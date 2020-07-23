2nd Quarter 2020 Highlights:
First Half 2020 Highlights:
Financial Highlights
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|63,444
|43,339
|52,392
|106,783
|101,524
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.67
|0.46
|0.61
|1.13
|1.19
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.66
|0.46
|0.61
|1.13
|1.19
|Dividends declared per share 1
|$
|0.29
|0.29
|0.27
|0.58
|0.53
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|35.29
|34.01
|40.55
|35.29
|40.55
|High
|$
|46.54
|46.10
|43.44
|46.54
|45.47
|Low
|$
|30.30
|26.66
|38.65
|26.66
|37.58
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|95,409,061
|95,408,274
|86,637,394
|95,409,061
|86,637,394
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|95,405,493
|93,287,670
|85,826,290
|94,346,582
|85,191,658
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|95,430,403
|93,359,792
|85,858,286
|94,395,930
|85,241,238
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.57
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.68
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.68
|%
|8.52
|%
|12.82
|%
|10.15
|%
|12.91
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|49.29
|%
|52.55
|%
|54.50
|%
|50.81
|%
|54.93
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|43.28
|%
|63.04
|%
|44.26
|%
|51.33
|%
|44.54
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|86.45
|%
|88.10
|%
|90.27
|%
|86.45
|%
|90.27
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|2,954
|2,955
|2,703
|2,954
|2,703
|Number of locations
|192
|192
|175
|192
|175
|Number of ATMs
|251
|247
|228
|251
|228
KALISPELL, Mont., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $63.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, from the $52.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.66 per share, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61. Included in the current quarter was $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses. “The Glacier team delivered outstanding results despite the continuing pandemic and the resulting challenging environment. The team did an exceptional job servicing our customers and communities by making over 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans for over $1.5 billion,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident that our significant liquidity, high quality loan portfolio, strong balance sheet and solid core business, positions us to successfully respond to a full range of future possible economic conditions.”
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $106.8 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 5 percent, from the $101.5 million net income from the first six months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.13 per share, a decrease of 5 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.19 for the same period last year.
The Company continues to navigate through the coronavirus disease of 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic to ensure the safety of its employees and customers along with monitoring credit quality and protecting shareholder value. The Company’s pandemic team remains flexible in responding to the changing conditions in all the markets that it serves.
In order to meet the needs of customers impacted by the pandemic, the Company has contacted customers to assess their needs and provide funding, flexible repayment options or modifications as necessary. During the current quarter, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion primarily with short-term payment deferrals under six months.
In addition, the Company originated SBA PPP loans for businesses in its communities. The Company funded 15,291 PPP loans in the amount of $1.427 billion during the current quarter. These loans provided an additional $7.3 million of interest income (including net deferred fees and costs) during the current quarter and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for a total increase in income of $15.7 million ($11.7 million net of tax).
During the current quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600® to the S&P MidCap 400® effective prior to the opening trading on Monday, June 22, 2020. The S&P MidCap 400® index consists of 400 companies that are chosen with regard to market capitalization, liquidity and industry representation.
On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, “SBAZ”). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ merged into the Company's Foothills Bank division, which expanded the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona.
The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the SBAZ acquisition and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|State Bank
|(Dollars in thousands)
|February 29,
2020
|Total assets
|$
|744,109
|Debt securities
|142,174
|Loans receivable
|451,702
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|141,620
|Interest bearing deposits
|461,669
|Borrowings
|10,904
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|547,610
|273,441
|330,961
|231,209
|274,169
|216,649
|316,401
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|3,533,950
|3,429,890
|2,575,252
|2,470,634
|104,060
|958,698
|1,063,316
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|203,275
|203,814
|224,611
|252,097
|(539
|)
|(21,336
|)
|(48,822
|)
|Total debt securities
|3,737,225
|3,633,704
|2,799,863
|2,722,731
|103,521
|937,362
|1,014,494
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|903,198
|957,830
|926,388
|920,715
|(54,632
|)
|(23,190
|)
|(17,517
|)
|Commercial real estate
|6,047,692
|5,928,303
|5,579,307
|4,959,863
|119,389
|468,385
|1,087,829
|Other commercial
|3,547,249
|2,239,878
|2,094,254
|2,076,605
|1,307,371
|1,452,995
|1,470,644
|Home equity
|654,392
|652,942
|617,201
|596,041
|1,450
|37,191
|58,351
|Other consumer
|300,847
|309,253
|295,660
|288,553
|(8,406
|)
|5,187
|12,294
|Loans receivable
|11,453,378
|10,088,206
|9,512,810
|8,841,777
|1,365,172
|1,940,568
|2,611,601
|Allowance for credit losses
|(162,509
|)
|(150,190
|)
|(124,490
|)
|(129,054
|)
|(12,319
|)
|(38,019
|)
|(33,455
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|11,290,869
|9,938,016
|9,388,320
|8,712,723
|1,352,853
|1,902,549
|2,578,146
|Other assets
|1,330,944
|1,313,223
|1,164,855
|1,009,698
|17,721
|166,089
|321,246
|Total assets
|$
|16,906,648
|15,158,384
|13,683,999
|12,676,361
|1,748,264
|3,222,649
|4,230,287
Total debt securities of $3.737 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $104 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.014 billion, or 37 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 22 percent of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 20 percent at December 31, 2019 and 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2019.
