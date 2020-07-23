FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING OUR CONTINUED COVID-19 RESPONSE, FINANCIAL IMPACTS AND OUTLOOK, PLEASE REFER TO THE 2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE SUPPLEMENT AVAILABLE IN THE INVESTOR RELATIONS SECTION OF WSFS' WEBSITE (www.wsfsbank.com).

WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Selected financial results and metrics are as follows:

                 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 2Q 2019
Net interest income $113.8   $116.2   $123.2  
Fee income 64.4   40.8   42.9  
Total net revenue 178.1   157.0   166.1  
Provision for credit losses 94.8   56.6   12.2  
Noninterest expense 93.4   88.5   107.8  
Net (loss) income attributable to WSFS (7.1)  10.9   36.2  
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 84.7   68.5   58.3  
(Loss) earnings per share (diluted) (0.14)  0.21   0.68  
Return on average assets (ROA) (0.22)% 0.36 % 1.20 %
Return on average equity (ROE) (1.6)  2.4   8.0  
Efficiency ratio 52.4   56.3   64.8  

GAAP results for 2Q 2020 were significantly impacted by deterioration in economic forecasts since March 31, 2020 and the continued and anticipated impacts of COVID-19 resulting in $94.8 million of provision for credit losses for the quarter. GAAP results reflect significant items, including a $22.1 million net realized gain on sale of Visa Class B shares as previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 18, 2020.

                   
 2Q 2020
 1Q 2020 2Q 2019 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)Total
(pre-tax)		 Per share
(after-tax)		  Total
(pre-tax)		  Per share
(after-tax)		  Total
(pre-tax)		 Per share
(after-tax) 		 
Securities gains$1.9  $0.03  $0.7 $0.01 $0.1 $ 
Unrealized gain on equity investments, net—  —   0.7  0.01  1.0  0.01 
Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net22.1  0.35          
Corporate development and restructuring expense2.8  0.04   1.3  0.02  15.8  0.22 
Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation—  —   3.0  0.04     

(1) As used in this press release, PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as net revenue before provision for credit losses and net of noninterest expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation"  at the end of the press release.

CEO Commentary

Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “Despite a challenging operating environment related to COVID-19, our 2Q results reflected solid performance including core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(2) of $63.5 million, or 1.96% of average assets. During the quarter we provided nearly $1.0 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for more than 5,400 new and existing WSFS Customers, supporting an estimated 100,000 jobs in our region. Additionally, we prudently increased credit reserves amidst the uncertain economic environment and recorded $94.8 million of provision for credit losses in the quarter. Even after the large reserve build, we continue to maintain significant excess capital levels with a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.68% at June 30th. Also, in 2Q, we also successfully monetized nearly our entire investment in Visa Class B shares and recognized a net gain of $22.1 million, or $0.35 per share. Total returns-to-date on Visa Class B shares of $78.0 million on a total portfolio investment of $17.7 million demonstrate our longstanding entrepreneurial spirit and ability to prudently invest capital. Overall, our strong balance sheet, capital and diversified business model positions us well as the economy continues to gradually reopen.

“Our immediate focus remains on the health, wellbeing, and safety of our Associates, Customers, and our communities. We continue to serve Customers through drive-thru locations and have begun a carefully planned and phased approach to opening previously closed office and banking locations that aligns with Federal and State guidance and is informed by direction from the CDC, State Departments of Health and other governing bodies. We are encouraged by signs of improvement in our region’s economy during the early stages of a potentially prolonged and uneven recovery period.

“During the quarter we were honored to be ranked #21 in the United States on the Forbes World’s Best Banks Listing. This recognition is especially rewarding as it comes to us from the voices of our Customers and their shared experiences with WSFS. Additionally, WSFS was selected as one of only two companies nationwide to receive the Gallup Culture Transformation Award in its inaugural year. These recognitions affirm our Strategy of ‘Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve.”

(2) Core PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as core net revenue before provision for credit losses and net of core noninterest expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation"  at the end of the press release.

Notable Items in the Quarter (all excluded from core results):

  • WSFS recorded net realized gains on our equity investments of $22.1 million (pre-tax), or $0.35 per share (after-tax), from the sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares, compared with a combined $1.0 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.01 per share (after-tax), in unrealized gains related to Visa Class B shares and our strategic partnership investment in Spring EQ in 2Q 2019. Since our adoption of ASU 2016-01 in 1Q 2018, cumulative realized and unrealized gains and dividends on Visa Class B shares total $78.0 million on a total portfolio investment of $17.7 million.
  • WSFS recorded $2.8 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.04 per share (after-tax), of corporate development expenses related to our acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (Beneficial), compared with $15.8 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.22 per share (after-tax), of corporate development and restructuring expenses in 2Q 2019. The merger-to-date amounts are less than our original expectations.
  • WSFS realized $1.9 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.03 per share (after-tax), in net gains on sales of other securities compared to $0.1 million (pre-tax) in 2Q 2019.

