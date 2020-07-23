NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported second quarter net income of $6.2 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $9.6 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34, an increase of $0.03 from the second quarter of 2019. Excluding merger-related charges, diluted operating(1) earnings per share were $0.36, a decline of $0.02 from the second quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2020 were 1.06% and 8.83%, respectively. On an operating basis, return on average assets was 1.11% and return on average tangible common equity was 11.02%. Net income for the quarter included provision for loan losses of $1.6 million, severance expense of $1.4 million, and merger related expenses of $448,000.
“I am proud of the CapStar team for their remarkable dedication during an extremely challenging operating environment,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “In keeping with our vision, mission and values, we have been unwavering in our commitment to support our employees, clients and communities through the public health crisis. Our non-financial center work force mobilized to working 100% remotely and continues to provide outstanding service. Importantly, we prioritized client assistance by offering loan deferrals and took a leadership position in facilitating PPP loans to protect all local business – both clients and non-clients – as they navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. Our inclusive and response-driven approach is supporting our communities and presents the prospect for many new and expanded relationships.”
“In the second quarter, we delivered solid financial results with strong pre-tax pre-provision revenue led by our mortgage and Tri-Net divisions,” continued Schools. “During the quarter, we saw a significant rise in both loans related to PPP and in deposits which will bring short-term compression to our net interest margin and we continued to actively monitor our portfolio to identify potential weaknesses. On July 1, we completed our merger with The Bank of Waynesboro and The First National Bank of Manchester, creating an approximately $3 billion financial institution which will enhance our funding profile, diversify our loan portfolio, expand our geographic reach, and improve our net interest margin, efficiency ratio, and return on assets."
On July 23, 2020, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on August 27, 2020 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on August 13, 2020.
CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 24, 2020. During the call, management will review the second quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 4376815. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.45 billion, gross loans of $1.59 billion, total deposits of $2.10 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $282.0 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including statements about CapStar and its financial outlook and business environment. These statements are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of our operations and future financial performance. Our operations and such performance involves risks and uncertainties, including but in no way limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to CapStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|19,086
|$
|20,999
|$
|38,823
|$
|41,591
|Securities:
|Taxable
|1,096
|1,165
|2,272
|2,512
|Tax-exempt
|312
|363
|633
|739
|Federal funds sold
|—
|6
|—
|25
|Restricted equity securities
|140
|214
|282
|401
|Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
|107
|411
|469
|857
|Total interest income
|20,741
|23,158
|42,479
|46,125
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|831
|1,827
|2,732
|3,420
|Savings and money market accounts
|731
|1,782
|2,283
|3,500
|Time deposits
|1,416
|2,217
|2,897
|4,030
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|—
|—
|4
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|—
|—
|—
|5
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|88
|324
|231
|1,156
|Total interest expense
|3,066
|6,150
|8,143
|12,115
|Net interest income
|17,675
|17,008
|34,336
|34,010
|Provision for loan losses
|1,624
|—
|9,177
|886
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|16,051
|17,008
|25,159
|33,124
|Noninterest income:
|Treasury management and other deposit service charges
|691
|813
|1,466
|1,611
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
|13
|(121
|)
|40
|(108
|)
|Tri-Net fees
|1,260
|1,024
|1,860
|1,664
|Mortgage banking income
|7,123
|3,087
|9,376
|4,472
|Wealth management fees
|374
|334
|781
|639
|Interchange and debit card transaction fees
|729
|991
|1,454
|1,569
|Other noninterest income
|633
|904
|1,720
|1,920
|Total noninterest income
|10,823
|7,032
|16,697
|11,767
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|12,305
|8,563
|20,307
|16,995
|Data processing and software
|2,100
|1,862
|3,964
|3,336
|Professional fees
|581
|501
|1,216
|1,043
|Occupancy
|797
|809
|1,616
