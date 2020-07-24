New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America FPGA Security Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Configuration, Technology, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934838/?utm_source=GNW

0 and integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in consumer electronics are creating business opportunities for companies offering solutions that enable the successful adoption of these trends. Smart factories, smart homes, connected devices, and cloud-based automation are a few of the applications of FPGAs.



Low-end FPGAs led the FPGA security market based on configuration in 2018-2019.These FPGAs are mostly in use in the mass products, such as TVs, owing to their flexibility.



Manufacturers can effortlessly add newer features to their products, and they don’t need to create a new chip for this.The low-end FPGAs are also being used in hardware processors.



They are full-fledged (ARM) processors that are embedded only in recent phones and are suitable for operating a complete desktop environment.



The overall North America FPGA security market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America FPGA security market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America FPGA security market.

