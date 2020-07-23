EAGAN, Minn., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon Says Give, a youth-led nonprofit, is partnering again this year with donors to support over 4,000 children with school supplies. The supply boxes will be distributed the week of August 10, 2020 to underprivileged children around Minnesota to prepare them for the upcoming school year.
For the past seven years, “High Five for Supplies” was an annual celebration event with hundreds of volunteers that packed backpacks together, even accomplishing a Guinness World Record. This year, given current conditions amid the pandemic, the drive will not have an in-person event with volunteers. We will miss working with our beloved volunteers to fill those backpacks. However, we are thrilled to be able to continue to support children in our community with pre-packed supply boxes and ensuring children have what they need for school readiness.
Over the past seven years, we’ve helped over 50,000 children be ready for school through our efforts and programing.
About Simon Says Give
Simon Says Give is a nonprofit founded by Mandi Simon when she was 8-years old. We support Kids Celebrating Kids® in four ways: Birthday Celebrations for kids in need, Youth Leadership opportunities, Chapter Passion Projects and our annual High Five for Supplies drive. Simon Says Give has had a direct impact on over 50,000 children with back-to-school readiness. We could not make this happen if it wasn’t for our donors and strategic partners. To learn more, please visit our website SimonSaysGive.org or connect with us on Facebook.
