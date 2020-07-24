New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900657/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion Cubic Meter by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.Strategic Petroleum Reserves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach 1.7 Billion Cubic Meter by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Petroleum Reserves segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Oil Storage market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Oil Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at 480 Million Cubic Meter in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 393.2 Million Cubic Meter in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 393.2 Million Cubic Meter by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 229-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oil Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oil Storage Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Oil Storage Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Oil Storage Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Strategic Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) World
Market by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Strategic Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: Strategic Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Commercial Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Commercial Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Open Top Tanks (Storage Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Open Top Tanks (Storage Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Open Top Tanks (Storage Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Fixed Roof Tanks (Storage Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand cubic
meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Fixed Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fixed Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Floating Roof Tanks (Storage Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Floating Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to
2019
Table 18: Floating Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Storage Types (Storage Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Storage Types (Storage Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012
to 2019
Table 21: Other Storage Types (Storage Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Crude Oil (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Crude Oil (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in
Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Crude Oil (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Gasoline (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Gasoline (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Gasoline (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Aviation Fuel (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Aviation Fuel (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to
2019
Table 30: Aviation Fuel (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Middle Distillates (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Middle Distillates (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Thousand cubic meter:
2012 to 2019
Table 33: Middle Distillates (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oil Storage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Oil Storage Market in the United States by Reserve
Type: A Historic Review in Thousand cubic meter for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Oil Storage Market in the United States by Storage
Type: A Historic Review in Thousand cubic meter for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Oil Storage Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in Thousand cubic meter for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Oil Storage Historic Market Review by
Reserve Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019
Table 45: Oil Storage Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Reserve Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Oil Storage Historic Market Review by
Storage Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019
Table 48: Oil Storage Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Storage Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Oil Storage Historic Market Review by
Product Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019
Table 51: Oil Storage Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Oil Storage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Reserve
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Storage
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Oil Storage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Storage
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Oil Storage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in China in
Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Oil Storage Market by Reserve Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in China in
Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Oil Storage Market by Storage Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in China in
Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Oil Storage Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oil Storage Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Oil Storage Market Demand Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Oil Storage Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Oil Storage Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Oil Storage Market in Europe in Thousand cubic meter
by Reserve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Oil Storage Market in Europe in Thousand cubic meter
by Storage Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Oil Storage Market in Europe in Thousand cubic meter
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Oil Storage Market in France by Reserve Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Reserve
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Oil Storage Market in France by Storage Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Storage
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Oil Storage Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: French Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Oil Storage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by Reserve
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Oil Storage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by Storage
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Oil Storage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Oil Storage Market by Reserve Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Oil Storage Market by Storage Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Oil Storage Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Oil Storage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by
Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Storage
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Oil Storage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by
Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Oil Storage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020-2027
Table 119: Oil Storage Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand
cubic meter by Reserve Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020-2027
Table 122: Oil Storage Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand
cubic meter by Storage Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 125: Oil Storage Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand
cubic meter by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Oil Storage Market in Asia-Pacific by Reserve Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by
Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Oil Storage Market in Asia-Pacific by Storage Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by
Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Oil Storage Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of World Oil Storage Historic Market Review by
Reserve Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019
Table 138: Oil Storage Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Reserve Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Rest of World Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Rest of World Oil Storage Historic Market Review by
Storage Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019
Table 141: Oil Storage Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Storage Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Rest of World Oil Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of World Oil Storage Historic Market Review by
Product Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019
Table 144: Oil Storage Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
