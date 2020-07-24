Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Shops - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Coffee Shops is projected to reach US$237.6 billion by 2025, driven by the silent importance and role by them in our society.
Coffee is the second most popular beverage after water. Not surprisingly coffee performs a very important social function and plays a vital role in building social relationships. Since coffee consumption transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, it widely considered as a social lubricant helping people bond, communicate, build relationships and enjoy.
Given the pleasurable experience of coffee consumption, coffee shops have become social places for people to handout, talk, write, read, and study. It provides a cozy intimate living room atmosphere for causal customers reading a book; a connected environment with free-Wi-Fi for busy customers on a laptop; a cheerful environment for socializing friends; offers a romantic environment for dating couples.
Coffee shops have therefore become icons of urban neighborhoods. They create vibrant streetscapes and produce huge pedestrian activity. They have high customer footfall and are highly profitable. They play an important role in community development by encouraging increased social activity.
Urbanization of leisure resulting from lifestyles centered around work and offices has created a need for leisure environment as an alternative to leisure in the streets. Sophisticated, clean, classy, easily accessible and respectable leisure environments began to grow in demand offering the perfect conditions for the rise of coffee shops. Over the decades, rapid urbanization, creation and development of new urban centers have helped boost the coffeehouse culture. Mushrooming of boutique coffee shops have become a trademark of virtually every city neighborhood. The increase in travel and tourism is also fueling the rise of coffeehouses.
Coffee shops today enjoy high profitability not only due to the robust coffee culture but also due to the effervescent innovation in coffee types offered. Cafe Latte, Caffe Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, Flat White, Long Black, Macchiato, Mochaccino, Irish Coffee, Vienna, Affogato are among the numerous other flavors and varieties of coffee offered in coffee shops across the world. Coffee is the only beverage that emulates different traditions and cultures of countries worldwide, from Cafe Cubano in Cuba, Yuanyang from Hong Kong, Vietnamese Ca Phe Sua Da, Greek Frappe, Turkish coffee to Italian macchiato. The growing success of coffee shops is increasingly attracting the attention of restaurants so much so that creating a coffee shop vibes has become a favorite strategy for restaurant owners to get a steady stream of sales and customers.
The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 69.8% supported by the well-established coffee culture in these regions. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 7.8% CAGR over the analysis period led by economic reforms, global connectivity and the resulting globalization of lifestyles of the Chinese and naturally increase in coffee consumption in a country steeped in the tea culture.
Lifestyles of the Chinese are no longer locally determined rather they are globally influenced which bodes well for the coffee shop culture. Top-tier cities in China are already witnessing a rapid rise in coffee shops with over 7500 shops in Shanghai; 6000 shops in Beijing; and over 4000 in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. For a beverage which was so rare that it was only served in luxury hotels, coffee is now becoming mainstream in China supported by not just the appeal of the drink but mostly importantly for the coffee shop experience that goes beyond just the coffee.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Coffee Culture in the US - A Review
Recent Coffee Trends Summarized
US Coffee Market by Distribution Channel (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Channel
Coffee Shops Adapt to Evolving Coffee Waves'
Branded Coffee Shops Market in the US
Premiumization Emerges as a Key Strategy for Coffee Shops
Consolidation Activity Continues to Influence Coffee Shop Operators
US Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019
Increasing Sales at Specialty Coffee Shops Benefit Market Prospects
Millennials: The Fastest Growing Consumer Category for Coffee
Market Analytics
CANADA
High Coffee Consumption Fuels Proliferation of Coffee Franchises
Demand on Rise for Specialty Beverages
Leading Coffee Franchises
Leading Coffee Shops in Canada: 2018
Market Analytics
JAPAN
Coffee Remains a Popular Beverage
Rising Popularity of Fresh Ground Coffee Bodes Well for the Market
Market Analytics
CHINA
Coffee Emerge as a Fashion Statement for Young Millennials
Rapid Urbanization and Expanding Middle Class Drive Demand for Premium Coffee
Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities
Quality of Produce Drive Chinese Coffee Production
Competition
US Coffee Chains Enjoy Significant Popularity
Leading Coffee Shop Chains in China by Share (in%): 2018
Market Share of Leading Specialty Coffee Shop Chains in China: 2018
Luckin Challenges Starbucks' Leadership in Chinese Coffee Shops Market
Market Analytics
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Per Capita Consumption of Coffee in Kg for Select European Countries for 2018
European Coffee Shops Market
Concentration of Coffee Shops in Europe: Number of Coffee Shops per 10,000 People by Select Countries for 2018
Rise of Specialty Coffee Shops in Europe
Market Analytics
FRANCE
Traditional French Cafs Give Way to Specialty Coffee Shops
Market Analytics
GERMANY
Market Overview
Berlin Rides on the Third Wave of Coffee Culture
Emergence of Private Roasting Shops Benefit Market Expansion
Competition
Number of Outlets of Leading Coffe Shop Brands in Germany: 2019
Market Analytics
ITALY
Market Overview
Starbucks Forays into the Italian Coffee Market
Market Analytics
UNITED KINGDOM
Growing Prominence of Third Wave Coffee Shops in the United Kingdom
Youngsters Choose Coffee Over Tea
Competition
Leading Branded Coffee Chains in the
UK: Ranked by Number of Stores for 2018
Market Analytics
SPAIN
Characterized by Sound Coffee Culture
Market Analytics
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Russian Coffee Shop Chains Expand International Presence
Market Analytics
REST OF EUROPE
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Finland
Greece
Ireland
Sweden
The Netherlands
Turkey
Market Analytics
ASIA-PACIFIC
Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Coffee Shop Culture
Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities
Market Analytics
AUSTRALIA
Market Analytics
A Major Market for Coffee Shops in ASIA-PACIFIC
INDIA
Large Youth Population Boosts Demand for Coffee
Competitive Landscape
Market Share of Leading Coffee Chains in India: 2018
Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Indonesia
Vietnam
Market Analytics
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
Leading exporter of Coffee
Market Analytics
MEXICO
A Major Coffee Producer
Market Analytics
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Colombia
Costa Rica
Guatemala
Market Analytics
MIDDLE EAST
Rising Popularity of Speciality Coffee Shops Drives Robust Growth in Middle East
Market Analytics
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
Overview
Market Analytics
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Demand for Speciality Coffee is on Rise
Market Analytics
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
