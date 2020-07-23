WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage , a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, announced an expanded partnership with the NAACP to host more than 30 regional virtual borrower outreach events for PHH Mortgage customers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are having trouble making their mortgage payments. Virtual borrower outreach events have been held in New York, Maryland, Central Florida, Tennessee and Ohio, and the next three events will be held in Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and Illinois.



The virtual events provide attendees with information regarding mortgage assistance options and feature speakers from a local HUD-certified counseling agency and PHH Mortgage. After the event, homeowners can schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with a housing counselor and PHH Mortgage Home Retention Agent to discuss their unique situations and receive information about mortgage assistance options available to them.

“In response to the pandemic, PHH Mortgage was quick to reinforce its commitment to creating positive outcomes for its customers, particularly those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Our expanded partnership with the NAACP and local housing counseling agencies is just one of the ways we are working to help borrowers get through this difficult time period,” said Tamara Gifford, Director of Community and External Relations at Ocwen.

“In these unprecedented times of COVID-19, we are appreciative for this continued partnership with PHH Mortgage to further ensure that our constituents have an equal opportunity to save their homes,” said Jacquelyne Ward-Richardson, National Fair Housing Manager of Economic Programs at the NAACP.

Since March 2020, PHH Mortgage has helped more than 130,000 borrowers with mortgage forbearance due to financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past 12 years, PHH Mortgage has completed more than 800,000 loan modifications nationwide, many of which included a principal reduction for borrowers whose mortgage exceeded the current value of the home.

For a list of dates and locations of upcoming events, please go to www.ocwencares.com/events .

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website ( www.ocwen.com ).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dico Akseraylian T: (856) 917-0066 E: mediarelations@ocwen.com