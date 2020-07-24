Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Shops - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Coffee Shops is projected to reach US$237.6 billion by 2025, driven by the silent importance and role by them in our society.



Coffee is the second most popular beverage after water. Not surprisingly coffee performs a very important social function and plays a vital role in building social relationships. Since coffee consumption transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, it widely considered as a social lubricant helping people bond, communicate, build relationships and enjoy.



Given the pleasurable experience of coffee consumption, coffee shops have become social places for people to handout, talk, write, read, and study. It provides a cozy intimate living room atmosphere for causal customers reading a book; a connected environment with free-Wi-Fi for busy customers on a laptop; a cheerful environment for socializing friends; offers a romantic environment for dating couples.



Coffee shops have therefore become icons of urban neighborhoods. They create vibrant streetscapes and produce huge pedestrian activity. They have high customer footfall and are highly profitable. They play an important role in community development by encouraging increased social activity.



Urbanization of leisure resulting from lifestyles centered around work and offices has created a need for leisure environment as an alternative to leisure in the streets. Sophisticated, clean, classy, easily accessible and respectable leisure environments began to grow in demand offering the perfect conditions for the rise of coffee shops. Over the decades, rapid urbanization, creation and development of new urban centers have helped boost the coffeehouse culture. Mushrooming of boutique coffee shops have become a trademark of virtually every city neighborhood. The increase in travel and tourism is also fueling the rise of coffeehouses.



Coffee shops today enjoy high profitability not only due to the robust coffee culture but also due to the effervescent innovation in coffee types offered. Cafe Latte, Caffe Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, Flat White, Long Black, Macchiato, Mochaccino, Irish Coffee, Vienna, Affogato are among the numerous other flavors and varieties of coffee offered in coffee shops across the world. Coffee is the only beverage that emulates different traditions and cultures of countries worldwide, from Cafe Cubano in Cuba, Yuanyang from Hong Kong, Vietnamese Ca Phe Sua Da, Greek Frappe, Turkish coffee to Italian macchiato. The growing success of coffee shops is increasingly attracting the attention of restaurants so much so that creating a coffee shop vibes has become a favorite strategy for restaurant owners to get a steady stream of sales and customers.



The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 69.8% supported by the well-established coffee culture in these regions. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 7.8% CAGR over the analysis period led by economic reforms, global connectivity and the resulting globalization of lifestyles of the Chinese and naturally increase in coffee consumption in a country steeped in the tea culture.



Lifestyles of the Chinese are no longer locally determined rather they are globally influenced which bodes well for the coffee shop culture. Top-tier cities in China are already witnessing a rapid rise in coffee shops with over 7500 shops in Shanghai; 6000 shops in Beijing; and over 4000 in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. For a beverage which was so rare that it was only served in luxury hotels, coffee is now becoming mainstream in China supported by not just the appeal of the drink but mostly importantly for the coffee shop experience that goes beyond just the coffee.



Coffee Shops Market to Witness Healthy Growth Ahead

Coffee Industry Dynamics

Coffee: Fast Facts

Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets

An Insight into Origins of Coffee

Coffee Varieties

Types of Coffees

Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry

Coffee Production Landscape

Global Coffee Production (in Thousand 60Kg Bags): 2012-2018

Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production

Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production Volume (1000, 60kg bags) for the Years 2005, 2015 and 2018

Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles

Global Competitor Market Shares

Global Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019

Leading Coffee Shops Worldwide Ranked by Number of Stores: 2018

EU Leads Global Coffee Consumption

Top Coffee Consuming Regions/Countries Worldwide (2017-18): Consumption of Coffee in Thousands of 60-Kilogram Bags

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in Specialty Coffee Shops Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty Coffee

Changing Consumer Lifestyles Influence Trends in the Coffee Shops Market

Top Priority of Coffee Shop Visitors Ranked on a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 being the Highest Priority; 1 being the Lowest Priority)

Revamping of Outlets as Socialization Hubs Spurs Growth

Getting Extras In-store: Factors Ranked in the Order of Appealing Feature

Coffee Shop: Design Trends

Coffee Shops Evolve as Workplaces for Digital Nomads

Growing Mobile Workforce Worldwide to Spur Opportunities for Coffee Shops: Global Workforce Population (2009, 2014, 2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work

Working Customers Drive More Traffic to Coffee Shops

Offices Take Cue from Exclusive Member-Only Coffee Shops

Youngsters and Millennials Evolve as a Major Customer Group for Coffee Shops

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2018

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018

Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic

Innovations in the Coffee Market Impact Coffee Shop Dynamics

New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops

Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art

Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage

Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods

Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Strategies to Widen Market Reach

Brands Strive for Competitive Gains by Going Digital

Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty

Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge

Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction

Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups

Using Spent Coffee Grounds

Targeting Energy Savings

UNITED STATES

Coffee Culture in the US - A Review

Recent Coffee Trends Summarized



US Coffee Market by Distribution Channel (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Channel

Coffee Shops Adapt to Evolving Coffee Waves'

Branded Coffee Shops Market in the US

Premiumization Emerges as a Key Strategy for Coffee Shops

Consolidation Activity Continues to Influence Coffee Shop Operators



US Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019

Increasing Sales at Specialty Coffee Shops Benefit Market Prospects

Millennials: The Fastest Growing Consumer Category for Coffee

Market Analytics



CANADA

High Coffee Consumption Fuels Proliferation of Coffee Franchises

Demand on Rise for Specialty Beverages

Leading Coffee Franchises

Leading Coffee Shops in Canada: 2018

Market Analytics



JAPAN

Coffee Remains a Popular Beverage

Rising Popularity of Fresh Ground Coffee Bodes Well for the Market

Market Analytics



CHINA

Coffee Emerge as a Fashion Statement for Young Millennials

Rapid Urbanization and Expanding Middle Class Drive Demand for Premium Coffee

Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities

Quality of Produce Drive Chinese Coffee Production

Competition



US Coffee Chains Enjoy Significant Popularity

Leading Coffee Shop Chains in China by Share (in%): 2018

Market Share of Leading Specialty Coffee Shop Chains in China: 2018

Luckin Challenges Starbucks' Leadership in Chinese Coffee Shops Market

Market Analytics



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Per Capita Consumption of Coffee in Kg for Select European Countries for 2018

European Coffee Shops Market

Concentration of Coffee Shops in Europe: Number of Coffee Shops per 10,000 People by Select Countries for 2018

Rise of Specialty Coffee Shops in Europe

Market Analytics



FRANCE

Traditional French Cafs Give Way to Specialty Coffee Shops

Market Analytics



GERMANY

Market Overview

Berlin Rides on the Third Wave of Coffee Culture

Emergence of Private Roasting Shops Benefit Market Expansion

Competition

Number of Outlets of Leading Coffe Shop Brands in Germany: 2019

Market Analytics



ITALY

Market Overview

Starbucks Forays into the Italian Coffee Market

Market Analytics



UNITED KINGDOM

Growing Prominence of Third Wave Coffee Shops in the United Kingdom

Youngsters Choose Coffee Over Tea

Competition

Leading Branded Coffee Chains in the

UK: Ranked by Number of Stores for 2018

Market Analytics



SPAIN

Characterized by Sound Coffee Culture

Market Analytics



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Russian Coffee Shop Chains Expand International Presence

Market Analytics



REST OF EUROPE

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Ireland

Sweden

The Netherlands

Turkey

Market Analytics



ASIA-PACIFIC

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Coffee Shop Culture

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics



AUSTRALIA

Market Analytics

A Major Market for Coffee Shops in ASIA-PACIFIC



INDIA

Large Youth Population Boosts Demand for Coffee

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Coffee Chains in India: 2018

Market Analytics



SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Indonesia

Vietnam

Market Analytics



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL

Leading exporter of Coffee

Market Analytics



MEXICO

A Major Coffee Producer

Market Analytics



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Colombia

Costa Rica

Guatemala

Market Analytics



MIDDLE EAST

Rising Popularity of Speciality Coffee Shops Drives Robust Growth in Middle East

Market Analytics



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA

Overview

Market Analytics



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Demand for Speciality Coffee is on Rise

Market Analytics



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA

