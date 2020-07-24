New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyamide 6 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900664/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polyamide 6 Engineering Resin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach 2.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BCF & Staple Yarns segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.8% share of the global Polyamide 6 market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Polyamide 6 market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.4 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.
High Ten Yarn Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020
In the global High Ten Yarn segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 539.4 Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 593.4 Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 941.9 Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
