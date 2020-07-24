The company has entered into a three years bareboat contract with OceanPact Netherlands B.V. for operation of the subsea vessel Havila Harmony in Brazil.

It is agreed an optional period for one year. Enhancement is expected during fourth quarter 2020.

Havila Harmony will before that undergo customization to technical requirement simultaneously with maintenance according to class.