Highlights for 2Q 2020:

  • WSFS recorded $94.8 million of provision expense, which reduced core EPS(3) by $1.49 and core ROA(3) by 2.33%. The allowance for credit losses increased to $232.2 million with a coverage ratio of 2.73% excluding PPP loans and 3.26% when including the remaining credit mark on acquired loans.
  • Core PPNR was $63.5 million, or 1.96% of average assets, a decrease of $7.9 million, or 11%, from 1Q 2020 and $9.4 million, or 13% from 2Q 2019 due to the factors described above. Excluding the impact of PPP, core PPNR was $60.5 million in 2Q 2020, or 1.98% of average assets.
  • PPP loans were $945.1 million as of June 30, 2020 and resulted in $3.0 million of pre-tax, or $0.05 per share, net impact (measured as net interest income from PPP loans less direct PPP expenses) in 2Q 2020. WSFS provided PPP loans for more than 5,400 new and existing WSFS Customers, supporting an estimated 100,000 jobs in our region.
  • Core net revenue(3) of $154.2 million decreased $10.8 million, or 7%, from 2Q 2019, including a $9.5 million, or 8%, decrease in core net interest income(3), and a $1.3 million, or 3%, decrease in core fee income (noninterest income)(3) primarily due to the lower interest rate environment.
  • Core noninterest expense(3) decreased $1.4 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q 2019 while our core efficiency ratio(3) increased to 58.7% from 55.7% in 2Q 2019 due to decreased net revenue. 2Q 2020 included $3.2 million of increased loan workout and other credit costs compared to 2Q 2019 driven by $3.4 million of unfunded commitment reserve.
  • WSFS maintained significant excess capital levels with a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.68%, including the year-to-date increase in the allowance for credit losses.
  • The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock consistent with the prior quarter. WSFS continued the temporary suspension of all share repurchases until we have a clearer long-term view of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our performance. The current Board authorization allows for the purchase of approximately 15% of outstanding shares.

(3) As used in this press release, core ROA, core EPS, core net revenue, core net interest income, core fee income (noninterest income), core noninterest expense, core PPNR, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and the contribution to the WSFS Community Fund. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation"  at the end of the press release.

Second Quarter 2020 Discussion of Financial Results

Balance Sheet

The following tables summarize loan and customer funding balances and composition at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019:

                        
Loans                   
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 
Commercial & industrial$3,354,007   36 % $3,412,266  40% $3,421,197  40%
Commercial real estate (CRE)2,165,547   24   2,223,117  26  2,280,912  27 
PPP945,136   10          
Construction638,504     626,253  8  539,559  6 
Commercial small business leases213,133     201,753  2  156,767  2 
Total commercial loans7,316,327   79   6,463,389  76  6,398,435  75 
Residential mortgage1,012,235   11   1,054,544  13  1,134,786  13 
Consumer1,133,371   13   1,118,287  13  1,131,573  13 
Allowance for credit losses(232,192)  (3)  (139,073)  (2)  (45,364)  (1) 
Net loans$9,229,741   100 % $8,497,147  100% $8,619,430  100%
            


                      
Customer Funding                     
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2020
 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
 
Noninterest demand$3,188,046   30% $2,314,982  25% $2,190,180  23%
Interest-bearing demand2,302,484   21  2,093,388  22  2,091,719  22 
Savings1,731,875   16  1,594,735  17  1,624,776  18 
Money market2,333,326   22  2,149,119  23  2,005,568  22 
Total core deposits9,555,731   89  8,152,224  87  7,912,243  85 
Customer time deposits1,228,440   11  1,272,154  13  1,359,308  15 
Total customer deposits$10,784,171   100% $9,424,378  100% $9,271,551  100%
               

At June 30, 2020, WSFS’ net loan portfolio increased $732.6 million when compared with March 31, 2020 and $610.3 million when compared with June 30, 2019, primarily due to $945.1 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020. The PPP loan increase was partially offset by a decline in non-relationship run-off portfolios of $115.0 million during the quarter and $371.0 million year-over-year, and an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $93.1 million during the quarter and $186.8 million year-over-year. Excluding PPP loans, run-off portfolios, and the allowance for credit losses, loans decreased $4.4 million during the quarter and increased $223.0 million, or 3%, year-over-year, with growth across CRE, construction, commercial small business leases, and home equity installment loans originated through our partnership with Spring EQ.

Total customer funding was $10.8 billion at June 30, 2020, a $1.4 billion increase from March 31, 2020 and a $1.5 billion increase from June 30, 2019, reflecting an estimated $700 million of deposits from customers who received PPP loans, the impact of government stimulus checks, delayed tax payment and less customer spending during the health pandemic. Core deposits were $9.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion over the prior quarter due to the reasons noted above, including the deposits from customers who received PPP loans, and were a strong 89% of total customer deposits. No- and low-cost checking deposit accounts represented a robust 51% of total customer deposits at June 30, 2020. These core deposits predominantly represent longer-term, less price-sensitive customer relationships. The ratio of loans to customer deposits was 86% at June 30, 2020 reflecting significant liquidity capacity.

