2nd Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Net income of $63.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year second quarter net income of $52.4 million. 
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61.
  • The Company originated U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans for businesses in its communities.  The Company funded 15,291 PPP loans in the amount of $1.427 billion. 
  • The loan portfolio organically increased $1.365 billion, or 14 percent, in the current quarter and increased $1.545 billion, or 17 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
  • Core deposits increased $1.818 billion, or 16 percent, during the current quarter, with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $1.168 billion, or 30 percent.
  • Debt security income of $25.8 million increased $4.8 million, or 23 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $3.9 million, or 18 percent, over the prior year second quarter.
  • Gain on sale of loans of $25.9 million, increased $14.0 million, or 118 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 233 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter.
  • Interest expense of $7.2 million decreased $1.3 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $4.9 million, or 41 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter.
  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.27 percent, which compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter and 0.41 percent in the prior year second quarter.
  • Early stage delinquencies (accruing 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans in the current quarter was 0.22 percent, which compared to 0.41 percent in the prior quarter and 0.43 percent in the prior year second quarter.
  • During the current quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600® to the S&P MidCap 400®.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share.  The Company has declared 141 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.

First Half 2020 Highlights:

  • Net income of $106.8 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of $5.3 million, or 5 percent, over the first half of 2019 net income of $101.5 million. 
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.13, a decrease of 5 percent from the prior year first six months diluted earnings per share of $1.19.
  • The loan portfolio organically grew $1.489 billion, or 16 percent, during the first six months of 2020.
  • Core deposits organically increased $2.0 billion, or 19 percent, during the first half of 2020, with non-interest bearings deposit growth of $1.2 billion, or 33 percent.
  • Gain on sale of loans of $37.7 million, increased $24.2 million, or 178 percent, compared to the prior year first half.
  • Dividends declared of $0.58 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, over the prior year first six months dividends of $0.53.
  • On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with total assets of $744 million.

Financial Highlights 

 At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019
Operating results         
Net income$63,444  43,339  52,392  106,783  101,524 
Basic earnings per share$0.67  0.46  0.61  1.13  1.19 
Diluted earnings per share$0.66  0.46  0.61  1.13  1.19 
Dividends declared per share 1$0.29  0.29  0.27  0.58  0.53 
Market value per share         
Closing$35.29  34.01  40.55  35.29  40.55 
High$46.54  46.10  43.44  46.54  45.47 
Low$30.30  26.66  38.65  26.66  37.58 
Selected ratios and other data         
Number of common stock shares outstanding95,409,061 95,408,274 86,637,394 95,409,061 86,637,394
Average outstanding shares - basic95,405,493 93,287,670 85,826,290 94,346,582 85,191,658
Average outstanding shares - diluted95,430,403 93,359,792 85,858,286 94,395,930 85,241,238
Return on average assets (annualized)1.57% 1.25% 1.69% 1.42% 1.68%
Return on average equity (annualized)11.68% 8.52% 12.82% 10.15% 12.91%
Efficiency ratio49.29% 52.55% 54.50% 50.81% 54.93%
Dividend payout ratio43.28% 63.04% 44.26% 51.33% 44.54%
Loan to deposit ratio86.45% 88.10% 90.27% 86.45% 90.27%
Number of full time equivalent employees2,954 2,955 2,703 2,954 2,703
Number of locations192 192 175 192 175
Number of ATMs251 247 228 251 228

KALISPELL, Mont., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $63.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, from the $52.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter.  Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.66 per share, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61.  Included in the current quarter was $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses.  “The Glacier team delivered outstanding results despite the continuing pandemic and the resulting challenging environment.  The team did an exceptional job servicing our customers and communities by making over 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans for over $1.5 billion,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “We remain confident that our significant liquidity, high quality loan portfolio, strong balance sheet and solid core business, positions us to successfully respond to a full range of future possible economic conditions.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $106.8 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 5 percent, from the $101.5 million net income from the first six months of the prior year.  Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.13 per share, a decrease of 5 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.19 for the same period last year.

The Company continues to navigate through the coronavirus disease of 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic to ensure the safety of its employees and customers along with monitoring credit quality and protecting shareholder value.  The Company’s pandemic team remains flexible in responding to the changing conditions in all the markets that it serves. 

In order to meet the needs of customers impacted by the pandemic, the Company has contacted customers to assess their needs and provide funding, flexible repayment options or modifications as necessary.  During the current quarter, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion primarily with short-term payment deferrals under six months.

In addition, the Company originated SBA PPP loans for businesses in its communities.  The Company funded 15,291 PPP loans in the amount of $1.427 billion during the current quarter.  These loans provided an additional $7.3 million of interest income (including net deferred fees and costs) during the current quarter and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for a total increase in income of $15.7 million ($11.7 million net of tax).

During the current quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600® to the S&P MidCap 400® effective prior to the opening trading on Monday, June 22, 2020.  The S&P MidCap 400® index consists of 400 companies that are chosen with regard to market capitalization, liquidity and industry representation.

On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, “SBAZ”).  SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott.  Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ merged into the Company's Foothills Bank division, which expanded the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona. 

The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the SBAZ acquisition and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

  State Bank 
 (Dollars in thousands)February 29,
2020		 
     
 Total assets$744,109  
 Debt securities142,174  
 Loans receivable451,702  
 Non-interest bearing deposits141,620  
 Interest bearing deposits461,669  
 Borrowings10,904  


Asset Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019
Cash and cash equivalents$547,610   273,441   330,961   231,209   274,169   216,649   316,401  
Debt securities, available-for-sale3,533,950   3,429,890   2,575,252   2,470,634   104,060   958,698   1,063,316  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity203,275   203,814   224,611   252,097   (539)  (21,336)  (48,822) 
Total debt securities3,737,225   3,633,704   2,799,863   2,722,731   103,521   937,362   1,014,494  
Loans receivable                            
Residential real estate903,198   957,830   926,388   920,715   (54,632)  (23,190)  (17,517) 
Commercial real estate6,047,692   5,928,303   5,579,307   4,959,863   119,389   468,385   1,087,829  
Other commercial3,547,249   2,239,878   2,094,254   2,076,605   1,307,371   1,452,995   1,470,644  
Home equity654,392   652,942   617,201   596,041   1,450   37,191   58,351  
Other consumer300,847   309,253   295,660   288,553   (8,406)  5,187   12,294  
Loans receivable11,453,378   10,088,206   9,512,810   8,841,777   1,365,172   1,940,568   2,611,601  
Allowance for credit losses(162,509)  (150,190)  (124,490)  (129,054)  (12,319)  (38,019)  (33,455) 
Loans receivable, net11,290,869   9,938,016   9,388,320   8,712,723   1,352,853   1,902,549   2,578,146  
Other assets1,330,944   1,313,223   1,164,855   1,009,698   17,721   166,089   321,246  
Total assets$16,906,648   15,158,384   13,683,999   12,676,361   1,748,264   3,222,649   4,230,287  

Total debt securities of $3.737 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $104 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.014 billion, or 37 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 22 percent of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 20 percent at December 31, 2019 and 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2019. 

Excluding $1.427 billion of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio of $11.453 billion decreased $61.6 million, or 61 basis points, during the current quarter.  Excluding the PPP loans, the notable changes during the current quarter included other commercial loans which decreased $119 million, or 5 percent, and commercial real estate which increased $119 million or 2 percent.  Excluding the PPP loans, the current year SBAZ acquisition and the prior year acquisition of Heritage Bank of Nevada, the loan portfolio increased $118 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year second quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $204 million, or 4 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

 At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019
Allowance for credit losses       
Balance at beginning of period$124,490  124,490  131,239  131,239 
Impact of adopting CECL3,720  3,720     
Acquisitions49  49     
Credit loss expense36,296  22,744  57  57 
Charge-offs(5,235) (2,567) (15,178) (6,200)
Recoveries3,189  1,754  8,372  3,958 
Balance at end of period$162,509  150,190  124,490  129,054 
Other real estate owned$4,743  4,748  5,142  7,281 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due6,071  6,624  1,412  3,463 
Non-accrual loans35,157  28,006  30,883  41,195 
Total non-performing assets$45,971  39,378  37,437  51,939 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets0.27% 0.26% 0.27% 0.41%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans394% 434% 385% 289%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans1.42% 1.49% 1.31% 1.46%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans0.02% 0.01% 0.07% 0.03%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due$25,225  41,375  23,192  37,937 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings$41,759  44,371  34,055  25,019 
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings$8,204  6,911  3,346  6,041 
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets$3,305  3.204  1,786  2,785 

Non-performing assets of $46.0 million at June 30, 2020 increased $6.6 million, or 17 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $6.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year second quarter.  Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.27 percent.  Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.30 percent at June 30, 2020, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 11 basis points from the prior year second quarter.  Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $25.2 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $16.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $12.7 million from the prior year second quarter.  Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2020 was 0.22 percent, which was a decrease of 19 basis points from prior quarter and a 21 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter. 

The current quarter credit loss expense was $13.6 million, a decrease of $9.2 million from the prior quarter credit loss expense of $22.7 million.  The increase in the ACL during the first six months was primarily attributable to the Company recognizing $37.6 million of credit loss expense related to COVID-19 and an additional $4.8 million of credit loss expense related to the SBAZ acquisition.  The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020 was 1.42 percent, which was a 7 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter.  The decrease was the result of originating $1.427 billion of government guaranteed PPP loans for which no ACL was recorded.  Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.62 percent, a 13 basis points increase over the prior quarter and was primarily the result of changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. 

Credit Quality Trends and Credit Loss Expense

(Dollars in thousands)Credit Loss
Expense		 Net
Charge-Offs		 ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
                 
Second quarter 2020$13,552  $1,233  1.42% 0.22% 0.27%
First quarter 202022,744  813  1.49% 0.41% 0.26%
Fourth quarter 2019  1,045  1.31% 0.24% 0.27%
Third quarter 2019  3,519  1.32% 0.31% 0.40%
Second quarter 2019  732  1.46% 0.43% 0.41%
First quarter 201957  1,510  1.56% 0.44% 0.42%
Fourth quarter 20181,246  2,542  1.58% 0.41% 0.47%
Third quarter 20183,194  2,223  1.63% 0.31% 0.61%

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.2 million compared to $813 thousand for the prior quarter and $732 thousand from the same quarter last year.  Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the credit loss expense. 

COVID-19 Total Loan Modifications and PPP Loans

 June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)Number of Loan Modifications Amount of Loan Modifications Number of PPP Loans Amount of PPP Loans Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		 Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		 PPP Loans (Amount) as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
                        
Residential real estate227  $66,395    $  $903,198  7.35% %
Commercial real estate and other commercial             
Real estate rental and leasing607  587,609  1,072  62,382  3,244,073  18.11% 1.92%
Accommodation and food services413  395,882  1,373  144,036  644,648  61.41% 22.34%
Healthcare264  126,808  1,752  263,259  792,272  16.01% 33.23%
Manufacturing134  49,338  728  69,370  202,151  24.41% 34.32%
Retail and wholesale trade159  46,623  1,532  159,433  476,841  9.78% 33.44%
Construction122  38,751  2,045  193,606  765,539  5.06% 25.29%
Other580
  192,060
  6,789
  534,660
  2,042,671
  9.40
% 26.17
%
Home equity and other consumer548  11,326      955,239  1.19% %
Total3,054  $1,514,792  15,291  $1,426,746  $10,026,632  15.11% 14.23%

In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion during the current quarter.  These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months.

The PPP loan originations generated $53.6 million of SBA processing fees, or an average of 3.75 percent, and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $45.2 million.  Net deferred fees remaining on the PPP loans at June 30, 2020 were $40.6 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the life of the loans, generally two years, or when the loans are forgiven by the SBA.

COVID-19 Higher Risk Industries - Enhanced Monitoring

 June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		 Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans Average
Loan-To-
Value on Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		 Amount of Loan Modifications Loan Modifications as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		 Amount of PPP Loans
                     
Hotel and motel$421,569  4.20% 50.75% $300,747  71.34% $36,933 
Restaurant150,515  1.50% 68.97% 76,632  50.91% 93,853 
Travel and tourism20,758  0.21% 52.66% 7,845  37.79% 9,969 
Gaming15,118  0.15% 72.13% 9,214  60.95% 1,084 
Oil and gas22,748  0.23% 57.61% 6,013  26.43% 24,315 
Total$630,708  6.29%   $400,451  63.49% $166,154 

Excluding the PPP loans, the Company has $631 million, or 6 percent, of its loan portfolio with direct exposure to industries for which it has identified as higher risk, requiring enhanced monitoring.  The Company modified 63 percent of the higher risk loans which accounted for 26 percent of the total loan modifications during the current quarter.  The Company also originated $166 million in PPP loans to support these customers which was 12 percent of the total PPP loans originated during the current quarter.  Although there is limited exposure, the Company is conducting enhanced portfolio reviews and monitoring for potential credit deterioration related to COVID-19.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release.  The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019
Deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits$5,043,704   3,875,848   3,696,627   3,265,077   1,167,856    1,347,077    1,778,627   
NOW and DDA accounts3,113,863   2,860,563   2,645,404   2,487,806   253,300    468,459    626,057   
Savings accounts1,756,503   1,578,062   1,485,487   1,412,046   178,441    271,016    344,457   
Money market deposit accounts2,403,641   2,155,203   1,937,141   1,647,372   248,438    466,500    756,269   
Certificate accounts995,536   1,025,237   958,501   897,625   (29,701)  37,035    97,911   
Core deposits, total13,313,247   11,494,913   10,723,160   9,709,926   1,818,334    2,590,087    3,603,321   
Wholesale deposits68,285   62,924   53,297   144,949   5,361    14,988    (76,664) 
Deposits, total13,381,532   11,557,837   10,776,457   9,854,875   1,823,695    2,605,075    3,526,657   
Repurchase agreements881,227   580,335   569,824   494,651   300,892    311,403    386,576   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances37,963   513,055   38,611   319,996   (475,092)  (648)  (282,033) 
Other borrowed funds32,546   32,499   28,820   14,765   47    3,726    17,781   
Subordinated debentures139,917   139,916   139,914   139,912           
Other liabilities229,748   198,098   169,640   164,786   31,650    60,108    64,962   
Total liabilities$14,702,933   13,021,740   11,723,266   10,988,985   1,681,193    2,979,667    3,713,948   

Core deposits of $13.313 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased $1.818 billion or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, increased customer savings rate, and federal stimulus deposits.  Excluding current and prior year acquisitions, core deposits increased $2.278 billion, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $1.341 billion, or 41 percent.  Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 34 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $38.0 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $475 million from the prior quarter and decreased $282 million from the prior year second quarter.  These decreases were the result of the significant increase in core deposits that more than funded the loans and debt security growth.  FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019
Common equity$2,073,806  2,036,920  1,920,507  1,643,928  36,886  153,299  429,878 
Accumulated other comprehensive income129,909  99,724  40,226  43,448  30,185  89,683  86,461 
Total stockholders’ equity2,203,715  2,136,644  1,960,733  1,687,376  67,071  242,982  516,339 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net(574,088) (576,701) (519,704) (385,533) 2,613  (54,384) (188,555)
Tangible stockholders’ equity$1,629,627  1,559,943  1,441,029  1,301,843  69,684  188,598  327,784 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets13.03% 14.10% 14.33% 13.31%      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets9.98% 10.70% 10.95% 10.59%      
Book value per common share$23.10  22.39  21.25  19.48  0.71  1.85  3.62 
Tangible book value per common share$17.08  16.35  15.61  15.03  0.73  1.47  2.05 

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.630 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $70 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of earnings retention and an increase in other comprehensive income.  Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $328 million over the prior year second quarter which was the result of $342 million of Company stock issued for the acquisitions of SBAZ and Heritage Bank of Nevada, an increase in other comprehensive income and earnings retention.  These increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the acquisitions.  The current quarter decrease in both the stockholder’s equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets ratio was the result of adding $1.427 billion in the PPP loans.  Both ratios would have increased if the PPP loans were excluded from total assets.  Tangible book value per common share of $17.08 at current quarter end increased $0.73 per share from the prior quarter and increased $2.05 per share from a year ago.

Cash Dividends
On June 24, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share.  The dividend was payable July 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2020. The dividend was the 141st consecutive dividend.  Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations. 


Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 
Compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019

Income Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019
Net interest income         
Interest income$155,404  142,865  132,385  12,539  23,019 
Interest expense7,185  8,496  12,089  (1,311) (4,904)
Total net interest income148,219  134,369  120,296  13,850  27,923 
Non-interest income               
Service charges and other fees11,366  14,020  20,025  (2,654) (8,659)
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges1,682  1,285  1,192  397  490 
Gain on sale of loans25,858  11,862  7,762  13,996  18,096 
Gain on sale of investments128  863  134  (735) (6)
Other income2,190  5,242  1,721  (3,052) 469 
Total non-interest income41,224  33,272  30,834  7,952  10,390 
Total income189,443  167,641  151,130  21,802  38,313 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)4.12% 4.36% 4.33%      

Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $148 million increased $13.9 million, or 10 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $27.9 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter.  The current quarter interest income of $155 million increased $12.5 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by an increase debt security income and an increase in income from the PPP loans.  The current quarter interest income increased $23.0 million, or 17 percent, over prior year second quarter and was due to an increase in income from commercial loans and an increase in income on debt securities.

The current quarter interest expense of $7.2 million decreased $1.3 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit and borrowing interest rates.  Current quarter interest expense decreased $4.9 million, or 41 percent, over prior year second quarter which was due to the decrease in higher cost FHLB advances.  During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 8 basis points to 21 basis points compared to 29 basis points for the prior quarter primarily as a result of a decrease in rates on both deposits and borrowings.  The total cost of funding decreased 24 basis points from the prior year second quarter of 45 basis points and was attributable to a decrease in rates and a shift from higher cost borrowings to low cost deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.12 percent compared to 4.36 percent in the prior quarter.  The core net interest margin, excluding  3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest income reversals, and 11 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.21 percent compared to 4.30 in the prior quarter and 4.27 percent in the prior year second quarter.  The Company experienced a 9 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans that more than offset the increase in yields on debt securities and the decrease in the cost of funding.  The core net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior year second quarter primarily from a decrease in earning asset yields, primarily loan yields, that were more than the decrease in funding costs.  “The 6 basis points reduction in the cost of core deposit funding is a tribute to the Bank divisions focus on increasing non-interest bearing deposits, while also reducing the cost of interest bearing deposits,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.  “The reduction in rates paid on repurchase agreements and the current quarter reduction in higher cost FHLB advances contributed to the 8 basis points reduction in the total cost of funding.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $41.2 million which was an increase of $8.0 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $10.4 million, or 34 percent, over the same quarter last year.  Service charges and other fees of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $2.7 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of decreased overdraft activity as customers received federal stimulus funds and had decreased activity during the second quarter of 2020.  Service charges and other fees decreased $8.7 million from the prior year second quarter due to the decrease in overdraft activity and the decrease in interchange fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment.  As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing.  Gain on the sale of loans of $25.9 million for the current quarter increased $14.0 million, or 118 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 233 percent, from the prior year second quarter due to the significant increase in refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates.  Other income of $2.2 million decreased $3.1 million, or 58 percent, from the prior quarter primarily as a result of a $2.4 million gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior quarter. 

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019
                
Compensation and employee benefits$57,981  59,660  51,973  (1,679) 6,008 
Occupancy and equipment9,357  9,219  8,180  138  1,177 
Advertising and promotions2,138  2,487  2,767  (349) (629)
Data processing5,042  5,282  4,062  (240) 980 
Other real estate owned75  112  191  (37) (116)
Regulatory assessments and insurance1,037  1,090  1,848  (53) (811)
Core deposit intangibles amortization2,613  2,533  1,865  80  748 
Other expenses19,898  11,545  15,284  8,353  4,614 
                
Total non-interest expense$98,141  91,928  86,170  6,213  11,971 

Total non-interest expense of $98.1 million for the current quarter increased $6.2 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $12.0 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter.  Compensation and employee benefits decreased by $1.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and included a decrease of $8.4 million from deferring compensation on originating the PPP loans with offsetting increases in commission expense and increases in compensation expense as result of increased employees from the SBAZ acquisition.  Compensation and employee benefits increased $6.0 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an increased number of employees driven by acquisitions and organic growth which more than offset the impact from originating the PPP loans.  Occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.2 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions.  Data processing expense increased $980 thousand, or 24 percent, over the prior year second quarter as a result of the current and prior year acquisitions along with general cost increases.  Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $811 thousand from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment for the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment which was waived for the first half of 2020.  Other expenses of $19.9 million, increased $8.4 million, or 72 percent, from the prior quarter and was largely due to a $6.9 million increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments.  In the current quarter, there was a $3.4 million expense related to unfunded loan commitments compared to the prior quarter which had a $3.5 million reversal of expense related to unfunded loan commitments.  The current quarter unfunded loan commitment expense reflects changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19.  Other expenses increased $4.6 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was due to the increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments and $1.9 million increase in acquisition-related expenses.  Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $3.7 million in the current quarter compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 49 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.7 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter.  The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 18 percent which compares 19 percent prior year second quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The current quarter efficiency ratio was 49.29 percent.  Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 55.73 percent, which was a 318 basis points increase from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 52.55 percent and was primarily due to an increase in expenses related to unfunded loan commitments and increases in compensation that were greater than the increase in gain on sale of loans.  Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio increased 123 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 54.50 percent which was driven by the increased compensation costs and decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment that outpaced the increases in commercial loan interest income and gain on sale of loans.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Compared to June 30, 2019

Income Summary

 Six Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019		 $ Change % Change
Net interest income       
Interest income$298,269  $258,501  $39,768  15%
Interest expense15,681  22,993  (7,312) (32)%
Total net interest income282,588  235,508  47,080  20%
Non-interest income       
Service charges and other fees25,386  38,040  (12,654) (33)%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges2,967  2,159  808  37%
Gain on sale of loans37,720  13,560  24,160  178%
Gain on sale of investments991  347  644  186%
Other income7,432  5,202  2,230  43%
Total non-interest income74,496  59,308  15,188  26%
 $357,084  $294,816  $62,268  21%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)4.23% 4.33%    

Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $283 million for the first half of 2020 increased $47.1 million, or 20 percent, over the first half of 2019.  Interest income of $298 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $39.8 million, or 15 percent, from the first six months of 2019 and was primarily attributable to a $33.4 million increase in income from commercial loans.  Interest expense of $15.7 million for the first six months of 2020 decreased $7.3 million, or 32 percent over the prior year same period primarily as a result of decreased higher cost FHLB advances and the decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings.  The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2020 was 25 basis points compared to 44 basis points for the first six months of 2019.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first six months of 2020 was 4.23 percent, a 10 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.33 percent for the first six months of 2019.  The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion and 6 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.26 which was the same as the prior year first half core margin.  The Company has benefited this year with a reduction in higher cost FHLB advances and decreases in interest rates that has lowered the cost of funds, the combination of which offset the decrease in yields on the earning assets.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $74.5 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $15.2 million, or 26 percent, over the same period last year.  Service charges and other fees of $25.4 million for 2020 year to date decreased $12.7 million, or 33 percent, from the same period prior year as a result of a decrease in overdraft activity and the impact of the Durbin Amendment.  Gain on the sale of loans of $37.7 million for the first six months of 2020, increased $24.2 million, or 178 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased refinance activity.  Other income increased $2.2 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Six Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019		 $ Change % Change
Compensation and employee benefits$117,641  $104,701  $12,940  12%
Occupancy and equipment18,576  16,617  1,959  12%
Advertising and promotions4,625  5,155  (530) (10)%
Data processing10,324  7,954  2,370  30%
Other real estate owned187  330  (143) (43)%
Regulatory assessments and insurance2,127  3,133  (1,006) (32)%
Core deposit intangibles amortization5,146  3,559  1,587  45%
Other expenses31,443  27,551  3,892  14%
Total non-interest expense$190,069  $169,000  $21,069  12%

Total non-interest expense of $190 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $21.1 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year same period.  Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2020 increased $12.9 million, or 12 percent, from the same period last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth and annual salary increases which more than offset the deferral of  compensation cost from the PPP loans.  Occupancy and equipment expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.0 million, or 12 percent from the prior year primarily from increased cost from acquisitions.  Data processing expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.4 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year as a result of recent acquisitions along with general cost increases.  Regulatory assessments and insurance decreased $1.0 million from the prior year primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020.  Other expenses of $31.4 million, increased $3.9 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses which were $6.5 million in the current year first half compared to $2.0 million in the prior year first half. 

Credit Loss Expense
The credit loss expense was $36.3 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $36.2 million from the same period in the prior year, this increase was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19.  Net charge-offs during the first six months of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the same period in 2019.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $23.9 million in the first six months of 2020 decreased $299 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior year same period.  The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2020 was 18 percent compared to 19 percent in the prior year same period.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 50.81 percent for the six months of 2020.  Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.21 percent, which was an improvement of 71 basis points from the prior year efficiency ratio of 54.93 percent which was the result of increases in gain on sale of loans and commercial loan interest income that more than offset the decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment and increases in compensation expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning.  These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.  The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

  • the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
  • changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, such as the recently adopted CARES Act addressing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
  • ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduced demand for banking products and services;
  • the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  • the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  • the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  • consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  • natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  • the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019
Assets       
Cash on hand and in banks$212,681  204,373  198,639  181,526 
Interest bearing cash deposits334,929  69,068  132,322  49,683 
Cash and cash equivalents547,610  273,441  330,961  231,209 
Debt securities, available-for-sale3,533,950  3,429,890  2,575,252  2,470,634 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity203,275  203,814  224,611  252,097 
Total debt securities3,737,225  3,633,704  2,799,863  2,722,731 
Loans held for sale, at fair value115,345  94,619  69,194  54,711 
Loans receivable11,453,378  10,088,206  9,512,810  8,841,777 
Allowance for credit losses(162,509) (150,190) (124,490) (129,054)
Loans receivable, net11,290,869  9,938,016  9,388,320  8,712,723 
Premises and equipment, net326,005  324,230  310,309  296,915 
Other real estate owned4,743  4,748  5,142  7,281 
Accrued interest receivable77,363  68,525  56,047  58,567 
Deferred tax asset    2,037  3,371 
Core deposit intangible, net60,733  63,346  63,286  54,646 
Goodwill513,355  513,355  456,418  330,887 
Non-marketable equity securities11,592  30,597  11,623  23,031 
Bank-owned life insurance122,388  121,685  109,428  93,543 
Other assets99,420  92,118  81,371  86,746 
Total assets$16,906,648  15,158,384  13,683,999  12,676,361 
Liabilities       
Non-interest bearing deposits$5,043,704  3,875,848  3,696,627  3,265,077 
Interest bearing deposits8,337,828  7,681,989  7,079,830  6,589,798 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase881,227  580,335  569,824  494,651 
FHLB advances37,963  513,055  38,611  319,996 
Other borrowed funds32,546  32,499  28,820  14,765 
Subordinated debentures139,917  139,916  139,914  139,912 
Accrued interest payable4,211  4,713  4,686  5,091 
Deferred tax liability25,213  15,210     
Other liabilities200,324  178,175  164,954  159,695 
Total liabilities14,702,933  13,021,740  11,723,266  10,988,985 
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities       
Stockholders’ Equity       
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000  shares authorized, none issued or outstanding       
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500  shares authorized954  954  923  866 
Paid-in capital1,492,817  1,491,651  1,378,534  1,139,289 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted580,035  544,315  541,050  503,773 
Accumulated other comprehensive income129,909  99,724  40,226  43,448 
Total stockholders’ equity2,203,715  2,136,644  1,960,733  1,687,376 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$16,906,648  15,158,384  13,683,999  12,676,361 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 Three Months ended Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2019
Interest Income         
Debt securities$25,833  21,014  21,892  46,847  43,243 
Residential real estate loans12,098  11,526  11,410  23,624  22,189 
Commercial loans106,343  98,684  88,043  205,027  171,582 
Consumer and other loans11,130  11,641  11,040  22,771  21,487 
Total interest income155,404  142,865  132,385  298,269  258,501 
Interest Expense         
Deposits4,587  5,581  5,624  10,168  10,965 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase908  989  886  1,897  1,688 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances268  346  3,847  614  6,902 
Other borrowed funds172  128  38  300  76 
Subordinated debentures1,250  1,452  1,694  2,702  3,362 
Total interest expense7,185  8,496  12,089  15,681  22,993 
Net Interest Income148,219  134,369  120,296  282,588  235,508 
Credit loss expense13,552  22,744    36,296  57 
Net interest income after credit loss expense134,667  111,625  120,296  246,292  235,451 
Non-Interest Income         
Service charges and other fees11,366  14,020  20,025  25,386  38,040 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges1,682  1,285  1,192  2,967  2,159 
Gain on sale of loans25,858  11,862  7,762  37,720  13,560 
Gain on sale of debt securities128  863  134  991  347 
Other income2,190  5,242  1,721  7,432  5,202 
Total non-interest income41,224  33,272  30,834  74,496  59,308 
Non-Interest Expense         
Compensation and employee benefits57,981  59,660  51,973  117,641  104,701 
Occupancy and equipment9,357  9,219  8,180  18,576  16,617 
Advertising and promotions2,138  2,487  2,767  4,625  5,155 
Data processing5,042  5,282  4,062  10,324  7,954 
Other real estate owned75  112  191  187  330 
Regulatory assessments and insurance1,037  1,090  1,848  2,127  3,133 
Core deposit intangibles amortization2,613  2,533  1,865  5,146  3,559 
Other expenses19,898  11,545  15,284  31,443  27,551 
Total non-interest expense98,141  91,928  86,170  190,069  169,000 
Income Before Income Taxes77,750  52,969  64,960  130,719  125,759 
Federal and state income tax expense14,306  9,630  12,568  23,936  24,235 
Net Income$63,444  43,339  52,392  106,783  101,524 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

 Three Months ended
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$1,048,095  $12,098  4.62% $980,647  $11,526  4.70%
Commercial loans 19,235,881  107,632  4.69% 7,809,482  99,956  5.15%
Consumer and other loans957,798  11,130  4.67% 926,924  11,641  5.05%
Total loans 211,241,774  130,860  4.68% 9,717,053  123,123  5.10%
Tax-exempt investment securities 21,401,603  14,248  4.07% 930,601  9,409  4.04%
Taxable investment securities 42,266,707  14,730  2.60% 2,059,581  13,772  2.67%
Total earning assets14,910,084  159,838  4.31% 12,707,235  146,304  4.63%
Goodwill and intangibles575,296      539,431     
Non-earning assets797,403      690,338     
Total assets$16,282,783      $13,937,004     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$4,733,485  $  % $3,672,959  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts3,018,706  687  0.09% 2,675,152  915  0.14%
Savings accounts1,687,448  175  0.04% 1,518,809  239  0.06%
Money market deposit accounts2,300,787  1,240  0.22% 2,031,799  1,624  0.32%
Certificate accounts1,013,188  2,408  0.96% 965,908  2,595  1.08%
Total core deposits12,753,614  4,510  0.14% 10,864,627  5,373  0.20%
Wholesale deposits 568,503  77  0.46% 57,110  208  1.46%
FHLB advances182,061  268  0.58% 108,672  346  1.26%
Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds913,744  2,330  1.03% 712,787  2,569  1.45%
Total funding liabilities13,917,922  7,185  0.21% 11,743,196  8,496  0.29%
Other liabilities180,935      147,361     
Total liabilities14,098,857      11,890,557     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock954      933     
Paid-in capital1,492,230      1,417,004     
Retained earnings575,455      562,951     
Accumulated other comprehensive income115,287      65,559     
Total stockholders’ equity2,183,926      2,046,447     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$16,282,783      $13,937,004     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $152,653      $137,808   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    4.10%     4.34%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    4.12%     4.36%

______________________________

Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3   Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
4   Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
5   Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

 Three Months ended
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$1,048,095  $12,098  4.62% $938,467  $11,410  4.86%
Commercial loans 19,235,881  107,632  4.69% 6,803,541  89,191  5.26%
Consumer and other loans957,798  11,130  4.67% 868,733  11,040  5.10%
Total loans 211,241,774  130,860  4.68% 8,610,741  111,641  5.20%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,401,603  14,248  4.07% 957,177  9,982  4.17%
Taxable debt securities 42,266,707  14,730  2.60% 1,911,173  14,246  2.98%
Total earning assets14,910,084  159,838  4.31% 11,479,091  135,869  4.75%
Goodwill and intangibles575,296      351,466     
Non-earning assets797,403      584,459     
Total assets$16,282,783      $12,415,016     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$4,733,485  $  % $3,084,404  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts3,018,706  687  0.09% 2,394,505  985  0.17%
Savings accounts1,687,448  175  0.04% 1,389,548  253  0.07%
Money market deposit accounts2,300,787  1,240  0.22% 1,662,545  1,125  0.27%
Certificate accounts1,013,188  2,408  0.96% 902,134  2,222  0.99%
Total core deposits12,753,614  4,510  0.14% 9,433,136  4,585  0.19%
Wholesale deposits 568,503  77  0.46% 162,495  1,039  2.56%
FHLB advances182,061  268  0.58% 476,204  3,847  3.20%
Repurchase agreements and  other borrowed funds913,744  2,330  1.03% 593,990  2,618  1.77%
Total funding liabilities13,917,922  7,185  0.21% 10,665,825  12,089  0.45%
Other liabilities180,935      109,480     
Total liabilities14,098,857      10,775,305     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock954      860     
Paid-in capital1,492,230      1,110,138     
Retained earnings575,455      500,015     
Accumulated other comprehensive  income115,287      28,698     
Total stockholders’ equity2,183,926      1,639,711     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$16,282,783      $12,415,016     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $152,653      $123,780   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    4.10%     4.30%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    4.12%     4.33%

______________________________

Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3   Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4   Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5   Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

 Six Months ended
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest & Dividends Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest & Dividends Average Yield/ Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$1,014,371  $23,624  4.66% $927,953  $22,189  4.78%
Commercial loans 18,522,681  207,588  4.90% 6,664,637  173,804  5.26%
Consumer and other loans942,361  22,771  4.86% 853,954  21,487  5.07%
Total loans 210,479,413  253,983  4.87% 8,446,544  217,480  5.19%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,166,102  23,657  4.06% 958,864  19,932  4.16%
Taxable debt securities 42,163,144  28,502  2.64% 1,878,606  27,975  2.98%
Total earning assets13,808,659  306,142  4.46% 11,284,014  265,387  4.74%
Goodwill and intangibles557,363      344,752     
Non-earning assets743,871      552,583     
Total assets$15,109,893      $12,181,349     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$4,203,222  $  % $3,014,476  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts2,846,928  1,602  0.11% 2,357,920  1,946  0.17%
Savings accounts1,603,129  414  0.05% 1,374,759  487  0.07%
Money market deposit accounts2,166,293  2,864  0.27% 1,676,348  2,135  0.26%
Certificate accounts989,548  5,003  1.02% 903,562  4,236  0.95%
Total core deposits11,809,120  9,883  0.17% 9,327,065  8,804  0.19%
Wholesale deposits 562,806  285  0.91% 165,909  2,161  2.63%
FHLB advances145,366  614  0.84% 414,830  6,902  3.31%
Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds813,266  4,899  1.21% 575,262  5,126  1.80%
Total funding liabilities12,830,558  15,681  0.25% 10,483,066  22,993  0.44%
Other liabilities164,148      112,793     
Total liabilities12,994,706      10,595,859     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock944      853     
Paid-in capital1,454,617      1,080,861     
Retained earnings569,203      485,898     
Accumulated other comprehensive income90,423      17,878     
Total stockholders’ equity2,115,187      1,585,490     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$15,109,893      $12,181,349     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $290,461      $242,394   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    4.21%     4.30%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    4.23%     4.33%

______________________________

Includes tax effect of $2.6 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3   Includes tax effect of $4.8 million and $4.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4   Includes tax effect of $532 thousand and $587 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5   Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

 Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019
Custom and owner occupied construction$177,172  $172,238  $143,479  $140,186  3% 23% 26%
Pre-sold and spec construction161,964  180,799  180,539  171,464  (10)% (10)% (6)%
Total residential construction339,136  353,037  324,018  311,650  (4)% 5% 9%
Land development94,667  101,644  101,592  120,052  (7)% (7)% (21)%
Consumer land or lots120,015  121,082  125,759  128,544  (1)% (5)% (7)%
Unimproved land63,459  65,355  62,563  74,244  (3)% 1% (15)%
Developed lots for operative builders26,647  32,661  17,390  14,117  (18)% 53% 89%
Commercial lots60,563  59,023  46,408  57,447  3% 31% 5%
Other construction477,922  453,403  478,368  453,782  5% % 5%
Total land, lot, and other construction843,273  833,168  832,080  848,186  1% 1% (1)%
Owner occupied1,855,994  1,813,284  1,667,526  1,418,190  2% 11% 31%
Non-owner occupied2,238,586  2,200,664  2,017,375  1,780,988  2% 11% 26%
Total commercial real estate4,094,580  4,013,948  3,684,901  3,199,178  2% 11% 28%
Commercial and industrial2,342,081  1,151,817  991,580  1,024,828  103% 136% 129%
Agriculture714,227  694,444  701,363  697,893  3% 2% 2%
1st lien1,227,514  1,213,232  1,186,889  1,154,221  1% 3% 6%
Junior lien47,121  49,071  53,571  53,055  (4)% (12)% (11)%
Total 1-4 family1,274,635  1,262,303  1,240,460  1,207,276  1% 3% 6%
Multifamily residential343,870  352,379  342,498  278,539  (2)% — % 23%
Home equity lines of credit655,492  656,953  617,900  592,355  % 6% 11%
Other consumer181,402  180,832  174,643  167,964  % 4% 8%
Total consumer836,894  837,785  792,543  760,319  % 6% 10%
States and political subdivisions581,673  566,953  533,023  454,085  3% 9% 28%
Other198,354  116,991  139,538  114,534  70% 42% 73%
Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale11,568,723  10,182,825  9,582,004  8,896,488  14% 21% 30%
Less loans held for sale 1(115,345) (94,619) (69,194) (54,711) 22% 67% 111%
Total loans receivable$11,453,378  $10,088,206  $9,512,810  $8,841,777  14% 20% 30%