Excluding $1.427 billion of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio of $11.453 billion decreased $61.6 million, or 61 basis points, during the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the notable changes during the current quarter included other commercial loans which decreased $119 million, or 5 percent, and commercial real estate which increased $119 million or 2 percent. Excluding the PPP loans, the current year SBAZ acquisition and the prior year acquisition of Heritage Bank of Nevada, the loan portfolio increased $118 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year second quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $204 million, or 4 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Six Months ended
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|124,490
|124,490
|131,239
|131,239
|Impact of adopting CECL
|3,720
|3,720
|—
|—
|Acquisitions
|49
|49
|—
|—
|Credit loss expense
|36,296
|22,744
|57
|57
|Charge-offs
|(5,235
|)
|(2,567
|)
|(15,178
|)
|(6,200
|)
|Recoveries
|3,189
|1,754
|8,372
|3,958
|Balance at end of period
|$
|162,509
|150,190
|124,490
|129,054
|Other real estate owned
|$
|4,743
|4,748
|5,142
|7,281
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|6,071
|6,624
|1,412
|3,463
|Non-accrual loans
|35,157
|28,006
|30,883
|41,195
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|45,971
|39,378
|37,437
|51,939
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.27
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.41
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|394
|%
|434
|%
|385
|%
|289
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.42
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.46
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.03
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|25,225
|41,375
|23,192
|37,937
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|41,759
|44,371
|34,055
|25,019
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|8,204
|6,911
|3,346
|6,041
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|3,305
|3.204
|1,786
|2,785
Non-performing assets of $46.0 million at June 30, 2020 increased $6.6 million, or 17 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $6.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.27 percent. Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.30 percent at June 30, 2020, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 11 basis points from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $25.2 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $16.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $12.7 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2020 was 0.22 percent, which was a decrease of 19 basis points from prior quarter and a 21 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter.
The current quarter credit loss expense was $13.6 million, a decrease of $9.2 million from the prior quarter credit loss expense of $22.7 million. The increase in the ACL during the first six months was primarily attributable to the Company recognizing $37.6 million of credit loss expense related to COVID-19 and an additional $4.8 million of credit loss expense related to the SBAZ acquisition. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020 was 1.42 percent, which was a 7 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was the result of originating $1.427 billion of government guaranteed PPP loans for which no ACL was recorded. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.62 percent, a 13 basis points increase over the prior quarter and was primarily the result of changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19.
Credit Quality Trends and Credit Loss Expense
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Credit Loss
Expense
|Net
Charge-Offs
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Second quarter 2020
|$
|13,552
|$
|1,233
|1.42
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|First quarter 2020
|22,744
|813
|1.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.26
|%
|Fourth quarter 2019
|—
|1,045
|1.31
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.27
|%
|Third quarter 2019
|—
|3,519
|1.32
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.40
|%
|Second quarter 2019
|—
|732
|1.46
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.41
|%
|First quarter 2019
|57
|1,510
|1.56
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.42
|%
|Fourth quarter 2018
|1,246
|2,542
|1.58
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.47
|%
|Third quarter 2018
|3,194
|2,223
|1.63
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.61
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.2 million compared to $813 thousand for the prior quarter and $732 thousand from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the credit loss expense.
COVID-19 Total Loan Modifications and PPP Loans
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Number of Loan Modifications
|Amount of Loan Modifications
|Number of PPP Loans
|Amount of PPP Loans
|Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|PPP Loans (Amount) as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Residential real estate
|227
|$
|66,395
|—
|$
|—
|$
|903,198
|7.35
|%
|—
|%
|Commercial real estate and other commercial
|Real estate rental and leasing
|607
|587,609
|1,072
|62,382
|3,244,073
|18.11
|%
|1.92
|%
|Accommodation and food services
|413
|395,882
|1,373
|144,036
|644,648
|61.41
|%
|22.34
|%
|Healthcare
|264
|126,808
|1,752
|263,259
|792,272
|16.01
|%
|33.23
|%
|Manufacturing
|134
|49,338
|728
|69,370
|202,151
|24.41
|%
|34.32
|%
|Retail and wholesale trade
|159
|46,623
|1,532
|159,433
|476,841
|9.78
|%
|33.44
|%
|Construction
|122
|38,751
|2,045
|193,606
|765,539
|5.06
|%
|25.29
|%
|Other
|580
|192,060
|6,789
|534,660
|2,042,671
|9.40
|%
|26.17
|%
|Home equity and other consumer
|548
|11,326
|—
|—
|955,239
|1.19
|%
|—
|%
|Total
|3,054
|$
|1,514,792
|15,291
|$
|1,426,746
|$
|10,026,632
|15.11
|%
|14.23
|%
In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion during the current quarter. These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months.
The PPP loan originations generated $53.6 million of SBA processing fees, or an average of 3.75 percent, and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $45.2 million. Net deferred fees remaining on the PPP loans at June 30, 2020 were $40.6 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the life of the loans, generally two years, or when the loans are forgiven by the SBA.
