In 2016, a power outage due to transformer failure at an amusement park in the US stalled several riders on their rides for long hours. Favorable measures to replace conventional power-supply systems with energy-efficient technologies to reduce transmission losses are likely to support the growth of transformer monitoring system market in the coming years. Continuous technological innovations minimize installation time and complexity, maintain electrical flow, increase efficiency, and further complement industry dynamics, which in turn triggers the growth of the transformer monitoring system market in North America.

In terms of component, IT solutions segment led the transformer monitoring system market in 2019.Developing modern technologies such as commonly accessible and affordable telecommunications networks and easy-to-use IT systems offer businesses in utilities, transmission, and generation the opportunity to set up monitoring and protection systems for transformers. Software solutions are designed to monitor and assess the performance, health, and status of transformers. The software provides transformer operators with actionable information required to manage the grid effectively and efficiently in the day-to-day decision-making process. Additionally, a combination of Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), smart sensors, fully secure communication, open protocols, and user-friendly intelligent head-end software enables maintenance operators to view trends and the actual software for informed decision-making. Thus, all the above-mentioned factors are significantly boosting the growth of the transformer monitoring system market in North America.



