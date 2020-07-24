New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Electronic Camera Stabilizer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Distribution Channel ; Application ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934836/?utm_source=GNW

Technological advancements have led to highly competitive markets across North America. The US is a developed country in terms of acceptance of modern technology electronic devices. The rising trend of advertising products and marketing movies is would propel the camera stabilizer market growth in the coming years. Further, the growing popularity of the film industry has encouraged professionals to come up with increased levels of creativity in cinematography. They are increasingly trying out imaginative work involving perfect motion, by capturing creative shots through specialized lenses. Professional photographers use specific equipment such as rigs and camera stabilizers to get artistically perfect shots. Therefore, the rising demand for action photography is propelling the use of camera stabilizers.

The handheld segment led the electronic camera stabilizer market, based on type, in 2019.Handheld camera stabilizers are light in weight and easy to carry, and these characteristics propel their use in filmmaking and action sports shooting, which is generating high demand for this type.

The overall North America electronic camera stabilizer market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America electronic camera stabilizer market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America electronic camera stabilizer market. Glidecam Industries, Inc.; edelkrone; Ikan Corporation; Letus Corporation; Rhino Camera Gear; SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.; and Tilta Technology Co., Ltd.; are among a few players operating in the North America electronic camera stabilizer market.