COVID-19 Higher Risk Industries - Enhanced Monitoring
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Average
Loan-To-
Value on Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Amount of Loan Modifications
|Loan Modifications as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Amount of PPP Loans
|Hotel and motel
|$
|421,569
|4.20
|%
|50.75
|%
|$
|300,747
|71.34
|%
|$
|36,933
|Restaurant
|150,515
|1.50
|%
|68.97
|%
|76,632
|50.91
|%
|93,853
|Travel and tourism
|20,758
|0.21
|%
|52.66
|%
|7,845
|37.79
|%
|9,969
|Gaming
|15,118
|0.15
|%
|72.13
|%
|9,214
|60.95
|%
|1,084
|Oil and gas
|22,748
|0.23
|%
|57.61
|%
|6,013
|26.43
|%
|24,315
|Total
|$
|630,708
|6.29
|%
|$
|400,451
|63.49
|%
|$
|166,154
Excluding the PPP loans, the Company has $631 million, or 6 percent, of its loan portfolio with direct exposure to industries for which it has identified as higher risk, requiring enhanced monitoring. The Company modified 63 percent of the higher risk loans which accounted for 26 percent of the total loan modifications during the current quarter. The Company also originated $166 million in PPP loans to support these customers which was 12 percent of the total PPP loans originated during the current quarter. Although there is limited exposure, the Company is conducting enhanced portfolio reviews and monitoring for potential credit deterioration related to COVID-19.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,043,704
|3,875,848
|3,696,627
|3,265,077
|1,167,856
|1,347,077
|1,778,627
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,113,863
|2,860,563
|2,645,404
|2,487,806
|253,300
|468,459
|626,057
|Savings accounts
|1,756,503
|1,578,062
|1,485,487
|1,412,046
|178,441
|271,016
|344,457
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,403,641
|2,155,203
|1,937,141
|1,647,372
|248,438
|466,500
|756,269
|Certificate accounts
|995,536
|1,025,237
|958,501
|897,625
|(29,701
|)
|37,035
|97,911
|Core deposits, total
|13,313,247
|11,494,913
|10,723,160
|9,709,926
|1,818,334
|2,590,087
|3,603,321
|Wholesale deposits
|68,285
|62,924
|53,297
|144,949
|5,361
|14,988
|(76,664
|)
|Deposits, total
|13,381,532
|11,557,837
|10,776,457
|9,854,875
|1,823,695
|2,605,075
|3,526,657
|Repurchase agreements
|881,227
|580,335
|569,824
|494,651
|300,892
|311,403
|386,576
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|37,963
|513,055
|38,611
|319,996
|(475,092
|)
|(648
|)
|(282,033
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|32,546
|32,499
|28,820
|14,765
|47
|3,726
|17,781
|Subordinated debentures
|139,917
|139,916
|139,914
|139,912
|1
|3
|5
|Other liabilities
|229,748
|198,098
|169,640
|164,786
|31,650
|60,108
|64,962
|Total liabilities
|$
|14,702,933
|13,021,740
|11,723,266
|10,988,985
|1,681,193
|2,979,667
|3,713,948
Core deposits of $13.313 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased $1.818 billion or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, increased customer savings rate, and federal stimulus deposits. Excluding current and prior year acquisitions, core deposits increased $2.278 billion, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $1.341 billion, or 41 percent. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 34 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2019.
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $38.0 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $475 million from the prior quarter and decreased $282 million from the prior year second quarter. These decreases were the result of the significant increase in core deposits that more than funded the loans and debt security growth. FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Common equity
|$
|2,073,806
|2,036,920
|1,920,507
|1,643,928
|36,886
|153,299
|429,878
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|129,909
|99,724
|40,226
|43,448
|30,185
|89,683
|86,461
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,203,715
|2,136,644
|1,960,733
|1,687,376
|67,071
|242,982
|516,339
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(574,088
|)
|(576,701
|)
|(519,704
|)
|(385,533
|)
|2,613
|(54,384
|)
|(188,555
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,629,627
|1,559,943
|1,441,029
|1,301,843
|69,684
|188,598
|327,784
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|13.03
|%
|14.10
|%
|14.33
|%
|13.31
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|9.98
|%
|10.70
|%
|10.95
|%
|10.59
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|23.10
|22.39
|21.25
|19.48
|0.71
|1.85
|3.62
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.08
|16.35
|15.61
|15.03
|0.73
|1.47
|2.05
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.630 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $70 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of earnings retention and an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $328 million over the prior year second quarter which was the result of $342 million of Company stock issued for the acquisitions of SBAZ and Heritage Bank of Nevada, an increase in other comprehensive income and earnings retention. These increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the acquisitions. The current quarter decrease in both the stockholder’s equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets ratio was the result of adding $1.427 billion in the PPP loans. Both ratios would have increased if the PPP loans were excluded from total assets. Tangible book value per common share of $17.08 at current quarter end increased $0.73 per share from the prior quarter and increased $2.05 per share from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On June 24, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend was payable July 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2020. The dividend was the 141st consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|155,404
|142,865
|132,385
|12,539
|23,019
|Interest expense
|7,185
|8,496
|12,089
|(1,311
|)
|(4,904
|)
|Total net interest income
|148,219
|134,369
|120,296
|13,850
|27,923
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|11,366
|14,020
|20,025
|(2,654
|)
|(8,659
|)
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,682
|1,285
|1,192
|397
|490
|Gain on sale of loans
|25,858
|11,862
|7,762
|13,996
|18,096
|Gain on sale of investments
|128
|863
|134
|(735
|)
|(6
|)
|Other income
|2,190
|5,242
|1,721
|(3,052
|)
|469
|Total non-interest income
|41,224
|33,272
|30,834
|7,952
|10,390
|Total income
|189,443
|167,641
|151,130
|21,802
|38,313
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.12
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.33
|%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $148 million increased $13.9 million, or 10 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $27.9 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter interest income of $155 million increased $12.5 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by an increase debt security income and an increase in income from the PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $23.0 million, or 17 percent, over prior year second quarter and was due to an increase in income from commercial loans and an increase in income on debt securities.
