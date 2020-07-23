Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Results in Mortgage Banking and Wealth Management

Well Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $25.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, up 8% or $1.8 million year-over-year. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.19%, tangible book value per share increased to $15.11 and Tier 1 capital increased to 16.4%.

For the second quarter of 2020, return on average tangible assets was 1.37%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 13.47%, and the efficiency ratio was 50.11%, compared to 0.11%, 0.95%, and 59.85%, respectively, in the prior quarter and 1.50%, 14.30%, and 53.48%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.33%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 13.09%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.81%, compared to 0.32%, 2.86%, and 53.61%, respectively, in the prior quarter and 1.59%, 15.17%, and 51.44%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019.

Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, "Maintaining support for our customers continues to be a top priority for us in this dynamic and challenging environment. Our branches remain open for drive-thru activity and lobby appointments only, and the significant majority of our non-retail associates are working effectively from home. We continue to maintain safety standards for both customers and associates, and I am grateful to the Seacoast associates for their continued dedication to serving our customers and communities in this unprecedented time."

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and Chief Operating Officer said, "We have had a longstanding commitment to maintaining a fortress balance sheet and strong capital levels, positioning us with a solid foundation despite the uncertainty of the economic outlook. Seacoast is committed to supporting its communities while maintaining strict underwriting standards and a robust liquidity position. Our mortgage banking and wealth teams delivered another quarter of record results, and we delivered $591 million in Paycheck Protection Program funding to our business customers. We continue to grow tangible book value per share, ending the period at $15.11, up 11% over the prior year. As circumstances evolve, we will continue to manage our balance sheet carefully and will help support the economic recovery of our communities from a position of strength."

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans

Seacoast worked with existing customers, and later with new customers, to help businesses access the Paycheck Protection Program. Through June 30, 2020, Seacoast has funded over 5,000 loans to companies totaling $591 million with an average loan size of $116,000 and a median loan size of $43,000. Fees earned by Seacoast, net of loan-specific costs, total $17 million and are deferred and recognized as an adjustment to yield over the expected life of the loans. Seacoast recognized net fees of $4.0 million and contractual interest of $1.1 million on PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a yield of 4.81%. There is significant uncertainty about how borrowers will seek and qualify for forgiveness, and therefore uncertainty about the expected life of these loans and the timing of recognition of the remaining $13 million in net fees.

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income was $25.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.01, for the prior quarter and $23.3 million, or $0.45, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $25.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $0.88 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted net income1 was $25.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.10, for the prior quarter and $25.8 million, or $0.50, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted net income1 was $30.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $50.0 million, or $0.96, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Net revenues were $82.3 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $8.6 million, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net revenues were $160.1 million, an increase of $12.8 million, or 9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted revenues1 were $81.0 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $6.9 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted revenues1 were $158.9 million, an increase of $11.1 million, or 8%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Net interest income totaled $67.3 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $7.1 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income was $130.4 million, an increase of $9.5 million, or 8%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, net interest income includes $5.1 million in interest and fees earned on PPP loans.
  • Net interest margin was 3.70% in the second quarter of 2020, 3.93% in the first quarter of 2020, and 3.94% in the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, increased liquidity levels through higher cash and cash equivalent balances that position Seacoast conservatively for market uncertainty resulted in 17 basis points of margin compression. Accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans increased net interest margin by 16 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 27 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, with the lower impact in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from lower levels of prepayments. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees earned on PPP loans was 8 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of fee accretion on acquired loans and interest and fees earned on PPP loans, the yield on loans contracted 26 basis points, impacted by lower market rates. Reflecting Seacoast's continued attractive deposit franchise, the cost of deposits decreased 26 basis points to 0.31%, the result of higher deposit balances and lower rates paid on deposits.
  • Noninterest income totaled $15.0 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income was $29.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 12%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Results for the second quarter of 2020 included the following:
    • Mortgage banking fees increased $1.4 million, or 61%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 to a record $3.6 million, reflecting continued strong demand in the residential refinance market and strength in the Florida housing market.
    • Interchange revenue declined in April but recovered to pre-pandemic levels by June, resulting in overall results consistent with the first quarter of 2020.
    • Service charges on deposits decreased $0.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 with lower NSF and overdraft fees resulting from higher customer deposit balances.
    • Seacoast's wealth management division reported a record-breaking quarter of new production in assets under management, with assets increasing $125.0 million in the quarter, resulting in AUM of $707.6 million. A majority of the new assets under management came late in the quarter, which should benefit revenue in future periods.
    • A decrease of $1.2 million in other income reflects the recognition of $0.9 million in revenue from SBIC investments in the first quarter of 2020 which did not recur in the second quarter of 2020, as well as fees waived to assist customers in the pandemic.
    • Gains on the sale of securities represented $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to negligible activity in the first quarter of 2020 and losses of $0.5 million on securities sales in the second quarter of 2019. Activity in the second quarter of 2020 included prudent repositioning of investments in collateralized lending obligation ("CLO") securities, with "A" rated securities sold and replaced with "AAA" rated securities.
  • The provision for credit losses was $7.6 million compared to $29.5 million in the prior quarter and $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, Seacoast adopted the new current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology, which requires that the allowance for credit losses reflect an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses in the portfolio as of the measurement date. On March 31, 2020, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.61%. The estimate on June 30, 2020 which, excluding PPP loans, totals 1.76%, builds prudent additional reserves in response to ongoing economic uncertainty.
  • Noninterest expense was $42.4 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 11%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense was $90.2 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 7%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Changes from the first quarter of 2020 consisted of the following:
    • Salaries and wages decreased by $3.5 million, or 15%. The first quarter of 2020 included $2.2 million in costs associated with the acquisition of First Bank of the Palm Beaches ("FBPB"), and $0.3 million in bonuses for retail associates who kept critical functions operating at full capacity through the early stages of the pandemic. In the second quarter, higher loan production driven by the PPP program resulted in higher deferrals of related salary costs, in accordance with ASC 310-20, lowering costs by $2.9 million. Offsetting increases resulted from the addition of staff from the FBPB acquisition, and temporary staffing in the customer support center to accommodate increased call volumes associated with the pandemic operating environment.
    • Employee benefits decreased by $0.9 million, or 21%, due to the seasonal impact on the first quarter of higher payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions, and lower health insurance costs in the second quarter of 2020.
    • Data processing costs decreased by $0.6 million. The first quarter of 2020 included merger-related costs of $0.8 million. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company incurred higher lending-related costs to support the administration of the PPP program.
    • Legal and professional fees reflect a decrease of $1.1 million attributed to merger-related costs incurred in the first quarter of 2020.
    • In the second quarter of 2020, the Company utilized the remainder of its previously issued FDIC small bank assessment credits to offset the current period expense. FDIC assessments expense is expected to be $0.5 million in each of the remaining quarters of 2020.
  • Seacoast recorded $7.2 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a tax benefit of $0.2 million in the prior quarter and income tax expense of $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Tax expense related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a tax benefit of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a tax benefit of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Second quarter adjusted revenues1 increased 4% compared to the prior quarter while adjusted noninterest expense1 decreased 3%, generating 7% operating leverage.
  • The ratio of adjusted noninterest expense1 to average tangible assets was 2.13% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 2.44% in the prior quarter and 2.34% in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Continuing Seacoast's commitment to careful expense management, the efficiency ratio was 50.1% compared to 59.8% in the prior quarter and 53.5% in the second quarter of 2019. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.8% compared to 53.6% in the previous quarter and 51.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

