24 July 2020, 08:00

Sdiptech acquires Alerter Group

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired all shares in Alerter Group Ltd, a British technology company providing emergency communications systems for disabled people in the UK and Ireland.

According to the Fire & Rescue incident statistics, there were roughly 150,000 fire accidents in the UK during 2019.1 If a fire occurs in a building, the chances of survival will depend on how quickly people are alerted and get out. Just like everyone else, disabled people should always have a reliable means of warning and escape in the event of fire. Alerter Group specialise in radio-based fire alarm systems for deaf and hard of hearing people, radio-based emergency disabled refuge systems, and other adaptable radio-based communication systems for high risk workplaces. The company has a turnover of approximately GBP 3 million with good profitability.

"We are delighted to welcome Alerter Group to Sdiptech. Through their radio-based rescue system that sends out emergency messages and enables direct communication with rescue personnel, disabled people get a better chance to get out of a burning building. And by doing so, more lives can be saved", says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

Alerter Group is Sdiptech's sixth British business unit and will be included in the Special Infrastructure Solutions business area from July 2020.

“I look forward to continue developing the company together with the Haseldine family and the entire team at Alerter Group. High quality and reliable fire alarm systems are essential to create safe societies. Alerter Group’s strong niche and market leading position within the industry makes it a perfect fit for us", says Anders Mattson, Business Area Manager at Sdiptech.



For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

