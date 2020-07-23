OTTAWA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is proud to launch its line of vape products to both adult-use and medical consumers, across Canada.



“At HEXO, we pride ourselves in ensuring our consumers have access to high-quality, reliable and consistent cannabis products,” said Sebastien St. Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO Corp. “We are thrilled to launch our vape products across Canada as we continue to focus on innovation and launching additional 2.0 products across all of our brands.”

Prior to releasing its line of vapes, the Company conducted testing to evaluate the taste, tolerability of effects and short-term undesired effects of its proprietary terpene blends.

HEXO’s vape products currently include three ready-to-use vape pens and four 510-thread cartridges, in popular strain-inspired terpene blends. HEXO vapes are available across Canada to both adult-use and medical consumers.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com .