  • At June 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of $8.1 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.0 billion. Book value per share was $19.45, and tangible book value per share was $15.11, compared to $18.82 and $14.42, respectively, on March 31, 2020, and $18.08 and $13.65, respectively, on June 30, 2019. This resulted in a year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share of 11%.
  • Debt securities totaled $1.2 billion on June 30, 2020, an increase of $40.4 million compared to March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.2 million from June 30, 2019. During the quarter, $64.5 million of securities were sold resulting in a net gain of $1.2 million. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $165.0 million.
  • Loans totaled $5.8 billion on June 30, 2020, an increase of $454.8 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2020, and an increase of $883.9 million, or 18%, from June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding declined by $121.6 million compared to March 31, 2020.
    • Seacoast originated over 5,000 loans totaling $590.7 million through the PPP program through June 30, 2020, with an average loan size of $116,000.
    • Other loan originations were $310.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $323.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $406.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
      • As anticipated, and reflecting the economic impact of the pandemic, commercial originations during the second quarter of 2020 were $106.9 million, compared to $183.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $238.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.
      • Residential saleable loan originations were robust at $122.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $61.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.
      • Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $51.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.
      • Consumer originations in the second quarter of 2020 were $58.0 million, compared to $51.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.
    • Seacoast provided borrowers affected by the pandemic the ability to defer payments of loan principal and interest for periods ranging from three to six months. As of June 30, 2020, $1.1 billion in loans were in payment deferral status, 39% of which are scheduled to return to regular payments in the third quarter of 2020, and 61% in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the payment deferral period, Seacoast continues to recognize interest income.
  • Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $255.6 million on June 30, 2020. Seacoast remains committed to maintaining strict and careful underwriting, given the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy.
    • Commercial pipelines were $117.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $171.1 million as of the prior quarter end and $300.2 million as of June 30, 2019. The decline in the pipeline quarter over quarter was the result of a continued conservative approach on new credits given the uncertain economic outlook.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $94.7 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $75.2 million as of the prior quarter end and $46.7 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase reflects the impact of a vibrant refinance market and strength in the Florida housing market. Retained residential pipelines were $13.2 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $11.8 million as of the prior quarter end and $3.8 million as of June 30, 2019.
    • Consumer pipelines were $30.6 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $29.1 million as of the prior quarter-end and $26.9 million as of June 30, 2019.
  • Total deposits were $6.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, with Seacoast's strong deposit base showing an increase of $779.3 million, or 13%, sequentially and an increase of $1.1 billion, or 20%, from the prior year with increases in transaction and money market accounts partially offset by a decline in CDs, highlighting a continued attractive deposit mix. Increases in transaction and money market deposit accounts reflect customer growth, lower overall consumer spending levels, and the impact of government support programs enacted in the second quarter of 2020, including PPP and individual stimulus payments.
    • The overall cost of deposits declined to 31 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 from 57 basis points in the prior quarter, following rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March 2020.
    • Total transaction accounts increased 30% quarter-over-quarter and, as a percentage of overall deposit funding, increased to 55% of overall deposit funding from 50% at March 31, 2020.
    • Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits) increased year-over-year $403.1 million, or 14%, to $3.2 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $597.6 million, or 36%, to $2.3 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) decreased $178.6 million, or 23%, to $606.6 million.
    • On June 30, 2020, deposits per banking center were $133 million, compared to $118 million on March 31, 2020, and $113 million on June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.52% at June 30, 2020, 0.48% at March 31, 2020, and 0.47% at June 30, 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.57% at June 30, 2020, 0.55% at March 31, 2020 and 0.50% at June 30, 2019.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.58% at June 30, 2020, 1.61% at March 31, 2020, and 0.69% at June 30, 2019. The Company has assigned no allowance for credit losses to PPP loans, as the United States government contractually guarantees repayment. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at June 30, 2020, was 1.76%.
  • Net charge-offs were $1.8 million, or 0.12%, of average loans for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.0 million, or 0.07%, of average loans in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million, or 0.15% of average loans in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.15%.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $384,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • The Company does not have any purchased loan syndications, shared national credits, or mezzanine finance.
  • Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has not experienced any material increase in consumer or commercial line utilization.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 34% and 188% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 35% and 193% respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 32% and 176%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.
  • In this uncertain time, Seacoast will remain vigilant in maintaining its conservative credit posture.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 16.4% from 15.5% at March 31, 2020, and 14.6% June 30, 2019. The total capital ratio was 17.6% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.4% at June 30, 2020.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.19% at June 30, 2020, compared to 10.68% at March 31, 2020 and 10.65% at June 30, 2019. The decrease in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter was due to growth in the balance sheet, the result of PPP loans and associated liquidity increasing total assets.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 totaled $524.3 million, an increase of $399.8 million from December 31, 2019, as Seacoast took a conservative stance at the outset of the pandemic.
  • At June 30, 2020, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $135.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.4 billion. $881.7 million of debt securities and $764.1 million in residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)(Unaudited) 
 Quarterly Trends 
           
 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 
Selected Balance Sheet Data:          
Total Assets$8,084,013   $7,352,894  $7,108,511  $6,890,645  $6,824,886  
Gross Loans5,772,052   5,317,208  5,198,404  4,986,289  4,888,139  
Total Deposits6,666,783   5,887,499  5,584,753  5,673,141  5,541,209  
           
Performance Measures:          
Net Income$25,080   $709  $27,176  $25,605  $23,253  
Net Interest Margin3.70 % 3.93% 3.84% 3.89% 3.94% 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding53,308   52,284  52,081  51,935  51,952  
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)$0.47   $0.01  $0.52  $0.49  $0.45  
Return on (annualized):          
Average Assets (ROA)1.27 % 0.04% 1.54% 1.49% 1.38% 
Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)1.37   0.11  1.66  1.61  1.50  
Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)13.47   0.95  14.95  14.73  14.30  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets210.19   10.68  11.05  11.05  10.65  
Tangible Book Value Per Share$15.11   $14.42  $14.76  $14.30  $13.65  
Efficiency Ratio50.11 % 59.85% 48.36% 48.62% 53.48% 
           
Adjusted Operating Measures1:          
Adjusted Net Income$25,452   $5,462  $26,837  $27,731  $25,818  
Adjusted Diluted EPS0.48   0.10  0.52  0.53  0.50  
Adjusted ROTA1.33 % 0.32% 1.57% 1.67% 1.59% 
Adjusted ROTCE13.09   2.86  14.19  15.30  15.17  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio49.81   53.61  47.52  48.96  51.44  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a
Percent of Average Tangible Assets2		2.13   2.44  2.11  2.22  2.34  
           
Other Data:          
Market capitalization3$1,081,009   $965,097  $1,574,775  $1,303,010  $1,309,158  
Full-time equivalent employees924   919  867  867  852  
Number of ATMs76   76  78  80  81  
Full-service banking offices50   50  48  48  49  
Registered online users117,273   113,598  109,684  107,241  104,017  
Registered mobile devices108,062   104,108  99,361  96,384  92,281  
1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Second Quarter Strategic Highlights

Capitalizing on Seacoast's Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced how customers interact with Seacoast, accelerating the shift to digital for many customer segments. While branches remain open by drive-thru or lobby appointments, customers are also seeking the convenient security of mobile banking. Mobile banking logins have increased 11% compared to pre-pandemic periods, and have increased 20% compared to one year ago.
  • As the Paycheck Protection Program became available, Seacoast was able to adapt quickly to an automated solution with an existing technology partner to provide customers with faster access at the application stage. To support the forgiveness process, enhancements to the existing loan origination platform were rapidly developed, including a customer portal, which allows documents and loan information to be digitally uploaded directly onto the platform.
  • Substantially all non-branch staff have been working remotely since the beginning of the pandemic. In April of 2020, Seacoast conducted an associate survey, gaining feedback on the organization's response to the pandemic. Of the respondents who were working remotely, 95% stated that their productivity had increased or stayed the same as a result of working from home.

Driving Improvements to Operations

  • During the second quarter of 2020, Seacoast's website launched an artificial intelligence-enabled "chat-bot" tool that provides users with answers to frequently asked questions. This interactive self-service feature has facilitated nearly 10,000 interactions, giving customers quick access to the information they need while reducing call center volume and wait times.
  • Low interest rates fueling refinance demand combined with a strong Florida housing market have driven record levels of mortgage volume. In the first quarter of 2020, Seacoast introduced digital closing and notarization capabilities for residential mortgages and, in the second quarter, rolled out an end-to-end fully-electronic closing capability.

Fourth Street Banking Company Acquisition

  • Seacoast's acquisition of Fourth Street Banking Company, the holding company for Freedom Bank of St. Petersburg, is expected to be completed in August 2020, subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. Freedom Bank has also been supporting its customers in accessing the PPP program, with $55 million in PPP loans as of June 30, 2020. Loans on deferral represent 19% of Freedom Bank's total non-PPP loans outstanding. On June 30, 2020, Freedom Bank's total net loans were $312 million and total deposits were $359 million.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information
Seacoast will host a conference call on July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2020 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode 6599 321#; host Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting "Presentations" under the heading "News/Events." A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of July 24, 2020, by clicking here and using passcode 49804232.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com. The link is located in the subsection "Presentations" under the heading "Investor Services." Beginning the afternoon of July 24, 2020, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.1 billion in assets and $6.7 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 50 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Additional Information
Seacoast has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the proposed merger of Fourth Street Banking Company ("Fourth Street") with and into Seacoast and Freedom Bank with and into Seacoast Bank. The registration statement in connection with the Fourth Street merger includes a proxy statement of Fourth Street and a prospectus of Seacoast. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed to shareholders of Fourth Street. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. WE URGE INVESTORS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENTS/PROSPECTUSES AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGERS OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENTS/PROSPECTUSES BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Investors may obtain (when available) these documents free of charge at the SEC’s Web site (www.sec.gov). In addition, documents filed with the SEC by Seacoast will be available free of charge by contacting Investor Relations at (772) 288-6085.

