0.07 % $ 70,628 $ 450 2.56 % Other short-term investments — — — 3,993 32 3.21 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 247,668 1,581 2.57 280,639 1,848 2.64 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 215,182 1,814 3.39 79,408 579 2.92 Total investment securities 462,850 3,395 2.95 360,047 2,427 2.70 Loans - continuing operations 2,131,847 20,496 3.87 1,769,803 23,554 5.34 FHLB and FRB stock 16,842 237 5.66 14,435 223 6.20 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,741,528 24,151 3.54 2,218,906 26,686 4.82 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — — 30,198 47 0.62 Total interest-earning assets 2,741,528 24,151 3.54 2,249,104 26,733 4.77 Non-earning assets 191,188 191,398 Total assets $ 2,932,716 $ 2,440,502 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,415,069 1,115 0.32 1,175,237 4,733 1.62 Time deposits 96,362 58 0.24 32,358 50 0.62 Brokered deposits 83,228 126 0.61 106,524 665 2.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,594,659 1,299 0.33 1,314,119 5,448 1.66 Total borrowings 97,769 44 0.18 70,770 438 2.48 Total long-term debt 49,930 823 6.63 49,761 823 6.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,742,358 2,166 0.50 1,434,650 6,709 1.88 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations — — — 36,255 86 0.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,742,358 2,166 0.50 1,470,905 6,795 1.85 Demand deposits 815,299 587,957 Demand deposits - discontinued operations — 9,851 Other liabilities 37,032 31,670 Shareholders’ equity 338,027 340,119 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,932,716 $ 2,440,502 Net interest spread - continuing operations 3.04 % 2.94 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 21,985 3.23 % $ 19,977 3.61 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 21,985 3.23 % $ 19,938 3.56 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.17 % 3.54 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 153,526 $ 691 0.91 % $ 81,339 $ 913 2.26 % Other short-term investments 55 — — 7,815 118 3.04 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 250,802 3,261 2.61 300,255 3,962 2.66 Non-taxable investment securities (1) 189,608 3,089 3.28 79,709 1,196 3.03 Total investment securities 440,410 6,350 2.90 379,964 5,158 2.74 Loans - continuing operations 2,011,016 42,922 4.29 1,708,549 46,306 5.47 FHLB and FRB stock 14,760 434 5.91 13,487 488 7.30 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,619,767 50,397 3.87 2,191,154 52,983 4.88 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — - 235,384 4,588 3.93 Total interest-earning assets 2,619,767 50,397 3.87 2,426,538 57,571 4.78 Non-earning assets 189,724 207,175 Total assets $ 2,809,491 $ 2,633,713 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,404,305 4,882 0.70 1,125,253 8,988 1.61 Time deposits 76,068 111 0.29 11,049 88 1.61 Brokered deposits 87,708 488 1.12 93,903 1,203 2.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,568,081 5,481 0.70 1,230,205 10,279 1.68 Total borrowings 54,736 76 0.28 43,798 556 2.56 Total long-term debt 49,909 1,652 6.66 49,740 1,647 6.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,672,726 7,209 0.87 1,323,743 12,482 1.90 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations — — - 290,515 1,502 1.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,672,726 7,209 0.87 1,614,258 13,984 1.75 Demand deposits 764,150 571,669 Demand deposits - discontinued operations - 79,156 Other liabilities 36,861 38,111 Shareholders’ equity 335,754 330,519 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,809,491 $ 2,633,713 Net interest spread - continuing operations 3.00 % 2.98 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations (2) $ 43,188 3.32 % $ 40,501 3.73 % Net interest income and net interest margin (2) $ 43,188 3.32 % $ 43,587 3.62 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.27 % 3.61 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Loans Linked Year Over June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Quarter Year (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Change Change Loans held for sale Loans held for sale $ 1,153 $ — $ 370 $ 916 $ — $ 1,153 $ 1,153 Total loans held for sale $ 1,153 $ — $ 370 $ 916 $ — $ 1,153 $ 1,153 Loans held for investment Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 973,818 $ 760,062 $ 705,115 $ 697,412 $ 701,566 $ 213,756 $ 272,252 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 58,909 73,654 98,378 60,398 43,907 (14,745 ) 15,002 Owner occupied 366,847 359,026 357,912 352,842 313,310 7,821 53,537 Investment 474,565 477,451 460,038 452,285 409,629 (2,886 ) 64,936 Construction and land: 1‑4 family residential construction 11 2,706 4,009 5,186 3,696 (2,695 ) (3,685 ) Other construction, development, and land 128,980 124,116 123,531 139,991 195,260 4,864 (66,280 ) Mortgage warehouse loans — — 13,941 23,256 10,665 — (10,665 ) Total