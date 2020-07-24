HALF-YEAR REPORT for 1 January – 30 June 2020: Strong sales and record profit in an exceptional environment

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj – Half-Year Report (unaudited) 24 July 2020, 8:00 a.m.

1 April – 30 June 2020 in brief

Revenue 123 million euros (4–6/2019: 108), growth of 14.1%

Gross profit 21.4 million euros (15.3), growth of 39.7%

Gross margin 17.4% of revenue (14.2%)

Operating profit 4.4 million euros (0.2)

Operating margin 3.5% of revenue (0.2%)

Comparable operating profit 4.8 million euros (0.2)

Comparable operating margin 3.9% (0.2%)

Profit for the period 3.3 million euros (-0.2)

Earnings per share 0.07 euros (0.00)

Investments 0.4 million euros (0.8)

Operating cash flow -2.6 million euros (-2.2)

The company provided preliminary information on its second-quarter revenue and comparable operating profit and issued a positive profit warning after the reporting period

The Board of Directors has resolved to pay a quarterly dividend of 0.054 euros per share after the reporting period





KEY RATIOS 4-6/2020 4-6/2019 Change% 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change% 1-12/2019 Revenue, € thousands 123,050 107,848 14.1% 248,305 223,645 11.0% 504,113 Gross profit, € thousands 21,405 15,327 39.7% 40,825 32,727 24.7% 73,874 Gross margin, % of revenue 17.4% 14.2% 22.4% 16.4% 14.6% 12.4% 14.7% EBITDA, € thousands 5,602 1,448 286.9% 10,250 5,029 103.8% 16,330 EBITDA, % 4.6% 1.3% 239.1% 4.1% 2.2% 83.6% 3.2% Operating profit, € thousands 4,356 190 2,198.6% 7,773 2,490 212.2% 11,290 Operating margin, % of revenue 3.5% 0.2% 1,914.6% 3.1% 1.1% 181.1% 2.2% Comparable operating profit, € thousands 4,826 190 2,446.8% 8,580 2,490 244.6% 11,290 Comparable operating margin, % of revenue 3.9% 0.2% 2,132.2% 3.5% 1.1% 210.3% 2.2% Net profit, € thousands 3,298 -154 2,243.4% 5,742 1,371 318.7% 7,810 Investments 396 750 -47.2% 662 845 -21.7% 1,245 Operating cash flow -2,605 -2,210 -17.9% 1,033 -13,394 107.7% 9,690

1 January – 30 June 2020 in brief

Revenue 248 million euros (1–6/2019: 224), growth of 11.0%

Gross profit 40.8 million euros (32.7), growth of 24.7%

Gross margin 16.4% of revenue (14.6%)

Operating profit 7.8 million euros (2.5)

Operating margin 3.1% of revenue (1.1%)

Comparable operating profit 8.6 million euros (2.5)

Comparable operating margin 3.5% (1.1%)

Profit for the period 5.7 million euros (1.4)

Earnings per share 0.13 euros (0.03)

Investments 0.7 million euros (0.8)

Operating cash flow 1.0 million euros (-13.4)

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s business operations are estimated to develop positively within a medium-term time frame. The management believes that the company will succeed in further growing its market share in the chosen segments. The strong balance sheet enables the company to continue expanding its operations in accordance with its strategy. The Company believes that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand may not be as large as previously anticipated and that as a result the consumer demand may continue or not significantly decrease during the second half of the year, supported partly by shifting consumption patterns and shifting consumer behavior. Nevertheless, the uncertainties included in the business outlook have increased significantly especially due to macroeconomic developments. Although conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have currently improved in Finland, it is still early and difficult to estimate its impact on the economy as well as consumer behavior, B2B sales and wholesale. As the implications of forecasted development in economy and consumer behavior remain uncertain, the company expects the second half of the year to possibly be more challenging and unpredictable.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

On 21 July 2020, the company updated its guidance for revenue and comparable operating profit for 2020. The Company estimates the revenue to be between 520-545 million euros (2019: 504 million euros) and comparable operating profit to be between 13-18 million euros (2019: 11.3 million euros) for 2020. Earlier, the company estimated the revenue to be between 510-530 million euros and comparable operating profit to be between 12-15 million euros for 2020.

CEO PANU PORKKA’S REVIEW

Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue grew by 14% in Q2, amounting to 123 million euros, exceeding our expectations. Drivers for growth in Q2 were strong online sales, positive performance in mid-sized and evolving categories, and successful marketing that resulted in increased online traffic. According to GfK, the Finnish consumer electronics market grew by 9.1% while consumer behavior kept changing as retail moved online at a rapid pace. The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the market, and remote working and changes in consumer behavior increased demand in several categories. During Q2, Verkkokauppa.com was able to utilize its omnichannel business model to outperform the market and meet the changing customer behavior and needs. The wide assortment, excellent availability and multiple delivery options resulted to the increased customer traffic. Revenue was up by +40% or more in several evolving categories.