Fourth Street, its directors, and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the merger of the proposed merger of Fourth Street with and into Seacoast. Information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation of Fourth Street and a description of its direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, or expect to acquire, including FBPB and Fourth Street, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, including Vision 2020, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of CECL; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

The risks relating to the FBPB merger and Fourth Street proposed merger include, without limitation: the timing to consummate the proposed merger; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed merger may not be satisfied; the risk that the merger is not completed at all; the diversion of management time on issues related to the proposed merger; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

Given the many unknowns and risks being heavily weighted to the downside, our forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that conditions will be substantially different than we are currently expecting. If efforts to contain COVID-19 are unsuccessful and restrictions on movement last into the third quarter or beyond, the recession would be much longer and much more severe. Ineffective fiscal stimulus, or an extended delay in implementing it, are also major downside risks. The deeper the recession is, and the longer it lasts, the more it will damage consumer fundamentals and sentiment. This could both prolong the recession, and/or make any recovery weaker. Similarly, the recession could damage business fundamentals. And an extended global recession due to COVID-19 would weaken the U.S. recovery. As a result, the outbreak and its consequences, including responsive measures to manage it, have had and are likely to continue to have an adverse effect, possibly materially, on our business and financial performance by adversely affecting, possibly materially, the demand and profitability of our products and services, the valuation of assets and our ability to meet the needs of our customers.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(Unaudited)     
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
 Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended 
               
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data)2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 2Q'20 2Q'19 
               
Summary of Earnings              
Net income$25,080  $709  $27,176  $25,605  $23,253  $25,789  $45,958  
Adjusted net income125,452  5,462  26,837  27,731  25,818  30,914  50,023  
Net interest income267,388  63,291  61,846  61,027  60,219  130,679  121,080  
Net interest margin2,33.70% 3.93% 3.84% 3.89% 3.94% 3.81% 3.98% 
               
Performance Ratios              
Return on average assets-GAAP basis31.27% 0.04% 1.54% 1.49% 1.38% 0.69% 1.37% 
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,41.37  0.11  1.66  1.61  1.50  0.78  1.49  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,41.33  0.32  1.57  1.67  1.59  0.86  1.55  
Adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,42.13  2.44  2.11  2.22  2.34  2.26  2.43  
               
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis39.96  0.29  11.04  10.73  10.23  5.17  10.35  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,413.47  0.95  14.95  14.73  14.30  7.27  14.57  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,413.09  2.86  14.19  15.30  15.17  8.02  15.14  
Efficiency ratio550.11  59.85  48.36  48.62  53.48  54.88  55.01  
Adjusted efficiency ratio149.81  53.61  47.52  48.96  51.44  51.68  53.62  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)17.00  18.84  18.30  19.53  18.93  17.90  18.19  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets410.19  10.68  11.05  11.05  10.65  10.19  10.65  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio88.48  93.02  90.71  88.35  87.27  90.59  88.87  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio87.40  90.81  93.44  88.36  88.53  87.40  88.53  
               
Per Share Data              
Net income diluted-GAAP basis$0.47  $0.01  $0.52  $0.49  $0.45  $0.49  $0.88  
Net income basic-GAAP basis0.47  0.01  0.53  0.50  0.45  0.49  0.89  
Adjusted earnings10.48  0.10  0.52  0.53  0.50  0.59  0.96  
               
Book value per share common19.45  18.82  19.13  18.70  18.08  19.45  18.08  
Tangible book value per share15.11  14.42  14.76  14.30  13.65  15.11  13.65  
Cash dividends declared              
               
               
1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.
3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.
4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).
    


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
  
 Quarterly Trends Six  Months Ended
              
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 2Q'20 2Q'19
              
Interest on securities:             
Taxable$7,573 $8,696  $8,500 $8,802  $8,933  $16,269  $18,052  
Nontaxable121 122  130 131  143  243  294  
Interest and fees on loans64,844 63,440  62,868 63,092  62,288  128,284  124,575  
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments684 734  788 800  873  1,418  1,791  
Total Interest Income73,222 72,992  72,286 72,825  72,237  146,214  144,712  
              
Interest on deposits1,203 3,190  3,589 4,334  4,825  4,393  8,698  
Interest on time certificates3,820 4,768  5,084 6,009  5,724  8,588  10,683  
Interest on borrowed money927 1,857  1,853 1,534  1,552  2,784  4,421  
Total Interest Expense5,950 9,815  10,526 11,877  12,101  15,765  23,802  
              
Net Interest Income67,272 63,177  61,760 60,948  60,136  130,449  120,910  
Provision for credit losses7,611 29,513  4,800 2,251  2,551  37,124  3,948  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses59,661 33,664  56,960 58,697  57,585  93,325  116,962  
              
Noninterest income:             
Service charges on deposit accounts1,939 2,825  2,960 2,978  2,894  4,764  5,591  
Interchange income3,187 3,246  3,387 3,206  3,405  6,433  6,806  
Wealth management income1,719 1,867  1,579 1,632  1,688  3,586  3,141  
Mortgage banking fees3,559 2,208  1,514 2,127  1,734  5,767  2,849  
Marine finance fees157 146  338 153  201  303  563  
SBA gains181 139  576 569  691  320  1,327  
BOLI income887 886  904 928  927  1,773  1,842  
Other2,147 3,352  2,579 3,197  2,503  5,499  4,769  
 13,776 14,669  13,837 14,790  14,043  28,445  26,888  
Securities gains (losses), net1,230 19  2,539 (847) (466) 1,249  (475) 
Total Noninterest Income15,006 14,688  16,376 13,943  13,577  29,694  26,413  
              