|1,692
|Equipment
|680
|1,026
|1,431
|1,878
|Regulatory fees
|333
|272
|496
|546
|Merger related expenses
|448
|1,711
|738
|2,305
|Amortization of intangibles
|375
|419
|761
|850
|Other operating
|1,315
|1,307
|2,616
|2,551
|Total noninterest expense
|18,934
|16,470
|33,145
|31,196
|Income before income taxes
|7,940
|7,570
|8,711
|13,695
|Income tax expense
|1,759
|1,814
|1,184
|3,160
|Net income
|$
|6,181
|$
|5,756
|$
|7,527
|$
|10,535
|Per share information:
|Basic net income per share of common stock
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.59
|Diluted net income per share of common stock
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.56
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,307,083
|17,663,992
|18,349,998
|17,723,286
|Diluted
|18,320,006
|18,650,706
|18,381,866
|18,740,322
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release
|Five Quarter Comparison
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|12/31/19
|9/30/19
|6/30/19
|Income Statement Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|17,675
|$
|16,661
|$
|16,581
|$
|17,156
|$
|17,008
|Provision for loan losses
|1,624
|7,553
|—
|(125
|)
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|16,051
|9,108
|16,581
|17,281
|17,008
|Treasury management and other deposit service charges
|691
|775
|736
|788
|813
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
|13
|27
|9
|—
|(121
|)
|Tri-Net fees
|1,260
|599
|274
|847
|1,024
|Mortgage banking income
|7,123
|2,253
|2,316
|2,679
|3,087
|Wealth management fees
|374
|407
|407
|379
|334
|Interchange and debit card transaction fees
|729
|724
|928
|754
|991
|Other noninterest income
|633
|1,089
|1,049
|1,341
|904
|Total noninterest income
|10,823
|5,874
|5,719
|6,788
|7,032
|Salaries and employee benefits
|12,305
|8,002
|9,318
|9,229
|8,563
|Data processing and software
|2,100
|1,864
|1,835
|1,790
|1,862
|Professional fees
|581
|636
|531
|528
|501
|Occupancy
|797
|820
|795
|858
|809
|Equipment
|680
|751
|834
|1,012
|1,026
|Regulatory fees
|333
|163
|28
|18
|272
|Merger related expenses
|448
|290
|163
|187
|1,711
|Amortization of intangibles
|375
|386
|397
|408
|419
|Other operating
|1,315
|1,299
|1,365
|1,501
|1,307
|Total noninterest expense
|18,934
|14,211
|15,266
|15,531
|16,470
|Net income before income tax expense
|7,940
|771
|7,034
|8,538
|7,570
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|1,759
|(575
|)
|1,613
|2,072
|1,814
|Net income
|$
|6,181
|$
|1,346
|$
|5,421
|$
|6,466
|$
|5,756
|Weighted average shares - basic
|18,307,083
|18,392,913
|18,350,994
|17,741,778
|17,663,992
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|18,320,006
|18,443,725
|18,443,916
|18,532,479
|18,650,706
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|Net income per share, diluted
|0.34
|0.07
|0.29
|0.35
|0.31
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|368,820
|$
|91,450
|$
|101,269
|$
|154,021
|$
|156,085
|Securities available-for-sale
|223,034
|219,213
|213,129
|203,500
|194,957
|Securities held-to-maturity
|2,699
|3,306
|3,313
|3,319
|3,721
|Loans held for sale
|129,807
|186,937
|168,222
|129,613
|89,629
|Total loans
|1,592,725
|1,446,835
|1,420,102
|1,411,768
|1,440,617
|Allowance for loan losses
|(21,035
|)
|(20,114
|)
|(12,604
|)
|(12,828
|)
|(12,903
|)
|Total assets
|2,445,172
|2,072,585
|2,037,201
|2,033,911
|2,018,421
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|546,974
|442,789
|312,096
|352,266
|326,550
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,548,591
|1,320,920
|1,417,355
|1,379,497
|1,396,220
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|39,464
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Total liabilities
|2,163,222
|1,796,795
|1,764,155
|1,765,829
|1,755,757
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|281,950
|$
|275,790
|$
|273,046
|$
|268,082
|$
|262,664
|Total shares of common stock outstanding
|18,302,188
|18,307,802
|18,361,922
|18,343,403
|17,561,476
|Total shares of preferred stock outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|878,048
|Book value per share of common stock
|$
|15.41
|$
|15.06
|$
|14.87
|$
|14.61
|$
|14.44
|Tangible book value per share of common stock*
|13.02
|12.66
|12.45
|12.17
|11.87
|Market value per share of common stock
|$
|12.00
|$
|9.89
|$
|16.65
|$
|16.58
|$
|15.15
|Capital ratios:
|Total risk based capital
|16.76
|%
|13.68
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.46
|%
|13.29
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital
|13.76
|%
|12.56
|%
|12.73
|%
|12.71
|%
|12.53
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|13.76
|%
|12.56
|%
|12.73
|%
|12.71
|%
|12.01
|%
|Leverage
|10.08
|%
|11.23
|%
|11.37
|%
|11.24
|%
|11.01
|%
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release
|Five Quarter Comparison
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|12/31/19
|9/30/19
|6/30/19
|Average Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|257,709
|$
|114,272
|$
|115,100
|$
|129,114
|$
|93,523
|Investment securities
|238,762
|226,537
|225,265
|211,460
|228,283
|Loans held for sale
|176,193
|180,401
|140,731
|101,835
|91,585
|Loans