The current quarter interest expense of $7.2 million decreased $1.3 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit and borrowing interest rates. Current quarter interest expense decreased $4.9 million, or 41 percent, over prior year second quarter which was due to the decrease in higher cost FHLB advances. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 8 basis points to 21 basis points compared to 29 basis points for the prior quarter primarily as a result of a decrease in rates on both deposits and borrowings. The total cost of funding decreased 24 basis points from the prior year second quarter of 45 basis points and was attributable to a decrease in rates and a shift from higher cost borrowings to low cost deposits.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.12 percent compared to 4.36 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest income reversals, and 11 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.21 percent compared to 4.30 in the prior quarter and 4.27 percent in the prior year second quarter. The Company experienced a 9 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans that more than offset the increase in yields on debt securities and the decrease in the cost of funding. The core net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior year second quarter primarily from a decrease in earning asset yields, primarily loan yields, that were more than the decrease in funding costs. “The 6 basis points reduction in the cost of core deposit funding is a tribute to the Bank divisions focus on increasing non-interest bearing deposits, while also reducing the cost of interest bearing deposits,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The reduction in rates paid on repurchase agreements and the current quarter reduction in higher cost FHLB advances contributed to the 8 basis points reduction in the total cost of funding.”
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $41.2 million which was an increase of $8.0 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $10.4 million, or 34 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $2.7 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of decreased overdraft activity as customers received federal stimulus funds and had decreased activity during the second quarter of 2020. Service charges and other fees decreased $8.7 million from the prior year second quarter due to the decrease in overdraft activity and the decrease in interchange fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment. As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. Gain on the sale of loans of $25.9 million for the current quarter increased $14.0 million, or 118 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 233 percent, from the prior year second quarter due to the significant increase in refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates. Other income of $2.2 million decreased $3.1 million, or 58 percent, from the prior quarter primarily as a result of a $2.4 million gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior quarter.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|57,981
|59,660
|51,973
|(1,679
|)
|6,008
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,357
|9,219
|8,180
|138
|1,177
|Advertising and promotions
|2,138
|2,487
|2,767
|(349
|)
|(629
|)
|Data processing
|5,042
|5,282
|4,062
|(240
|)
|980
|Other real estate owned
|75
|112
|191
|(37
|)
|(116
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,037
|1,090
|1,848
|(53
|)
|(811
|)
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,613
|2,533
|1,865
|80
|748
|Other expenses
|19,898
|11,545
|15,284
|8,353
|4,614
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|98,141
|91,928
|86,170
|6,213
|11,971
Total non-interest expense of $98.1 million for the current quarter increased $6.2 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $12.0 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits decreased by $1.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and included a decrease of $8.4 million from deferring compensation on originating the PPP loans with offsetting increases in commission expense and increases in compensation expense as result of increased employees from the SBAZ acquisition. Compensation and employee benefits increased $6.0 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an increased number of employees driven by acquisitions and organic growth which more than offset the impact from originating the PPP loans. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.2 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Data processing expense increased $980 thousand, or 24 percent, over the prior year second quarter as a result of the current and prior year acquisitions along with general cost increases. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $811 thousand from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment for the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment which was waived for the first half of 2020. Other expenses of $19.9 million, increased $8.4 million, or 72 percent, from the prior quarter and was largely due to a $6.9 million increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments. In the current quarter, there was a $3.4 million expense related to unfunded loan commitments compared to the prior quarter which had a $3.5 million reversal of expense related to unfunded loan commitments. The current quarter unfunded loan commitment expense reflects changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Other expenses increased $4.6 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was due to the increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments and $1.9 million increase in acquisition-related expenses. Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $3.7 million in the current quarter compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 49 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.7 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 18 percent which compares 19 percent prior year second quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The current quarter efficiency ratio was 49.29 percent. Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 55.73 percent, which was a 318 basis points increase from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 52.55 percent and was primarily due to an increase in expenses related to unfunded loan commitments and increases in compensation that were greater than the increase in gain on sale of loans. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio increased 123 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 54.50 percent which was driven by the increased compensation costs and decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment that outpaced the increases in commercial loan interest income and gain on sale of loans.
Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Compared to June 30, 2019
Income Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|298,269
|$
|258,501
|$
|39,768
|15
|%
|Interest expense
|15,681
|22,993
|(7,312
|)
|(32
|)%
|Total net interest income
|282,588
|235,508
|47,080
|20
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|25,386
|38,040
|(12,654
|)
|(33
|)%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,967
|2,159
|808
|37
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|37,720
|13,560
|24,160
|178
|%
|Gain on sale of investments
|991
|347
|644
|186
|%
|Other income
|7,432
|5,202
|2,230
|43
|%
|Total non-interest income
|74,496
|59,308
|15,188
|26
|%
|$
|357,084
|$
|294,816
|$
|62,268
|21
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.23
|%
|4.33
|%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $283 million for the first half of 2020 increased $47.1 million, or 20 percent, over the first half of 2019. Interest income of $298 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $39.8 million, or 15 percent, from the first six months of 2019 and was primarily attributable to a $33.4 million increase in income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $15.7 million for the first six months of 2020 decreased $7.3 million, or 32 percent over the prior year same period primarily as a result of decreased higher cost FHLB advances and the decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2020 was 25 basis points compared to 44 basis points for the first six months of 2019.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first six months of 2020 was 4.23 percent, a 10 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.33 percent for the first six months of 2019. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion and 6 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.26 which was the same as the prior year first half core margin. The Company has benefited this year with a reduction in higher cost FHLB advances and decreases in interest rates that has lowered the cost of funds, the combination of which offset the decrease in yields on the earning assets.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $74.5 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $15.2 million, or 26 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $25.4 million for 2020 year to date decreased $12.7 million, or 33 percent, from the same period prior year as a result of a decrease in overdraft activity and the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Gain on the sale of loans of $37.7 million for the first six months of 2020, increased $24.2 million, or 178 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased refinance activity. Other income increased $2.2 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|117,641
|$
|104,701
|$
|12,940
|12
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|18,576
|16,617
|1,959
|12
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|4,625
|5,155
|(530
|)
|(10
|)%
|Data processing
|10,324
|7,954
|2,370
|30
|%
|Other real estate owned
|187
|330
|(143
|)
|(43
|)%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|2,127
|3,133
|(1,006
|)
|(32
|)%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|5,146
|3,559
|1,587
|45
|%
|Other expenses
|31,443
|27,551
|3,892
|14
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|190,069
|$
|169,000
|$
|21,069
|12
|%
Total non-interest expense of $190 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $21.1 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year same period. Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2020 increased $12.9 million, or 12 percent, from the same period last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth and annual salary increases which more than offset the deferral of compensation cost from the PPP loans. Occupancy and equipment expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.0 million, or 12 percent from the prior year primarily from increased cost from acquisitions. Data processing expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.4 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year as a result of recent acquisitions along with general cost increases. Regulatory assessments and insurance decreased $1.0 million from the prior year primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $31.4 million, increased $3.9 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses which were $6.5 million in the current year first half compared to $2.0 million in the prior year first half.