              
Noninterest expenses:             
Salaries and wages20,226 23,698  17,263 18,640  19,420  43,924  37,926  
Employee benefits3,379 4,255  3,323 2,973  3,195  7,634  7,401  
Outsourced data processing costs4,059 4,633  3,645 3,711  3,876  8,692  7,721  
Telephone / data lines791 714  651 603  893  1,505  1,704  
Occupancy3,385 3,353  3,368 3,368  3,741  6,738  7,548  
Furniture and equipment1,358 1,623  1,416 1,528  1,544  2,981  3,301  
Marketing997 1,278  885 933  1,211  2,275  2,343  
Legal and professional fees2,277 3,363  2,025 1,648  2,033  5,640  4,880  
FDIC assessments266    56  337  266  825  
Amortization of intangibles1,483 1,456  1,456 1,456  1,456  2,939  2,914  
Foreclosed property expense and net loss/(gain) on sale245 (315) 3 262  (174) (70) (214) 
Other3,933 3,740  4,022 3,405  3,468  7,673  7,750  
Total Noninterest Expense42,399 47,798  38,057 38,583  41,000  90,197  84,099  
              
Income Before Income Taxes32,268 554  35,279 34,057  30,162  32,822  59,276  
Income taxes7,188 (155) 8,103 8,452  6,909  7,033  13,318  
              
Net Income$25,080 $709  $27,176 $25,605  $23,253  $25,789  $45,958  
              
Per share of common stock:             
              
Net income diluted$0.47 $0.01  $0.52 $0.49  $0.45  $0.49  $0.88  
Net income basic0.47 0.01  0.53 0.50  0.45  0.49  0.89  
Cash dividends declared            
              
Average diluted shares outstanding53,308 52,284  52,081 51,935  51,952  52,807  51,998  
Average basic shares outstanding52,985 51,803  51,517 51,473  51,446  52,394  51,403  
              


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
    
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
            
Assets           
Cash and due from banks $84,178  $82,111  $89,843  $106,349  $97,792  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks 440,142  232,763  34,688  25,911  61,987  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 524,320  314,874  124,531  132,260  159,779  
            
Time deposits with other banks 2,496  3,742  3,742  4,579  4,980  
            
Debt Securities:           
Available for sale (at fair value) 976,025  910,311  946,855  920,811  914,615  
Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 227,092  252,373  261,369  273,644  287,302  
Total Debt Securities 1,203,117  1,162,684  1,208,224  1,194,455  1,201,917  
            
Loans held for sale 54,943  29,281  20,029  26,768  17,513  
            
Loans 5,772,052  5,317,208  5,198,404  4,986,289  4,888,139  
Less: Allowance for credit losses (91,250) (85,411) (35,154) (33,605) (33,505) 
Net Loans 5,680,802  5,231,797  5,163,250  4,952,684  4,854,634  
            
Bank premises and equipment, net 69,041  71,540  66,615  67,873  68,738  
Other real estate owned 15,847  14,640  12,390  13,593  11,043  
Goodwill 212,146  212,085  205,286  205,286  205,260  
Other intangible assets, net 17,950  19,461  20,066  21,318  22,672  
Bank owned life insurance 127,954  127,067  126,181  125,277  125,233  
Net deferred tax assets 21,404  19,766  16,457  17,168  19,353  
Other assets 153,993  145,957  141,740  129,384  133,764  
Total Assets $8,084,013  $7,352,894  $7,108,511  $6,890,645  $6,824,886  
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Liabilities           
Deposits           
Noninterest demand $2,267,435  $1,703,628  $1,590,493  $1,652,927  $1,669,804  
Interest-bearing demand 1,368,146  1,234,193  1,181,732  1,115,455  1,124,519  
Savings 619,251  554,836  519,152  528,214  519,732  
Money market 1,232,892  1,124,378  1,108,363  1,158,862  1,172,971  
Other time certificates 445,176  489,669  504,837  537,183  553,107  
Brokered time certificates 572,465  597,715  472,857  458,418  268,998  
Time certificates of more than $250,000 161,418  183,080  207,319  222,082  232,078  
Total Deposits 6,666,783  5,887,499  5,584,753  5,673,141  5,541,209  
            
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 92,125  64,723  86,121  70,414  82,015  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 135,000  265,000  315,000  50,000  140,000  
Subordinated debt 71,225  71,155  71,085  71,014  70,944  
Other liabilities 88,277  72,730  65,913  63,398  60,479  
Total Liabilities 7,053,410  6,361,107  6,122,872  5,927,967  5,894,647  
            
Shareholders' Equity           
Common stock 5,299   5,271  5,151  5,148  5,146  
Additional paid in capital 811,328   809,533  786,242  784,661  782,928  
Retained earnings 204,719   179,646  195,813  168,637  143,032  
Treasury stock (8,037) (7,422) (6,032) (6,079) (6,137) 
  1,013,309   987,028  981,174  952,367  924,969  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 17,294   4,759  4,465  10,311  5,270  
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,030,603   991,787  985,639  962,678  930,239  
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $8,084,013   $7,352,894  $7,108,511  $6,890,645  $6,824,886  
            
Common shares outstanding 52,991   52,709  51,514  51,482  51,461  
            


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA(Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
  
  
          
(Amounts in thousands)2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19
          
Credit Analysis         
Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans$1,714  $1,316  $2,930  $2,106  $1,621 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans37  (343) 295  5  220 
Total Net Charge-offs 1,751  973  3,225  2,111  1,841 
          
TDR valuation adjustments$21  $24  $27  $40  $27 
          
Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans0.12% 0.10% 0.23% 0.17% 0.13%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans  (0.03) 0.02    0.02 
Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans0.12  0.07  0.25  0.17  0.15 
          
