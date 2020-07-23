Lake Worth Beach, Fla., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With continued closures and social distancing protocols due to the pandemic, people have been spending more time outdoors, enjoying the beautiful summer weather and all that Mother Nature has to offer.
The Palm Beaches offers a variety of experiences for guests to get their arts and culture fix in the safest manner possible. Guests craving some outdoor adventure can safely stroll through serene sculpture gardens, wonder at majestic wildlife and blaze miles of pristine nature trails in Florida’s Cultural Capital®.
Below is a sampling of outdoor arts and culture experiences available in The Palm Beaches:
For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full listing of partner openings and events, please visit events.palmbeachculture.com.
About Florida’s Cultural Capital®
The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.