Gross margin in Q2 stood at 17.4% and was higher than last year (Q2/2019 14.2%), due to good sales improvement in higher margin categories, improvements in category management and declining sales in lower margin wholesale. The company achieved a record-high comparable second quarter operating profit of 4.8 million euros (Q2/2019 0.2 million euros), mostly due to higher sales and better margins. Operating profit in Q2 was 4.4 million euros (Q2/2019 0.2 million euros) including advisory costs related to entering to the official list of Helsinki Nasdaq on 5 June 2020.

To further improve profitability, the company focused on category management and marketing performance during Q2. Utilizing its wide assortment and interesting offering in seasonal product categories, Verkkokauppa.com was able to attract new customers to its website. By introducing new products and brands the company succeeded in improving its brand awareness, according to BrandIndex. As part of the efforts to improve customer experience, Verkkokauppa.com will continue to enhance the usability of the website, for example, by improving product information, as well as offering best possible delivery options.

The consumer electronics market is expected to remain competitive and specialty retail store closings to continue. Measures to ensure safety of staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic have been adequate, and the company continues to follow the situation closely for any changes. Verkkokauppa.com is determined to enhance superior product availability, brand recognition, multiple delivery options, and a larger assortment than its main competitors as key competitive advantages in the future. The company will remain a low-cost operator with the goal of becoming the leader of the Finnish consumer electronics market. Thanks to its low cost structure, the company is well-positioned to deliver on its customer promise of “Probably always cheaper”.

After a strong and favorable first half of the year, the uncertainties regarding short-term development in macroeconomics, consumer behavior and purchasing power remain. Similarly, in the exceptional business environment, the risk for volatility in B2B sales and wholesale has increased. High demand in many categories, such as computers, in Q2 could as well imply a lower demand in Q3. As the implications of forecasted development in economy and consumer behavior remain uncertain, the company expects the second half of the year to possibly be more challenging and unpredictable. It is likely that the current annual pace of one percent of brick-and-mortar retail sales going online in Finland will accelerate in the future due to the disruption and rapid development of digital tools. The current share of e-commerce of the total retail market in Finland is approximately 12–13%, which is still lower than the average in Europe or Nordics.





REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY DEVELOPMENT

April–June 2020

In April–June 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s revenue grew by 14.1% year on year. Revenue grew by 15.2 million euros, totaling 123.1 million euros (107.8). Sales increased particularly in major domestic appliances (MDA), sports, Audio & Hi-Fi, BBQ and cooking, components and computers.

The company-financed customer financing proceeds were 0.9 million euros (0.8) including both interest income and fee income. To reflect the prevailing uncertainty related to customers’ payment behavior and changes in continues debt sales pricing, the credit loss allowance was increased by 0.5 million euros (-0.2) in the second quarter. As of April 2019, Verkkokauppa.com has been selling past due receivables in a so-called continuous debt sales model, where receivables overdue more than 60 days will be sold to third parties. This decreases company’s accounts receivable risk.

Personnel costs increased in April–June by 3.7% to 8.4 million euros (8.1). The increase resulted mainly from the growing personnel costs in IT, customer service and purchasing. During the reporting period, other operating expenses increased by 27.5% to 7.5 million euros (5.9). The increase resulted mainly from increased credit loss allowance, external logistics service costs and 0.5 million euros advisory costs related to transferring to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Operating profit in April–June 2020 was 4.4 million euros (0.2), comparable operating profit was 4.8 (0.2) and profit for the period 3.3 million euros (-0.2). Items affecting to comparable operating profit totaled 0.5 million euro (0.0).

EUR thousand 4-6/2020 4-6/2019 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 1-12/2019 Operating profit 4,356 190 7,773 2,490 11,290 - advisory costs related to transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki 470 - 807 - - Comparable operating profit 4,826 190 8,580 2,490 11,290

Earnings per share were 0.07 euros (0.00) in April–June 2020. In January–June 2020 earnings per share were 0.13 euros (0.03).

January–June 2020

In January–June 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s revenue grew by 11.0% year on year. Revenue grew by 24.7 million euros, totaling 248.3 million euros (223.6). Sales increased particularly in sports, Audio & Hi-Fi, TV and video, BBQ and cooking, computers and major domestic appliances (MDA).

The company-financed customer financing proceeds were 1.8 million euros (1.6) including both interest income and fee income. To reflect the prevailing uncertainty related to customers’ payment behavior and changes in continues debt sales pricing the credit loss allowance was increased compared to the end of 2019 and totaled 1.1 million euros (0.5). As of April 2019, Verkkokauppa.com has been selling past due receivables in a so-called continuous debt sales model, where receivables overdue more than 60 days will be sold to third parties. This decreases company’s accounts receivable risk.

Personnel costs increased in January–June by 7.4% to 17.0 million euros (15.9). The increase resulted mainly from the growing personnel costs in IT, customer service and purchasing. During the reporting period, other operating expenses increased by 13.8% to 13.8 million euros (12.1). The increase was mainly driven by increased credit loss allowance, external logistics service costs, IT related costs and 0.8 million euros advisory costs related to transferring to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Operating profit in January–June 2020 was 7.8 million euros (2.5), comparable operating profit was 8.6 (2.5) and profit for the period 5.7 million euros (1.4). Items affecting to comparable operating profit totaled 0.8 million euro (0.0)

FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Operating cash flow was 1.0 million euros (-13.4) in January–June 2020. In the reporting period, the relative improvement of the operating cash flow resulted from improved sales margin and working capital.

Ordinary seasonal fluctuations are reflected in cash and cash equivalents, cash flow and accounts payable, which usually reach the highest point at the end of the fourth quarter and the lowest point at the end of the second quarter.

During the reporting period, the company invested in new IT systems and in the development of new ERP features, and as a result capitalized 0.4 million euros (0.1) in related salary costs and external technology consulting fees. The company also invested in ordinary store equipment and furniture. Capital expenditures totaled 0.4 million euros (0.8) in April–June 2020. Investments totaled 0.7 million euros (0.8) in January–June 2020.

Verkkokauppa.com has revolving credit facilities totaling 20 million euros, which have not been utilized. Of these credit facilities, 15 million euros are for three years, and 5 million euros for five years as of 1 July 2019.

SHARE TRADING AND SHARES

During the reporting period, 8,766,185 shares were exchanged until 4 June on the First North Growth Market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd marketplace and on 5 June onwards on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, representing 19.5% of all shares in the company. The highest share price was 5.74 euros and the lowest 2.49 euros. The average price in share trading was 4.00 euros. The total of the share trading was 35 million euros. The closing price was 5.20 euros, and the market capitalization of all shares was 232.5 million euros at the end of the period.

The total number of shares in the company was 45,065,130 on 30 June 2020, including treasury shares. In 2020, the company has transferred a total of 15,370 treasury shares as part of the remuneration of Board members. The company held 353,151 treasury shares on 30 June 2020. These treasury shares accounted for 0.78% of all shares. The treasury shares have no voting rights and no dividend is paid on them.

The Board holds a valid authorization to issue a maximum of 4,506,513 shares on a share issue by one or several decisions (share issue authorization of 2020). The Board has utilized its share issue authorization solely for transferring shares as part of the remuneration of Board members.

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

Verkkokauppa.com has two share-based incentive plans that are targeted to the CEO and members of the Management Team, the Matching Share Plan 2018-2020 and the Performance Matching Share Plan 2020-2022. The plans aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management in order to increase the value of the company in the long term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the company shares, to retain the members of the Management Team at the company and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

In the Matching Share Plan 2018–2020, the participant may earn a number of matching shares, determined by the Board of Directors, based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares. The Matching Share Plan has two matching periods: 2018–2020 and 2019–2021. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the matching period 2018–2020 correspond to the value of maximum total of 50,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares, and on the basis of the matching period 2019–2021 to the value of maximum total of 45,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares, including also the proportions to be paid in cash.

In the new Performance Matching Share Plan 2020–2022, a person may earn a number of matching shares based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares and the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of the share. The Performance Matching Share Plan includes one performance period, calendar years 2020–2022. The reward to be paid to participants is based on the achievement of the required TSR levels set by the Board of Directors. A maximum of three performance-based matching shares is paid for each allocated share. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of approximately 540,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares in total (gross amount).

PERSONNEL

During the reporting period, the number of employees increased by 2.2%, and the total number of employees was 747 (731) at the end of June 2020. The number of employees includes both full- and part-time employees.

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s risks and uncertainties reflect the market and general economic trends, for example, demand for consumer electronics, wholesale trade business, the business environment and competition. The company’s business operations are also influenced by risks and uncertainties relating to, for example, business strategy, investments, procurement and logistics, information technology, and other operative aspects of the business. The aforementioned risks and uncertainties may affect the company’s operations, financial position and performance both positively and negatively. Risks and uncertainties have been presented in more detail in the Annual Report 2019.

Uncertainty in the development of the economy and the financial markets in Finland, Europe and the world may have a negative impact on the business and growth opportunities of Verkkokauppa.com. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected and continues to affect people’s lives and the operation of businesses in Finland and globally alike. The COVID-19 pandemic is still on-going, and its resulting impacts are difficult to assess at this point.

LITIGATION AND DISPUTES

Verkkokauppa.com has no open litigation issues nor any significant disputes.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

The Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 31 March 2020. The financial statements for the year 2019 were approved, the Remuneration Policy was considered, and the Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability with respect to financial year 2019. It was resolved to pay a dividend of 0.052 euros per share, totaling 2,339,612.96 euros.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividends as follows: The total amount of the dividend distribution based on this authorization shall not exceed EUR 0.162 per share (the instalments may differ from another). The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend three times during the period of validity of the authorization and the payment dates of the dividends will be on 6 May 2020, 4 August 2020 and 3 November 2020. The Board of Directors will decide on the record date in connection with each dividend payment decision and the company will make separate announcements of Board resolutions.

The number of Board members was confirmed as six. All the current Board members Christoffer Häggblom, Robert Burén, Mikael Hagman, Kai Seikku, Arja Talma and Samuli Seppälä were re-elected. After the meeting, the Board elected Christoffer Häggblom as the Chair of the Board and resolved to continue with an Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. The Audit Committee consists of Board members Kai Seikku (Chair), Samuli Seppälä, Arja Talma (Vice Chair) and Christoffer Häggblom. The Remuneration Committee consists of Board members Christoffer Häggblom (Chair), Samuli Seppälä and Kai Seikku.

The Authorized Public Accountant PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was re-elected as the auditor, who has notified the company that Authorized Public Accountant Ylva Eriksson will be acting as the Principal Auditor.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 4,506,513 shares in one or several instalments using the unrestricted equity of the Company, however taking into account the provisions of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act on the maximum number of the treasury shares held by the company or its subsidiaries. The proposed number of shares represents a maximum of ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

The authorization is valid until the close of the following Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021. The authorization revokes previous unused authorizations for the repurchase of the company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue by one or several decisions. A maximum of 4,506,513 shares may be issued on the basis of the authorization. The proposed maximum authorized number represents ten (10) percent of the company’s entire share capital. The authorization is valid until the close of the following Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021. The authorization revokes previous unused share issue authorizations.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board, to prepare proposals on the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting as well as confirm the charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of which represent the Company’s three largest shareholders, or the representatives nominated by such shareholders. The Chairperson of the Board of Directors shall be the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The right to nominate members to represent shareholders rests with three shareholders who are registered in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd or another operator on the last business day of May in the year preceding the Annual General Meeting and who hold the largest number of votes conferred by shares according to the shareholder register.

DIVIDEND

The Annual General Meeting 2020 resolved to pay 0.052 euros (2,339,612.96 euros in total) per share as dividend. The dividend payment date was 9 April 2020.

The Board resolved on 24 April 2020 to pay a dividend of 0.053 euros per share (2,384,605.52 euros in total). The dividend payment date was 6 May 2020.

The Board resolved on 24 July 2020 to pay a dividend of 0.054 euros per share (2,433,517.02 euros in total).

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividends not exceeding 0.162 euro per share to be paid in three instalments during 2020.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 24 April 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it will start purchasing the company’s own shares.

Between 14 May and 30 June 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced several (25) daily share repurchase announcements.

On 28 May 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it will apply for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

On 29 May 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Finnish-language prospectus.

On 4 June 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s listing application has been approved and trading of the company’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will commence on 5 June 2020.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On 1 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced daily share repurchase.

On 2 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it has completed the repurchase of company’s own shares.

On 21 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com provided preliminary information on its second-quarter revenue and comparable operating profit and issued a positive profit warning.

There are no other subsequent events that differ from usual business events, after the reporting period.





VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2020

Income statement

4-6/ 4-6/ 1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ EUR thousand Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Revenue 1.3. 123,050 107,848 248,305 223,645 504,113 Other operating income 116 119 243 283 555 Materials and services -101,645 -92,521 -207,480 -190,919 -430,239 Employee benefit expenses -8,417 -8,114 -17,036 -15,866 -32,595 Depreciation and amortization -1,246 -1,258 -2,476 -2,539 -5,040 Other operating expenses -7,503 -5,884 -13,782 -12,115 -25,504 Operating profit 4,356 190 7,773 2,490 11,290 Finance income 2 1 3 4 64 Finance costs -359 -382 -720 -779 -1,591 Profit before income taxes 3,999 -191 7,056 1,715 9,763 Income taxes -701 37 -1,315 -344 -1,953 Profit for the period 3,298 -154 5,742 1,371 7,810 Profit for the period attributable to Equity holders of the company 3,298 -154 5,742 1,371 7,810 Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to equity holders Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.07 0.00 0.13 0.03 0.17

Statement of comprehensive income

4-6/ 4-6/ 1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Profit for the period 3,298 -154 5,742 1,371 7,810 Comprehensive income for the period 3,298 -154 5,742 1,371 7,810 Comprehensive income for the period Equity holders of the company 3,298 -154 5,742 1,371 7,810

Statement of financial position

EUR thousand Note 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Non-current assets Intangible assets 856 592 Property, plant and equipment 2,187 2,381 Right-of-use assets 1.5 17,235 18,770 Equity investments 266 266 Deferred tax assets 1,308 1,195 Trade receivables 1.6/1.7 2,302 1,882 Other non-current receivables 425 435 Non-current assets, total 24,579 25,521 Current assets Inventories 56,659 66,702 Trade receivables 1.6/1.7 11,890 14,620 Other receivables 1,421 1,143 Income tax receivables - 278 Accrued income 7,495 9,424 Cash and cash equivalents 1.7 34,898 42,495 Current assets, total 112,364 134,662 Total assets 136,943 160,183 Equity Share capital 100 100 Treasury shares -2,156 -701 Invested non-restricted equity fund 25,764 25,707 Retained earnings 6,923 3,647 Profit for the period 5,742 7,810 Total equity 36,373 36,563 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 1.7 17,975 19,676 Deferred tax liabilities 7 7 Provisions 740 660 Non-current liabilities, total 18,722 20,343 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 1.7 3,899 3,758 Advance payments received 4,144 3,819 Trade payables 1.7 52,132 73,068 Other current liabilities 7,334 7,892 Accrued liabilities 14,311 14,741 Income tax liabilities 29 - Current liabilities, total 81,848 103,277 Total liabilities 100,570 123,620 Total equity and liabilities 136,943 160,183

Statement of cash flows

1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2019 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before income taxes 7,056 1,715 9,763 Adjustments Depreciation and impairment 2,476 2,539 5,040 Finance income and costs 716 775 1,527 Other adjustments 213 236 476 Cash flow before change in working capital 10,461 5,265 16,806 Change in working capital Increase (-) / decrease (+) in non-current non-interest-bearing trade receivables -410 175 -335 Increase (‒) / decrease (+) in trade and other receivables 4,380 6,538 1,653 Increase (‒) / decrease (+) in inventories 10,043 12,881 -918 Increase (+) / decrease (‒) in current liabilities -21,601 -36,510 -3,650 Cash flow before financial items and taxes 2,874 -11,652 13,557 Interest paid -40 -19 -59 Interest received 3 4 7 Interest of lease liabilities -679 -760 -1,483 Income tax paid -1,124 -967 -2,333 Cash flow from operating activities 1,033 -13,394 9,690 Cash flow from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment -222 -716 -1,016 Purchases of intangible assets -440 -87 -186 Proceeds from equity investments - - 57 Cash flow from investing activities -662 -802 -1,145 Cash flow from financing activities Decrease (-) in lease liabilities -1,909 -1,864 -3,690 Dividends paid -4,724 -4,366 -8,908 Acquisition of treasury shares -1,335 -198 -198 Cash flow from financing activities -7,968 -6,428 -12,796 Increase (+) / decrease (‒) in cash and cash equivalents -7,597 -20,625 -4,251 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial year 42,495 46,746 46,746 Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial year 34,898 26,122 42,495







Statement of changes in equity

A Share capital D Fair value reserve B Treasury shares E Retained earnings C Invested non-restricted equity fund F Total equity





EUR thousand A B C D E F Equity 1 Jan 2020 100 -701 25,707 - 11,457 36,563 Profit for the period - - - - 5,742 5,742 Changes in fair values of equity investments - - - - - - Comprehensive income for the period, total - - - - 5,742 5,742 Dividend distribution - - - - -4,724 -4,724 Acquisition of treasury shares - -1,455 - - - -1,455 Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees - - 57 - - 57 Share-based incentives - - - - 191 191 Transactions with owners, total - -1,455 57 - -4,534 -5,932 Equity 30 Jun 2020 100 -2,156 25,764 - 12,665 36,373 EUR thousand A B C D E F Equity 1 Jan 2019 100 -502 25,585 -33 12,416 37,565 Profit for the period - - - - 7,810 7,810 Changes in fair values of equity investments - - - 33 - 33 Comprehensive income for the period, total - - - 33 7,810 7,843 Dividend distribution - - - - -8,908 -8,908 Acquisition of treasury shares - -198 - - - -198 Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees - - 122 - - 122 Share-based incentives - - - - 139 139 Transactions with owners, total - -198 122 - -8,769 -8,845 Equity 31 Dec 2019 100 -701 25,707 0 11,457 36,563 EUR thousand A B C D E F Equity 1 Jan 2019 100 -502 25,585 -33 12,416 37,565 Profit for the period - - - - 1,371 1,371 Changes in fair values of equity investments - - - - - - Comprehensive income for the period, total - - - - 1,371 1,371 Dividend distribution - - - - -4,366 -4,366 Acquisition of treasury shares - -198 - - - -198 Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees - - 61 - - 61 Share-based incentives - - - - 80 80 Transactions with owners, total - -198 61 - -4,286 -4,423 Equity 30 Jun 2019 100 -701 25,646 -33 9,501 34,513

Notes

1.1 Accounting principles applied in this Half-Year Financial Report

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj is a public limited company, the shares of which were quoted until 4 June 2020 on the First North Growth Market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd marketplace and are quoted on 5 June 2020 onwards on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The registered address of its head office is Tyynenmerenkatu 11, Helsinki.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2020 has been prepared in line with IAS 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting’ and should be read in conjunction with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial statements for 2019, published on 4 March 2020. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has applied the same accounting principles in the preparation of this Half-Year Financial Report as in its Financial Statements for 2019.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has not adopted any new accounting policies during 2020 that would have a material impact on this Half-Year Financial Report.

The information presented in this Half-Year Financial Report has not been audited. The figures are rounded, and therefore the sum of individual figures may deviate from the aggregate amount presented. All amounts in this report are presented in EUR thousands, unless otherwise stated.