Credit Loss Expense
The credit loss expense was $36.3 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $36.2 million from the same period in the prior year, this increase was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the first six months of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the same period in 2019.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $23.9 million in the first six months of 2020 decreased $299 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2020 was 18 percent compared to 19 percent in the prior year same period.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 50.81 percent for the six months of 2020. Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.21 percent, which was an improvement of 71 basis points from the prior year efficiency ratio of 54.93 percent which was the result of increases in gain on sale of loans and commercial loan interest income that more than offset the decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment and increases in compensation expenses.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, 2020. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 1773226. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i7pytzz9. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 1773226 by August 7, 2020.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|212,681
|204,373
|198,639
|181,526
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|334,929
|69,068
|132,322
|49,683
|Cash and cash equivalents
|547,610
|273,441
|330,961
|231,209
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|3,533,950
|3,429,890
|2,575,252
|2,470,634
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|203,275
|203,814
|224,611
|252,097
|Total debt securities
|3,737,225
|3,633,704
|2,799,863
|2,722,731
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|115,345
|94,619
|69,194
|54,711
|Loans receivable
|11,453,378
|10,088,206
|9,512,810
|8,841,777
|Allowance for credit losses
|(162,509
|)
|(150,190
|)
|(124,490
|)
|(129,054
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|11,290,869
|9,938,016
|9,388,320
|8,712,723
|Premises and equipment, net
|326,005
|324,230
|310,309
|296,915
|Other real estate owned
|4,743
|4,748
|5,142
|7,281
|Accrued interest receivable
|77,363
|68,525
|56,047
|58,567
|Deferred tax asset
|—
|—
|2,037
|3,371
|Core deposit intangible, net
|60,733
|63,346
|63,286
|54,646
|Goodwill
|513,355
|513,355
|456,418
|330,887
|Non-marketable equity securities
|11,592
|30,597
|11,623
|23,031
|Bank-owned life insurance
|122,388
|121,685
|109,428
|93,543
|Other assets
|99,420
|92,118
|81,371
|86,746
|Total assets
|$
|16,906,648
|15,158,384
|13,683,999
|12,676,361
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,043,704
|3,875,848
|3,696,627
|3,265,077
|Interest bearing deposits
|8,337,828
|7,681,989
|7,079,830
|6,589,798
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|881,227
|580,335
|569,824
|494,651
|FHLB advances
|37,963
|513,055
|38,611
|319,996
|Other borrowed funds
|32,546
|32,499
|28,820
|14,765
|Subordinated debentures
|139,917
|139,916
|139,914
|139,912
|Accrued interest payable
|4,211
|4,713
|4,686
|5,091
|Deferred tax liability
|25,213
|15,210
|—
|Other liabilities
|200,324
|178,175
|164,954
|159,695
|Total liabilities
|14,702,933
|13,021,740
|11,723,266
|10,988,985
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|954
|954
|923
|866
|Paid-in capital
|1,492,817
|1,491,651
|1,378,534
|1,139,289
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|580,035
|544,315
|541,050
|503,773
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|129,909
|99,724
|40,226
|43,448
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,203,715
|2,136,644
|1,960,733
|1,687,376
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|16,906,648
|15,158,384
|13,683,999
|12,676,361
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|25,833
|21,014
|21,892
|46,847
|43,243
|Residential real estate loans
|12,098
|11,526
|11,410
|23,624
|22,189
|Commercial loans
|106,343
|98,684
|88,043
|205,027
|171,582
|Consumer and other loans
|11,130
|11,641
|11,040
|22,771
|21,487
|Total interest income
|155,404
|142,865
|132,385
|298,269
|258,501
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|4,587
|5,581
|5,624
|10,168
|10,965
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|908
|989
|886
|1,897
|1,688
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|268
|346
|3,847
|614
|6,902
|Other borrowed funds
|172
|128
|38
|300
|76
|Subordinated debentures
|1,250
|1,452
|1,694
|2,702
|3,362
|Total interest expense
|7,185
|8,496
|12,089
|15,681
|22,993
|Net Interest Income
|148,219
|134,369
|120,296
|282,588
|235,508
|Credit loss expense
|13,552
|22,744
|—
|36,296
|57
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|134,667
|111,625
|120,296
|246,292
|235,451
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|11,366
|14,020
|20,025
|25,386
|38,040
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,682
|1,285
|1,192
|2,967
|2,159
|Gain on sale of loans
|25,858
|11,862
|7,762
|37,720
|13,560
|Gain on sale of debt securities
|128
|863
|134
|991
|347
|Other income
|2,190
|5,242
|1,721
|7,432
|5,202
|Total non-interest income
|41,224
|33,272
|30,834
|74,496
|59,308
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|57,981
|59,660
|51,973
|117,641
|104,701
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,357
|9,219
|8,180
|18,576
|16,617
|Advertising and promotions
|2,138
|2,487
|2,767
|4,625
|5,155
|Data processing
|5,042
|5,282
|4,062
|10,324
|7,954
|Other real estate owned
|75
|112
|191
|187
|330
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,037
|1,090
|1,848
|2,127
|3,133
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,613
|2,533
|1,865
|5,146
|3,559
|Other expenses
|19,898
|11,545
|15,284
|31,443
|27,551
|Total non-interest expense
|98,141
|91,928
|86,170
|190,069
|169,000
|Income Before Income Taxes
|77,750
|52,969
|64,960
|130,719
|125,759
|Federal and state income tax expense
|14,306
|9,630
|12,568
|23,936
|24,235
|Net Income
|$
|63,444
|43,339
|52,392
|106,783
|101,524
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,048,095
|$
|12,098
|4.62
|%
|$
|980,647
|$
|11,526
|4.70
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,235,881
|107,632
|4.69
|%
|7,809,482
|99,956
|5.15
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|957,798
|11,130
|4.67
|%
|926,924
|11,641
|5.05
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,241,774
|130,860
|4.68
|%
|9,717,053
|123,123
|5.10
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities 2
|1,401,603
|14,248
|4.07
|%
|930,601
|9,409
|4.04
|%
|Taxable investment securities 4
|2,266,707
|14,730
|2.60
|%
|2,059,581
|13,772
|2.67
|%
|Total earning assets
|14,910,084
|159,838
|4.31
|%
|12,707,235
|146,304
|4.63
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|575,296
|539,431
|Non-earning assets
|797,403
|690,338
|Total assets
|$
|16,282,783
|$
|13,937,004
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|4,733,485
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,672,959
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,018,706
|687
|0.09
|%
|2,675,152
|915
|0.14
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,687,448
|175
|0.04
|%
|1,518,809
|239
|0.06
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,300,787
|1,240
|0.22
|%
|2,031,799
|1,624
|0.32
|%
|Certificate accounts
|1,013,188
|2,408
|0.96
|%
|965,908
|2,595
|1.08
|%
|Total core deposits
|12,753,614
|4,510
|0.14
|%
|10,864,627
|5,373
|0.20
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|68,503
|77
|0.46
|%
|57,110
|208
|1.46
|%
|FHLB advances
|182,061
|268
|0.58
|%
|108,672
|346
|1.26
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|913,744
|2,330
|1.03
|%
|712,787
|2,569
|1.45
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|13,917,922
|7,185
|0.21
|%
|11,743,196
|8,496
|0.29
|%
|Other liabilities
|180,935
|147,361
|Total liabilities
|14,098,857
|11,890,557
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|954
|933
|Paid-in capital
|1,492,230
|1,417,004
|Retained earnings
|575,455
|562,951
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|115,287
|65,559
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,183,926
|2,046,447
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|16,282,783
|$
|13,937,004
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|152,653
|$
|137,808
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.10
|%
|4.34
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.12
|%
|4.36
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,048,095
|$
|12,098
|4.62
|%
|$
|938,467
|$
|11,410
|4.86
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,235,881
|107,632
|4.69
|%
|6,803,541
|89,191
|5.26
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|957,798
|11,130
|4.67
|%
|868,733
|11,040
|5.10
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,241,774
|130,860
|4.68
|%
|8,610,741
|111,641
|5.20
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,401,603
|14,248
|4.07
|%
|957,177
|9,982
|4.17
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|2,266,707
|14,730
|2.60
|%
|1,911,173
|14,246
|2.98
|%
|Total earning assets
|14,910,084
|159,838
|4.31
|%
|11,479,091
|135,869
|4.75
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|575,296
|351,466
|Non-earning assets
|797,403
|584,459
|Total assets
|$
|16,282,783
|$
|12,415,016
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|4,733,485
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,084,404
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,018,706
|687
|0.09
|%
|2,394,505
|985
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,687,448
|175
|0.04
|%
|1,389,548
|253
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,300,787
|1,240
|0.22
|%
|1,662,545
|1,125
|0.27
|%
|Certificate accounts
|1,013,188
|2,408
|0.96
|%
|902,134
|2,222
|0.99
|%
|Total core deposits
|12,753,614
|4,510
|0.14
|%
|9,433,136
|4,585
|0.19
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|68,503
|77
|0.46
|%
|162,495
|1,039
|2.56
|%
|FHLB advances
|182,061
|268
|0.58
|%
|476,204
|3,847
|3.20
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|913,744
|2,330
|1.03
|%
|593,990
|2,618
|1.77
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|13,917,922
|7,185
|0.21
|%
|10,665,825
|12,089
|0.45
|%
|Other liabilities
|180,935
|109,480
|Total liabilities
|14,098,857
|10,775,305
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|954
|860
|Paid-in capital
|1,492,230
|1,110,138
|Retained earnings
|575,455
|500,015
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|115,287
|28,698
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,183,926
