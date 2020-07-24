Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Quality Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Quality Tools Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Quality Tools estimated at US$827.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Financial Data, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.3% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customer Data segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global Data Quality Tools market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Data Quality Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$437.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$437.8 Million by the year 2027.



Product Data Segment Corners a 16.1% Share in 2020



In the global Product Data segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$106.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$305.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$305.8 Million by the year 2027.



