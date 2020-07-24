New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934699/?utm_source=GNW



Equinix, Interxion, Green Datacenter, CKW, NTS Workspace, and Energie Wasser Luzern are some of the prominent investors in the Switzerland data center market. Switzerland is ranked 12th in the world for mobile internet speed and 4th for fixed broadband. Over 90% of consumers and businesses will have access to over 80 Mbps internet speed by 2021. Cloud computing adoption has experienced a considerable rate of growth in Switzerland, with an increase in data volumes. Increased digitalization of business is leading to the adoption of the public cloud, which is expected to witness at least 10% growth YOY between 2020-2025. In 2019, the market witnessed a surge in the entry of cloud service providers to support local business adherence to the data protection law. Google, Oracle, and Microsoft opened their cloud regions in the country. The adoption of big data is increasing in Switzerland with 35% of enterprises using big data and analytics for business operational needs. Telecommunication, finance, and banking segments are the major sectors deploying big data technology in Switzerland.



In 2019, Switzerland public cloud spending grew by 15% YOY. SaaS service continues to dominate, however, the demand for Platform as a service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) related will experience a surge of over 15% YOY between 2020 and 2025. Switzerland is among the leading countries in the European region to deploy 5G network.



Swisscom and Ericsson partnered to deploy the network across cities in Switzerland. The 5G network became operational on April 2020 in 54 cities. Swisscom is expected to cover 90% of the country with 5G connectivity by end of 2020. The increased smart building initiatives is increasing the demand for sensor systems for preventive and predictive maintenance of buildings. Switzerland has become a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) with major cloud providers such as IBM and Google investing in AI research.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Switzerland and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



Key Deliverable

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Exhaustive insights into the impact of the COVID-19 on the Switzerland data center market shares

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

• Data center colocation market in Switzerland

• Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Switzerland

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market shares during the forecast period

• Classification of the Switzerland data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects of the Switzerland data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Key Highlights of the Report:

• Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate due to the increase in the implementation of IoT related technology.

• The growing demand for smart devices, analytics cloud solutions has led several Switzerland organizations to invest in IoT technology.

• The adoption of 200/400 GbE ports will increase and have a significant impact on data center interconnection solutions.

• The majority of facilities are built to be of Tier III standards, with N+1 redundant configuration in UPS systems.

• Monitored and metered/switched PDUs will experience strong adoption in the market owing to the growing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring solutions in data centers during the forecast period.



Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Switzerland data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Zurich

o Other Cities



Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Arista

• Broadcom

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Cisco

• Huawei

• NetApp

• Dell Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo



Construction Service Providers

• cpcm Construction Project Cost Management Ltd.

• Arup

• DPR Construction

• Turner & Townsend

• Gruner

• ffbk Architects

• Basler & Hofmann

• steigerconcept AG

• ISG Plc



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• STULZ

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

• Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

• Rittal

• KOHLER(SDMO)

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Socomec



Data Center Investors

• NTS Workspace AG

• Equinix

• Interxion

• Green Datacenter

• CKW

• ewl energy water lucerne

• Vantage Data Center



Target Audience:

o Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

o Datacenter Construction Contractors

o Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

o New Entrants

o Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

o Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Purchase this Report?

o To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market.

o To focus on the niche market.

o To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

o To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices.

o To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis of the revenue and growth projections of the data center market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934699/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001