Management judgement related to the choice and application of accounting policies and measures following the COVID-19

The preparation of this Half-Year Financial Report required management to make judgements, estimates assumptions that affect the application of accounting principles and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The company has started several initiatives to secure the business continuity and the staff safety. The company is monitoring and reporting on the COVID-19 situation on a frequent basis. Although conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have currently improved in Finland, it is still early and difficult to estimate its impact on the economy as well as consumer behavior, B2B sales and wholesale. As the implications of forecasted development in economy and consumer behavior remain uncertain, the company expects the second half of the year to possibly be more challenging and unpredictable. Since March 2020 the company has monitored customers payment behavior and the development of account receivables on daily basis, and managed the credit limits and potential credit losses. No significant changes have been observed in customers' payment behavior. COVID-19 has also not had a significant effect on inventory turnover or impairment. There have been no significant changes in the Company's leases or payment terms as a result of COVID-19 that would have effected on the company's right-of-use assets or their lease liabilities. The current strong cash position and unused RCF facilities (20.0 million euros) will secure business continuity even under these exceptional circumstances.

1.2 Segment reporting

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has one reportable segment. The management of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has exercised judgement when it has applied the aggregation criteria to aggregate the operating segments into one reportable segment. The customers are the same across all operating segments, which offer the same goods and services in uniform conditions in one main market i.e. Finland. At the core of the company’s business model is a strong integration of webstore and retail stores, common support functions serving the entire business as well as the volume benefits enabled by centralized business.

1.3 Revenue from contracts with customers

The revenue streams of the company consist of the sale of goods and services. There are more than 65,000 products in 26 different main product categories that the company sells to consumers through its own webstore and four retail stores in Finland. The sale of services rendered by the company includes, for example, installation and maintenance services, subscription sales and visibility sales. Revenue is accumulated geographically mainly from Finland.

Revenue from sales of products is recognized at a point in time when the control has been transferred. The revenue from services is recognized mainly over time.

Disaggregation of revenue



Satisfaction of performance obligations

4-6/ 4-6/ 1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 At a point in time 121,898 106,373 246,291 220,913 498,343 Over time 1,153 1,475 2,014 2,732 5,770 Revenue, total 123,050 107,848 248,305 223,645 504,113

Revenue by external customers’ location

4-6/ 4-6/ 1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Finland 114,756 95,815 219,848 199,743 442,540 Rest of the world 8,294 12,033 28,457 23,902 61,573 Revenue by external customers’ location 123,050 107,848 248,305 223,645 504,113

Income recognized from customer financing

The company presents all income from customer financing as part of revenue in the primary financial statements.

The table below presents the income recognized from company-financed Apuraha customer financing divided into income recognized using the effective interest rate method and other income. Other income consists of other fees.

4-6/ 4-6/ 1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Interest income recognized using effective interest rate method 473 314 912 635 1,293 Other income from company-financed customer financing 408 461 849 972 1,983 Income from company-financed Apuraha, total 881 775 1,762 1,607 3,276

1.4 Seasonality of business

The nature of the business of the company includes seasonality. Ordinary seasonal fluctuations are reflected in cash and cash equivalents, cash flow and accounts payable, which usually reach the highest point at year-end and the lowest point at the end of the second quarter.

1.5 Right-of-use assets

EUR thousand 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Carrying amount 1.1. 18,770 21,764 Increases 405 113 Increase/decrease due to remeasurement - 700 Disposals -56 -33 Depreciation -1,884 -3,774 Carrying amount at the end of period 17,235 18,770

The remeasurements made during 2019 and 2020 relate to index adjustments and renegotiated rental agreements.

1.6 Trade receivables

30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 31 Dec 2019 EUR thousand Trade receivables Loss allowance Trade receivables Loss allowance Trade receivables Loss allowance Not due 11,233 501 10,678 111 12,226 101 Past due 1-60 days 3,732 435 3,437 236 4,399 331 Past due 61-120 days 249 85 115 101 419 110 Past due over 121 days 74 74 15 15 17 17 Total 15,288 1,095 14,245 463 17,061 559

1.7 Financial assets and liabilities by measurement category

30 Jun, EUR thousand Recognized at fair value through other comprehensive income At amortized cost Lease liabilities Measurement category Carrying amount Non-current financial assets Equity investments (level 3) 266 - - 266 Trade receivables and other financial receivables - 2,727 - 2,727 Non-current financial assets, total 266 2,727 - 2,993 Current financial assets Trade receivables - 11,890 - 11,890 Cash and cash equivalents - 34,898 - 34,898 Current financial assets, total - 46,789 - 46,789 Financial assets by measurement category, total 266 49,515 - 49,782 Non-current financial liabilities Lease liabilities - - 17,975 17,975 Non-current financial liabilities, total - - 17,975 17,975 Current financial liabilities Lease liabilities - - 3,899 3,899 Trade payables - 52,132 - 52,132 Current financial liabilities, total - 52,132 3,899 56,031 Financial liabilities by measurement category, total - 52,132 21,874 74,006

31 Dec 2019, EUR thousand Recognized at fair value through other comprehensive income At amortized cost Lease liabilities Measurement category Carrying amount Non-current financial assets Equity investments (level 3) 266 - - 266 Trade receivables and other financial receivables - 2,317 - 2,317 Non-current financial assets, total 266 2,317 - 2,583 Current financial assets Trade receivables - 14,620 - 14,620 Cash and cash equivalents - 42,495 - 42,495 Current financial assets, total - 57,116 - 57,116 Financial liabilities by measurement category, total 266 59,432 - 59,699 Non-current financial liabilities Lease liabilities - - 19,676 19,676 Non-current financial liabilities, total - - 19,676 19,676 Current financial liabilities Lease liabilities - - 3,758 3,758 Trade payables - 73,068 - 73,068 Current financial liabilities, total - 73,068 3,758 76,826 Financial liabilities by measurement category, total - 73,068 23,434 96,502

Determining fair values

Level 1: Fair values are based on the (unadjusted) quoted prices of identical assets or liabilities publicly traded in active markets.

