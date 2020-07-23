Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Results in Mortgage Banking and Wealth Management



Well Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $25.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, up 8% or $1.8 million year-over-year. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.19%, tangible book value per share increased to $15.11 and Tier 1 capital increased to 16.4%.

For the second quarter of 2020, return on average tangible assets was 1.37%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 13.47%, and the efficiency ratio was 50.11%, compared to 0.11%, 0.95%, and 59.85%, respectively, in the prior quarter and 1.50%, 14.30%, and 53.48%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.33%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 13.09%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.81%, compared to 0.32%, 2.86%, and 53.61%, respectively, in the prior quarter and 1.59%, 15.17%, and 51.44%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019.

Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, "Maintaining support for our customers continues to be a top priority for us in this dynamic and challenging environment. Our branches remain open for drive-thru activity and lobby appointments only, and the significant majority of our non-retail associates are working effectively from home. We continue to maintain safety standards for both customers and associates, and I am grateful to the Seacoast associates for their continued dedication to serving our customers and communities in this unprecedented time."

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and Chief Operating Officer said, "We have had a longstanding commitment to maintaining a fortress balance sheet and strong capital levels, positioning us with a solid foundation despite the uncertainty of the economic outlook. Seacoast is committed to supporting its communities while maintaining strict underwriting standards and a robust liquidity position. Our mortgage banking and wealth teams delivered another quarter of record results, and we delivered $591 million in Paycheck Protection Program funding to our business customers. We continue to grow tangible book value per share, ending the period at $15.11, up 11% over the prior year. As circumstances evolve, we will continue to manage our balance sheet carefully and will help support the economic recovery of our communities from a position of strength."

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans

Seacoast worked with existing customers, and later with new customers, to help businesses access the Paycheck Protection Program. Through June 30, 2020, Seacoast has funded over 5,000 loans to companies totaling $591 million with an average loan size of $116,000 and a median loan size of $43,000. Fees earned by Seacoast, net of loan-specific costs, total $17 million and are deferred and recognized as an adjustment to yield over the expected life of the loans. Seacoast recognized net fees of $4.0 million and contractual interest of $1.1 million on PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a yield of 4.81%. There is significant uncertainty about how borrowers will seek and qualify for forgiveness, and therefore uncertainty about the expected life of these loans and the timing of recognition of the remaining $13 million in net fees.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $25.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.01, for the prior quarter and $23.3 million, or $0.45, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $25.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $0.88 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted net income 1 was $25.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.10, for the prior quarter and $25.8 million, or $0.50, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted net income 1 was $30.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $50.0 million, or $0.96, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

was $25.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.01, for the prior quarter and $23.3 million, or $0.45, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $25.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $0.88 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted net income was $25.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.10, for the prior quarter and $25.8 million, or $0.50, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted net income was $30.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $50.0 million, or $0.96, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net revenues were $82.3 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $8.6 million, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net revenues were $160.1 million, an increase of $12.8 million, or 9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted revenues 1 were $81.0 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $6.9 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted revenues 1 were $158.9 million, an increase of $11.1 million, or 8%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019.

were $82.3 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $8.6 million, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net revenues were $160.1 million, an increase of $12.8 million, or 9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted revenues were $81.0 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $6.9 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted revenues were $158.9 million, an increase of $11.1 million, or 8%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income totaled $67.3 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $7.1 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income was $130.4 million, an increase of $9.5 million, or 8%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, net interest income includes $5.1 million in interest and fees earned on PPP loans.

totaled $67.3 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $7.1 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income was $130.4 million, an increase of $9.5 million, or 8%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, net interest income includes $5.1 million in interest and fees earned on PPP loans. Net interest margin was 3.70% in the second quarter of 2020, 3.93% in the first quarter of 2020, and 3.94% in the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, increased liquidity levels through higher cash and cash equivalent balances that position Seacoast conservatively for market uncertainty resulted in 17 basis points of margin compression. Accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans increased net interest margin by 16 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 27 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, with the lower impact in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from lower levels of prepayments. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees earned on PPP loans was 8 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of fee accretion on acquired loans and interest and fees earned on PPP loans, the yield on loans contracted 26 basis points, impacted by lower market rates. Reflecting Seacoast's continued attractive deposit franchise, the cost of deposits decreased 26 basis points to 0.31%, the result of higher deposit balances and lower rates paid on deposits.

was 3.70% in the second quarter of 2020, 3.93% in the first quarter of 2020, and 3.94% in the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, increased liquidity levels through higher cash and cash equivalent balances that position Seacoast conservatively for market uncertainty resulted in 17 basis points of margin compression. Accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans increased net interest margin by 16 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 27 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, with the lower impact in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from lower levels of prepayments. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees earned on PPP loans was 8 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of fee accretion on acquired loans and interest and fees earned on PPP loans, the yield on loans contracted 26 basis points, impacted by lower market rates. Reflecting Seacoast's continued attractive deposit franchise, the cost of deposits decreased 26 basis points to 0.31%, the result of higher deposit balances and lower rates paid on deposits. Noninterest income totaled $15.0 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income was $29.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 12%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Results for the second quarter of 2020 included the following: Mortgage banking fees increased $1.4 million, or 61%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 to a record $3.6 million, reflecting continued strong demand in the residential refinance market and strength in the Florida housing market. Interchange revenue declined in April but recovered to pre-pandemic levels by June, resulting in overall results consistent with the first quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposits decreased $0.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 with lower NSF and overdraft fees resulting from higher customer deposit balances. Seacoast's wealth management division reported a record-breaking quarter of new production in assets under management, with assets increasing $125.0 million in the quarter, resulting in AUM of $707.6 million. A majority of the new assets under management came late in the quarter, which should benefit revenue in future periods. A decrease of $1.2 million in other income reflects the recognition of $0.9 million in revenue from SBIC investments in the first quarter of 2020 which did not recur in the second quarter of 2020, as well as fees waived to assist customers in the pandemic. Gains on the sale of securities represented $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to negligible activity in the first quarter of 2020 and losses of $0.5 million on securities sales in the second quarter of 2019. Activity in the second quarter of 2020 included prudent repositioning of investments in collateralized lending obligation ("CLO") securities, with "A" rated securities sold and replaced with "AAA" rated securities.

