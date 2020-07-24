New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canada Data Center Market- Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934700/?utm_source=GNW



Compass Data Centers, Cologix, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Bell Canada (Equinix), eStruxture Data Centers, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the Canada data center market. The IoT spending in Canada is expected to reach around $20 billion by 2025, with the spending expected to reach $8 billion in 2025. BFSI and ITeS are likely to dominate cloud spending in Canada. The country’s 5G spectrum auction is likely to take place at the end of 2020. Bell, Quebecor, and Rogers Communication are some of the major players in telecom industry in the country. Rogers is intending to invest around $3 billion for 5G investment in 2020. In the last two years, the region has witnessed significant M&A activities, which are expected to drive the investment during the forecast period. Equinix acquired Bell Canada data centers in May 2020, similarly, Compass Data Centers acquired Root Datacenters in July 2019. Private clouds are popular in industries such as government and financial services, where security is a major priority. The cloud computing market is expected to grow a CAGR of over 20% during 2019-2025



The Internet of Things spending in the market was estimated at around $12 billion in 2019. Canadian manufacturing and retail companies are most benefited with digitally connecting their value chain. Government organizations are major end-users of big data technology in Canada to explore the use of big data analytics to enhance disease and air quality monitoring. In 2019, the government announced increasing internet access in the country. According to this plan, 95% of Canadian businesses are likely to access to the internet speed of minimum 50 Mbps by 2026. Canada currently hosts over 150 data center facilities. Toronto is the leading market with around 50 data centers, followed by Montreal with over 30 data centers and Vancouver with over 20 data centers.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Canada and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



Key Deliverable

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Canada data center market shares

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

• Data center colocation market in Canada

• Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Canada

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the data center market in Canada during the forecast period

• Classification of the Canada data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects of the Canada data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Key Highlights of the Report:

• The cloud server market is likely to grow with the high adoption of cloud-based services.

• The adoption of NVMe Flash devices is expected to have significant impact on the market.

• Majority of facilities have installed generators with over 2 MW in N+1 redundant configuration.

• The market is to witness an increase in the design of facilities that aid in supplying waste heat, where the waste heat from data center cooling units will be supplied homes or commercial buildings in the nearby community for heating purposes during winter seasons.

• The majority of investment in Canada comes through greenfield or brownfield developments. The modular/prefabricated architecture is popular among on-premise deployment enterprises.

• Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, biometric access are gaining increased traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Canada.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Canadian data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

• Canada

o Montreal

o Toronto

o Other Cities



Key Market Participants



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista

• Broadcom

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Service Providers

• CRSC Data Centre Experts

• DPR Construction

• Ehvert

• KARBON

• PCL Construction

• Skanska

• Turner Construction

• WZMH



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• KyotoCooling

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Schneider Electric

• Stulz

• Trane

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors

• Cologix

• Compass Datacenter

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• eStruxture Data Centers

• Fibre Centre

• Hypertec

• PointOne

• PureColo

• Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

• Vantage Data Centers



Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