Provision for credit losses - non-acquired loans$5,825  $25,688  $4,041  $2,241  $2,326 
Provision for credit losses - acquired loans1,786  3,825  759  10  225 
Total Provision for Credit Losses$7,611  $29,513  $4,800  $2,251  $2,551 
          
Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans$73,587  $69,498  $34,573  $33,488  $33,393 
Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans17,663  15,913  581  117  112 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$91,250  $85,411  $35,154  $33,605  $33,505 
          
Non-acquired loans at end of period$4,315,892  $4,373,378  $4,317,919  $4,010,299  $3,817,358 
Acquired loans at end of period879,710  943,830  880,485  975,990  1,070,781 
Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period576,450         
Total Loans$5,772,052  $5,317,208  $5,198,404  $4,986,289  $4,888,139 
          
Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period1.71% 1.59% 0.80% 0.84% 0.87%
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period1.58  1.61  0.68  0.67  0.69 
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans1.76  1.61  0.68  0.67  0.69 
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period3.29  3.36  3.83  3.76  3.76 
          
End of Period         
Nonperforming loans - non-acquired$22,248  $17,898  $20,990  $20,400  $15,810 
Nonperforming loans - acquired7,803  7,684  5,965  5,644  6,986 
Other real estate owned - non-acquired10,836  10,676  5,177  5,177  66 
Other real estate owned - acquired131  372  372  1,574  1,612 
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned4,880  3,592  6,842  6,842  9,365 
Total Nonperforming Assets$45,898  $40,222  $39,346  $39,637  $33,839 
          
Restructured loans (accruing)$10,338  $10,833  $11,100  $12,395  $14,534 
          
Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - non-acquired0.52% 0.41% 0.49% 0.51% 0.41%
Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - acquired0.89  0.81  0.68  0.58  0.65 
Total Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period0.52  0.48  0.52  0.52  0.47 
          
Nonperforming assets to total assets - non-acquired0.47% 0.44% 0.46% 0.47% 0.37%
Nonperforming assets to total assets - acquired0.10  0.11  0.09  0.11  0.13 
Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets0.57  0.55  0.55  0.58  0.50 
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Loans2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
          
Construction and land development$298,835  $295,405  $325,113  $326,324  $379,991 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied1,076,650  1,082,893  1,034,963  1,025,040  1,005,876 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied1,392,787  1,381,096  1,344,008  1,285,327  1,184,409 
Residential real estate1,468,171  1,559,754  1,507,863  1,409,946  1,400,184 
Commercial and financial757,232  796,038  778,252  722,286  701,747 
Consumer201,927  202,022  208,205  217,366  215,932 
Paycheck Protection Program576,450         
Total Loans$5,772,052  $5,317,208  $5,198,404  $4,986,289  $4,888,139 
          
 


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1(Unaudited) 
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
                   
 2Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'19 
 Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate 
                   
Assets                  
Earning assets:                  
Securities:                  
Taxable$1,135,698  $7,573  2.67% $1,152,473  $8,696  3.02% $1,169,891  $8,933  3.05% 
Nontaxable19,347  152  3.14  19,740  152  3.09  24,110  179  2.96  
Total Securities1,155,045  7,725  2.68  1,172,213  8,848  3.02  1,194,001  9,112  3.05  
                   
Federal funds sold and other investments433,626  684  0.63  87,924  734  3.36  91,481  873  3.83  
                   
Loans excluding PPP loans5,304,381  59,861  4.54  5,215,234  63,524  4.90  4,841,751  62,335  5.16  
PPP loans424,171  5,068  4.81              
Total Loans5,728,552  64,929  4.56  5,215,234  63,524  4.90  4,841,751  62,335  5.16  
                   
Total Earning Assets7,317,223  73,338  4.03  6,475,371  73,106  4.54  6,127,233  72,320  4.73  
                   
Allowance for credit losses(84,965)     (56,931)     (32,806)     
Cash and due from banks103,919      90,084      91,160      
Premises and equipment71,173      67,585      69,890      
Intangible assets230,871      226,712      228,706      
Bank owned life insurance127,386      126,492      124,631      
Other assets147,395      126,230      126,180      
                   
Total Assets$7,913,002      $7,055,543      $6,734,994      
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand$1,298,639  $297  0.09% $1,173,930  $834  0.29% $1,118,703  $1,150  0.41% 
Savings591,040  165  0.11  526,727  348  0.27  513,773  586  0.46  
Money market1,193,969  741  0.25  1,128,757  2,008  0.72  1,179,345  3,089  1.05  
Time deposits1,293,766  3,820  1.19  1,151,750  4,768  1.67  1,089,020  5,724  2.11  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase74,717  34  0.18  71,065  167  0.95  91,614  355  1.55  
Federal funds purchased and
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings		199,698  312  0.63  250,022  968  1.56  51,571  329  2.56  
Other borrowings71,185  581  3.28  71,114  722  4.08  70,903  868  4.91  
                   
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities4,723,014  5,950  0.51  4,373,365  9,815  0.90  4,114,929  12,101  1.18  
                   
Noninterest demand2,097,038      1,625,215      1,646,934      
Other liabilities79,855      62,970      61,652      
Total Liabilities6,899,907      6,061,550      5,823,515      
                   
Shareholders' equity1,013,095      993,993      911,479      
                   
Total Liabilities & Equity$7,913,002      $7,055,543      $6,734,994      
                   
Cost of deposits    0.31%     0.57%     0.76% 
Interest expense as a % of earning assets    0.33%     0.61%     0.79% 
Net interest income as a % of earning assets  $67,388  3.70%   $63,291  3.93%   $60,219  3.94% 
                   
                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.     
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.     


