The adoption of EDI solutions has resulted into increased efficiency as well as cost-savings for the US government bodies, and it motivates other organizations to follow this trend. The implementation of EDI is rising in North America at a sustainable pace due to wide acceptance for emerging technologies and investments in on-the-cloud systems by organizations.



The solution segment led the electronic data interchange market based on component in 2019.EDI solutions are capable of meeting the growing needs of its clients, and streamlining the receiving and sending of commercial transactions for all types of businesses. These solutions are deployed in broad range of large and small to mid-sized enterprises in a multitude of sectors across North America, for interchanging commercial documents.



The overall North America electronic data interchange (EDI) market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America electronic data interchange (EDI)market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America electronic data interchange market. Mulesoft, LLC, SPS Commerce, Inc., TrueCommerce Inc., IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Data Masons Software LLC, EDICOM, and Comarch SA are among the major players in the market in this region.

