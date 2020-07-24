HALF-YEAR REPORT for 1 January – 30 June 2020: Strong sales and record profit in an exceptional environment

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj – Half-Year Report (unaudited) 24 July 2020, 8:00 a.m.

1 April – 30 June 2020 in brief

  • Revenue 123 million euros (4–6/2019: 108), growth of 14.1%
  • Gross profit 21.4 million euros (15.3), growth of 39.7%
  • Gross margin 17.4% of revenue (14.2%)
  • Operating profit 4.4 million euros (0.2)
  • Operating margin 3.5% of revenue (0.2%)
  • Comparable operating profit 4.8 million euros (0.2)
  • Comparable operating margin 3.9% (0.2%)
  • Profit for the period 3.3 million euros (-0.2)
  • Earnings per share 0.07 euros (0.00)
  • Investments 0.4 million euros (0.8)
  • Operating cash flow -2.6 million euros (-2.2)
  • The company provided preliminary information on its second-quarter revenue and comparable operating profit and issued a positive profit warning after the reporting period
  • The Board of Directors has resolved to pay a quarterly dividend of 0.054 euros per share after the reporting period

            

KEY RATIOS 4-6/20204-6/2019Change%1-6/20201-6/2019Change%1-12/2019
        
Revenue, € thousands123,050107,84814.1%248,305223,64511.0%504,113
Gross profit, € thousands21,40515,32739.7%40,82532,72724.7%73,874
Gross margin, % of revenue17.4%14.2%22.4%16.4%14.6%12.4%14.7%
EBITDA, € thousands5,6021,448286.9%10,2505,029103.8%16,330
EBITDA, %4.6%1.3%239.1%4.1%2.2%83.6%3.2%
Operating profit, € thousands4,3561902,198.6%7,7732,490212.2%11,290
Operating margin, % of revenue3.5%0.2%1,914.6%3.1%1.1%181.1%2.2%
Comparable operating profit, € thousands4,8261902,446.8%8,5802,490244.6%11,290
Comparable operating margin, % of revenue3.9%0.2%2,132.2%3.5%1.1%210.3%2.2%
Net profit, € thousands3,298-1542,243.4%5,7421,371318.7%7,810
        
Investments396750-47.2%662845-21.7%1,245
Operating cash flow-2,605-2,210-17.9%1,033-13,394107.7%9,690

             

1 January – 30 June 2020 in brief

  • Revenue 248 million euros (1–6/2019: 224), growth of 11.0%
  • Gross profit 40.8 million euros (32.7), growth of 24.7%
  • Gross margin 16.4% of revenue (14.6%)
  • Operating profit 7.8 million euros (2.5)
  • Operating margin 3.1% of revenue (1.1%)
  • Comparable operating profit 8.6 million euros (2.5)
  • Comparable operating margin 3.5% (1.1%)
  • Profit for the period 5.7 million euros (1.4)
  • Earnings per share 0.13 euros (0.03)
  • Investments 0.7 million euros (0.8)
  • Operating cash flow 1.0 million euros (-13.4)

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s business operations are estimated to develop positively within a medium-term time frame. The management believes that the company will succeed in further growing its market share in the chosen segments. The strong balance sheet enables the company to continue expanding its operations in accordance with its strategy. The Company believes that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand may not be as large as previously anticipated and that as a result the consumer demand may continue or not significantly decrease during the second half of the year, supported partly by shifting consumption patterns and shifting consumer behavior. Nevertheless, the uncertainties included in the business outlook have increased significantly especially due to macroeconomic developments. Although conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have currently improved in Finland, it is still early and difficult to estimate its impact on the economy as well as consumer behavior, B2B sales and wholesale. As the implications of forecasted development in economy and consumer behavior remain uncertain, the company expects the second half of the year to possibly be more challenging and unpredictable.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

On 21 July 2020, the company updated its guidance for revenue and comparable operating profit for 2020. The Company estimates the revenue to be between 520-545 million euros (2019: 504 million euros) and comparable operating profit to be between 13-18 million euros (2019: 11.3 million euros) for 2020. Earlier, the company estimated the revenue to be between 510-530 million euros and comparable operating profit to be between 12-15 million euros for 2020.

CEO PANU PORKKA’S REVIEW

Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue grew by 14% in Q2, amounting to 123 million euros, exceeding our expectations. Drivers for growth in Q2 were strong online sales, positive performance in mid-sized and evolving categories, and successful marketing that resulted in increased online traffic. According to GfK, the Finnish consumer electronics market grew by 9.1% while consumer behavior kept changing as retail moved online at a rapid pace. The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the market, and remote working and changes in consumer behavior increased demand in several categories. During Q2, Verkkokauppa.com was able to utilize its omnichannel business model to outperform the market and meet the changing customer behavior and needs. The wide assortment, excellent availability and multiple delivery options resulted to the increased customer traffic. Revenue was up by +40% or more in several evolving categories.

Gross margin in Q2 stood at 17.4% and was higher than last year (Q2/2019 14.2%), due to good sales improvement in higher margin categories, improvements in category management and declining sales in lower margin wholesale. The company achieved a record-high comparable second quarter operating profit of 4.8 million euros (Q2/2019 0.2 million euros), mostly due to higher sales and better margins. Operating profit in Q2 was 4.4 million euros (Q2/2019 0.2 million euros) including advisory costs related to entering to the official list of Helsinki Nasdaq on 5 June 2020.

To further improve profitability, the company focused on category management and marketing performance during Q2. Utilizing its wide assortment and interesting offering in seasonal product categories, Verkkokauppa.com was able to attract new customers to its website. By introducing new products and brands the company succeeded in improving its brand awareness, according to BrandIndex. As part of the efforts to improve customer experience, Verkkokauppa.com will continue to enhance the usability of the website, for example, by improving product information, as well as offering best possible delivery options.

The consumer electronics market is expected to remain competitive and specialty retail store closings to continue. Measures to ensure safety of staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic have been adequate, and the company continues to follow the situation closely for any changes. Verkkokauppa.com is determined to enhance superior product availability, brand recognition, multiple delivery options, and a larger assortment than its main competitors as key competitive advantages in the future. The company will remain a low-cost operator with the goal of becoming the leader of the Finnish consumer electronics market. Thanks to its low cost structure, the company is well-positioned to deliver on its customer promise of “Probably always cheaper”.

After a strong and favorable first half of the year, the uncertainties regarding short-term development in macroeconomics, consumer behavior and purchasing power remain. Similarly, in the exceptional business environment, the risk for volatility in B2B sales and wholesale has increased. High demand in many categories, such as computers, in Q2 could as well imply a lower demand in Q3. As the implications of forecasted development in economy and consumer behavior remain uncertain, the company expects the second half of the year to possibly be more challenging and unpredictable. It is likely that the current annual pace of one percent of brick-and-mortar retail sales going online in Finland will accelerate in the future due to the disruption and rapid development of digital tools. The current share of e-commerce of the total retail market in Finland is approximately 12–13%, which is still lower than the average in Europe or Nordics.


REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY DEVELOPMENT

April–June 2020

In April–June 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s revenue grew by 14.1% year on year. Revenue grew by 15.2 million euros, totaling 123.1 million euros (107.8). Sales increased particularly in major domestic appliances (MDA), sports, Audio & Hi-Fi, BBQ and cooking, components and computers.

The company-financed customer financing proceeds were 0.9 million euros (0.8) including both interest income and fee income. To reflect the prevailing uncertainty related to customers’ payment behavior and changes in continues debt sales pricing, the credit loss allowance was increased by 0.5 million euros (-0.2) in the second quarter. As of April 2019, Verkkokauppa.com has been selling past due receivables in a so-called continuous debt sales model, where receivables overdue more than 60 days will be sold to third parties. This decreases company’s accounts receivable risk.

Personnel costs increased in April–June by 3.7% to 8.4 million euros (8.1). The increase resulted mainly from the growing personnel costs in IT, customer service and purchasing. During the reporting period, other operating expenses increased by 27.5% to 7.5 million euros (5.9). The increase resulted mainly from increased credit loss allowance, external logistics service costs and 0.5 million euros advisory costs related to transferring to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Operating profit in April–June 2020 was 4.4 million euros (0.2), comparable operating profit was 4.8 (0.2) and profit for the period 3.3 million euros (-0.2). Items affecting to comparable operating profit totaled 0.5 million euro (0.0).

EUR thousand4-6/20204-6/20191-6/20201-6/20191-12/2019
      
Operating profit4,3561907,7732,49011,290
 - advisory costs related to transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki470-807--
Comparable operating profit4,8261908,5802,49011,290

Earnings per share were 0.07 euros (0.00) in April–June 2020. In January–June 2020 earnings per share were 0.13 euros (0.03).

January–June 2020

In January–June 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s revenue grew by 11.0% year on year. Revenue grew by 24.7 million euros, totaling 248.3 million euros (223.6). Sales increased particularly in sports, Audio & Hi-Fi, TV and video, BBQ and cooking, computers and major domestic appliances (MDA).

The company-financed customer financing proceeds were 1.8 million euros (1.6) including both interest income and fee income. To reflect the prevailing uncertainty related to customers’ payment behavior and changes in continues debt sales pricing the credit loss allowance was increased compared to the end of 2019 and totaled 1.1 million euros (0.5). As of April 2019, Verkkokauppa.com has been selling past due receivables in a so-called continuous debt sales model, where receivables overdue more than 60 days will be sold to third parties. This decreases company’s accounts receivable risk.

Personnel costs increased in January–June by 7.4% to 17.0 million euros (15.9). The increase resulted mainly from the growing personnel costs in IT, customer service and purchasing. During the reporting period, other operating expenses increased by 13.8% to 13.8 million euros (12.1). The increase was mainly driven by increased credit loss allowance, external logistics service costs, IT related costs and 0.8 million euros advisory costs related to transferring to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Operating profit in January–June 2020 was 7.8 million euros (2.5), comparable operating profit was 8.6 (2.5) and profit for the period 5.7 million euros (1.4). Items affecting to comparable operating profit totaled 0.8 million euro (0.0)

FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Operating cash flow was 1.0 million euros (-13.4) in January–June 2020. In the reporting period, the relative improvement of the operating cash flow resulted from improved sales margin and working capital.

Ordinary seasonal fluctuations are reflected in cash and cash equivalents, cash flow and accounts payable, which usually reach the highest point at the end of the fourth quarter and the lowest point at the end of the second quarter.

During the reporting period, the company invested in new IT systems and in the development of new ERP features, and as a result capitalized 0.4 million euros (0.1) in related salary costs and external technology consulting fees. The company also invested in ordinary store equipment and furniture. Capital expenditures totaled 0.4 million euros (0.8) in April–June 2020. Investments totaled 0.7 million euros (0.8) in January–June 2020.

Verkkokauppa.com has revolving credit facilities totaling 20 million euros, which have not been utilized. Of these credit facilities, 15 million euros are for three years, and 5 million euros for five years as of 1 July 2019.

SHARE TRADING AND SHARES

During the reporting period, 8,766,185 shares were exchanged until 4 June on the First North Growth Market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd marketplace and on 5 June onwards on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, representing 19.5% of all shares in the company. The highest share price was 5.74 euros and the lowest 2.49 euros. The average price in share trading was 4.00 euros. The total of the share trading was 35 million euros. The closing price was 5.20 euros, and the market capitalization of all shares was 232.5 million euros at the end of the period.

The total number of shares in the company was 45,065,130 on 30 June 2020, including treasury shares. In 2020, the company has transferred a total of 15,370 treasury shares as part of the remuneration of Board members. The company held 353,151 treasury shares on 30 June 2020. These treasury shares accounted for 0.78% of all shares. The treasury shares have no voting rights and no dividend is paid on them.

The Board holds a valid authorization to issue a maximum of 4,506,513 shares on a share issue by one or several decisions (share issue authorization of 2020). The Board has utilized its share issue authorization solely for transferring shares as part of the remuneration of Board members.

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

Verkkokauppa.com has two share-based incentive plans that are targeted to the CEO and members of the Management Team, the Matching Share Plan 2018-2020 and the Performance Matching Share Plan 2020-2022. The plans aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management in order to increase the value of the company in the long term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the company shares, to retain the members of the Management Team at the company and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

In the Matching Share Plan 2018–2020, the participant may earn a number of matching shares, determined by the Board of Directors, based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares. The Matching Share Plan has two matching periods: 2018–2020 and 2019–2021. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the matching period 2018–2020 correspond to the value of maximum total of 50,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares, and on the basis of the matching period 2019–2021 to the value of maximum total of 45,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares, including also the proportions to be paid in cash.

In the new Performance Matching Share Plan 2020–2022, a person may earn a number of matching shares based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares and the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of the share. The Performance Matching Share Plan includes one performance period, calendar years 2020–2022. The reward to be paid to participants is based on the achievement of the required TSR levels set by the Board of Directors. A maximum of three performance-based matching shares is paid for each allocated share. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of approximately 540,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares in total (gross amount).

PERSONNEL

During the reporting period, the number of employees increased by 2.2%, and the total number of employees was 747 (731) at the end of June 2020. The number of employees includes both full- and part-time employees.

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s risks and uncertainties reflect the market and general economic trends, for example, demand for consumer electronics, wholesale trade business, the business environment and competition. The company’s business operations are also influenced by risks and uncertainties relating to, for example, business strategy, investments, procurement and logistics, information technology, and other operative aspects of the business. The aforementioned risks and uncertainties may affect the company’s operations, financial position and performance both positively and negatively. Risks and uncertainties have been presented in more detail in the Annual Report 2019.

Uncertainty in the development of the economy and the financial markets in Finland, Europe and the world may have a negative impact on the business and growth opportunities of Verkkokauppa.com. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected and continues to affect people’s lives and the operation of businesses in Finland and globally alike. The COVID-19 pandemic is still on-going, and its resulting impacts are difficult to assess at this point.

LITIGATION AND DISPUTES

Verkkokauppa.com has no open litigation issues nor any significant disputes.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

The Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 31 March 2020. The financial statements for the year 2019 were approved, the Remuneration Policy was considered, and the Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability with respect to financial year 2019. It was resolved to pay a dividend of 0.052 euros per share, totaling 2,339,612.96 euros.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividends as follows: The total amount of the dividend distribution based on this authorization shall not exceed EUR 0.162 per share (the instalments may differ from another). The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend three times during the period of validity of the authorization and the payment dates of the dividends will be on 6 May 2020, 4 August 2020 and 3 November 2020. The Board of Directors will decide on the record date in connection with each dividend payment decision and the company will make separate announcements of Board resolutions.

The number of Board members was confirmed as six. All the current Board members Christoffer Häggblom, Robert Burén, Mikael Hagman, Kai Seikku, Arja Talma and Samuli Seppälä were re-elected. After the meeting, the Board elected Christoffer Häggblom as the Chair of the Board and resolved to continue with an Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. The Audit Committee consists of Board members Kai Seikku (Chair), Samuli Seppälä, Arja Talma (Vice Chair) and Christoffer Häggblom. The Remuneration Committee consists of Board members Christoffer Häggblom (Chair), Samuli Seppälä and Kai Seikku.

The Authorized Public Accountant PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was re-elected as the auditor, who has notified the company that Authorized Public Accountant Ylva Eriksson will be acting as the Principal Auditor.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 4,506,513 shares in one or several instalments using the unrestricted equity of the Company, however taking into account the provisions of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act on the maximum number of the treasury shares held by the company or its subsidiaries. The proposed number of shares represents a maximum of ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

The authorization is valid until the close of the following Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021. The authorization revokes previous unused authorizations for the repurchase of the company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue by one or several decisions. A maximum of 4,506,513 shares may be issued on the basis of the authorization. The proposed maximum authorized number represents ten (10) percent of the company’s entire share capital. The authorization is valid until the close of the following Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021. The authorization revokes previous unused share issue authorizations.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board, to prepare proposals on the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting as well as confirm the charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of which represent the Company’s three largest shareholders, or the representatives nominated by such shareholders. The Chairperson of the Board of Directors shall be the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The right to nominate members to represent shareholders rests with three shareholders who are registered in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd or another operator on the last business day of May in the year preceding the Annual General Meeting and who hold the largest number of votes conferred by shares according to the shareholder register.

DIVIDEND

The Annual General Meeting 2020 resolved to pay 0.052 euros (2,339,612.96 euros in total) per share as dividend. The dividend payment date was 9 April 2020.

The Board resolved on 24 April 2020 to pay a dividend of 0.053 euros per share (2,384,605.52 euros in total). The dividend payment date was 6 May 2020.

The Board resolved on 24 July 2020 to pay a dividend of 0.054 euros per share (2,433,517.02 euros in total).

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividends not exceeding 0.162 euro per share to be paid in three instalments during 2020.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 24 April 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it will start purchasing the company’s own shares.

Between 14 May and 30 June 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced several (25) daily share repurchase announcements.

On 28 May 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it will apply for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

On 29 May 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Finnish-language prospectus.

On 4 June 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s listing application has been approved and trading of the company’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will commence on 5 June 2020.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On 1 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced daily share repurchase.

On 2 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it has completed the repurchase of company’s own shares.

On 21 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com provided preliminary information on its second-quarter revenue and comparable operating profit and issued a positive profit warning.

There are no other subsequent events that differ from usual business events, after the reporting period.


PRESS CONFERENCES

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held in Finnish by LiveStream webcast on Friday, 24 July 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in which Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s CEO Panu Porkka will present the developments in the reporting period.

A press conference in English will be held by LiveStream webcast on Friday, 24 July 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EET). Questions can be sent beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail to investors@verkkokauppa.com.

Presentation materials for both events are available at www.verkkokauppa.com in the section Investors > Presentations. For both press conferences, a LiveStream is available at www.verklive.com.

COMPANY RELEASES IN 2020

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its financial reports as follows:

      ·Interim Report January–September 2020, Friday 23 October 2020

Helsinki, Finland, 24 July 2020

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Board of Directors

More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO
e-mail panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Telephone +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell, CFO
e-mail mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Telephone +358 10 309 5555

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.verkkokauppa.com


VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2020

Income statement

  4-6/4-6/1-6/1-6/1-12/
EUR thousandNote20202019202020192019
       
Revenue1.3.123,050107,848248,305223,645504,113
       
Other operating income 116119243283555
Materials and services -101,645-92,521-207,480-190,919-430,239
Employee benefit expenses -8,417-8,114-17,036-15,866-32,595
Depreciation and amortization -1,246-1,258-2,476-2,539-5,040
Other operating expenses -7,503-5,884-13,782-12,115-25,504
       
Operating profit 4,3561907,7732,49011,290
       
Finance income 213464
Finance costs -359-382-720-779-1,591
       
Profit before income taxes 3,999-1917,0561,7159,763
       
Income taxes -70137-1,315-344-1,953
       
Profit for the period 3,298-1545,7421,3717,810
       
Profit for the period attributable to      
Equity holders of the company 3,298-1545,7421,3717,810
       
Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to equity holders      
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.070.000.130.030.17

Statement of comprehensive income

  4-6/4-6/1-6/1-6/1-12/
EUR thousand 20202019202020192019
       
Profit for the period 3,298-1545,7421,3717,810
       
Comprehensive income for the period 3,298-1545,7421,3717,810
       
Comprehensive income for the period      
Equity holders of the company 3,298-1545,7421,3717,810

Statement of financial position

EUR thousandNote30 Jun 202031 Dec 2019
Non-current assets   
Intangible assets 856592
Property, plant and equipment 2,1872,381
Right-of-use assets1.517,23518,770
Equity investments 266266
Deferred tax assets 1,3081,195
Trade receivables 1.6/1.72,3021,882
Other non-current receivables 425435
Non-current assets, total 24,57925,521
    
Current assets   
Inventories 56,65966,702
Trade receivables 1.6/1.711,89014,620
Other receivables 1,4211,143
Income tax receivables  -278
Accrued income 7,4959,424
Cash and cash equivalents 1.734,89842,495
Current assets, total 112,364134,662
    
Total assets 136,943160,183
    
Equity   
Share capital 100100
Treasury shares -2,156-701
Invested non-restricted equity fund 25,76425,707
Retained earnings 6,9233,647
Profit for the period 5,7427,810
Total equity 36,37336,563
    
Non-current liabilities   
Lease liabilities 1.717,97519,676
Deferred tax liabilities 77
Provisions 740660
Non-current liabilities, total 18,72220,343
    
Current liabilities   
Lease liabilities 1.73,8993,758
Advance payments received 4,1443,819
Trade payables 1.752,13273,068
Other current liabilities 7,3347,892
Accrued liabilities 14,31114,741
Income tax liabilities 29-
Current liabilities, total 81,848103,277
    
Total liabilities 100,570123,620
    
Total equity and liabilities 136,943160,183

Statement of cash flows

 1-6/1-6/1-12/
EUR thousand202020192019
Cash flow from operating activities   
Profit before income taxes7,0561,7159,763
Adjustments   
Depreciation and impairment2,4762,5395,040
Finance income and costs7167751,527
Other adjustments213236476
Cash flow before change in working capital10,4615,26516,806
Change in working capital   
Increase (-) / decrease (+) in non-current non-interest-bearing trade receivables-410175-335
Increase (‒) / decrease (+) in trade and other receivables4,3806,5381,653
Increase (‒) / decrease (+) in inventories10,04312,881-918
Increase (+) / decrease (‒) in current liabilities-21,601-36,510-3,650
Cash flow before financial items and taxes2,874-11,65213,557
Interest paid-40-19-59
Interest received347
Interest of lease liabilities-679-760-1,483
Income tax paid-1,124-967-2,333
Cash flow from operating activities1,033-13,3949,690
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-222-716-1,016
Purchases of intangible assets-440-87-186
Proceeds from equity investments--57
Cash flow from investing activities-662-802-1,145
    
Cash flow from financing activities   
Decrease (-) in lease liabilities-1,909-1,864-3,690
Dividends paid-4,724-4,366-8,908
Acquisition of treasury shares-1,335-198-198
Cash flow from financing activities-7,968-6,428-12,796
    
Increase (+) / decrease (‒) in cash and cash equivalents-7,597-20,625-4,251
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial year42,49546,74646,746
Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial year34,89826,12242,495



Statement of changes in equity

A  Share capitalFair value reserve
B  Treasury sharesE  Retained earnings
C  Invested non-restricted equity fundF  Total equity


EUR thousandABCDEF
Equity 1 Jan 2020100-70125,707-11,45736,563
Profit for the period----5,7425,742
Changes in fair values of equity investments------
Comprehensive income for the period, total----5,7425,742
Dividend distribution-----4,724-4,724
Acquisition of treasury shares--1,455----1,455
Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees--57--57
Share-based incentives----191191
Transactions with owners, total--1,45557--4,534-5,932
Equity 30 Jun 2020100-2,15625,764-12,66536,373
       
       
EUR thousandABCDEF
Equity 1 Jan 2019100-50225,585-3312,41637,565
Profit for the period----7,8107,810
Changes in fair values of equity investments---33-33
Comprehensive income for the period, total---337,8107,843
Dividend distribution-----8,908-8,908
Acquisition of treasury shares--198----198
Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees--122--122
Share-based incentives----139139
Transactions with owners, total--198122--8,769-8,845
Equity 31 Dec 2019100-70125,707011,45736,563
       
       
EUR thousandABCDEF
Equity 1 Jan 2019100-50225,585-3312,41637,565
Profit for the period----1,3711,371
Changes in fair values of equity investments----- -
Comprehensive income for the period, total----1,3711,371
Dividend distribution-----4,366-4,366
Acquisition of treasury shares--198-- --198
Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees--61--61
Share-based incentives----8080
Transactions with owners, total--19861--4,286-4,423
Equity 30 Jun 2019100-70125,646-339,50134,513

Notes

1.1          Accounting principles applied in this Half-Year Financial Report

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj is a public limited company, the shares of which were quoted until 4 June 2020 on the First North Growth Market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd marketplace and are quoted on 5 June 2020 onwards on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The registered address of its head office is Tyynenmerenkatu 11, Helsinki.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2020 has been prepared in line with IAS 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting’ and should be read in conjunction with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial statements for 2019, published on 4 March 2020. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has applied the same accounting principles in the preparation of this Half-Year Financial Report as in its Financial Statements for 2019.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has not adopted any new accounting policies during 2020 that would have a material impact on this Half-Year Financial Report.

The information presented in this Half-Year Financial Report has not been audited. The figures are rounded, and therefore the sum of individual figures may deviate from the aggregate amount presented. All amounts in this report are presented in EUR thousands, unless otherwise stated.

Management judgement related to the choice and application of accounting policies and measures following the COVID-19

The preparation of this Half-Year Financial Report required management to make judgements, estimates assumptions that affect the application of accounting principles and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The company has started several initiatives to secure the business continuity and the staff safety. The company is monitoring and reporting on the COVID-19 situation on a frequent basis. Although conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have currently improved in Finland, it is still early and difficult to estimate its impact on the economy as well as consumer behavior, B2B sales and wholesale. As the implications of forecasted development in economy and consumer behavior remain uncertain, the company expects the second half of the year to possibly be more challenging and unpredictable. Since March 2020 the company has monitored customers payment behavior and the development of account receivables on daily basis, and managed the credit limits and potential credit losses. No significant changes have been observed in customers' payment behavior. COVID-19 has also not had a significant effect on inventory turnover or impairment. There have been no significant changes in the Company's leases or payment terms as a result of COVID-19 that would have effected on the company's right-of-use assets or their lease liabilities. The current strong cash position and unused RCF facilities (20.0 million euros) will secure business continuity even under these exceptional circumstances.

1.2          Segment reporting

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has one reportable segment. The management of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has exercised judgement when it has applied the aggregation criteria to aggregate the operating segments into one reportable segment. The customers are the same across all operating segments, which offer the same goods and services in uniform conditions in one main market i.e. Finland. At the core of the company’s business model is a strong integration of webstore and retail stores, common support functions serving the entire business as well as the volume benefits enabled by centralized business.

1.3          Revenue from contracts with customers

The revenue streams of the company consist of the sale of goods and services. There are more than 65,000 products in 26 different main product categories that the company sells to consumers through its own webstore and four retail stores in Finland. The sale of services rendered by the company includes, for example, installation and maintenance services, subscription sales and visibility sales. Revenue is accumulated geographically mainly from Finland.

Revenue from sales of products is recognized at a point in time when the control has been transferred. The revenue from services is recognized mainly over time.

Disaggregation of revenue

Satisfaction of performance obligations

 4-6/4-6/1-6/1-6/1-12/
EUR thousand20202019202020192019
At a point in time121,898106,373246,291220,913498,343
Over time1,1531,4752,0142,7325,770
Revenue, total123,050107,848248,305223,645504,113

Revenue by external customers’ location

 4-6/4-6/1-6/1-6/1-12/
EUR thousand20202019202020192019
Finland114,75695,815219,848199,743442,540
Rest of the world8,29412,03328,45723,90261,573
Revenue by external customers’ location123,050107,848248,305223,645504,113

Income recognized from customer financing

The company presents all income from customer financing as part of revenue in the primary financial statements.

The table below presents the income recognized from company-financed Apuraha customer financing divided into income recognized using the effective interest rate method and other income. Other income consists of other fees.

 4-6/4-6/1-6/1-6/1-12/
EUR thousand20202019202020192019
Interest income recognized using effective interest rate method4733149126351,293
Other income from company-financed customer financing4084618499721,983
Income from company-financed Apuraha, total8817751,7621,6073,276

1.4          Seasonality of business

The nature of the business of the company includes seasonality. Ordinary seasonal fluctuations are reflected in cash and cash equivalents, cash flow and accounts payable, which usually reach the highest point at year-end and the lowest point at the end of the second quarter.

1.5          Right-of-use assets    

EUR thousand30 Jun 202031 Dec 2019
Carrying amount 1.1.18,77021,764
Increases405113
Increase/decrease due to remeasurement -700
Disposals-56-33
Depreciation-1,884-3,774
Carrying amount at the end of period17,23518,770

The remeasurements made during 2019 and 2020 relate to index adjustments and renegotiated rental agreements.

1.6          Trade receivables

 30 Jun 202030 Jun 201931 Dec 2019
EUR thousandTrade receivablesLoss allowanceTrade receivablesLoss allowanceTrade receivablesLoss allowance
Not due 11,233 501 10,678 111 12,226 101
Past due 1-60 days 3,732 435 3,437 236 4,399 331
Past due 61-120 days 249 85 115 101 419 110
Past due over 121 days 74 74 15 15 17 17
Total 15,288  1,095  14,245  463  17,061  559

 

1.7          Financial assets and liabilities by measurement category

30 Jun, EUR thousandRecognized at fair value through other comprehensive incomeAt amortized costLease liabilities 
  
Measurement categoryCarrying amount
Non-current financial assets    
Equity investments (level 3)266--266
Trade receivables and other financial receivables-2,727-2,727
Non-current financial assets, total2662,727-2,993
     
Current financial assets    
Trade receivables-11,890-11,890
Cash and cash equivalents-34,898-34,898
Current financial assets, total-46,789-46,789
     
Financial assets by measurement category, total26649,515-49,782
     
Non-current financial liabilities    
Lease liabilities--17,97517,975
Non-current financial liabilities, total--17,97517,975
     
Current financial liabilities    
Lease liabilities--3,8993,899
Trade payables-52,132-52,132
Current financial liabilities, total-52,1323,89956,031
     
Financial liabilities by measurement category, total-52,13221,87474,006

    

31 Dec 2019, EUR thousandRecognized at fair value through other comprehensive incomeAt amortized costLease liabilities 
  
Measurement categoryCarrying amount
Non-current financial assets    
Equity investments (level 3)266--266
Trade receivables and other financial receivables-2,317-2,317
Non-current financial assets, total2662,317-2,583
     
Current financial assets    
Trade receivables-14,620-14,620
Cash and cash equivalents-42,495-42,495
Current financial assets, total-57,116-57,116
     
Financial liabilities by measurement category, total26659,432-59,699
     
Non-current financial liabilities    
Lease liabilities--19,67619,676
Non-current financial liabilities, total--19,67619,676
     
Current financial liabilities    
Lease liabilities--3,7583,758
Trade payables-73,068-73,068
Current financial liabilities, total-73,0683,75876,826
     
Financial liabilities by measurement category, total-73,06823,43496,502

Determining fair values

Level 1: Fair values are based on the (unadjusted) quoted prices of identical assets or liabilities publicly traded in active markets.