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1(Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 
 Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate 
             
Assets            
Earning assets:            
Securities:            
Taxable$1,144,086  $16,269  2.84% $1,178,087  $18,052  3.06% 
Nontaxable19,544  304  3.11  25,329  369  2.91  
Total Securities1,163,630  16,573  2.85  1,203,416  18,421  3.06  
             
Federal funds sold and other investments260,775  1,418  1.09  91,310  1,791  3.96  
             
Loans excluding PPP loans5,259,808  123,385  4.72  4,840,406  124,670  5.19  
PPP loans212,085  5,068  4.81        
Total Loans5,471,893  128,453  4.72  4,840,406  124,670  5.19  
             
Total Earning Assets6,896,298  146,444  4.27  6,135,132  144,882  4.76  
             
Allowance for credit losses(70,948)     (32,885)     
Cash and due from banks97,002      95,526      
Premises and equipment69,379      70,411      
Intangible assets228,791      229,382      
Bank owned life insurance126,939      124,172      
Other assets136,811      131,148      
             
Total Assets$7,484,272      $6,752,886      
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand$1,236,285  $1,131  0.18% $1,074,460  $1,989  0.37% 
Savings558,883  513  0.18  507,097  1,062  0.42  
Money market1,161,363  2,749  0.48  1,169,198  5,647  0.97  
Time deposits1,222,758  8,588  1.41  1,065,812  10,683  2.02  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase72,891  201  0.55  138,065  905  1.32  
Federal funds purchased and
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings		224,860  1,279  1.14  138,989  1,750  2.54  
Other borrowings71,149  1,304  3.69  70,870  1,766  5.03  
             
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities4,548,189  15,765  0.70  4,164,491  23,802  1.15  
             
Noninterest demand1,861,126      1,629,836      
Other liabilities71,413      62,949      
Total Liabilities6,480,728      5,857,276      
             
Shareholders' equity1,003,544      895,610      
             
Total Liabilities & Equity$7,484,272      $6,752,886      
             
Cost of deposits    0.43%     0.72% 
Interest expense as a % of earning assets    0.46%     0.78% 
Net interest income as a % of earning assets  $130,679  3.81%   $121,080  3.98% 
             
             
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA  (Unaudited)    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
     
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 
             
Customer Relationship Funding           
Noninterest demand           
Commercial  $1,844,288  $1,336,352  $1,233,475  $1,314,102  $1,323,743  
Retail  314,723  271,916  246,717  241,734  251,879  
Public funds  74,674  71,029  85,122  65,869  65,822  
Other  33,750  24,331  25,179  31,222  28,360  
Total Noninterest Demand 2,267,435  1,703,628  1,590,493  1,652,927  1,669,804  
             
Interest-bearing demand           
Commercial  412,846  349,315  319,993  342,376  323,818  
Retail  733,772  671,378  641,762  622,833  634,099  
Public funds  221,528  213,500  219,977  150,246  166,602  
Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,368,146  1,234,193  1,181,732  1,115,455  1,124,519  
             
Total transaction accounts           
Commercial  2,257,134  1,685,667  1,553,468  1,656,478  1,647,561  
Retail  1,048,495  943,294  888,479  864,567  885,978  
Public funds  296,202  284,529  305,099  216,115  232,424  
Other  33,750  24,331  25,179  31,222  28,360  
Total Transaction Accounts 3,635,581  2,937,821  2,772,225  2,768,382  2,794,323  
             
Savings  619,251  554,836  519,152  528,214  519,732  
             
Money market           
Commercial  586,416  487,759  494,803  513,477  517,041  
Retail  579,126  572,785  553,075  583,917  590,320  
Public funds  67,350  63,834  60,485  61,468  65,610  
Total Money Market 1,232,892  1,124,378  1,108,363  1,158,862  1,172,971  
             
Brokered time certificates 572,465  597,715  472,857  458,418  268,998  
Other time certificates 606,594  672,749  712,156  759,265  785,185  
  1,179,059  1,270,464  1,185,013  1,217,683  1,054,183  
Total Deposits $6,666,783  $5,887,499  $5,584,753  $5,673,141  $5,541,209  
             
Customer sweep accounts $92,125  $64,723  $86,121  $70,414  $82,015  
             


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.


GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)       
SEACOAST  BANKING  CORPORATION  OF  FLORIDA  AND  SUBSIDIARIES
               
 Quarterly Trends Six  Months Ended 
               
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 2Q'20 2Q'19 
               
Net Income$25,080  $709  $27,176  $25,605  $23,253  $25,789  $45,958  
               
Total noninterest income15,006  14,688  16,376  13,943  13,577  29,694  26,413  
Securities (gains) losses, net(1,230) (19) (2,539) 847  466  (1,249) 475  
BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)      (956)   —     
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income(1,230) (19) (2,539) (109) 466  (1,249) 475  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income13,776  14,669  13,837  13,834  14,043  28,445  26,888  
               
Total noninterest expense42,399  47,798  38,057  38,583  41,000  90,197  84,099  
Merger related charges(240) (4,553) (634)     (4,793) (335) 
Amortization of intangibles(1,483) (1,456) (1,456) (1,456) (1,456) (2,939) (2,914) 
Business continuity expenses  (307)   (95)   (307)   
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives      (121) (1,517) —   (1,725) 
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense(1,723) (6,316) (2,090) (1,672) (2,973) (8,039) (4,974) 
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense40,676  41,482  35,967  36,911  38,027  82,158  79,125  
               
Income Taxes7,188  (155) 8,103  8,452  6,909  7,033  13,318  
Tax effect of adjustments121  1,544  (110) 572  874  1,665  1,384  
Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets      (1,135)       
Total Adjustments to Income Taxes121  1,544  (110) (563) 874  1,665  1,384  
Adjusted Income Taxes7,309  1,389  7,993  7,889  7,783  8,698  14,702  
Adjusted Net Income$25,452  $5,462  $26,837  $27,731  $25,818  $30,914  $50,023  
               
