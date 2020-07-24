New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Electrical Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Products ; End-user, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934835/?utm_source=GNW

In case of power transmission projects, distinct electrical protective equipment are used to protect workers from electrical accidents. There are many ongoing power transmission projects within the territory of North America that are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market. Below mentioned are a few power transmission projects, which would help increase the use of protective equipment and is likely to drive the electrical protective equipment.



The crude oil and dry natural gas production in the US increased by 17% and 12%, respectively, in 2018 according to US Energy Information Administration.Due to continuous growth in the export business of LNG capacity and extended ability to influence new markets, it has assisted the US’s natural gas production.



This increase in oil & production activities will open new avenues for electrical protective equipment usage for the maintenance of power lines. However, rise in production of crude and dry natural gas is likely to drive the electrical protective equipment market.

The overall North America electrical protective equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Electrical protective equipment market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



An sell Limited, MSA Safety Incorporated, Delta Plus Group, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, 3M, are among the key players serving the electrical protective equipment market in Asia-Pacific.