Level 2: Financial instruments are not traded in active and liquid markets, but their fair values are calculable based on market data.

Level 3: Measuring of financial instruments is not based on verifiable market data, nor are other factors influencing the fair value of the instruments available or verifiable.

The equity investments in level 3 contain unquoted shares. According to the assessments of the management, measurement at cost is closest to fair value. There have been no changes in the carrying amounts during the financial year 2020. There have been no significant transfers between measurement categories during the review period.

1.8          Dividends

Dividends paid after the reporting period and year-on-year.

2020

For the previous yearDate of paymentDividend per share, EUR
 9.4.20200.052
 6.5.20200.053
Total dividends, EUR thousand 4,724


2019

For the previous yearDate of paymentDividend per share, EUR
 8.4.20190.048
 21.5.20190.049
 20.8.20190.050
 5.11.20190.051
Total dividends, EUR thousand 8,908

1.9          Transactions with related parties

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s related parties comprise the Board of Directors, the CEO as well as the other members of the Management Team and the close members of the family of said persons as well as their controlled entities. Transactions with related parties have been carried out on usual commercial terms. One of the company’s related parties is Board member Samuli Seppälä, who held 49.1% of all shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com on 30 Jun 2020.

EUR thousand30 Jun 202031 Dec 2019
Sales of goods and services  
To key management personnel and their related parties3646
   
Purchases of goods and services  
From key management personnel and their related parties1-
   
   
EUR thousand30 Jun 202031 Dec 2019
Closing balances from purchases/sales of goods/services  
 Trade receivables from key management personnel and their related parties17
   
 Trade payables to key management personnel and their related parties-2

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has on 13 February 2020 resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO and the members of the Management Team. The aim of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management in order to increase the value of the company in the long term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the company shares, to retain the members of the Management Team at the company and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

In the new Performance Matching Share Plan 2020–2022, a person may earn a number of matching shares based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares and the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of the share. The Performance Matching Share Plan includes one performance period, calendar years 2020–2022. The reward to be paid to participants is based on the achievement of the required TSR levels set by the Board of Directors. A maximum of three performance-based matching shares is paid for each allocated share. The prerequisite for participation and receiving of reward is that a participant allocates freely transferable company shares, held by them, in the plan, or acquires the company’s shares up to the number determined by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, payment of reward is based on the participant’s valid employment or service upon reward payment. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

The target group of the plan consists of eight persons, the CEO and all other members of the Management Team. In accordance with the terms of the plan each participant is entitled to get a gross number of shares. However, a net number of shares will be paid to the participant after the company has withheld and paid the value of a part of the shares to cover the employee’s tax obligation. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of approximately 540,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares in total (gross amount).

1.10        Guarantees and commitments

EUR thousand30 Jun 202031 Dec 2019
Collateral given for own commitments  
Guarantees2,2582,652
   
Other commitments and contingent liabilities1111

Guarantees are related to rent guarantees, the comprehensive guarantee for Finnish Customs and documentary credits. Other commitments are related to off-balance residual values.

1.11        IFRS Standards not yet effective

There are no IFRS, IFRIC interpretations, annual improvements or amendments to IFRS that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the company’s financial statements.

1.12        Subsequent events

There are no other subsequent events that differ from usual business events, after the reporting period.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Quarterly income statement   

 4-61-310-127-94-6/1-3/
EUR thousand202020202019201920192019
       
Revenue123,050125,255159,908120,560107,848115,797
       
Other operating income116127153118119164
Materials and services-101,645-105,835-137,710-101,611-92,521-98,398
Employee benefit expenses-8,417-8,619-9,115-7,614-8,114-7,751
Depreciation and amortization-1,246-1,230-1,246-1,255-1,258-1,281
Other operating expenses-7,503-6,280-7,523-5,866-5,884-6,231
       
Operating profit4,3563,4184,4674,3331902,301
       
Finance income2225913
Finance costs-359-362-421-391-382-397
       
Profit before income taxes3,9993,0574,0484,000-1911,906
       
Income taxes-701-613-812-79737-381
       
Profit for the period3,2982,4443,2363,203-1541,525
       
Profit for the period attributable to      
Equity holders3,2982,4443,2363,203-1541,525
       
Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to equity holders      
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)0.070.050.070.070.000.03

Alternative performance measurement

In this Half-Year Financial Report, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj presents certain key figures that are not accounting measures defined under IFRS and therefore are considered as Alternative Performance Measures (APM). Verkkokauppa.com Oyj applies in the reporting of alternative performance measures the guidelines issued by the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA).

