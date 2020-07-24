New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Profilometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900668/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027.Non-Contact Profilometer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$222.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contact Profilometer segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 57% share of the global Profilometers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Profilometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$89.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$89.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 258-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900668/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Profilometer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Profilometers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Profilometers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Profilometers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Non-Contact Profilometer (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Non-Contact Profilometer (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Non-Contact Profilometer (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Contact Profilometer (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Contact Profilometer (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Contact Profilometer (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Optical Methods (Method) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Optical Methods (Method) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Optical Methods (Method) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Contact or Pseudo Contact Method (Method) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Contact or Pseudo Contact Method (Method) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Contact or Pseudo Contact Method (Method) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: 2D (Dimension) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: 2D (Dimension) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: 2D (Dimension) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: 3D (Dimension) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: 3D (Dimension) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: 3D (Dimension) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Semiconductor Industry (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Semiconductor Industry (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Semiconductor Industry (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Automotive Industry (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Automotive Industry (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Automotive Industry (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Profilometer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Profilometers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Profilometers Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Profilometers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Profilometers Market in the United States by Method:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Profilometers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Profilometers Market in the United States by
Dimension: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Profilometers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Profilometers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Profilometers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Profilometers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Profilometers Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Profilometers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Profilometers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Profilometers Historic Market Review by
Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Profilometers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Profilometers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Profilometers Historic Market Review by
Dimension in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Profilometers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Dimension for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Profilometers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Profilometers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Profilometers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Profilometers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Profilometers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Profilometers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Method for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Profilometers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Market for Profilometers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Dimension for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Profilometers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dimension for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Profilometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Profilometers Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Profilometers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Profilometers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Profilometers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Profilometers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Profilometers Market by Method: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Profilometers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Dimension for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Profilometers Market by Dimension: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Profilometers in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Profilometers Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Profilometer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Profilometers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Profilometers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Profilometers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Profilometers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Profilometers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Profilometers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020-2027
Table 86: Profilometers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Profilometers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2020-2027
Table 89: Profilometers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Dimension: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Profilometers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Profilometers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: Profilometers Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Profilometers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Profilometers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Profilometers Market in France by Method: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: French Profilometers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Profilometers Market Share Analysis by Method:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Profilometers Market in France by Dimension:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: French Profilometers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Dimension: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Profilometers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: French Profilometers Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Profilometers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Profilometers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Profilometers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 111: German Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Profilometers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dimension for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Dimension: 2012-2019
Table 114: German Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Profilometers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Profilometers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Profilometers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 118: Italian Profilometers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Profilometers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Italian Profilometers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 123: Italian Profilometers Market by Method: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Italian Profilometers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Dimension for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Profilometers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2012-2019
Table 126: Italian Profilometers Market by Dimension:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Italian Demand for Profilometers in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Profilometers Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Profilometers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Profilometers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Profilometers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: United Kingdom Profilometers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Profilometers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Method for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Profilometers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: United Kingdom Profilometers Market Share Analysis
by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Profilometers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Dimension
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Profilometers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dimension for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: United Kingdom Profilometers Market Share Analysis
by Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Profilometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: United Kingdom Profilometers Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Profilometers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Profilometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Profilometers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Profilometers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Profilometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020-2027
Table 146: Profilometers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Profilometers Market Share Breakdown
by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Profilometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2020-2027
Table 149: Profilometers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Dimension: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Profilometers Market Share Breakdown
by Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Profilometers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Profilometers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Profilometers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Profilometers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Profilometers Market in Asia-Pacific by Method:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Profilometers Market in Asia-Pacific by Dimension:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Dimension: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Profilometers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Profilometers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 166: Rest of World Profilometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Rest of World Profilometers Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Profilometers Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Rest of World Profilometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Rest of World Profilometers Historic Market Review
by Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Profilometers Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Rest of World Profilometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Dimension: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Rest of World Profilometers Historic Market Review
by Dimension in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Profilometers Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Dimension for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Rest of World Profilometers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Profilometers Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of World Profilometers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900668/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: