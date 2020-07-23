New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Touch Panel Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Product Type ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934845/?utm_source=GNW

The penetration of smartphones in the US is growing to rising disposable income of individuals and changing lifestyle. Along with booming sales of smartphones, adoption of wearables, laptops, tablets, touch screen LCD monitors, and kiosks is also boosting.



The Capacitive segment led the touch panel market based on technology in 2018/2019.The capacitive touch panel technology is developed form different materials. The technology depends on the capacitance of the human body, and not on pressure like resistive control panel technology. They have the multi-touch ability and are tremendously durable in environments, such as water contact, dust, and grease. Several companies are engaged in designing capacitive touch panels to gain traction in the market.



The overall touch panel market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America touch panel market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America touch panel market are 3M, Samsung, Xenarc Technologies Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and FUJITSU LIMITED are among a few players operating in the North America touch panel market.