|1,639,711
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|16,282,783
|$
|12,415,016
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|152,653
|$
|123,780
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.10
|%
|4.30
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.12
|%
|4.33
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Six Months ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Interest & Dividends
|Average Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest & Dividends
|Average Yield/ Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,014,371
|$
|23,624
|4.66
|%
|$
|927,953
|$
|22,189
|4.78
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|8,522,681
|207,588
|4.90
|%
|6,664,637
|173,804
|5.26
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|942,361
|22,771
|4.86
|%
|853,954
|21,487
|5.07
|%
|Total loans 2
|10,479,413
|253,983
|4.87
|%
|8,446,544
|217,480
|5.19
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,166,102
|23,657
|4.06
|%
|958,864
|19,932
|4.16
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|2,163,144
|28,502
|2.64
|%
|1,878,606
|27,975
|2.98
|%
|Total earning assets
|13,808,659
|306,142
|4.46
|%
|11,284,014
|265,387
|4.74
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|557,363
|344,752
|Non-earning assets
|743,871
|552,583
|Total assets
|$
|15,109,893
|$
|12,181,349
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|4,203,222
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,014,476
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,846,928
|1,602
|0.11
|%
|2,357,920
|1,946
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,603,129
|414
|0.05
|%
|1,374,759
|487
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,166,293
|2,864
|0.27
|%
|1,676,348
|2,135
|0.26
|%
|Certificate accounts
|989,548
|5,003
|1.02
|%
|903,562
|4,236
|0.95
|%
|Total core deposits
|11,809,120
|9,883
|0.17
|%
|9,327,065
|8,804
|0.19
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|62,806
|285
|0.91
|%
|165,909
|2,161
|2.63
|%
|FHLB advances
|145,366
|614
|0.84
|%
|414,830
|6,902
|3.31
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|813,266
|4,899
|1.21
|%
|575,262
|5,126
|1.80
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|12,830,558
|15,681
|0.25
|%
|10,483,066
|22,993
|0.44
|%
|Other liabilities
|164,148
|112,793
|Total liabilities
|12,994,706
|10,595,859
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|944
|853
|Paid-in capital
|1,454,617
|1,080,861
|Retained earnings
|569,203
|485,898
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|90,423
|17,878
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,115,187
|1,585,490
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|15,109,893
|$
|12,181,349
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|290,461
|$
|242,394
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.21
|%
|4.30
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.23
|%
|4.33
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $2.6 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $4.8 million and $4.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $532 thousand and $587 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|177,172
|$
|172,238
|$
|143,479
|$
|140,186
|3
|%
|23
|%
|26
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|161,964
|180,799
|180,539
|171,464
|(10
|)%
|(10
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Total residential construction
|339,136
|353,037
|324,018
|311,650
|(4
|)%
|5
|%
|9
|%
|Land development
|94,667
|101,644
|101,592
|120,052
|(7
|)%
|(7
|)%
|(21
|)%
|Consumer land or lots
|120,015
|121,082
|125,759
|128,544
|(1
|)%
|(5
|)%
|(7
|)%
|Unimproved land
|63,459
|65,355
|62,563
|74,244
|(3
|)%
|1
|%
|(15
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|26,647
|32,661
|17,390
|14,117
|(18
|)%
|53
|%
|89
|%
|Commercial lots
|60,563
|59,023
|46,408
|57,447
|3
|%
|31
|%
|5
|%
|Other construction
|477,922
|453,403
|478,368
|453,782
|5
|%
|—
|%
|5
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|843,273
|833,168
|832,080
|848,186
|1
|%
|1
|%
|(1
|)%
|Owner occupied
|1,855,994
|1,813,284
|1,667,526
|1,418,190
|2
|%
|11
|%
|31
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,238,586
|2,200,664
|2,017,375
|1,780,988
|2
|%
|11
|%
|26
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|4,094,580
|4,013,948
|3,684,901
|3,199,178
|2
|%
|11
|%
|28
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|2,342,081
|1,151,817
|991,580
|1,024,828
|103
|%
|136
|%
|129
|%
|Agriculture
|714,227
|694,444
|701,363
|697,893
|3
|%
|2
|%
|2
|%
|1st lien
|1,227,514
|1,213,232
|1,186,889
|1,154,221
|1
|%
|3
|%
|6
|%
|Junior lien
|47,121
|49,071
|53,571
|53,055
|(4
|)%
|(12
|)%
|(11
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,274,635
|1,262,303
|1,240,460
|1,207,276
|1
|%
|3
|%
|6
|%
|Multifamily residential
|343,870
|352,379
|342,498
|278,539
|(2
|)%
|—
|%
|23
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|655,492
|656,953
|617,900
|592,355
|—
|%
|6
|%
|11
|%
|Other consumer
|181,402
|180,832
|174,643
|167,964
|—
|%
|4
|%
|8
|%
|Total consumer
|836,894
|837,785
|792,543
|760,319
|—
|%
|6
|%
|10
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|581,673
|566,953
|533,023
|454,085
|3
|%
|9
|%
|28
|%
|Other
|198,354
|116,991
|139,538
|114,534
|70
|%
|42