totaled $15.0 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income was $29.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 12%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Results for the second quarter of 2020 included the following: The provision for credit losses was $7.6 million compared to $29.5 million in the prior quarter and $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, Seacoast adopted the new current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology, which requires that the allowance for credit losses reflect an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses in the portfolio as of the measurement date. On March 31, 2020, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.61%. The estimate on June 30, 2020 which, excluding PPP loans, totals 1.76%, builds prudent additional reserves in response to ongoing economic uncertainty.

was $7.6 million compared to $29.5 million in the prior quarter and $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, Seacoast adopted the new current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology, which requires that the allowance for credit losses reflect an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses in the portfolio as of the measurement date. On March 31, 2020, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.61%. The estimate on June 30, 2020 which, excluding PPP loans, totals 1.76%, builds prudent additional reserves in response to ongoing economic uncertainty. Noninterest expense was $42.4 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 11%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense was $90.2 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 7%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Changes from the first quarter of 2020 consisted of the following: Salaries and wages decreased by $3.5 million, or 15%. The first quarter of 2020 included $2.2 million in costs associated with the acquisition of First Bank of the Palm Beaches ("FBPB"), and $0.3 million in bonuses for retail associates who kept critical functions operating at full capacity through the early stages of the pandemic. In the second quarter, higher loan production driven by the PPP program resulted in higher deferrals of related salary costs, in accordance with ASC 310-20, lowering costs by $2.9 million. Offsetting increases resulted from the addition of staff from the FBPB acquisition, and temporary staffing in the customer support center to accommodate increased call volumes associated with the pandemic operating environment. Employee benefits decreased by $0.9 million, or 21%, due to the seasonal impact on the first quarter of higher payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions, and lower health insurance costs in the second quarter of 2020. Data processing costs decreased by $0.6 million. The first quarter of 2020 included merger-related costs of $0.8 million. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company incurred higher lending-related costs to support the administration of the PPP program. Legal and professional fees reflect a decrease of $1.1 million attributed to merger-related costs incurred in the first quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company utilized the remainder of its previously issued FDIC small bank assessment credits to offset the current period expense. FDIC assessments expense is expected to be $0.5 million in each of the remaining quarters of 2020.

was $42.4 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 11%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense was $90.2 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 7%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Changes from the first quarter of 2020 consisted of the following: Seacoast recorded $7.2 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a tax benefit of $0.2 million in the prior quarter and income tax expense of $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Tax expense related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a tax benefit of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a tax benefit of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a tax benefit of $0.2 million in the prior quarter and income tax expense of $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Tax expense related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a tax benefit of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a tax benefit of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter adjusted revenues 1 increased 4% compared to the prior quarter while adjusted noninterest expense 1 decreased 3%, generating 7% operating leverage.

increased 4% compared to the prior quarter while decreased 3%, generating 7% operating leverage. The ratio of adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 2.13% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 2.44% in the prior quarter and 2.34% in the second quarter of 2019.

to average tangible assets was 2.13% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 2.44% in the prior quarter and 2.34% in the second quarter of 2019. Continuing Seacoast's commitment to careful expense management, the efficiency ratio was 50.1% compared to 59.8% in the prior quarter and 53.5% in the second quarter of 2019. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.8% compared to 53.6% in the previous quarter and 51.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of $8.1 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.0 billion. Book value per share was $19.45, and tangible book value per share was $15.11, compared to $18.82 and $14.42, respectively, on March 31, 2020, and $18.08 and $13.65, respectively, on June 30, 2019. This resulted in a year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share of 11%.

of $8.1 billion and of $1.0 billion. was $19.45, and was $15.11, compared to $18.82 and $14.42, respectively, on March 31, 2020, and $18.08 and $13.65, respectively, on June 30, 2019. This resulted in a year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share of 11%. Debt securities totaled $1.2 billion on June 30, 2020, an increase of $40.4 million compared to March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.2 million from June 30, 2019. During the quarter, $64.5 million of securities were sold resulting in a net gain of $1.2 million. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $165.0 million.

totaled $1.2 billion on June 30, 2020, an increase of $40.4 million compared to March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.2 million from June 30, 2019. During the quarter, $64.5 million of securities were sold resulting in a net gain of $1.2 million. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $165.0 million. Loans totaled $5.8 billion on June 30, 2020, an increase of $454.8 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2020, and an increase of $883.9 million, or 18%, from June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding declined by $121.6 million compared to March 31, 2020. Seacoast originated over 5,000 loans totaling $590.7 million through the PPP program through June 30, 2020, with an average loan size of $116,000. Other loan originations were $310.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $323.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $406.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. As anticipated, and reflecting the economic impact of the pandemic, commercial originations during the second quarter of 2020 were $106.9 million, compared to $183.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $238.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Residential saleable loan originations were robust at $122.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $61.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $51.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Consumer originations in the second quarter of 2020 were $58.0 million, compared to $51.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Seacoast provided borrowers affected by the pandemic the ability to defer payments of loan principal and interest for periods ranging from three to six months. As of June 30, 2020, $1.1 billion in loans were in payment deferral status, 39% of which are scheduled to return to regular payments in the third quarter of 2020, and 61% in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the payment deferral period, Seacoast continues to recognize interest income.