Level 2: Financial instruments are not traded in active and liquid markets, but their fair values are calculable based on market data.

Level 3: Measuring of financial instruments is not based on verifiable market data, nor are other factors influencing the fair value of the instruments available or verifiable.

The equity investments in level 3 contain unquoted shares. According to the assessments of the management, measurement at cost is closest to fair value. There have been no changes in the carrying amounts during the financial year 2020. There have been no significant transfers between measurement categories during the review period.

1.8 Dividends

Dividends paid after the reporting period and year-on-year.

2020

For the previous year Date of payment Dividend per share, EUR 9.4.2020 0.052 6.5.2020 0.053 Total dividends, EUR thousand 4,724





2019

For the previous year Date of payment Dividend per share, EUR 8.4.2019 0.048 21.5.2019 0.049 20.8.2019 0.050 5.11.2019 0.051 Total dividends, EUR thousand 8,908

1.9 Transactions with related parties

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s related parties comprise the Board of Directors, the CEO as well as the other members of the Management Team and the close members of the family of said persons as well as their controlled entities. Transactions with related parties have been carried out on usual commercial terms. One of the company’s related parties is Board member Samuli Seppälä, who held 49.1% of all shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com on 30 Jun 2020.

EUR thousand 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Sales of goods and services To key management personnel and their related parties 36 46 Purchases of goods and services From key management personnel and their related parties 1 - EUR thousand 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Closing balances from purchases/sales of goods/services Trade receivables from key management personnel and their related parties 1 7 Trade payables to key management personnel and their related parties - 2

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has on 13 February 2020 resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO and the members of the Management Team. The aim of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management in order to increase the value of the company in the long term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the company shares, to retain the members of the Management Team at the company and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

In the new Performance Matching Share Plan 2020–2022, a person may earn a number of matching shares based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares and the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of the share. The Performance Matching Share Plan includes one performance period, calendar years 2020–2022. The reward to be paid to participants is based on the achievement of the required TSR levels set by the Board of Directors. A maximum of three performance-based matching shares is paid for each allocated share. The prerequisite for participation and receiving of reward is that a participant allocates freely transferable company shares, held by them, in the plan, or acquires the company’s shares up to the number determined by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, payment of reward is based on the participant’s valid employment or service upon reward payment. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

The target group of the plan consists of eight persons, the CEO and all other members of the Management Team. In accordance with the terms of the plan each participant is entitled to get a gross number of shares. However, a net number of shares will be paid to the participant after the company has withheld and paid the value of a part of the shares to cover the employee’s tax obligation. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of approximately 540,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares in total (gross amount).

1.10 Guarantees and commitments

EUR thousand 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Collateral given for own commitments Guarantees 2,258 2,652 Other commitments and contingent liabilities 11 11

Guarantees are related to rent guarantees, the comprehensive guarantee for Finnish Customs and documentary credits. Other commitments are related to off-balance residual values.

1.11 IFRS Standards not yet effective

There are no IFRS, IFRIC interpretations, annual improvements or amendments to IFRS that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the company’s financial statements.

1.12 Subsequent events

There are no other subsequent events that differ from usual business events, after the reporting period.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Quarterly income statement

4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6/ 1-3/ EUR thousand 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Revenue 123,050 125,255 159,908 120,560 107,848 115,797 Other operating income 116 127 153 118 119 164 Materials and services -101,645 -105,835 -137,710 -101,611 -92,521 -98,398 Employee benefit expenses -8,417 -8,619 -9,115 -7,614 -8,114 -7,751 Depreciation and amortization -1,246 -1,230 -1,246 -1,255 -1,258 -1,281 Other operating expenses -7,503 -6,280 -7,523 -5,866 -5,884 -6,231 Operating profit 4,356 3,418 4,467 4,333 190 2,301 Finance income 2 2 2 59 1 3 Finance costs -359 -362 -421 -391 -382 -397 Profit before income taxes 3,999 3,057 4,048 4,000 -191 1,906 Income taxes -701 -613 -812 -797 37 -381 Profit for the period 3,298 2,444 3,236 3,203 -154 1,525 Profit for the period attributable to Equity holders 3,298 2,444 3,236 3,203 -154 1,525 Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to equity holders Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.07 0.05 0.07 0.07 0.00 0.03

Alternative performance measurement

In this Half-Year Financial Report, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj presents certain key figures that are not accounting measures defined under IFRS and therefore are considered as Alternative Performance Measures (APM). Verkkokauppa.com Oyj applies in the reporting of alternative performance measures the guidelines issued by the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA).

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj uses alternative performance measures to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods. The company’s management believes that these key figures provide supplementing information on the income statement and financial position.



Alternative performance measures do not substitute the IFRS key ratios.

2020 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Revenue, thousand

euros 125,255 123,050 115,797 107,848 120,560 159,908 504,113 Gross profit, thousand euros 19,420 21,405 17,399 15,327 18,949 22,198 73,874 Gross margin-% 15.5% 17.4% 15.0% 14.2% 15.7% 13.9% 14.7% EBITDA, thousand euros 4,648 5,602 3,581 1,448 5,588 5,713 16,330 EBITDA-% 3.7% 4.6% 3.1% 1.3% 4.6% 3.6% 3.2% Operating profit, thousand euros 3,418 4,356 2,301 190 4,333 4,467 11,290 Operating profit-% 2.7% 3.5% 2.0% 0.2% 3.6% 2.8% 2.2% Comparable operating profit, thousand euros 3,754 4,826 2,301 190 4,333 4,467 11,290 Comparable operating profit-% 3.0% 3.9% 2.0% 0.2% 3.6% 2.8% 2.2% Profit for the period, thousand euros 2,444 3,298 1,525 -154 3,203 3,236 7,810 Interest-bearing net debt, thousand euros -22,339 -13,024 -8,869 -895 -10,078 -19,061 -19,061 Investments, thousand euros 266 396 95 750 28 372 1,245 Equity ratio, % 24,5 27.4 26,5 27,7 25,6 23.4 23.4 Gearing, % -60,8 -35.8 -24,0 -2,6 -28,4 -52.1 -52.1 Personnel at the end of period* 693 747 657 731 688 758 758 Basic earnings per share, euros 0.05 0.07 0,03 0,00 0,07 0.07 0.17 Diluted earnings per share, euros 0.05 0.07 0,03 0,00 0,07 0.07 0.17 Number of issued shares 45,065,130 45,065,130 45,065,130 45,065,130 45,065,130 45,065,130 45,065,130 Number of treasury shares 73,573 353,151 57,164 101,001 90,928 81,296 81,296 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 44,987,083 44,971,235 45,003,686 44,964,129 44,954,056 44,983,834 44,983,834 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 44,987,053 44,971,235 45,096,269 45,057,712 45,057,712 44,944,424 44,944,424



*The number of personnel includes both full- and part-time employees.



Formulas for key ratios

KEY RATIO DEFINITIONS BASIS OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ADOPTED GROSS PROFIT



Revenue – materials and services



Gross profit shows the profitability of the sales



GROSS MARGIN, %



(Revenue – materials and services) /

Revenue x 100 Gross margin measures the profitability of the sales of Verkkokauppa.com EBITDA Operating profit + depreciation + amortization EBITDA shows the operational

profitability



EBITDA, %



(Operating profit + depreciation + amortization) /

Revenue x 100 EBITDA measures the operational profitability of Verkkokauppa.com



OPERATING PROFIT



Result for the period before income taxes and net finance income and costs Operating profit shows result generated by operating activities



OPERATING MARGIN, %



Operating profit /

Revenue x 100 Operating margin measures operational efficiency of Verkkokauppa.com ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY Material items which are not part of normal operating activities such as expenses related to possible transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki, restructuring costs including workforce redundancy and other restructuring costs, impairment losses of fixed assets, gain or losses recognized from disposals of fixed assets/businesses, transaction costs related to business acquisition, compensations for damages and legal proceedings COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT Comparable operating profit is profit adjusted with items affecting comparability Comparable operating profit allows comparison of operating profit in different periods without the impact of extraordinary items not related to normal business operations COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN % Comparable operating profit / revenue











x 100 Comparable operating margin measures

comparable operational efficiency of

Verkkokauppa.com







EQUITY RATIO, %



Total equity /

Balance sheet total – advance payments received Equity ratio measures Verkkokauppa.com’s solvency, ability to bear losses and ability to meet commitments in the long run INTEREST-BEARING NET BEDT Lease liabilities -cash and cash equivalents Interest-bearing net debt measures Verkkokauppa.com’s indebtedness



GEARING, %



Lease liabilities – cash and cash equivalents/

Total equity x 100 Gearing measures the relation of equity and interest-bearing net debt of Verkkokauppa.com and shows the indebtedness of the company INVESTMENTS Increases in intangible assets, property, plant and equipment during the financial period Investments provides additional information regarding operating cash flow demands EARNINGS PER SHARE,

BASIC Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company /

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Earnings per shares measures the profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company /

Weighted average number of shares outstanding + dilutive potential shares

Reconciliation of alternative key ratios

EUR thousand 4-6/2020 4-6/2019 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 1-12/2019 Operating profit 4,356 190 7,773 2,490 11,290 - advisory costs related to transfer to official

list of Nasdaq Helsinki 470 - 807 - - Comparable operating profit 4,826 190 8,580 2,490 11,290

Attachment