Net Interest Income

              
 Three Months Ending 
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
Net interest income before purchase accretion and PPP$96,400  $101,941  $107,018 
Purchase accounting accretion12,520  14,209  16,214 
Net interest income before PPP108,920  116,150  123,232 
PPP4,836     
Net interest income$113,756  $116,150  $123,232 
      
Net interest margin before purchase accretion and PPP3.58% 3.85% 4.07%
Purchase accounting accretion0.43  0.53  0.61 
Net interest margin before PPP4.01  4.38  4.68 
PPP (excluding income and interest-earning assets)(0.08)     
Net interest margin3.93% 4.38% 4.68%

Net interest income decreased $9.5 million, or 8%, compared to 2Q 2019, primarily due to the lower rate environment and a $3.7 million decrease in purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by $4.8 million of PPP income which included $3.1 million of fee accretion. Net interest margin decreased 75 bps from 2Q 2019 due to the lower rate environment, lower purchase accounting accretion, an impact from PPP, and asset mix from the significant short-term liquidity increase in customer deposits.

Net interest income decreased $2.4 million, or 2% (not annualized), from 1Q 2020 primarily due to the lower rate environment, including a 150 bps reduction in the Fed Funds rate that occurred late in the first quarter and a $1.7 million decrease in purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by PPP income and favorable deposit betas. Net interest margin decreased 45 bps due to the lower rate environment, an impact from PPP, lower purchase accounting accretion, and asset mix change resulting from the significant short-term liquidity increase in customer deposits.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics at June 30, 2020 reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total problem assets increased to $568.5 million from $221.9 million as of March 31, 2020 and included risk rating migration of $247.0 million in the hotel sector with the remaining increase primarily attributable to the food service and retail sectors. Total problem assets includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO).

Delinquencies were lower compared to 1Q 2020 and 2Q 2019 reflecting the impact of $2.1 billion of customer loans receiving deferred payment modifications as of June 30, 2020. Through constructive discussions with these customers we expect that at least 75% of these loan modifications will revert to full contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020. Nonperforming assets increased $6.7 million, or 18% (not annualized), to $44.9 million compared to March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for 2Q 2020 were a low $1.6 million, or 0.07% (annualized), of average gross loans.

Provision for credit losses was $94.8 million in the quarter and the allowance for credit losses increased $93.1 million with $55.5 million of the provision impact due to portfolio credit migration and other portfolio impacts attributable to the pandemic and $39.3 million resulting directly from the deterioration in economic forecasts, which are tenuous during this unique and uncertain economic environment.

The following table summarizes credit quality metrics as of and for the period ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019.

              
(Dollars in millions)June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
Problem assets$568.5  $221.9  $219.7 
Nonperforming assets44.9  38.1  55.5 
Delinquencies48.4  59.8  67.5 
Net charge-offs1.6  1.0  13.2 
Total credit costs (r)99.3  57.1  13.6 
Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL37.30% 14.68% 16.78%
Classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL25.52  12.64  13.77 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets0.33  0.31  0.46 
Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets0.22  0.20  0.34 
Delinquencies to gross loans0.51  0.69  0.78 
Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans0.07  0.04  0.61 
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q)2.45  1.60  0.53 
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans887  722  121 

Core Fee Income

Core fee income (noninterest income) was $40.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3%, compared to 2Q 2019, including a $4.3 million decrease in Cash Connect®, which was primarily due to the lower interest rate environment and fully offset by lower funding costs, and a $3.0 million decrease in traditional banking-related fee income due to lower transaction volumes due to COVID-19, lower fees due to higher average customer balances, and lower gain on sale from Small Business Association (SBA) loans due to a decline in volume. Partially offsetting these decreases, was a $5.6 million increase from our mortgage banking business due to increased volume primarily from refinancings resulting from the lower interest rate environment.

Core fee income increased $0.9 million, or 2%, compared to 1Q 2020, due to a $5.0 million increase from our mortgage banking business due to improved secondary market condition and increased volume. The increase in mortgage fee income was partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in Cash Connect® due to the significant decline in interest rates during the quarter fully offset by lower funding costs, and a $1.4 million decrease in traditional banking-related fee income, primarily related to lower fees due to the higher average customer balances.

For 2Q 2020, core fee income was 26.2% of core net revenue, compared to 25.3% for 2Q 2019, and was diversified among various sources, including traditional banking, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management and cash logistics services (Cash Connect®). The year-over-year percentage increase primarily reflects lower net interest income due to the lower rate environment.

Core Noninterest Expenses

Core noninterest expense for 2Q 2020 decreased $1.4 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q 2019, primarily due to $2.7 million of lower Cash Connect® third-party funding costs, $1.9 million of lower combined occupancy, data processing, and marketing costs due to synergies from the prior year Beneficial acquisition, a $1.2 million insurance recovery of prior quarter expenses from a fire at a branch location, and a $3.9 million decrease, net, in other costs including spend on travel and entertainment due to COVID-19. Partially offsetting these declines was a $3.2 million increase in unfunded commitment reserve expense, $1.9 million of COVID-19 related costs, $1.8 million of PPP related costs, and a $1.4 million loss from the change in fair value of plan assets of a previously acquired pension plan.

When compared to 1Q 2020, core noninterest expense increased $6.5 million, or 8% (not annualized), including higher incentive costs of $3.9 million primarily due to a prior year accrual reversal in 1Q 2020, $3.6 million of higher unfunded commitment reserve expense, $1.9 million of COVID-19 related costs, $1.7 million of PPP related costs, and the $1.4 million pension plan loss described above. The quarter-over-quarter increase was partially offset by $1.5 million of lower Cash Connect® third-party funding costs primarily due to the lower rate environment, the $1.2 million insurance recovery in 2Q 2020 from the branch location fire, and a $3.3 million decrease, net, in other costs including spend on travel and entertainment due to COVID-19 and lower benefit costs which are typically higher in the first quarter.

Our core efficiency ratio was 58.7% in 2Q 2020, compared to 54.0% in 1Q 2020 and 55.7% in 2Q 2019.

Income Taxes

We recorded a $2.2 million income tax benefit in 2Q 2020, compared to provisions of $1.3 million in 1Q 2020 and $10.1 million in 2Q 2019.

The effective tax rate was 22.3% in 2Q 2020, 10.9% in 1Q 2020, and 21.9% in 2Q 2019. The lower tax rate in 1Q 2020 primarily reflects a one-time tax benefit of $1.8 million related to certain favorable income tax provisions contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed during the quarter.

Capital Management

WSFS’ total stockholders’ equity decreased $10.9 million, or less than 1% (not annualized), during 2Q 2020, primarily due to the loss recorded in the quarter driven by higher provision for credit losses and the dividend on common stock paid during the quarter.

WSFS’ tangible common equity(4) decreased $7.7 million, or less than 1% (not annualized) compared to March 31, 2020 for the reasons described above. WSFS’ common equity to assets ratio was 13.44% at June 30, 2020, and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(4) decreased by 114 bps during the quarter to 9.69%.

At June 30, 2020, book value per share was $36.00, a decrease of $0.23, or 1%, from March 31, 2020, and tangible common book value per share(4) was $24.89, a decrease of $0.17, or 1%, from March 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, WSFS Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.40%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.68%, and Total Capital ratio of 13.93% were all substantially in excess of the “well-capitalized” regulatory benchmarks.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on August 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 6, 2020.

WSFS has temporarily suspended all share repurchases until we have a clearer view of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our performance and therefore did not repurchase any shares of common stock during 2Q 2020. In 1Q 2020, the Board approved a new share repurchase authorization of approximately 15% of outstanding shares.

(4) As used in this release, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation"  at the end of the press release.

Selected Business Segments (included in previous results):

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients through multiple integrated businesses. Combined, these businesses had $20.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) as of June 30, 2020.

Wealth Management reported pre-tax income of $3.9 million in 2Q 2020 compared to $6.1 million in 2Q 2019, and $3.8 million in 1Q 2020. PPNR was $7.5 million in 2Q 2020 compared to $7.5 million in both 2Q 2019 and 1Q 2020. Results were impacted by elevated provision for credit losses in our Private Banking business and the impact of the lower interest rate environment. Provision expense was $0.9 million in 2Q 2020, a $1.0 million increase compared to 2Q 2019 (which reported a small net recovery) and a decrease of $0.7 million compared to 1Q 2020.

Total Wealth Management revenue (net interest income and fee income) was $14.8 million for 2Q 2020, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q 2019. The decrease was due to lower net interest income in our Private Banking business as a result of lower interest rates and decreased advisory fees resulting from lower asset market values.

Asset based revenue was $3.0 million in 2Q 2020 compared to $3.1 million in 2Q 2019, and $3.4 million in 1Q 2020. Net interest income was $3.3 million in 2Q 2020, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 20% compared to 2Q 2019 and $0.1 million, or 3% lower compared to 1Q 2020 despite year-over-year growth in the balance sheet and robust client volumes which were offset by the impact of lower interest rates. Excluding PPP loans, loan balances were roughly flat for the quarter while deposits grew by $91.6 million, or 15% compared to 2Q 2019. The Private Bank issued $32.6 million of PPP loans to support our client base through the COVID-19 pandemic, much of which remains deposited with the Private Bank.

Total noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations and excluding provision for credit losses) was $9.9 million in 2Q 2020, an increase of $0.9 million compared to 2Q 2019 and an increase of $0.5 million compared to 1Q 2020. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher compensation costs, resulting from the addition of front office staff to support expansion into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets and higher variable incentive compensation costs.

Cash Connect®

Cash Connect® is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States. Cash Connect® services approximately 32,000 non-bank ATMs and retail safes nationwide supplying or servicing over $1.4 billion in cash at June 30, 2020 and provides other fee-based services. Cash Connect® also supports 571 ATMs for WSFS Bank Customers, which is one of the largest branded ATM networks in our market.

Cash Connect® reported pre-tax income of $2.0 million for 2Q 2020, which was an increase of $0.2 million, or 14%, compared to 2Q 2019, primarily due to the mix shift from lower to higher yielding ATM business, continued growth in our non-asset based fee products and remote cash capture (smart safe, recycler and kiosk) business, and a lower interest rate environment. Net income in 2Q 2020 was flat from 1Q 2020, with reduced gross revenues fully offset by lower cost of funds and operating expenses. ROA of 1.81% in 2Q 2020 improved 33 bps from 2Q 2019 and was down 3 bps from 1Q 2020.

Net revenue of $9.3 million in 2Q 2020 was down 18% from 2Q 2019, driven by the lower interest rate environment, offset by lower cost of funds (including lower third party funding fees in noninterest expense) and higher volume. Cash Connect® saw a 7% increase in the number of total units serviced and a significant shift to higher margin services and non-asset based fees, including a 46% increase in remote cash capture devices and a 14% increase of ATMs utilizing our non-bailment reconciliation services. Compared to 1Q 2020, net revenue decreased $1.7 million, or 15% (not annualized), due to lower bailment revenue resulting from the lower interest rate environment, fully offset by lower cost of funds and third-party funding fees in noninterest expense.

Noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations of expense) was $7.3 million in 2Q 2020, a decrease of $2.3 million compared to 2Q 2019 and a decrease of $1.7 million compared to 1Q 2020. The decreases in expenses compared to 2Q 2019 and 1Q 2020 were driven by lower funding fees, as noted above.

During 2Q 2020, the division continued to focus on expanding its smart safe and ATM managed services to increase fee income and margin. Cash Connect® drove strong growth in the strategic remote cash capture space with approximately 4,100 devices under service, an increase of 400 units during the quarter. Our remote cash capture pipeline has grown as we add new channel partners, including top financial institutions which have brought us several significant national opportunities. We are increasing our cash logistics services for new ATM and safe devices during the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipate rollouts to increase as businesses continue to reopen nationwide.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

Management will conduct a conference call to review 2Q 2020 results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, July 24, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using Conference ID #3954236. A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on July 24, 2020 until August 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using Conference ID #3954236.

We have provided additional information in the 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Supplement, which is available in the Investor Relations section of WSFS' website (www.wsfsbank.com).

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.8 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, declines in housing markets, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; possible additional loan losses and impairment of the collectability of loans, particularly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the policies and programs implemented by the CARES Act, including its automatic loan forbearance provisions and our PPP lending activities; the Company's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates which may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields and thus reduce margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of the Company's investment securities portfolio; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans in the Company's loan portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of the Company's operations and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; the Company's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements (including the finalized Basel III capital standards and the effect of the transition to the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology for allowances and related adjustments), including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and stimulus programs, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations, and the uncertainty of the short- and long-term impacts of such changes; any impairments of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; conditions in the financial markets, including the destabilized economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that may limit the Company's access to additional funding to meet its liquidity needs; the intention of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cease support of London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and the transition to an alternative reference interest rate; the success of the Company's growth plans, including its plans to grow the commercial small business leasing portfolio and residential mortgage small business and SBA portfolios following the acquisition of Beneficial; the successful integration of acquisitions; the Company's ability to fully realize the cost savings and other benefits of its acquisitions, manage risks related to business disruption following those acquisitions, and post-acquisition Customer acceptance of the Company's products and services and related Customer disintermediation; negative perceptions or publicity with respect to the Company generally and, in particular, the Company's trust and wealth management business; failure of the financial and operational controls of the Company's Cash Connect® division; adverse judgments or other resolution of pending and future legal proceedings, and cost incurred in defending such proceedings; the Company's reliance on third parties for certain important functions, including the operation of its core systems; system failures or cybersecurity incidents or other breaches of the Company's network security, particularly given widespread remote working arrangements; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect the Company or the banking industry generally; the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks; the effects of regional or national civil unrest (including any resulting branch or ATM closures or damage); possible changes in the speed of loan prepayments by the Company's Customers and loan origination or sales volumes; possible changes in the speed of prepayments of mortgage-backed securities due to changes in the interest rate environment, particularly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related acceleration of premium amortization on prepayments in the event that prepayments accelerate; regulatory limits on the Company's ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries and pay dividends to its stockholders; any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, litigation, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above; and other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this press release, the terms "WSFS," "the Company," "registrant," "we," "us," and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

                      
 Three months ended Six months ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Interest income: 
Interest and fees on loans$112,260   $119,202  $129,001  $231,462   $216,118 
Interest on mortgage-backed securities12,549   13,219  12,229  25,768   22,695 
Interest and dividends on investment securities1,009   926  1,030  1,935   2,074 
Other interest income65   508  643  573   1,593 
 125,883   133,855  142,903  259,738   242,480 
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits9,832   14,637  16,123  24,469   27,065 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances625   830  806  1,455   3,396 
Interest on senior debt1,180   1,179  1,180  2,359   2,359 
Interest on trust preferred borrowings484   586  717  1,070   1,443 
Interest on other borrowings  473  845  479   1,671 
 12,127   17,705  19,671  29,832   35,934 
Net interest income113,756   116,150  123,232  229,906   206,546 
Provision for credit losses94,754   56,646  12,195  151,400   19,849 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses19,002   59,504  111,037  78,506   186,697 
Noninterest income:         
Credit/debit card and ATM income9,306   11,359  13,677  20,665   25,192 
Investment management and fiduciary revenue10,929   10,962  10,382  21,891   20,529 
Deposit service charges4,175   5,647  6,103  9,822   10,849 
Mortgage banking activities, net8,494   3,471  2,846  11,965   4,938 
Loan and lease fee income1,097   1,119  650  2,216   1,535 
Securities gains, net1,908   693  63  2,601   78 
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity investment, net(11)  668  1,033  657   4,831 
Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net22,052       22,052    
Bank-owned life insurance income (loss)445   (25)  383  420   600 
Other income5,980   6,953  7,734  12,933   15,441 
 64,375   40,847  42,871  105,222   83,993 
Noninterest expense:         
Salaries, benefits and other compensation48,757   45,346  48,550  94,103   84,755 
Occupancy expense8,296   7,666  8,810  15,962   15,177 
Equipment expense5,759   4,964  5,444  10,723   9,433 
Data processing and operations expense3,061   3,078  3,731  6,139   6,319 
Professional fees4,423   4,600  2,915  9,023   4,787 
Marketing expense1,215   951  1,947  2,166   3,537 
FDIC expenses305   (54)  1,042  251   1,662 
Loan workout and other credit costs4,587   453  1,419  5,040   1,690 
Corporate development expense2,801   1,341  13,946  4,142   40,573 
Restructuring expense—     1,881  —   6,243 
Other operating expenses14,231   20,151  18,163  34,382   31,264 
 93,435   88,496  107,848  181,931   205,440 
(Loss) income before taxes(10,058)  11,855  46,060  1,797   65,250 
Income tax (benefit) provision(2,247)  1,288  10,091  (959)  16,351 
Net (loss) income$(7,811)  $10,567  $35,969  $2,756   $48,899 
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest(700)  (360)  (231)  (1,060)  (324) 
Net (loss) income attributable to WSFS$(7,111)  $10,927  $36,200  $3,816   $49,223 
Diluted (loss) earnings per share of common stock:$(0.14)  $0.21  $0.68  $0.07   $1.06 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS50,655,154   51,164,224  53,516,851  50,910,790   46,438,173 