totaled $5.8 billion on June 30, 2020, an increase of $454.8 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2020, and an increase of $883.9 million, or 18%, from June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding declined by $121.6 million compared to March 31, 2020. Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $255.6 million on June 30, 2020. Seacoast remains committed to maintaining strict and careful underwriting, given the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy. Commercial pipelines were $117.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $171.1 million as of the prior quarter end and $300.2 million as of June 30, 2019. The decline in the pipeline quarter over quarter was the result of a continued conservative approach on new credits given the uncertain economic outlook. Residential saleable pipelines were $94.7 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $75.2 million as of the prior quarter end and $46.7 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase reflects the impact of a vibrant refinance market and strength in the Florida housing market. Retained residential pipelines were $13.2 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $11.8 million as of the prior quarter end and $3.8 million as of June 30, 2019. Consumer pipelines were $30.6 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $29.1 million as of the prior quarter-end and $26.9 million as of June 30, 2019.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $255.6 million on June 30, 2020. Seacoast remains committed to maintaining strict and careful underwriting, given the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy. Total deposits were $6.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, with Seacoast's strong deposit base showing an increase of $779.3 million, or 13%, sequentially and an increase of $1.1 billion, or 20%, from the prior year with increases in transaction and money market accounts partially offset by a decline in CDs, highlighting a continued attractive deposit mix. Increases in transaction and money market deposit accounts reflect customer growth, lower overall consumer spending levels, and the impact of government support programs enacted in the second quarter of 2020, including PPP and individual stimulus payments. The overall cost of deposits declined to 31 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 from 57 basis points in the prior quarter, following rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March 2020. Total transaction accounts increased 30% quarter-over-quarter and, as a percentage of overall deposit funding, increased to 55% of overall deposit funding from 50% at March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits) increased year-over-year $403.1 million, or 14%, to $3.2 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $597.6 million, or 36%, to $2.3 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) decreased $178.6 million, or 23%, to $606.6 million. On June 30, 2020, deposits per banking center were $133 million, compared to $118 million on March 31, 2020, and $113 million on June 30, 2019.

were $6.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, with Seacoast's strong deposit base showing an increase of $779.3 million, or 13%, sequentially and an increase of $1.1 billion, or 20%, from the prior year with increases in transaction and money market accounts partially offset by a decline in CDs, highlighting a continued attractive deposit mix. Increases in transaction and money market deposit accounts reflect customer growth, lower overall consumer spending levels, and the impact of government support programs enacted in the second quarter of 2020, including PPP and individual stimulus payments.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.52% at June 30, 2020, 0.48% at March 31, 2020, and 0.47% at June 30, 2019.

were 0.52% at June 30, 2020, 0.48% at March 31, 2020, and 0.47% at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.57% at June 30, 2020, 0.55% at March 31, 2020 and 0.50% at June 30, 2019.

were 0.57% at June 30, 2020, 0.55% at March 31, 2020 and 0.50% at June 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.58% at June 30, 2020, 1.61% at March 31, 2020, and 0.69% at June 30, 2019. The Company has assigned no allowance for credit losses to PPP loans, as the United States government contractually guarantees repayment. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at June 30, 2020, was 1.76%.

was 1.58% at June 30, 2020, 1.61% at March 31, 2020, and 0.69% at June 30, 2019. The Company has assigned no allowance for credit losses to PPP loans, as the United States government contractually guarantees repayment. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at June 30, 2020, was 1.76%. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million, or 0.12%, of average loans for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.0 million, or 0.07%, of average loans in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million, or 0.15% of average loans in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.15%.

were $1.8 million, or 0.12%, of average loans for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.0 million, or 0.07%, of average loans in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million, or 0.15% of average loans in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.15%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $384,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $384,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. The Company does not have any purchased loan syndications, shared national credits, or mezzanine finance.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has not experienced any material increase in consumer or commercial line utilization .

or . Construc tion and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 34% and 188% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 35% and 193% respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 32% and 176%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

and remain well below regulatory guidance at 34% and 188% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 35% and 193% respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 32% and 176%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital. In this uncertain time, Seacoast will remain vigilant in maintaining its conservative credit posture.

Capital and Liquidity

The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 16.4% from 15.5% at March 31, 2020, and 14.6% June 30, 2019. The total capital ratio was 17.6% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.4% at June 30, 2020.

increased to 16.4% from 15.5% at March 31, 2020, and 14.6% June 30, 2019. The was 17.6% and the was 11.4% at June 30, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.19% at June 30, 2020, compared to 10.68% at March 31, 2020 and 10.65% at June 30, 2019. The decrease in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter was due to growth in the balance sheet, the result of PPP loans and associated liquidity increasing total assets.

was 10.19% at June 30, 2020, compared to 10.68% at March 31, 2020 and 10.65% at June 30, 2019. The decrease in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter was due to growth in the balance sheet, the result of PPP loans and associated liquidity increasing total assets. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 totaled $524.3 million, an increase of $399.8 million from December 31, 2019, as Seacoast took a conservative stance at the outset of the pandemic.

at June 30, 2020 totaled $524.3 million, an increase of $399.8 million from December 31, 2019, as Seacoast took a conservative stance at the outset of the pandemic. At June 30, 2020, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $135.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.4 billion. $881.7 million of debt securities and $764.1 million in residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 Gross Loans 5,772,052 5,317,208 5,198,404 4,986,289 4,888,139 Total Deposits 6,666,783 5,887,499 5,584,753 5,673,141 5,541,209 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 Net Interest Margin 3.70 % 3.93 % 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.94 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 53,308 52,284 52,081 51,935 51,952 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.27 % 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.37 0.11 1.66 1.61 1.50 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 13.47 0.95 14.95 14.73 14.30 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 10.19 10.68 11.05 11.05 10.65 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 15.11 $ 14.42 $ 14.76 $ 14.30 $ 13.65 Efficiency Ratio 50.11 % 59.85 % 48.36 % 48.62 % 53.48 % Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 25,452 $ 5,462 $ 26,837 $ 27,731 $ 25,818 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.48 0.10 0.52 0.53 0.50 Adjusted ROTA 1.33 % 0.32 % 1.57 % 1.67 % 1.59 % Adjusted ROTCE 13.09 2.86 14.19 15.30 15.17 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 49.81 53.61 47.52 48.96 51.44 Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 2.13 2.44 2.11 2.22 2.34 Other Data: Market capitalization3 $ 1,081,009 $ 965,097 $ 1,574,775 $ 1,303,010 $ 1,309,158 Full-time equivalent employees 924 919 867 867 852 Number of ATMs 76 76 78 80 81 Full-service banking offices 50 50 48 48 49 Registered online users 117,273 113,598 109,684 107,241 104,017 Registered mobile devices 108,062 104,108 99,361 96,384 92,281 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Second Quarter Strategic Highlights

Capitalizing on Seacoast's Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced how customers interact with Seacoast, accelerating the shift to digital for many customer segments. While branches remain open by drive-thru or lobby appointments, customers are also seeking the convenient security of mobile banking. Mobile banking logins have increased 11% compared to pre-pandemic periods, and have increased 20% compared to one year ago.

As the Paycheck Protection Program became available, Seacoast was able to adapt quickly to an automated solution with an existing technology partner to provide customers with faster access at the application stage. To support the forgiveness process, enhancements to the existing loan origination platform were rapidly developed, including a customer portal, which allows documents and loan information to be digitally uploaded directly onto the platform.

Substantially all non-branch staff have been working remotely since the beginning of the pandemic. In April of 2020, Seacoast conducted an associate survey, gaining feedback on the organization's response to the pandemic. Of the respondents who were working remotely, 95% stated that their productivity had increased or stayed the same as a result of working from home.

Driving Improvements to Operations

During the second quarter of 2020, Seacoast's website launched an artificial intelligence-enabled "chat-bot" tool that provides users with answers to frequently asked questions. This interactive self-service feature has facilitated nearly 10,000 interactions, giving customers quick access to the information they need while reducing call center volume and wait times.

Low interest rates fueling refinance demand combined with a strong Florida housing market have driven record levels of mortgage volume. In the first quarter of 2020, Seacoast introduced digital closing and notarization capabilities for residential mortgages and, in the second quarter, rolled out an end-to-end fully-electronic closing capability.

Fourth Street Banking Company Acquisition

Seacoast's acquisition of Fourth Street Banking Company, the holding company for Freedom Bank of St. Petersburg, is expected to be completed in August 2020, subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. Freedom Bank has also been supporting its customers in accessing the PPP program, with $55 million in PPP loans as of June 30, 2020. Loans on deferral represent 19% of Freedom Bank's total non-PPP loans outstanding. On June 30, 2020, Freedom Bank's total net loans were $312 million and total deposits were $359 million.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

Seacoast will host a conference call on July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2020 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode 6599 321#; host Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting "Presentations" under the heading "News/Events." A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of July 24, 2020, by clicking here and using passcode 49804232.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com . The link is located in the subsection "Presentations" under the heading "Investor Services." Beginning the afternoon of July 24, 2020, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.1 billion in assets and $6.7 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 50 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

Additional Information

Seacoast has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the proposed merger of Fourth Street Banking Company ("Fourth Street") with and into Seacoast and Freedom Bank with and into Seacoast Bank. The registration statement in connection with the Fourth Street merger includes a proxy statement of Fourth Street and a prospectus of Seacoast. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed to shareholders of Fourth Street. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. WE URGE INVESTORS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENTS/PROSPECTUSES AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGERS OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENTS/PROSPECTUSES BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Investors may obtain (when available) these documents free of charge at the SEC’s Web site ( www.sec.gov ). In addition, documents filed with the SEC by Seacoast will be available free of charge by contacting Investor Relations at (772) 288-6085.

Fourth Street, its directors, and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the merger of the proposed merger of Fourth Street with and into Seacoast. Information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation of Fourth Street and a description of its direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, or expect to acquire, including FBPB and Fourth Street, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, including Vision 2020, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of CECL; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

The risks relating to the FBPB merger and Fourth Street proposed merger include, without limitation: the timing to consummate the proposed merger; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed merger may not be satisfied; the risk that the merger is not completed at all; the diversion of management time on issues related to the proposed merger; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

