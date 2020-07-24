New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900666/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027.Mobile POS Terminal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed POS Terminal segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global POS Restaurant Management Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 195-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AccuPOS Point of Sale

Clover Network, Inc.

EPOS now Ltd.

Ingenico Group

Lavu

PAX Technology Ltd.

POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Revel Systems

TouchBistro

VeriFone Systems, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900666/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

POS Restaurant Management Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: POS Restaurant Management Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Mobile POS Terminal (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Mobile POS Terminal (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Fixed POS Terminal (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Fixed POS Terminal (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hardware (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Support Services (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Support Services (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Full-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Full-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Quick-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Quick-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Delivery Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Delivery Management (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Order Management (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Order Management (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Billing (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Billing (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Stock & Inventory Management (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 24: Stock & Inventory Management (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 30: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 34: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 36: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 37: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 39: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 40: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 42: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Japanese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Japanese Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Japanese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS

Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 48: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS

Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 51: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Chinese Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 59: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 60: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 62: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 64: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: European POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 66: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 68: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 69: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 70: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 72: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 75: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 76: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 77: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: German POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 87: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 88: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Italian Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Italian Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 93: United Kingdom Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: United Kingdom POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: United Kingdom POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS

Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 98: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS

Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 100: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 102: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 108: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 114: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020

and 2027



Table 115: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 117: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 118: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 119: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 120: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2020 and 2027



Table 121: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 124: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900666/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001