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued

                     
 Three months ended Six months ended 
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets (a)(0.22)% 0.36% 1.20% 0.06 % 0.93%
Return on average equity (a)(1.55)  2.39  8.01  0.42   6.67 
Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o)(1.55)  4.13  12.46  1.28   10.17 
Net interest margin (a)(b)3.93   4.38  4.68  4.14   4.52 
Efficiency ratio (c)52.36   56.27  64.80  54.19   70.56 
Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b)36.07   25.97  25.76  31.34   28.85 

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

  
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
Assets:     
Cash and due from banks$583,221   $182,125  $183,632 
Cash in non-owned ATMs360,969   322,844  338,006 
Investment securities (d)127,601   134,047  143,317 
Other investments31,560   104,843  64,772 
Mortgage-backed securities (d)2,195,389   2,048,400  1,796,870 
Net loans (e)(f)(l)9,229,741   8,497,147  8,619,430 
Bank owned life insurance30,391   30,093  30,118 
Goodwill and intangibles562,515   565,763  575,696 
Other assets451,970   393,628  404,754 
Total assets$13,573,357   $12,278,890  $12,156,595 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$3,188,046   $2,314,982  $2,190,180 
Interest-bearing deposits7,596,125   7,109,396  7,081,371 
Total customer deposits10,784,171   9,424,378  9,271,551 
Brokered deposits278,329   284,976  323,159 
Total deposits11,062,500   9,709,354  9,594,710 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances106,395   119,971  115,675 
Other borrowings189,398   281,314  299,456 
Other liabilities393,270   334,832  310,366 
Total liabilities11,751,563   10,445,471  10,320,207 
Stockholders’ equity of WSFS1,823,669   1,834,594  1,836,611 
Noncontrolling interest(1,875)  (1,175)  (223) 
Total stockholders' equity1,821,794   1,833,419  1,836,388 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$13,573,357   $12,278,890  $12,156,595 
Capital Ratios:     
Equity to asset ratio13.44 % 14.94% 15.11%
Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (o)9.69   10.83  10.89 
Common equity Tier 1 capital (required: 4.5%; well capitalized: 6.5%) (g)12.68   13.41  12.47 
Tier 1 leverage (required: 4.00%; well-capitalized: 5.00%) (g)10.40   11.85  10.95 
Tier 1 risk-based capital (required: 6.00%; well-capitalized: 8.00%) (g)12.68   13.41  12.47 
Total Risk-based capital (required: 8.00%; well-capitalized: 10.00%) (g)13.93   14.53  12.93 
Asset Quality Indicators:     
Nonperforming Assets:     
Nonaccruing loans$26,175   $19,250  $37,636 
Troubled debt restructuring (accruing)14,550   14,070  14,203 
Assets acquired through foreclosure4,153   4,825  3,703 
Total nonperforming assets$44,878   $38,145  $55,542 
Past due loans (h)$8,601   $14,282  $15,667 
Allowance for credit losses232,200   139,081  45,364 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets0.33 % 0.31% 0.46%
Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets0.22   0.20  0.34 
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q)2.45   1.60  0.53 
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans887   722  121 
Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n)0.07   0.04  0.61 
Ratio of year-to-date net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n)0.06   0.04  0.38 