Given the many unknowns and risks being heavily weighted to the downside, our forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that conditions will be substantially different than we are currently expecting. If efforts to contain COVID-19 are unsuccessful and restrictions on movement last into the third quarter or beyond, the recession would be much longer and much more severe. Ineffective fiscal stimulus, or an extended delay in implementing it, are also major downside risks. The deeper the recession is, and the longer it lasts, the more it will damage consumer fundamentals and sentiment. This could both prolong the recession, and/or make any recovery weaker. Similarly, the recession could damage business fundamentals. And an extended global recession due to COVID-19 would weaken the U.S. recovery. As a result, the outbreak and its consequences, including responsive measures to manage it, have had and are likely to continue to have an adverse effect, possibly materially, on our business and financial performance by adversely affecting, possibly materially, the demand and profitability of our products and services, the valuation of assets and our ability to meet the needs of our customers.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 2Q'20 2Q'19 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 25,789 $ 45,958 Adjusted net income1 25,452 5,462 26,837 27,731 25,818 30,914 50,023 Net interest income2 67,388 63,291 61,846 61,027 60,219 130,679 121,080 Net interest margin2,3 3.70 % 3.93 % 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 3.81 % 3.98 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.27 % 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 0.69 % 1.37 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.37 0.11 1.66 1.61 1.50 0.78 1.49 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.33 0.32 1.57 1.67 1.59 0.86 1.55 Adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.13 2.44 2.11 2.22 2.34 2.26 2.43 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 9.96 0.29 11.04 10.73 10.23 5.17 10.35 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 13.47 0.95 14.95 14.73 14.30 7.27 14.57 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 13.09 2.86 14.19 15.30 15.17 8.02 15.14 Efficiency ratio5 50.11 59.85 48.36 48.62 53.48 54.88 55.01 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 49.81 53.61 47.52 48.96 51.44 51.68 53.62 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 17.00 18.84 18.30 19.53 18.93 17.90 18.19 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 10.19 10.68 11.05 11.05 10.65 10.19 10.65 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 88.48 93.02 90.71 88.35 87.27 90.59 88.87 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 87.40 90.81 93.44 88.36 88.53 87.40 88.53 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.49 $ 0.88 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.47 0.01 0.53 0.50 0.45 0.49 0.89 Adjusted earnings1 0.48 0.10 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.59 0.96 Book value per share common 19.45 18.82 19.13 18.70 18.08 19.45 18.08 Tangible book value per share 15.11 14.42 14.76 14.30 13.65 15.11 13.65 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 2Q'20 2Q'19 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 7,573 $ 8,696 $ 8,500 $ 8,802 $ 8,933 $ 16,269 $ 18,052 Nontaxable 121 122 130 131 143 243 294 Interest and fees on loans 64,844 63,440 62,868 63,092 62,288 128,284 124,575 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 684 734 788 800 873 1,418 1,791 Total Interest Income 73,222 72,992 72,286 72,825 72,237 146,214 144,712 Interest on deposits 1,203 3,190 3,589 4,334 4,825 4,393 8,698 Interest on time certificates 3,820 4,768 5,084 6,009 5,724 8,588 10,683 Interest on borrowed money 927 1,857 1,853 1,534 1,552 2,784 4,421 Total Interest Expense 5,950 9,815 10,526 11,877 12,101 15,765 23,802 Net Interest Income 67,272 63,177 61,760 60,948 60,136 130,449 120,910 Provision for credit losses 7,611 29,513 4,800 2,251 2,551 37,124 3,948 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 59,661 33,664 56,960 58,697 57,585 93,325 116,962 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,939 2,825 2,960 2,978 2,894 4,764 5,591 Interchange income 3,187 3,246 3,387 3,206 3,405 6,433 6,806 Wealth management income 1,719 1,867 1,579 1,632 1,688 3,586 3,141 Mortgage banking fees 3,559 2,208 1,514 2,127 1,734 5,767 2,849 Marine finance fees 157 146 338 153 201 303 563 SBA gains 181 139 576 569 691 320 1,327 BOLI income 887 886 904 928 927 1,773 1,842 Other 2,147 3,352 2,579 3,197 2,503 5,499 4,769 13,776 14,669 13,837 14,790 14,043 28,445 26,888 Securities gains (losses), net 1,230 19 2,539 (847 ) (466 ) 1,249 (475 ) Total Noninterest Income 15,006 14,688 16,376 13,943 13,577 29,694 26,413 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 20,226 23,698 17,263 18,640 19,420 43,924 37,926 Employee benefits 3,379 4,255 3,323 2,973 3,195 7,634 7,401 Outsourced data processing costs 4,059 4,633 3,645 3,711 3,876 8,692 7,721 Telephone / data lines 791 714 651 603 893 1,505 1,704 Occupancy 3,385 3,353 3,368 3,368 3,741 6,738 7,548 Furniture and equipment 1,358 1,623 1,416 1,528 1,544 2,981 3,301 Marketing 997 1,278 885 933 1,211 2,275 2,343 Legal and professional fees 2,277 3,363 2,025 1,648 2,033 5,640 4,880 FDIC assessments 266 — — 56 337 266 825 Amortization of intangibles 1,483 1,456 1,456 1,456 1,456 2,939 2,914 Foreclosed property expense and net loss/(gain) on sale 245 (315 ) 3 262 (174 ) (70 ) (214 ) Other 3,933 3,740 4,022 3,405 3,468 7,673 7,750 Total Noninterest Expense 42,399 47,798 38,057 38,583 41,000 90,197 84,099 Income Before Income Taxes 32,268 554 35,279 34,057 30,162 32,822 59,276 Income taxes 7,188 (155 ) 8,103 8,452 6,909 7,033 13,318 Net Income $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 25,789 $ 45,958 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.49 $ 0.88 Net income basic 0.47 0.01 0.53 0.50 0.45 0.49 0.89 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — Average diluted shares outstanding 53,308 52,284 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,807 51,998 Average basic shares outstanding 52,985 51,803 51,517 51,473 51,446 52,394 51,403





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 84,178 $ 82,111 $ 89,843 $ 106,349 $ 97,792 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 440,142 232,763 34,688 25,911 61,987 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 524,320 314,874 124,531 132,260 159,779 Time deposits with other banks 2,496 3,742 3,742 4,579 4,980 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 976,025 910,311 946,855 920,811 914,615 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 227,092 252,373 261,369 273,644 287,302 Total Debt Securities 1,203,117 1,162,684 1,208,224 1,194,455 1,201,917 Loans held for sale 54,943 29,281 20,029 26,768 17,513 Loans 5,772,052 5,317,208 5,198,404 4,986,289 4,888,139 Less: Allowance for credit losses (91,250 ) (85,411 ) (35,154 ) (33,605 ) (33,505 ) Net Loans 5,680,802 5,231,797 5,163,250 4,952,684 4,854,634 Bank premises and equipment, net 69,041 71,540 66,615 67,873 68,738 Other real estate owned 15,847 14,640 12,390 13,593 11,043 Goodwill 212,146 212,085 205,286 205,286 205,260 Other intangible assets, net 17,950 19,461 20,066 21,318 22,672 Bank owned life insurance 127,954 127,067 126,181 125,277 125,233 Net deferred tax assets 21,404 19,766 16,457 17,168 19,353 Other assets 153,993 145,957 141,740 129,384 133,764 Total Assets $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 2,267,435 $ 1,703,628 $ 1,590,493 $ 1,652,927 $ 1,669,804 Interest-bearing demand 1,368,146 1,234,193 1,181,732 1,115,455 1,124,519 Savings 619,251 554,836 519,152 528,214 519,732 Money market 1,232,892 1,124,378 1,108,363 1,158,862 1,172,971 Other time certificates 445,176 489,669 504,837 537,183 553,107 Brokered time certificates 572,465 597,715 472,857 458,418 268,998 Time certificates of more than $250,000 161,418 183,080 207,319 222,082 232,078 Total Deposits 6,666,783 5,887,499 5,584,753 5,673,141 5,541,209 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 92,125 64,723 86,121 70,414 82,015 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 135,000 265,000 315,000 50,000 140,000 Subordinated debt 71,225 71,155 71,085 71,014 70,944 Other liabilities 88,277 72,730 65,913 63,398 60,479 Total Liabilities 7,053,410 6,361,107 6,122,872 5,927,967 5,894,647 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 5,299 5,271 5,151 5,148 5,146 Additional paid in capital 811,328 809,533 786,242 784,661 782,928 Retained earnings 204,719 179,646 195,813 168,637 143,032 Treasury stock (8,037 ) (7,422 ) (6,032 ) (6,079 ) (6,137 ) 1,013,309 987,028 981,174 952,367 924,969 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 17,294 4,759 4,465 10,311 5,270 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,030,603 991,787 985,639 962,678 930,239 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 Common shares outstanding 52,991 52,709 51,514 51,482 51,461