|1,560,626
|1,421,256
|1,431,027
|1,445,755
|1,469,210
|Assets
|2,350,021
|2,059,306
|2,030,231
|2,005,950
|2,004,207
|Interest bearing deposits
|1,519,877
|1,411,666
|1,388,496
|1,370,988
|1,364,211
|Deposits
|2,031,924
|1,735,635
|1,711,021
|1,704,873
|1,678,240
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|10,966
|20,989
|22,391
|12,174
|42,088
|Liabilities
|2,068,408
|1,780,756
|1,758,663
|1,739,509
|1,743,010
|Shareholders' equity
|281,614
|278,550
|271,568
|266,441
|261,197
|Performance Ratios:
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|0.26
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.15
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|8.83
|%
|1.94
|%
|7.92
|%
|9.63
|%
|8.84
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.23
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.68
|%
|Annualized Noninterest income to average assets
|1.85
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.41
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|66.44
|%
|63.06
|%
|68.46
|%
|64.87
|%
|68.51
|%
|Loans by Type (at period end):
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|621,541
|$
|447,311
|$
|394,408
|$
|382,816
|$
|404,745
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|147,682
|166,652
|172,456
|169,370
|173,316
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|408,402
|378,170
|387,443
|407,378
|421,496
|Construction and development
|117,830
|141,087
|143,111
|132,222
|123,901
|Consumer real estate
|238,696
|248,243
|256,097
|254,736
|255,043
|Consumer
|27,542
|27,739
|28,426
|29,059
|26,704
|Other
|31,032
|37,633
|38,161
|36,187
|35,412
|Asset Quality Data:
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.32
|%
|1.39
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.90
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|705
|%
|550
|%
|861
|%
|754
|%
|894
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|2,982
|$
|3,658
|$
|1,464
|$
|1,701
|$
|1,443
|Troubled debt restructurings
|1,228
|1,306
|2,717
|2,725
|1,238
|Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing
|639
|399
|38
|551
|302
|Total non-performing loans
|2,982
|3,658
|1,464
|1,701
|1,443
|OREO and repossessed assets
|147
|147
|1,044
|914
|914
|Total non-performing assets
|3,129
|3,805
|2,508
|2,615
|2,357
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.19
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.10
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.13
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.12
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|0.20
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.16
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.18
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.06
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.02
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|703
|$
|43
|$
|224
|$
|(50
|)
|$
|56
|Interest Rates and Yields:
|Loans
|4.50
|%
|5.10
|%
|5.24
|%
|5.48
|%
|5.44
|%
|Securities (1)
|2.73
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.22
|%
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
|3.78
|%
|4.56
|%
|4.67
|%
|4.95
|%
|5.00
|%
|Deposits
|0.59
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.39
|%
|Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|3.16
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.88
|%
|4.12
|%
|3.09
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.81
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.75
|%
|Other Information:
|Full-time equivalent employees
|286
|288
|289
|290
|290
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Interest-Earning Assets
|Loans (1)
|$
|1,560,626
|$
|17,459
|4.50
|%
|$
|1,469,210
|$
|19,931
|5.44
|%
|Loans held for sale
|176,193
|1,627
|3.71
|%
|91,585
|1,068
|4.68
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|194,876
|1,236
|2.54
|%
|175,742
|1,379
|3.14
|%
|Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)
|43,886
|312
|3.60
|%
|52,541
|363
|3.50
|%
|Total securities
|238,762
|1,548
|2.73
|%
|228,283
|1,742
|3.22
|%
|Cash balances in other banks
|237,738
|107
|0.18
|%
|75,485
|411
|2.18
|%
|Funds sold
|1
|—
|1.27
|%
|767
|6
|2.96
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,213,320
|20,741
|3.78
|%
|1,865,330
|23,158
|5.00
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|136,701
|138,877
|Total assets
|$
|2,350,021
|$
|2,004,207
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|691,063
|831
|0.48
|%
|$
|467,326
|1,827
|1.57
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|492,682
|731
|0.60
|%
|479,012
|1,782
|1.49
|%
|Time deposits
|336,132
|1,416
|1.69
|%
|417,873
|2,217
|2.13
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,519,877
|2,978
|0.79
|%
|1,364,211
|5,826
|1.71
|%
|Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|11,131
|88
|3.16
|%
|42,117
|324
|3.09
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,531,008
|3,066
|0.81
|%
|1,406,328
|6,150
|1.75
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|512,046
|314,029
|Total funding sources
|2,043,054
|1,720,357
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|25,353