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

 
(Dollars in thousands)Three months ended 
 June 30, 2020
 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 
 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield/
Rate
(a)(b)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield/
Rate
(a)(b)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield/
Rate
(a)(b)
Assets: 
Interest-earning assets: 
Loans: (e) (j)                 
Commercial real estate loans$2,841,231  $31,230  4.42 % $2,808,867  $34,292 4.91% $2,857,091  $45,458 6.38%
Residential real estate loans933,854  13,679  5.86   992,408  13,541 5.46  1,102,362  15,359 5.57 
Commercial loans (p)4,291,301  53,390  5.01   3,533,626  55,693 6.35  3,571,559  51,798 5.83 
Consumer loans1,124,742  13,065  4.67   1,130,223  14,935 5.31  1,126,385  15,958 5.68 
Loans held for sale92,252  896  3.91   69,884  741 4.26  37,728  428 4.55 
Total loans9,283,380  112,260  4.87   8,535,008  119,202 5.62  8,695,125  129,001 5.96 
Mortgage-backed securities (d)2,048,357  12,549  2.45   1,959,637  13,219 2.70  1,653,582  12,229 2.96 
Investment securities (d)130,671  1,009  3.82   131,121  926 3.40  146,064  1,030 3.39 
Other interest-earning assets220,801  65  0.12   76,356  508 2.68  89,145  643 2.89 
Total interest-earning assets11,683,209  $125,883  4.34 % 10,702,122  $133,855 5.04% 10,583,916  $142,903 5.43%
Allowance for credit losses(156,576)     (85,055)      (46,719)     
Cash and due from banks108,463      139,836      112,657     
Cash in non-owned ATMs319,154      335,434      364,236     
Bank owned life insurance29,965      30,154      56,332     
Other noninterest-earning assets1,036,500      1,037,033      1,052,544     
Total assets$13,020,715      $12,159,524      $12,122,966     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand$2,213,369  $882  0.16 % $2,085,229  $1,897 0.37% $2,029,361  $2,163 0.43%
Money market2,262,737  2,311  0.41   2,152,986  4,090 0.76  1,936,112  4,932 1.02 
Savings1,681,587  877  0.21   1,574,215  1,744 0.45  1,657,790  2,009 0.49 
Customer time deposits1,242,730  4,954  1.60   1,305,432  5,655 1.74  1,476,763  5,100 1.39 
Total interest-bearing customer deposits7,400,423  9,024  0.49   7,117,862  13,386 0.76  7,100,026  14,204 0.80 
Brokered deposits286,655  808  1.13   230,423  1,251 2.18  307,514  1,919 2.50 
Total interest-bearing deposits7,687,078  9,832  0.51   7,348,285  14,637 0.80  7,407,540  16,123 0.87 
FHLB of Pittsburgh advances106,694  625  2.36   170,058  830 1.96  134,151  806 2.41 
Trust preferred borrowings67,011  484  2.90   67,011  586 3.52  67,011  717 4.29 
Senior debt98,681  1,180  4.78   98,627  1,179 4.78  98,464  1,180 4.79 
Other borrowed funds25,580   0.09   148,256  473 1.28  161,903  845 2.09 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,985,044   12,127  0.61 %  7,832,237   17,705 0.91%  7,869,069   19,671 1.00%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits2,882,999      2,166,510      2,126,640     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities311,697      326,185      315,108     
Stockholders’ equity of WSFS1,842,525      1,835,501      1,812,302     
Noncontrolling interest(1,550)     (909)      (153)     
Total liabilities and equity$13,020,715      $12,159,524      $12,122,966     
Excess of interest-earning assets over interest-bearing liabilities$3,698,165      $2,869,885      $2,714,847     
Net interest and dividend income  $113,756      $116,150     $123,232  
Interest rate spread    3.73 %     4.13%     4.43%
Net interest margin    3.93 %     4.38%     4.68%

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)

 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended 
Stock Information: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Market price of common stock:          
High $33.32 $44.70 $44.39 $44.70 $45.13
Low 21.00 17.84 38.69 17.84 37.19
Close 28.70 24.92 41.30 28.70 41.30
Book value per share of common stock 36.00 36.23 34.50    
Tangible common book value per share of common stock (o) 24.89 25.06 23.69    
Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s) 50,660 50,633 53,232    
Other Financial Data:          
One-year repricing gap to total assets (k) 6.95% 2.38% (3.05)%    
Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio 1.3 years 2.2 years 3.3 years    
Unrealized gains on securities available for sale, net of taxes $74,689 $72,436 $22,243    
Number of Associates (FTEs) (m) 1,862 1,791 1,914    
Number of offices (branches, LPO’s, operations centers, etc.) 115 116 147    
Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 571 470 509    


Notes:

(a) Annualized.
(b) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(c) Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income.
(d) Includes securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available for sale (at fair value).
(e) Net of unearned income.
(f) Net of allowance for credit losses.
(g) Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries.
(h) Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Beginning in 1Q 2019, balance includes student loans acquired from Beneficial, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss.
(i) Excludes loans held for sale.
(j) Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations.
(k) The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario.
(l) Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages.
(m) Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable.
(n) Excludes reverse mortgage loans.
(o) The Company uses non-GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation"  at the end of the press release.
(p) Includes commercial small business leases.
(q) Represents amortized cost basis for loans, leases and held-to-maturity securities.
(r) Includes provision for credit losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs.



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o): Three months ended Six months ended
 
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Net interest income (GAAP) $113,756   $116,150  $123,232  $229,906   $206,546 
Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $113,756   $116,150  $123,232  $229,906   $206,546 
Noninterest income (GAAP) $64,375   $40,847  $42,871  $105,222   $83,993 
Less: Securities gains 1,908   693  63  2,601   78 
(Plus)/less: Unrealized (losses) gains on equity investments, net (11)  668  1,033  657   4,831 
Less: Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net 22,052       22,052    
Core fee income (non-GAAP) $40,426   $39,486  $41,775  $79,912   $79,084 
Core net revenue (non-GAAP) $154,182   $155,636  $165,007  $309,818   $285,630 
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent) $154,513   $155,905  $165,325  $310,418   $286,265 
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $93,435   $88,496  $107,848  $181,931   $205,440 
Less: Corporate development expense 2,801   1,341  13,946  4,142   40,573 
Less: Restructuring expense —     1,881  —   6,243 
Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation —   3,000    3,000     
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $90,634   $84,155  $92,021  $174,789   $158,624 
Core efficiency ratio (c) 58.7 % 54.0% 55.7% 56.3 % 55.4%
           
           
  End of period     
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019    
Total assets $13,573,357   $12,278,890  $12,156,595     
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 562,515   565,763  575,696     
Total tangible assets $13,010,842   $11,713,127  $11,580,899     
Total stockholders’ equity of WSFS $1,823,669   $1,834,594  $1,836,611     
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 562,515   565,763  575,696     
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,261,154   $1,268,831  $1,260,915     
           
Calculation of tangible common book value per share:         
Book value per share (GAAP) $36.00   $36.23  $34.50     
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 24.89   25.06  23.69     
Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets:         
Equity to asset ratio (GAAP) 13.44 % 14.94% 15.11%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.69   10.83  10.89     


 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Six months ended 
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
GAAP net (loss) income attributable to WSFS $(7,111)  $10,927  $36,200  $3,816   $49,223 
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (21,148)  2,980  14,731  (18,168)  41,907 
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 4,712   (2,020)  (3,580)  2,692   (8,132) 
Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $(23,547)  $11,887  $47,351  $(11,660)  $82,998 
           
GAAP return on average assets (ROA) (0.22)% 0.36% 1.20% 0.06 % 0.93%
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (0.65)  0.10  0.49  (0.29)  0.80 
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.14   (0.07)  (0.12)  0.04   (0.15) 
Core ROA (non-GAAP) (0.73)% 0.39% 1.57% (0.19)% 1.58%
           
(Loss) earnings per share (GAAP) $(0.14)  $0.21  $0.68  $0.07   $1.06 
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (0.42)  0.06  0.28  (0.36)  0.90 
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.10   (0.04)  (0.08)  0.06   (0.17) 
Core (loss) earnings per share (non-GAAP) $(0.46)  $0.23  $0.88  $(0.23)  $1.79 
           
Calculation of return on average tangible common equity:         
GAAP net (loss) income attributable to WSFS $(7,111)  $10,927  $36,200  $3,816   $49,223 
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,198   2,103  2,104  4,301   3,139 
Net tangible (loss) income (non-GAAP) $(4,913)  $13,030  $38,304  $8,117   $52,362 
Average stockholders’ equity of WSFS $1,842,525   $1,835,501  $1,812,302  $1,839,013   $1,489,241 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 564,622   567,695  579,283  566,159   450,906 
Net average tangible common equity $1,277,903   $1,267,806  $1,233,019  $1,272,854   $1,038,335 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1.55)% 4.13% 12.46% 1.28 % 10.17%
           
Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity: 
Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $(23,547)  $11,887  $47,351  $(11,660)  $82,998 
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,198   2,103  2,104  4,301   3,139 
Core net tangible (loss) income (non-GAAP) $(21,349)  $13,990  $49,455  $(7,359)  $86,137 
Net average tangible common equity $1,277,903   $1,267,806  $1,233,019  $1,272,854   $1,038,335 
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (6.72)% 4.44% 16.09% (1.16)% 16.73%


 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Six months ended
 
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Calculation of core PPNR: 
Net (loss) income (GAAP) $(7,811)  $10,567  $35,969  $2,756   $48,899 
Plus/(less): Income tax (benefit) provision (2,247)  1,288  10,091  (959)  16,351 
Plus: Provision for credit losses 94,754   56,646  12,195  151,400   19,849 
PPNR (Non-GAAP) 84,696   68,501  58,255  153,197   85,099 
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation (21,148)  2,980  14,731  (18,168)  41,907 
Core PPNR (Non-GAAP) $63,548   $71,481  $72,986  $135,029   $127,006 
           
Calculation core PPNR to average assets, less PPP: 
PPP income $4,836   $  $  $4,836   $ 
PPP expense 1,814       1,814    
PPP net income $3,022   $  $  $3,022   $ 
           
Core PPNR (Non-GAAP), less PPP $60,526   $71,481  $72,986  $132,007   $127,006 
Total average assets 13,020,715   12,159,524  12,122,966  12,590,119 
  10,619,425
 
Average assets (PPP) 727,377       363,689    
Average assets, less PPP $12,293,338   $12,159,524  $12,122,966  $12,226,430   $10,619,425 
Core PPNR to average assets 1.96 % 2.36% 2.41% 2.16 % 2.41%
Core PPNR to average assets, less PPP 1.98 % 2.36% 2.41% 2.17 % 2.41%


