Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 24 July 2020
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|17 July 2020
|Voting rights
|1,803,247
|2.50%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|297,555
|0.41%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,100,802
|2.91%
|22 July 2020
|Voting rights
|1,869,425
|2.59%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|300,354
|0.42%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,169,779
|3.01%
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notifications
Fagron NV
Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
Disclosure of received notificationsFILE URL | Copy the link below
Fagron NV LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: