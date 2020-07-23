New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Seed Treatment Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934712/?utm_source=GNW

By origin, the non-chemical or bio-based seed treatment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the shift in preference for organic products. European Seed Treatment Assurance Scheme (ESTA) is a quality assurance system to ensure that seed treatment and the resulting treated seed meet requirements defined by legislators and industry. The move comes as the seed industry seeks to preserve essential plant protection products, protect the environment, and to maintain international trade and ensure on-going investment. Several big players, like Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, Philagro France, Germains Seed Technology, and few others, occupy a major portion of the market studied.



Key Market Trends

Need for Increasing Productivity



The growing population and rising demand for food have accelerated the practice of seed treatment to increase productivity. The demand for treated seeds is high in Germany, as cereal crops, like maize, barley, and fruits and vegetables, like grapes and sugar beet, are cultivated on a large scale in the country. To put forth, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO), in 2017 maize yield in Germany amounted to 105269 hg/ha which has decreased to 81363 hg/ha which was the least in the past 3 years in 2018. Ban of GMO seeds and demand for higher yield is encouraging the seed treatment practice. In May 2018, the European Union adopted the regulation to completely ban the outdoor usage of imidacloprid, clothianidin, and thiamethoxam. This development is expected to affect the market for these pesticides in the European region.



Biological Seed Treatment is the Fastest Growing Segment



European countries and increasing demand for the organic farming market in Europe is increasing the demand for non-chemical seed treatment products. According to Eurostat, in 2018, the total area under organic farming in European countries covered 13.4 million hectares of agricultural land and it continues to increase further. Also, the organic area made up 7.5 % of the total European agricultural land in 2018. Four Member States accounted for more than half of all organically farmed land in 2018: Spain (16.7 %), France (15.1 %), Italy (14.6 %), and Germany (9.1 %), together making up 55.5 % of the total EU-28 organic area. In 2017, these four countries represented a share, 54.7 %. In 2017, Germans focused to develop pre-emergent seed technologies, such as organic seed treatments for spinach, that provide protection against pests. One treatment provides early-season protection against Pythium before the plant even emerges. The increasing demand for organically grown products resulted in the adoption of organic farming practices which will drive the market of biological or non-chemical seed treatment products.



Competitive Landscape

The seed treatment market is highly consolidated. Several big players, like Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, Philagro France, Germains Seed Technology and few others, occupy a major portion of the market studied, having a diverse and increasing product portfolio. Companies are focusing majorly on new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, which help in increasing their market shares. The development of bio-based seed treatment products has massive potential for expansion during the forecast period, with advantages, like environmental sustainability and lesser regulations for development, and the launch of new products.