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ 1,714 $ 1,316 $ 2,930 $ 2,106 $ 1,621 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 37 (343 ) 295 5 220 Total Net Charge-offs 1,751 973 3,225 2,111 1,841 TDR valuation adjustments $ 21 $ 24 $ 27 $ 40 $ 27 Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.13 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans — (0.03 ) 0.02 — 0.02 Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.12 0.07 0.25 0.17 0.15 Provision for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 5,825 $ 25,688 $ 4,041 $ 2,241 $ 2,326 Provision for credit losses - acquired loans 1,786 3,825 759 10 225 Total Provision for Credit Losses $ 7,611 $ 29,513 $ 4,800 $ 2,251 $ 2,551 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 73,587 $ 69,498 $ 34,573 $ 33,488 $ 33,393 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 17,663 15,913 581 117 112 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 91,250 $ 85,411 $ 35,154 $ 33,605 $ 33,505 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,315,892 $ 4,373,378 $ 4,317,919 $ 4,010,299 $ 3,817,358 Acquired loans at end of period 879,710 943,830 880,485 975,990 1,070,781 Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period 576,450 — — — — Total Loans $ 5,772,052 $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.71 % 1.59 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.87 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.58 1.61 0.68 0.67 0.69 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.76 1.61 0.68 0.67 0.69 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 3.29 3.36 3.83 3.76 3.76 End of Period Nonperforming loans - non-acquired $ 22,248 $ 17,898 $ 20,990 $ 20,400 $ 15,810 Nonperforming loans - acquired 7,803 7,684 5,965 5,644 6,986 Other real estate owned - non-acquired 10,836 10,676 5,177 5,177 66 Other real estate owned - acquired 131 372 372 1,574 1,612 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 4,880 3,592 6,842 6,842 9,365 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 45,898 $ 40,222 $ 39,346 $ 39,637 $ 33,839 Restructured loans (accruing) $ 10,338 $ 10,833 $ 11,100 $ 12,395 $ 14,534 Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - non-acquired 0.52 % 0.41 % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.41 % Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - acquired 0.89 0.81 0.68 0.58 0.65 Total Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.52 0.48 0.52 0.52 0.47 Nonperforming assets to total assets - non-acquired 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.37 % Nonperforming assets to total assets - acquired 0.10 0.11 0.09 0.11 0.13 Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.57 0.55 0.55 0.58 0.50 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Loans 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Construction and land development $ 298,835 $ 295,405 $ 325,113 $ 326,324 $ 379,991 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,076,650 1,082,893 1,034,963 1,025,040 1,005,876 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,392,787 1,381,096 1,344,008 1,285,327 1,184,409 Residential real estate 1,468,171 1,559,754 1,507,863 1,409,946 1,400,184 Commercial and financial 757,232 796,038 778,252 722,286 701,747 Consumer 201,927 202,022 208,205 217,366 215,932 Paycheck Protection Program 576,450 — — — — Total Loans $ 5,772,052 $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 2Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'19 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,135,698 $ 7,573 2.67 % $ 1,152,473 $ 8,696 3.02 % $ 1,169,891 $ 8,933 3.05 % Nontaxable 19,347 152 3.14 19,740 152 3.09 24,110 179 2.96 Total Securities 1,155,045 7,725 2.68 1,172,213 8,848 3.02 1,194,001 9,112 3.05 Federal funds sold and other investments 433,626 684 0.63 87,924 734 3.36 91,481 873 3.83 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,304,381 59,861 4.54 5,215,234 63,524 4.90 4,841,751 62,335 5.16 PPP loans 424,171 5,068 4.81 — — — — — — Total Loans 5,728,552 64,929 4.56 5,215,234 63,524 4.90 4,841,751 62,335 5.16 Total Earning Assets 7,317,223 73,338 4.03 6,475,371 73,106 4.54 6,127,233 72,320 4.73 Allowance for credit losses (84,965 ) (56,931 ) (32,806 ) Cash and due from banks 103,919 90,084 91,160 Premises and equipment 71,173 67,585 69,890 Intangible assets 230,871 226,712 228,706 Bank owned life insurance 127,386 126,492 124,631 Other assets 147,395 126,230 126,180 Total Assets $ 7,913,002 $ 7,055,543 $ 6,734,994 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,298,639 $ 297 0.09 % $ 1,173,930 $ 834 0.29 % $ 1,118,703 $ 1,150 0.41 % Savings 591,040 165 0.11 526,727 348 0.27 513,773 586 0.46 Money market 1,193,969 741 0.25 1,128,757 2,008 0.72 1,179,345 3,089 1.05 Time deposits 1,293,766 3,820 1.19 1,151,750 4,768 1.67 1,089,020 5,724 2.11 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,717 34 0.18 71,065 167 0.95 91,614 355 1.55 Federal funds purchased and

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 199,698 312 0.63 250,022 968 1.56 51,571 329 2.56 Other borrowings 71,185 581 3.28 71,114 722 4.08 70,903 868 4.91 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,723,014 5,950 0.51 4,373,365 9,815 0.90 4,114,929 12,101 1.18 Noninterest demand 2,097,038 1,625,215 1,646,934 Other liabilities 79,855 62,970 61,652 Total Liabilities 6,899,907 6,061,550 5,823,515 Shareholders' equity 1,013,095 993,993 911,479 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 7,913,002 $ 7,055,543 $ 6,734,994 Cost of deposits 0.31 % 0.57 % 0.76 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.33 % 0.61 % 0.79 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 67,388 3.70 % $ 63,291 3.93 % $ 60,219 3.94 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,144,086 $ 16,269 2.84 % $ 1,178,087 $ 18,052 3.06 % Nontaxable 19,544 304 3.11 25,329 369 2.91 Total Securities 1,163,630 16,573 2.85 1,203,416 18,421 3.06 Federal funds sold and other investments 260,775 1,418 1.09 91,310 1,791 3.96 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,259,808 123,385 4.72 4,840,406 124,670 5.19 PPP loans 212,085 5,068 4.81 — — — Total Loans 5,471,893 128,453 4.72 4,840,406 124,670 5.19 Total Earning Assets 6,896,298 146,444 4.27 6,135,132 144,882 4.76 Allowance for credit losses (70,948 ) (32,885 ) Cash and due from banks 97,002 95,526 Premises and equipment 69,379 70,411 Intangible assets 228,791 229,382 Bank owned life insurance 126,939 124,172 Other assets 136,811 131,148 Total Assets $ 7,484,272 $ 6,752,886 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,236,285 $ 1,131 0.18 % $ 1,074,460 $ 1,989 0.37 % Savings 558,883 513 0.18 507,097 1,062 0.42 Money market 1,161,363 2,749 0.48 1,169,198 5,647 0.97 Time deposits 1,222,758 8,588 1.41 1,065,812 10,683 2.02 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72,891 201 0.55 138,065 905 1.32 Federal funds purchased and

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 224,860 1,279 1.14 138,989 1,750 2.54 Other borrowings 71,149 1,304 3.69 70,870 1,766 5.03 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,548,189 15,765 0.70 4,164,491 23,802 1.15 Noninterest demand 1,861,126 1,629,836 Other liabilities 71,413 62,949 Total Liabilities 6,480,728 5,857,276 Shareholders' equity 1,003,544 895,610 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 7,484,272 $ 6,752,886 Cost of deposits 0.43 % 0.72 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.46 % 0.78 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 130,679 3.81 % $ 121,080 3.98 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 1,844,288 $ 1,336,352 $ 1,233,475 $ 1,314,102 $ 1,323,743 Retail 314,723 271,916 246,717 241,734 251,879 Public funds 74,674 71,029 85,122 65,869 65,822 Other 33,750 24,331 25,179 31,222 28,360 Total Noninterest Demand 2,267,435 1,703,628 1,590,493 1,652,927 1,669,804 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 412,846 349,315 319,993 342,376 323,818 Retail 733,772 671,378 641,762 622,833 634,099 Public funds 221,528 213,500 219,977 150,246 166,602 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,368,146 1,234,193 1,181,732 1,115,455 1,124,519 Total transaction accounts Commercial 2,257,134 1,685,667 1,553,468 1,656,478 1,647,561 Retail 1,048,495 943,294 888,479 864,567 885,978 Public funds 296,202 284,529 305,099 216,115 232,424 Other 33,750 24,331 25,179 31,222 28,360 Total Transaction Accounts 3,635,581 2,937,821 2,772,225 2,768,382 2,794,323 Savings 619,251 554,836 519,152 528,214 519,732 Money market Commercial 586,416 487,759 494,803 513,477 517,041 Retail 579,126 572,785 553,075 583,917 590,320 Public funds 67,350 63,834 60,485 61,468 65,610 Total Money Market 1,232,892 1,124,378 1,108,363 1,158,862 1,172,971 Brokered time certificates 572,465 597,715 472,857 458,418 268,998 Other time certificates 606,594 672,749 712,156 759,265 785,185 1,179,059 1,270,464 1,185,013 1,217,683 1,054,183 Total Deposits $ 6,666,783 $ 5,887,499 $ 5,584,753 $ 5,673,141 $ 5,541,209 Customer sweep accounts $ 92,125 $ 64,723 $ 86,121 $ 70,414 $ 82,015



Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 2Q'19 2Q'20 2Q'19 Net Income $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 25,789 $ 45,958 Total noninterest income 15,006 14,688 16,376 13,943 13,577 29,694 26,413 Securities (gains) losses, net (1,230 ) (19 ) (2,539 ) 847 466 (1,249 ) 475 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) — — — (956 ) — — — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (1,230 ) (19 ) (2,539 ) (109 ) 466 (1,249 ) 475 Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 13,776 14,669 13,837 13,834 14,043 28,445 26,888 Total noninterest expense 42,399 47,798 38,057 38,583 41,000 90,197 84,099 Merger related charges (240 ) (4,553 ) (634 ) — — (4,793 ) (335 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,483 ) (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (2,939 ) (2,914 ) Business continuity expenses — (307 ) — (95 ) — (307 ) — Branch reductions and other expense initiatives — — — (121 ) (1,517 ) — (1,725 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (1,723 ) (6,316 ) (2,090 ) (1,672 ) (2,973 ) (8,039 ) (4,974 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 40,676 41,482 35,967 36,911 38,027 82,158 79,125 Income Taxes 7,188 (155 ) 8,103 8,452 6,909 7,033 13,318 Tax effect of adjustments 121 1,544 (110 ) 572 874 1,665 1,384 Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets — — — (1,135 ) — — — Total Adjustments to Income Taxes 121 1,544 (110 ) (563 ) 874 1,665 1,384 Adjusted Income Taxes 7,309 1,389 7,993 7,889 7,783 8,698 14,702 Adjusted Net Income $ 25,452 $ 5,462 $ 26,837 $ 27,731 $ 25,818 $ 30,914 $ 50,023 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.49 $ 0.88 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.48 0.10 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.59 0.96 Average diluted shares outstanding 53,308 52,284 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,807 51,998 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 40,676 $ 41,482 $ 35,967 $ 36,911 $ 38,027 $ 82,158 $ 79,125 Foreclosed property expense and net (loss)/gain on sale (245 ) 315 (3 ) (262 ) 174 70 214 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 40,431 $ 41,797 $ 35,964 $ 36,649 $ 38,201 $ 82,228 $ 79,339 Revenue $ 82,278 $ 77,865 $ 78,136 $ 74,891 $ 73,713 $ 160,143 $ 147,323 Total Adjustments to Revenue (1,230 ) (19 ) (2,539 ) (109 ) 466 (1,249 ) 475 Impact of FTE adjustment 116 114 86 79 83 230 170 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 81,163 $ 77,961 $ 75,684 $ 74,861 $ 74,262 $ 159,124 $ 147,968 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 49.81 % 53.61 % 47.52 % 48.96 % 51.44 % 51.68 % 53.62 % Net Interest Income $ 67,272 $ 63,177 $ 61,760 $ 60,948 $ 60,136 $ 130,449 $ 120,910 Impact of FTE adjustment 116 114 86 79 83 230 170 Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 67,388 $ 63,291 $ 61,846 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 130,679 $ 121,080 Total noninterest income 15,006 14,688 16,376 13,943 13,577 29,694 26,413 Total noninterest expense 42,399 47,798 38,057 38,583 41,000 90,197 84,099 Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 39,995 $ 30,181 $ 40,165 $ 36,387 $ 32,796 $ 70,176 $ 63,394 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (1,230 ) (19 ) (2,539 ) (109 ) 466 (1,249 ) 475 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (1,723 ) (6,316 ) (2,090 ) (1,672 ) (2,973 ) (8,039 ) (4,974 ) Adjusted Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 40,488 $ 36,478 $ 39,716 $ 37,950 $ 36,235 $ 76,966 $ 68,843 Average Assets $ 7,913,002 $ 7,055,543 $ 6,996,214 $ 6,820,576 $ 6,734,994 $ 7,484,272 $ 6,752,886 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (230,871 ) (226,712 ) (226,060 ) (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (228,791 ) (229,382 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 7,682,131 $ 6,828,831 $ 6,770,154 $ 6,593,187 $ 6,506,288 $ 7,255,481 $ 6,523,504 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.27 % 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 0.69 % 1.37 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.10 0.07 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.09 0.12 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.37 0.11 1.66 1.61 1.50 0.78 1.49 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.04 ) 0.21 (0.09 ) 0.06 0.09 0.08 0.06 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.33 0.32 1.57 1.67 1.59 0.86 1.55 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 1,013,095 $ 993,993 $ 976,200 $ 946,670 $ 911,479 $ 1,003,544 $ 895,610 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (230,871 ) (226,712 ) (226,060 ) (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (228,791 ) (229,382 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 782,224 $ 767,281 $ 750,140 $ 719,281 $ 682,773 $ 774,753 $ 666,228 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 9.96 % 0.29 % 11.04 % 10.73 % 10.23 % 5.17 % 10.35 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 3.51 0.66 3.91 4.00 4.07 2.10 4.22 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 13.47 0.95 14.95 14.73 14.30 7.27 14.57 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.38 ) 1.91 (0.76 ) 0.57 0.87 0.75 0.57 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.09 2.86 14.19 15.30 15.17 8.02 15.14 Loan interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 56,873 $ 59,237 $ 59,515 $ 59,279 $ 58,169 $ 116,110 $ 116,566 Accretion on acquired loans 2,988 4,287 3,407 3,859 4,166 7,275 8,104 Interest and fees on PPP loans 5,068 — — — — 5,068 — Loan interest income1 $ 64,929 $ 63,524 $ 62,922 $ 63,138 $ 62,335 $ 128,453 $ 124,670 Yield on loans excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 4.31 % 4.57 % 4.63 % 4.76 % 4.82 ﻿ % 4.44 % 4.86 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.21 0.33 0.26 0.30 0.34 0.27 0.33 Impact of PPP loans 0.04 — — — — 0.01 — Yield on loans 4.56 4.90 4.89 5.06 5.16 4.72 5.19 Net interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 59,332 $ 59,004 $ 58,439 $ 57,168 $ 56,053 $ 118,336 $ 112,976 Accretion on acquired loans 2,988 4,287 3,407 3,859 4,166 7,275 8,104 Interest and fees on PPP loans 5,068 — — — — 5,068 — Net Interest Income1 $ 67,388 $ 63,291 $ 61,846 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 130,679 $ 121,080 Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 3.46 % 3.66 % 3.63 % 3.64 % 3.67 % 3.56 % 3.71 %﻿ Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.16 0.27 0.21 0.25 0.27 0.21 0.27 Impact of PPP loans 0.08 — — — — 0.04 — Net Interest Margin 3.70 3.93 3.84 3.89 3.94 3.81 3.98 Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 7,694 $ 8,818 $ 8,630 $ 8,933 $ 9,076 $ 16,512 $ 18,346 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 31 30 32 33 36 61 75 Security interest income1 $ 7,725 $ 8,848 $ 8,662 $ 8,966 $ 9,112 $ 16,573 $ 18,421 Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 64,844 $ 63,440 $ 62,868 $ 63,092 $ 62,288 $ 128,284 $ 124,575 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans 85 84 54 46 47 169 95 Loan interest income1 $ 64,929 $ 63,524 $ 62,922 $ 63,138 $ 62,335 $ 128,453 $ 124,670 Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 67,272 $ 63,177 $ 61,760 $ 60,948 $ 60,136 $ 130,449 $ 120,910 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 31 30 32 33 36 61 75 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans 85 84 54 46 47 169 95 Net Interest Income1 $ 67,388 $ 63,291 $ 61,846 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 130,679 $ 121,080 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.

Tracey Dexter

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(772) 403-0461

Tracey.Dexter@seacoastbank.com