|%
|73
|%
|Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|11,568,723
|10,182,825
|9,582,004
|8,896,488
|14
|%
|21
|%
|30
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(115,345
|)
|(94,619
|)
|(69,194
|)
|(54,711
|)
|22
|%
|67
|%
|111
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|11,453,378
|$
|10,088,206
|$
|9,512,810
|$
|8,841,777
|14
|%
|20
|%
|30
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other
Real Estate
Owned
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|440
|188
|185
|283
|440
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|—
|96
|743
|1,261
|—
|—
|—
|Total residential construction
|440
|284
|928
|1,544
|440
|—
|—
|Land development
|659
|1,432
|852
|1,272
|411
|—
|248
|Consumer land or lots
|427
|471
|330
|1,075
|239
|26
|162
|Unimproved land
|663
|680
|1,181
|8,864
|387
|—
|276
|Commercial lots
|529
|529
|529
|575
|—
|—
|529
|Other construction
|—
|—
|—
|241
|—
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,278
|3,112
|2,892
|12,027
|1,037
|26
|1,215
|Owner occupied
|9,424
|5,269
|4,608
|6,998
|7,770
|209
|1,445
|Non-owner occupied
|5,482
|5,133
|8,229
|7,198
|5,482
|—
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|14,906
|10,402
|12,837
|14,196
|13,252
|209
|1,445
|Commercial and industrial
|5,039
|5,438
|5,297
|5,690
|4,609
|265
|165
|Agriculture
|11,087
|7,263
|2,288
|4,228
|6,288
|4,799
|—
|1st lien
|7,634
|8,410
|8,671
|10,211
|5,426
|401
|1,807
|Junior lien
|746
|640
|569
|592
|567
|179
|—
|Total 1-4 family
|8,380
|9,050
|9,240
|10,803
|5,993
|580
|1,807
|Multifamily residential
|92
|402
|201
|—
|92
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,048
|2,617
|2,618
|2,474
|2,879
|80
|89
|Other consumer
|412
|520
|837
|597
|290
|100
|22
|Total consumer
|3,460
|3,137
|3,455
|3,071
|3,169
|180
|111
|Other
|289
|290
|299
|380
|277
|12
|—
|Total
|$
|45,971
|39,378
|37,437
|51,939
|35,157
|6,071
|4,743
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|—
|$
|2,176
|$
|637
|$
|49
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|—
|328
|148
|219
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Total residential construction
|—
|2,504
|785
|268
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Land development
|—
|840
|—
|1,990
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|Consumer land or lots
|248
|321
|672
|206
|(23
|)%
|(63
|)%
|20
|%
|Unimproved land
|411
|934
|558
|658
|(56
|)%
|(26
|)%
|(38
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|2
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|153
|216
|—
|—
|(29
|)%
|n/m
|n/m
|Other construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|n/m
|n/m
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|812
|2,311
|1,232
|2,854
|(65
|)%
|(34
|)%
|(72
|)%
|Owner occupied
|1,512
|3,235
|3,052
|5,322
|(53
|)%
|(50
|)%
|(72
|)%
|Non-owner occupied
|966
|4,764
|1,834
|11,700
|(80
|)%
|(47
|)%
|(92
|)%
|Total commercial real estate
|2,478
|7,999
|4,886
|17,022
|(69
|)%
|(49
|)%
|(85
|)%
|Commercial and industrial
|4,127
|6,122
|2,036
|3,006
|(33
|)%
|103
|%
|37
|%
|Agriculture
|12,084
|6,210
|4,298
|3,125
|95
|%
|181
|%
|287
|%
|1st lien
|656
|7,419
|4,711
|2,776
|(91
|)%
|(86
|)%
|(76
|)%
|Junior lien
|160
|795
|624
|1,302
|(80
|)%
|(74
|)%
|(88
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|816
|8,214
|5,335
|4,078
|(90
|)%
|(85
|)%
|(80
|)%
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,330
|5,549
|2,352
|3,931
|(40
|)%
|42
|%
|(15
|)%
|Other consumer
|739
|1,456
|1,187
|1,683
|(49
|)%
|(38
|)%
|(56
|)%
|Total consumer
|4,069
|7,005
|3,539
|5,614
|(42
|)%
|15
|%
|(28
|)%
|States and political subdivisions
|124
|—
|—
|—
|n/m
|n/m
|n/m
|Other
|715
|1,010
|1,081
|372
|(29
|)%
|(34
|)%
|92
|%
|Total
|$
|25,225
|$
|41,375
|$
|23,192
|$
|37,937
|(39
|)%
|9
|%
|(34
|)%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|—
|—
|98
|—
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|(12
|)
|(6
|)
|(18
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|12
|Total residential construction
|(12
|)
|(6
|)
|80
|(6
|)
|—
|12
|Land development
|(50
|)
|(38
|)
|(30
|)
|15
|—
|50
|Consumer land or lots
|(17
|)
|3
|(138
|)
|(2
|)
|7
|24
|Unimproved land
|(287
|)
|(274
|)
|(311
|)
|(54
|)
|—
|287
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|(18
|)
|(18
|)
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(6
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|3
|Other construction
|—
|—
|(142
|)
|(32
|)
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(357
|)
|(310
|)
|(645
|)
|(94
|)
|7
|364
|Owner occupied
|(49
|)
|(16
|)
|(479
|)
|139
|30
|79
|Non-owner occupied
|115
|(20
|)
|2,015
|7
|150
|35
|Total commercial real estate
|66
|(36
|)
|1,536
|146
|180
|114
|Commercial and industrial
|576
|61
|1,472
|37
|1,034
|458
|Agriculture
|33
|36
|21
|(32
|)
|37
|4
|1st lien
|—
|14
|(12
|)
|56
|21
|21
|Junior lien
|(129
|)
|(110
|)
|(303
|)
|(222
|)
|27
|156
|Total 1-4 family
|(129
|)
|(96
|)
|(315
|)
|(166
|)
|48
|177
|Multifamily residential
|(43
|)
|(43
|)
|—
|—
|—
|43
|Home equity lines of credit
|24
|(103
|)
|19
|(11
|)
|166
|142
|Other consumer
|161
|88
|603
|313
|281
|120
|Total consumer
|185
|(15
|)
|622
|302
|447
|262
|Other
|1,727
|1,222
|4,035
|2,055
|3,482
|1,755
|Total
|$
|2,046
|813
|6,806
|2,242
|5,235
|3,189
Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com