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

 
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		 Other
Real Estate
Owned
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction$440  188  185  283  440     
Pre-sold and spec construction  96  743  1,261       
Total residential construction440  284  928  1,544  440     
Land development659  1,432  852  1,272  411    248 
Consumer land or lots427  471  330  1,075  239  26  162 
Unimproved land663  680  1,181  8,864  387    276 
Commercial lots529  529  529  575      529 
Other construction      241       
Total land, lot and other construction2,278  3,112  2,892  12,027  1,037  26  1,215 
Owner occupied9,424  5,269  4,608  6,998  7,770  209  1,445 
Non-owner occupied5,482  5,133  8,229  7,198  5,482     
Total commercial real estate14,906  10,402  12,837  14,196  13,252  209  1,445 
Commercial and industrial5,039  5,438  5,297  5,690  4,609  265  165 
Agriculture11,087  7,263  2,288  4,228  6,288  4,799   
1st lien7,634  8,410  8,671  10,211  5,426  401  1,807 
Junior lien746  640  569  592  567  179   
Total 1-4 family8,380  9,050  9,240  10,803  5,993  580  1,807 
Multifamily residential92  402  201    92     
Home equity lines of credit3,048  2,617  2,618  2,474  2,879  80  89 
Other consumer412  520  837  597  290  100  22 
Total consumer3,460  3,137  3,455  3,071  3,169  180  111 
Other289  290  299  380  277  12   
Total$45,971  39,378  37,437  51,939  35,157  6,071  4,743 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019
Custom and owner occupied construction$  $2,176  $637  $49  (100)% (100)% (100)%
Pre-sold and spec construction  328  148  219  (100)% (100)% (100)%
Total residential construction  2,504  785  268  (100)% (100)% (100)%
Land development  840    1,990  (100)% n/m (100)%
Consumer land or lots248  321  672  206  (23)% (63)% 20%
Unimproved land411  934  558  658  (56)% (26)% (38)%
Developed lots for operative builders    2    n/m (100)% n/m
Commercial lots153  216      (29)% n/m n/m
Other construction        n/m n/m n/m
Total land, lot and other construction812  2,311  1,232  2,854  (65)% (34)% (72)%
Owner occupied1,512  3,235  3,052  5,322  (53)% (50)% (72)%
Non-owner occupied966  4,764  1,834  11,700  (80)% (47)% (92)%
Total commercial real estate2,478  7,999  4,886  17,022  (69)% (49)% (85)%
Commercial and industrial4,127  6,122  2,036  3,006  (33)% 103% 37%
Agriculture12,084  6,210  4,298  3,125  95% 181% 287%
1st lien656  7,419  4,711  2,776  (91)% (86)% (76)%
Junior lien160  795  624  1,302  (80)% (74)% (88)%
Total 1-4 family816  8,214  5,335  4,078  (90)% (85)% (80)%
Home equity lines of credit3,330  5,549  2,352  3,931  (40)% 42% (15)%
Other consumer739  1,456  1,187  1,683  (49)% (38)% (56)%
Total consumer4,069  7,005  3,539  5,614  (42)% 15% (28)%
States and political subdivisions124        n/m n/m n/m
Other715  1,010  1,081  372  (29)% (34)% 92%
Total$25,225  $41,375  $23,192  $37,937  (39)% 9% (34)%

______________________________
n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		 Charge-Offs Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction$    98      
Pre-sold and spec construction(12) (6) (18)(6)   12 
Total residential construction(12) (6) 80 (6)   12 
Land development(50) (38) (30)15    50 
Consumer land or lots(17) 3  (138)(2) 7  24 
Unimproved land(287) (274) (311)(54)   287 
Developed lots for operative builders    (18)(18)    
Commercial lots(3) (1) (6)(3)   3 
Other construction    (142)(32)    
Total land, lot and other construction(357) (310) (645)(94) 7  364 
Owner occupied(49) (16) (479)139  30  79 
Non-owner occupied115  (20) 2,015 7  150  35 
Total commercial real estate66  (36) 1,536 146  180  114 
Commercial and industrial576  61  1,472 37  1,034  458 
Agriculture33  36  21 (32) 37  4 
1st lien  14  (12)56  21  21 
Junior lien(129) (110) (303)(222) 27  156 
Total 1-4 family(129) (96) (315)(166) 48  177 
Multifamily residential(43) (43)      43 
Home equity lines of credit24  (103) 19 (11) 166  142 
Other consumer161  88  603 313  281  120 
Total consumer185  (15) 622 302  447  262 
Other1,727  1,222  4,035 2,055  3,482  1,755 
Total$2,046  813  6,806 2,242  5,235  3,189 


