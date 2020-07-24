PRESS RELEASE Lausanne, 24 July 2020

1st semester 2020 Adjusted revenue up 12.5% in constant currencies to CHF 558.0m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first semester with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 512.8m compared with CHF 474.3m in same period in 2019, up 13.6% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 8.1%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 558.0m, compared with CHF 520.5m in 2019, an increase of 12.5% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 12.8% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 5.9%.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 235.5m compared with CHF 234.1m in the second quarter 2019, representing an increase of 6.6% in constant currencies. The Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 254.5m against CHF 256.9m in 2019, up 4.9% in constant currencies with IDB up 5.4% and Non-IDB down 7.7%.

In a context of increasing volumes of activity on the financial markets and its positive impact on the Group's revenues, a noticeable increase in results is expected compared to the previous period.



1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