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj uses alternative performance measures to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods. The company’s management believes that these key figures provide supplementing information on the income statement and financial position.

Alternative performance measures do not substitute the IFRS key ratios.

 2020 2019 
 Q1Q2Q3Q4FY 2020Q1Q2Q3Q4FY 2019
           
Revenue, thousand
euros		125,255123,050   115,797107,848120,560159,908504,113
Gross profit, thousand euros19,42021,405   17,39915,32718,94922,19873,874
Gross margin-%15.5%17.4%   15.0%14.2%15.7%13.9%14.7%
EBITDA, thousand euros4,6485,602   3,5811,4485,5885,71316,330
EBITDA-%3.7%4.6%   3.1%1.3%4.6%3.6%3.2%
Operating profit, thousand euros3,4184,356   2,3011904,3334,46711,290
Operating profit-%2.7%3.5%   2.0%0.2%3.6%2.8%2.2%
Comparable operating profit, thousand euros3,7544,826   2,3011904,3334,46711,290
Comparable operating profit-%3.0%3.9%   2.0%0.2%3.6%2.8%2.2%
Profit for the period, thousand euros2,4443,298   1,525-1543,2033,2367,810
           
Interest-bearing net debt, thousand euros-22,339-13,024   -8,869-895-10,078-19,061-19,061
Investments, thousand euros266396   95750283721,245
           
Equity ratio, %24,527.4   26,527,725,623.423.4
Gearing, %-60,8-35.8   -24,0-2,6-28,4-52.1-52.1
Personnel at the end of period*693747   657731688758758
           
Basic earnings per share, euros0.050.07   0,030,000,070.070.17
Diluted earnings per share, euros0.050.07   0,030,000,070.070.17
Number of issued shares45,065,13045,065,130   45,065,13045,065,13045,065,13045,065,13045,065,130
Number of treasury shares73,573353,151   57,164101,00190,92881,29681,296
Weighted average number of shares outstanding44,987,08344,971,235   45,003,68644,964,12944,954,05644,983,83444,983,834
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding44,987,05344,971,235   45,096,26945,057,71245,057,71244,944,42444,944,424


*The number of personnel includes both full- and part-time employees.

Formulas for key ratios

KEY RATIODEFINITIONS BASIS OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ADOPTED
GROSS PROFIT 

Revenue – materials and services

 		 Gross profit shows the profitability of the sales
 

GROSS MARGIN, %

 		(Revenue – materials and services) /
Revenue		x 100Gross margin measures the profitability of the sales of Verkkokauppa.com
EBITDAOperating profit + depreciation + amortization EBITDA shows the operational
profitability
 

EBITDA, %

 		(Operating profit + depreciation + amortization) /
Revenue		x 100EBITDA measures the operational profitability of Verkkokauppa.com
 

OPERATING PROFIT

 		Result for the period before income taxes and net finance income and costs Operating profit shows result generated by operating activities
 

OPERATING MARGIN, %

 		Operating profit /
Revenue		x 100Operating margin measures operational efficiency of Verkkokauppa.com
ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITYMaterial items which are not part of normal operating activities such as expenses related to possible transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki, restructuring costs including workforce redundancy and other restructuring costs, impairment losses of fixed assets, gain or losses recognized from disposals of fixed assets/businesses, transaction costs related to business acquisition, compensations for damages and legal proceedings  
COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFITComparable operating profit is profit adjusted with items affecting comparability Comparable operating profit allows comparison of operating profit in different periods without the impact of extraordinary items not related to normal business operations
COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN %Comparable operating profit / revenue 

 

 

x 100		Comparable operating margin measures
comparable operational efficiency of
Verkkokauppa.com

 
 

EQUITY RATIO, %

 		Total equity /
Balance sheet total – advance payments received		 Equity ratio measures Verkkokauppa.com’s solvency, ability to bear losses and ability to meet commitments in the long run
INTEREST-BEARING NET BEDTLease liabilities -cash and cash equivalents Interest-bearing net debt measures Verkkokauppa.com’s indebtedness
 

GEARING, %

 		Lease liabilities – cash and cash equivalents/
Total equity		x 100Gearing measures the relation of equity and interest-bearing net debt of Verkkokauppa.com and shows the indebtedness of the company
INVESTMENTSIncreases in intangible assets, property, plant and equipment during the financial period Investments provides additional information regarding operating cash flow demands
EARNINGS PER SHARE,
BASIC		Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company /
Weighted average number of shares outstanding		 Earnings per shares measures the profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company
EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTEDProfit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company /
  Weighted average number of shares outstanding + dilutive potential shares		  

Reconciliation of alternative key ratios

EUR thousand4-6/20204-6/20191-6/20201-6/20191-12/2019
      
Operating profit4,3561907,7732,49011,290
 - advisory costs related to transfer to official
list of Nasdaq Helsinki		470-807--
Comparable operating profit4,8261908,5802,49011,290

Attachment