Earnings per diluted share, as reported$0.47  $0.01  $0.52  $0.49  $0.45  $0.49  $0.88  
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.48  0.10  0.52  0.53  0.50  0.59  0.96  
Average diluted shares outstanding53,308  52,284  52,081  51,935  51,952  52,807  51,998  
               
Adjusted Noninterest Expense$40,676  $41,482  $35,967  $36,911  $38,027  $82,158  $79,125  
Foreclosed property expense and net (loss)/gain on sale(245) 315  (3) (262) 174  70  214  
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense$40,431  $41,797  $35,964  $36,649  $38,201  $82,228  $79,339  
               
Revenue$82,278  $77,865  $78,136  $74,891  $73,713  $160,143  $147,323  
Total Adjustments to Revenue(1,230) (19) (2,539) (109) 466  (1,249) 475  
Impact of FTE adjustment116  114  86  79  83  230  170  
Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis$81,163  $77,961  $75,684  $74,861  $74,262  $159,124  $147,968  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio49.81% 53.61% 47.52% 48.96% 51.44% 51.68% 53.62% 
               
Net Interest Income$67,272  $63,177  $61,760  $60,948  $60,136  $130,449  $120,910  
Impact of FTE adjustment116  114  86  79  83  230  170  
Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment$67,388  $63,291  $61,846  $61,027  $60,219  $130,679  $121,080  
Total noninterest income15,006  14,688  16,376  13,943  13,577  29,694  26,413  
Total noninterest expense42,399  47,798  38,057  38,583  41,000  90,197  84,099  
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings$39,995  $30,181  $40,165  $36,387  $32,796  $70,176  $63,394  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income(1,230) (19) (2,539) (109) 466  (1,249) 475  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense(1,723) (6,316) (2,090) (1,672) (2,973) (8,039) (4,974) 
Adjusted Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings$40,488  $36,478  $39,716  $37,950  $36,235  $76,966  $68,843  
               
Average Assets$7,913,002  $7,055,543  $6,996,214  $6,820,576  $6,734,994  $7,484,272  $6,752,886  
Less average goodwill and intangible assets(230,871) (226,712) (226,060) (227,389) (228,706) (228,791) (229,382) 
Average Tangible Assets$7,682,131  $6,828,831  $6,770,154  $6,593,187  $6,506,288  $7,255,481  $6,523,504  
               
Return on Average Assets (ROA)1.27% 0.04% 1.54% 1.49% 1.38% 0.69% 1.37% 
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization0.10  0.07  0.12  0.12  0.12  0.09  0.12  
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)1.37  0.11  1.66  1.61  1.50  0.78  1.49  
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income(0.04) 0.21  (0.09) 0.06  0.09  0.08  0.06  
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets1.33  0.32  1.57  1.67  1.59  0.86  1.55  
               
Average Shareholders' Equity$1,013,095  $993,993  $976,200  $946,670  $911,479  $1,003,544  $895,610  
Less average goodwill and intangible assets(230,871) (226,712) (226,060) (227,389) (228,706) (228,791) (229,382) 
Average Tangible Equity$782,224  $767,281  $750,140  $719,281  $682,773  $774,753  $666,228  
               
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity9.96% 0.29% 11.04% 10.73% 10.23% 5.17% 10.35% 
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization3.51  0.66  3.91  4.00  4.07  2.10  4.22  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)13.47  0.95  14.95  14.73  14.30  7.27  14.57  
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income(0.38) 1.91  (0.76) 0.57  0.87  0.75  0.57  
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.09  2.86  14.19  15.30  15.17  8.02  15.14  
               
Loan interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans$56,873  $59,237  $59,515  $59,279  $58,169  $116,110  $116,566  
Accretion on acquired loans2,988  4,287  3,407  3,859  4,166  7,275  8,104  
Interest and fees on PPP loans5,068          5,068    
Loan interest income1$64,929  $63,524  $62,922  $63,138  $62,335  $128,453  $124,670  
               
Yield on loans excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans4.31% 4.57% 4.63% 4.76% 4.82 ﻿% 4.44% 4.86% 
Impact of accretion on acquired loans0.21  0.33  0.26  0.30  0.34  0.27  0.33  
Impact of PPP loans0.04          0.01    
Yield on loans4.56  4.90  4.89  5.06  5.16  4.72  5.19  
               
Net interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans$59,332  $59,004  $58,439  $57,168  $56,053  $118,336  $112,976  
Accretion on acquired loans2,988  4,287  3,407  3,859  4,166  7,275  8,104  
Interest and fees on PPP loans5,068          5,068    
Net Interest Income1$67,388  $63,291  $61,846  $61,027  $60,219  $130,679  $121,080  
               
Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans3.46% 3.66% 3.63% 3.64% 3.67% 3.56% 3.71%﻿ 
Impact of accretion on acquired loans0.16  0.27  0.21  0.25  0.27  0.21  0.27  
Impact of PPP loans0.08          0.04    
Net Interest Margin3.70  3.93  3.84  3.89  3.94  3.81  3.98  
               
Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment$7,694  $8,818  $8,630  $8,933  $9,076  $16,512  $18,346  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities31  30  32  33  36  61  75  
Security interest income1$7,725  $8,848  $8,662  $8,966  $9,112  $16,573  $18,421  
               
Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment$64,844  $63,440  $62,868  $63,092  $62,288  $128,284  $124,575  
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans85  84  54  46  47  169  95  
Loan interest income1$64,929  $63,524  $62,922  $63,138  $62,335  $128,453  $124,670  
               
Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment$67,272  $63,177  $61,760  $60,948  $60,136  $130,449  $120,910  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities31  30  32  33  36  61  75  
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans85  84  54  46  47  169  95  
Net Interest Income1$67,388  $63,291  $61,846  $61,027  $60,219  $130,679  $121,080  
               
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. 
               

