Disclosure of received notifications

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 24 July 2020

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.

Notifications of Norges Bank

On 20 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 17 July 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

17 July 2020 Voting rights 1,803,247 2.50% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 297,555 0.41% Total number of voting rights 2,100,802 2.91%

On 23 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 22 July 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

22 July 2020 Voting rights 1,869,425 2.59% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 300,354 0.42% Total number of voting rights 2,169,779 3.01%