|22,653
|Shareholders’ equity
|281,614
|261,197
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|2,350,021
|$
|2,004,207
|Net interest spread (4)
|2.98
|%
|3.25
|%
|Net interest income/margin (5)
|$
|17,675
|3.23
|%
|$
|17,008
|3.68
|%
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|Operating net income:
|Net income
|$
|6,181
|$
|1,346
|$
|5,421
|$
|6,466
|$
|5,756
|Add: merger related expenses
|448
|290
|163
|187
|1,711
|Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
|(117
|)
|(76
|)
|(43
|)
|(49
|)
|(447
|)
|Operating net income
|$
|6,512
|$
|1,560
|$
|5,541
|$
|6,604
|$
|7,020
|Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:
|Operating net income
|$
|6,512
|$
|1,560
|$
|5,541
|$
|6,604
|$
|7,020
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|18,320,006
|18,443,725
|18,443,916
|18,532,479
|18,650,706
|Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.38
|Operating annualized return on average assets:
|Operating net income
|$
|6,512
|$
|1,560
|$
|5,541
|$
|6,604
|$
|7,020
|Average assets
|$
|2,350,021
|$
|2,059,306
|$
|2,030,231
|$
|2,005,950
|$
|2,004,207
|Operating annualized return on
average assets
|1.11
|%
|0.30
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.40
|%
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:
|Average total shareholders' equity
|$
|281,614
|$
|278,550
|$
|271,568
|$
|266,441
|$
|261,197
|Less: average intangible assets
|(43,871
|)
|(44,253
|)
|(44,646
|)
|(45,050
|)
|(45,456
|)
|Average tangible equity
|237,743
|234,297
|226,922
|221,391
|215,741
|Operating net income
|$
|6,512
|$
|1,560
|$
|5,541
|$
|6,604
|$
|7,020
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity
|11.02
|%
|2.68
|%
|9.69
|%
|11.83
|%
|13.05
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|18,934
|$
|14,211
|$
|15,266
|$
|15,531
|$
|16,470
|Less: merger related expenses
|(448
|)
|(290
|)
|(163
|)
|(187
|)
|(1,711
|)
|Total operating noninterest expense
|18,486
|13,921
|15,103
|15,344
|14,759
|Net interest income
|17,675
|16,661
|16,581
|17,156
|17,008
|Total noninterest income
|10,823
|5,874
|5,719
|6,788
|7,032
|Total revenues
|$
|28,498
|$
|22,535
|$
|22,300
|$
|23,944
|$
|24,040
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|64.87
|%
|61.78
|%
|67.73
|%
|64.08
|%
|61.39
|%
|Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
|Income before income taxes
|$
|7,940
|$
|771
|$
|7,034
|$
|8,538
|$
|7,570
|Add: merger related expenses
|448
|290
|163
|187
|1,711
|Add: provision for loan losses
|1,624
|7,553
|—
|(125
|)
|—
|Operating pre-tax pre-provision income
|10,012
|8,614
|7,197
|8,600
|9,281
|Average assets
|$
|2,350,021
|$
|2,059,306
|$
|2,030,231
|$
|2,005,950
|$
|2,004,207
|Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to
average assets:
|1.71
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.86
|%
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|281,950
|$
|275,790
|$
|273,046
|$
|268,082
|$
|262,664
|Less: intangible assets
|(43,633
|)
|(44,008
|)
|(44,393
|)
|(44,790
|)
|(45,199
|)
|Tangible equity
|$
|238,317
|$
|231,782
|$
|228,653
|$
|223,292
|$
|217,465
|Tangible Common Equity:
|Tangible equity
|$
|238,317
|$
|231,782
|$
|228,653
|$
|223,292
|$
|217,465
|Less: preferred equity
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(9,000
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|238,317
|$
|231,782
|$
|228,653
|$
|223,292
|$
|208,465
|Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:
|Tangible common equity
|$
|238,317
|$
|231,782
|$
|228,653
|$
|223,292
|$
|208,465
|Total shares of common stock outstanding
|18,302,188
|18,307,802
|18,361,922
|18,343,403
|17,561,476
|Tangible book value per share of common stock
|$
|13.02
|$
|12.66
|$
|12.45
|$
|12.17
|$
|11.87
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Operating net income:
|Net income
|$
|7,527
|$
|10,535
|Add: merger related expenses
|738
|2,305
|Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
|(193
|)
|(603
|)
|Operating net income
|$
|8,072
|$
|12,237
|Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:
|Operating net income
|$
|8,072
|$
|12,237
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|18,381,866
|18,740,322
|Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.65
|Operating annualized return on average assets:
|Operating net income
|$
|8,072
|$
|12,237
|Average assets
|$
|2,204,663
|$
|1,996,386
|Operating annualized return on
average assets
|0.74
|%
|1.24
|%
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:
|Average total shareholders' equity
|$
|280,082
|$
|259,162
|Less: average intangible assets
|(44,062
|)
|(45,672
|)
|Average tangible equity
|236,020
|213,490
|Operating net income
|$
|8,072
|$
|12,237
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity
|6.88
|%
|11.56
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|33,145
|$
|31,196
|Less: merger related expenses
|(738
|)
|(2,305
|)
|Total operating noninterest expense
|32,407
|28,891
|Net interest income
|34,336
|34,010
|Total noninterest income
|16,697
|11,767
|Total revenues
|$
|51,033
|$
|45,777
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|63.50
|%
|63.11
|%
