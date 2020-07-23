KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an effort to reduce avoidable hospital readmissions along with gaps in care coordination both within and across settings, and to improve outcomes for patients, the American Heart Association has awarded the first Post-Acute Care Heart Failure Center Certification to eight Genesis HealthCare (Genesis) skilled nursing facilities.



The Post-Acute Care Heart Failure Center Certification is the first of its kind to recognize skilled nursing facilities committed to following current evidence-based guidelines to reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients. It was piloted with Genesis, one of the nation’s largest providers of skilled nursing and long-term care.

The certification builds on the Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure by providing skilled nursing facilities with tools to implement quality improvement in heart failure treatment tailored to specific needs of a skilled nursing facility.

On average nationally, 22.8% of skilled nursing facility patients return to the hospital within 30 days. By adhering to the guidelines and standards of the Post-Acute Care Heart Failure Center Certification, facilities can optimize patient outcomes and decrease the likelihood of readmission. Facilities also receive staff and patient education resources and individualized professional evaluation assistance.

“Heart failure patients and caregivers are faced with the major decision of selecting a post-acute facility after surviving a cardiac event. Patients can select a certified facility with confidence because of the best practices and evaluation criteria designed by the American Heart Association that are implemented onsite,” said Michaelle Callihan, DNP, FNP-BC, CHFN, service line director for heart failure and electrophysiology at Allegheny Health Network and an Association volunteer on the Post-Acute Care Heart Failure Writing Committee.

“We’re proud to be providing impactful quality care for cardiac patients after hospital discharge. Participating in this pilot and achieving this certification across eight of our facilities illustrates the commitment we’ve made to patients living with heart failure,” said Richard Feifer, MD, MPH, FACP, chief medical officer at Genesis.

The skilled nursing facilities achieved the certification by meeting specific standards based on current evidence-based guidelines focused on treating heart failure and its comorbidities, within a system of care. The eight facilities receiving the certification are:

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center, Albuquerque, NM

Kent Regency, Warwick, RI

St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull, CT

Kimberly Hall South, Windsor, CT

West Bay of Tampa, Oldsmar, FL

Lopatcong Center, Phillipsburg, NJ

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Voorhees, NJ

Salisbury Rehab and Nursing Center, Salisbury, MD

“Participation in this certification benefits the patient and the facility by standardizing care coordination practices between discharge and the skilled nursing facility,” said Ileana L. Piña, MD, MPH, FAHA, regional and national director of Heart Failure Detroit Medical Center who helped develop the criteria for the certification. “When there is clear communication between every phase of care, patients have the best opportunity for positive outcomes.”

The certification establishes a relationship with the skilled nursing facility and discharging hospital or healthcare system to bridge the gaps of delivering of post-acute between these different settings.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 350 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 25 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies.