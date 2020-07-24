New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Mooring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900656/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Spread Mooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.1% CAGR to reach US$425.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Point Mooring (SPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.8% share of the global Offshore Mooring Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Offshore Mooring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$303.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$225.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 0.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$225.2 Million by the year 2027.
Dynamic Positioning Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020
In the global Dynamic Positioning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$109.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$119.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$157.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 390-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Offshore Mooring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Offshore Mooring Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Offshore Mooring Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Spread Mooring (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Spread Mooring (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Spread Mooring (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Single Point Mooring (SPM) (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Single Point Mooring (SPM) (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Single Point Mooring (SPM) (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dynamic Positioning (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dynamic Positioning (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Dynamic Positioning (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Drag Embedment Anchors (Anchorage) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Drag Embedment Anchors (Anchorage) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Drag Embedment Anchors (Anchorage) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Suction Anchors (Anchorage) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Suction Anchors (Anchorage) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Suction Anchors (Anchorage) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Vertical Load Anchors (Anchorage) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Vertical Load Anchors (Anchorage) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Vertical Load Anchors (Anchorage) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Driven pile (Anchorage) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Driven pile (Anchorage) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Driven pile (Anchorage) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Anchorages (Anchorage) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Anchorages (Anchorage) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Anchorages (Anchorage) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Tension Leg Platforms (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Tension Leg Platforms (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Tension Leg Platforms (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Semi-Submersible Platforms (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 35: Semi-Submersible Platforms (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Semi-Submersible Platforms (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: SPAR Platforms (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: SPAR Platforms (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: SPAR Platforms (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: FPSO Drill Ships (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: FPSO Drill Ships (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: FPSO Drill Ships (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in the United States
by Anchorage: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Offshore Mooring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 57: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Review by Anchorage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Anchorage for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Canadian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Offshore Mooring Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Market for Offshore Mooring Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Anchorage
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Anchorage for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Offshore
Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Japanese Offshore Mooring Systems Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Offshore Mooring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Offshore Mooring Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Offshore Mooring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Anchorage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Offshore Mooring Systems Market by Anchorage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Offshore Mooring Systems in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 82: European Offshore Mooring Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 83: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020-2027
Table 89: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Anchorage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Offshore Mooring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: French Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in France by
Anchorage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: French Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Offshore Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: French Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 103: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Anchorage
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 112: Italian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Offshore Mooring Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Italian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Anchorage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Offshore Mooring Systems Market by
Anchorage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Italian Demand for Offshore Mooring Systems in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Mooring Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Mooring Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Anchorage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Anchorage
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: United Kingdom Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Offshore Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 128: United Kingdom Offshore Mooring Systems Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 130: Spanish Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 132: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Spanish Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Spanish Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Review by Anchorage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 135: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Anchorage for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Spanish Offshore Mooring Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 138: Spanish Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 139: Russian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Russia by
Anchorage: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 144: Russian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Russian Offshore Mooring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 147: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 148: Rest of Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020-2027
Table 152: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Anchorage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 158: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Anchorage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Offshore Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 169: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Anchorage
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 174: Australian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Australian Offshore Mooring Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 178: Indian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Indian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Indian Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Review by Anchorage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Anchorage for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Indian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: Indian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 187: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Offshore Mooring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Anchorage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Offshore Mooring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 192: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: South Korean Offshore Mooring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Mooring
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Mooring
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Anchorage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Anchorage for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Offshore Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 205: Latin American Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 206: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 208: Latin American Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Offshore Mooring Systems Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Latin American Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Anchorage for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2012-2019
Table 213: Latin American Offshore Mooring Systems Market by
Anchorage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 214: Latin American Demand for Offshore Mooring Systems
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Offshore Mooring Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Latin American Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 217: Argentinean Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 218: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Argentinean Offshore Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Anchorage: 2020-2027
Table 221: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Anchorage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 222: Argentinean Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Anchorage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Argentinean Offshore Mooring Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 225: Argentinean Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 226: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Offshore Mooring Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Offshore Mooring Systems Market in Brazil by
Anchorage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