commercial loans 2,003,130 1,797,015 1,762,924 1,731,370 1,678,033 206,115 325,097 Residential: Residential mortgages 32,327 31,761 31,315 31,903 31,338 566 989 Home equity 23,689 23,479 25,002 25,638 24,303 210 (614 ) Total residential loans 56,016 55,240 56,317 57,541 55,641 776 375 Consumer 113,149 58,164 37,765 27,168 34,618 54,985 78,531 Other 22,160 25,488 19,552 22,533 24,126 (3,328 ) (1,966 ) 2,194,455 1,935,907 1,876,558 1,838,612 1,792,418 258,548 402,037 Less net deferred fees and other unearned income (9,761 ) (2,998 ) (3,034 ) (2,939 ) (2,678 ) (6,763 ) (7,083 ) Total loans held for investment $ 2,184,694 $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,524 $ 1,835,673 $ 1,789,740 $ 251,785 $ 394,954 Total loans $ 2,185,847 $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,894 $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 252,938 $ 396,107 PPP loans (1) $ 234,049 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 234,049 $ 234,049 Total unfunded commitments $ 749,321 $ 689,620 $ 743,958 $ 687,295 $ 637,559 $ 59,701 $ 111,762 (1) PPP loans are included in total loans held for investment.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Allowance for Credit Losses Activity and Credit Quality 2020 2019

Second First Fourth Third Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter

Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 24,896 $ 18,535 $ 18,080 $ 18,186 $ 18,107 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 — (854 ) — — — Provision for loan losses 8,222 7,409 787 413 698 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (1,479 ) (18 ) (344 ) (541 ) (588 ) Commercial real estate — (78 ) — — (47 ) Construction and land — — — — — Residential mortgages (36 ) — — — — Home equity — (125 ) — — — Consumer — — — (2 ) — Other — — — — — Total loans charged-off (1,515 ) (221 ) (344 ) (543 ) (635 ) Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 1 — 5 17 — Commercial real estate — 18 — — — Construction and land — — — 1 — Residential mortgages — 1 7 — — Home equity — — — — — Consumer 1 8 — 6 16 Other — — — — — Total recoveries 2 27 12 24 16 Net charge-offs $ (1,513 ) $ (194 ) $ (332 ) $ (519 ) $ (619 ) Balance at period end $ 31,605 $ 24,896 $ 18,535 $ 18,080 $ 18,186 Allowance for unfunded commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 2,838 $ 892 $ 836 $ 785 $ 631 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 — 1,275 — — — Provision for unfunded commitments 642 671 56 51 154 Balance at period end $ 3,480 $ 2,838 $ 892 $ 836 $ 785 Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments $ 35,085 $ 27,734 $ 19,427 $ 18,916 $ 18,971 Provision for credit losses under CECL Provision for loan losses 8,222 7,409 787 413 698 Provision for securities held to maturity credit losses (1 ) (6 ) - - - Provision for unfunded commitments(1) 642 671 - - - Total provision for credit losses $ 8,863 $ 8,074 $ 787 $ 413 $ 698 Non-performing loans $ 6,265 $ 6,515 $ 7,293 $ 6,770 $ 6,352 Foreclosed properties (OREO) 779 779 278 278 971 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,044 $ 7,294 $ 7,571 $ 7,048 $ 7,323 Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.45 % 1.29 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 1.02 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.61 % 1.43 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.29 0.04 0.07 0.11 0.14 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.35 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % (1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the provision for unfunded commitments was included in other expense and totaled $56, $51 and $154 for the fourth, third, and second quarters of 2019, respectively. (2)The third and second quarters of 2019 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis. (3)Annualized.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Deposits Linked June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Quarter Year Over (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Change Year Change DDA $ 883,662 $ 712,919 $ 824,646 $ 599,657 $ 569,693 $ 170,743 $ 313,969 NOW 449,737 368,463 373,727 240,427 309,709 81,274 140,028 Savings 583 567 1,219 1,081 1,090 16 (507 ) Money market 879,863 982,109 1,173,218 921,133 802,973 (102,246 ) 76,890 Time 131,353 66,793 44,389 30,782 33,902 64,560 97,451 Brokered 62,433 94,268 81,847 61,192 134,164 (31,835 ) (71,731 ) Total deposits $ 2,407,631 $ 2,225,119 $ 2,499,046 $ 1,854,272 $ 1,851,531 $ 182,512 $ 556,100 Payments clients $ 344,608 $ 483,585 $ 567,597 $ 286,373 $ 301,413 $ (138,977 ) $ 43,195 Average Deposits 2020 2019 Linked Second First Fourth Third Second Quarter Q2 2020 vs (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Change Q2 2019 DDA $ 815,299 $ 713,001 $ 718,298 $ 637,809 $ 587,957 $ 102,298 $ 227,342 NOW 462,051 382,178 320,637 295,106 314,601 79,873 147,450 Savings 574 650 1,098 1,085 956 (76 ) (382 ) Money market 952,444 1,010,713 1,006,449 895,102 859,680 (58,269 ) 92,764 Time 96,362 55,775 37,388 32,409 32,358 40,587 64,004 Brokered 83,228 92,188 62,757 88,146 106,524 (8,960 ) (23,296 ) Total deposits - continuing operations 2,409,958 2,254,505 2,146,627 1,949,657 1,902,076 155,453 507,882 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations — — — — 45,350 — (45,350 ) Total deposits $ 2,409,958 $ 2,254,505 $ 2,146,627 $ 1,949,657 $ 1,947,426 $ 155,453 $ 462,532 Payments clients $ 377,923 $ 419,630 $ 362,327 $ 289,526 $ 285,949 $ (41,707 ) $ 91,974 Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits - continuing operations 33.8 % 31.6 % 33.5 % 32.7 % 30.9 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits - continuing operations 0.33 % 1.09 % 1.36 % 1.58 % 1.66 % Cost of deposits - continuing operations 0.22 % 0.75 % 0.90 % 1.06 % 1.15 %







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation For the six months 2020 2019 ended June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second (in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2020

2019 Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation Interest income - GAAP $ 23,797 $ 26,023 $ 26,532 $ 26,520 $ 26,598 $ 49,820 $ 52,795 Taxable equivalent adjustment 354 223 167 104 88 577 188 Interest income - taxable equivalent $ 24,151 $ 26,246 $ 26,699 $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 50,397 $ 52,983 Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest income - GAAP $ 21,631 $ 20,980 $ 20,567 $ 19,984 $ 19,889 $ 42,611 $ 40,313 Taxable equivalent adjustment 354 223 167 104 88 577 188 Net interest income - taxable equivalent - continuing operations $ 21,985 $ 21,203 $ 20,734 $ 20,088 $ 19,977 $ 43,188 $ 40,501 Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations 3.17 % 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.60 % 3.27 % 3.71 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.02 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing operations 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.32 % 3.73 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation Net interest margin - GAAP 3.17 % 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.27 % 3.61 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.01 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.56 % 3.32 % 3.62 % Income before income taxes reconciliation Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 2,207 $ 2,451 $ 9,077 $ 9,663 $ 8,878 $ 4,658 $ 17,029 Taxable equivalent adjustment 354 223 167 104 88 577 188 Income before income taxes $ 2,561 $ 2,674 $ 9,244 $ 9,767 $ 8,966 $ 5,235 $ 17,217 Income tax reconciliation Income tax expense - GAAP $ 358 $ 327 $ 1,937 $ 2,094 $ 1,869 $ 685 $ 3,580 Taxable equivalent adjustment 354 223 167 104 88 577 188 Income tax expense $ 712 $ 550 $ 2,104 $ 2,198 $ 1,957 $ 1,262 $ 3,768 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 335,980 $ 332,300 $ 326,495 $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 335,980 $ 336,715 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) Total tangible common equity $ 316,055 $ 312,375 $ 306,570 $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 316,055 $ 316,790 Common shares outstanding 21,477,631 21,479,986 21,751,026 22,193,761 23,293,465 21,477,631 23,293,465 Book value per common share - GAAP $ 15.64 $ 15.47 $ 15.01 $ 14.81 $ 14.46 $ 15.64 $ 14.46 Tangible book value 14.72 14.54 14.09 13.91 13.60 14.72 13.60 Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 335,980 $ 332,300 $ 326,495 $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 335,980 $ 336,715 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) Total tangible common equity $ 316,055 $ 312,375 $ 306,570 $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 316,055 $ 316,790 Total assets $ 2,890,622 $ 2,719,658 $ 2,910,379 $ 2,410,198 $ 2,389,680 $ 2,890,622 $ 2,389,680 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) Total tangible assets $ 2,870,697 $ 2,699,733 $ 2,890,454 $ 2,390,273 $ 2,369,755 $ 2,870,697 $ 2,369,755 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.01 % 11.57 % 10.61 % 12.92 % 13.37 % 11.01 % 13.37 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment reconciliation Total loans held for investment $ 2,184,694 $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,524 $ 1,835,673 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,184,694 $ 1,789,740 PPP loans (234,049 ) — — — — (234,049 ) — Total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans $ 1,950,645 $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,524 $ 1,835,673 $ 1,789,740 $ 1,950,645 $ 1,789,740 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 1.61 % 1.43 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.61 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1.80 % 1.43 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.80 % 1.06 %



