The publisher brings years of research experience to this 17th edition of the report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Traffic Information Services Market to Reach US$15.2 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Traffic Information Services estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Traffic Information Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Airsage Inc.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  • Apple Inc.
  • Beijing Lingtu Software Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Cellint
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Garmin International Inc.
  • Google Inc.
  • HERE Global B.V.
  • Infoblu S.p.A.
  • INRIX Inc.
  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  • LG CNS
  • NavInfo Co. Ltd.
  • Q-Free ASA
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  • TomTom International B.V.
  • TrafficCast International Inc.
  • Waze Mobile

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Traffic Information Services (TIS): An Introductory Prelude
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Alarming Increase in Traffic Congestion Levels Creates Fertile Environment for TIS
  • Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects
  • Improved Traffic Flow
  • Reduced Travel Time & Superior Fuel Mileage
  • Decreased Vehicular Pollution
  • Enhanced Road Safety
  • Developed Regions - The Key Markets
  • Developing Regions to Turbo Charge Future Growth
  • Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Traffic Information Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • RDS-TMC Broadcasting: The Conventional TIS Platform
  • GPS Navigation Spawns Incredible Demand for TIS
  • Ubiquity of Internet Builds Momentum for Massive Growth
  • Smartphone Enhances Addressable Market for TIS
  • 4G Networks Boost Smartphone's Role in TIS
  • Big Data Seeks Role in TIS Domain
  • Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS
  • Traffic Updates Become Core Feature in On-Board Navigation Systems
  • Uptrend in Automotive Sales Bodes Well
  • TIS Gains Immense Popularity Among Urban Motorists
  • Road Carriers Leverage TIS for Improved Trucking Operations
  • Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management Augurs Well
  • TIS: A Handy Tool for Cab Operators
  • Smart City' Extends Robust Opportunities
  • Potential Opportunities in New & Upcoming Road Infrastructure Programs
  • Diverse Functionality Improves Proficiency of TIS
  • Expanding Role of Location-Based Intelligence Augments Market Prospects
  • Effectiveness of Data Collection Enhances Accuracy & Appeal of TIS
  • Intrusive Technologies Extend Proficiency in Traffic Measurement
  • Non-Intrusive Methods Gain Wider Traction in Traffic Data Collection
  • Crowd Sourcing Emerges as Viable Tool
  • Growing Importance of Intelligent Transport Systems to Drive Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 54

