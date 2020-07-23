New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Queue Management System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Component ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934841/?utm_source=GNW

On average, the businesses in the US lose ~US$ 130 billion in a year due to long queues at checkout points. Thus, several businesses are implementing queue management systems for moderating the customer retention rate, thereby generating high demands for these systems.



The virtual queuing segment led the queue management system market based on type in 2019.This type is gaining popularity in the current scenario as a majority of the populations in the developed countries are well aware of this advanced technology.



The growing technological advancements and incorporation of additional features are other key factors boosting the deployment of the queue management system among various end-users.



The overall North America queue management system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America queue management system market. Qmatic, Qminder Limited, Q-nomy Inc., Wavetec, Aurionpro Solutions Limited, and Advantech Co. Ltd., are among a few players operating in the North America queue management system market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934841/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001