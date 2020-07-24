Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Information Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 17th edition of the report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Traffic Information Services Market to Reach US$15.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Traffic Information Services estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Traffic Information Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Airsage Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Apple Inc.

Beijing Lingtu Software Technology Co. Ltd.

Cellint

Cubic Corporation

Garmin International Inc.

Google Inc.

HERE Global B.V.

Infoblu S.p.A.

INRIX Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

LG CNS

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

Q-Free ASA

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

TomTom International B.V.

TrafficCast International Inc.

Waze Mobile

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Traffic Information Services (TIS): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Alarming Increase in Traffic Congestion Levels Creates Fertile Environment for TIS

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Improved Traffic Flow

Reduced Travel Time & Superior Fuel Mileage

Decreased Vehicular Pollution

Enhanced Road Safety

Developed Regions - The Key Markets

Developing Regions to Turbo Charge Future Growth

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Traffic Information Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



RDS-TMC Broadcasting: The Conventional TIS Platform

GPS Navigation Spawns Incredible Demand for TIS

Ubiquity of Internet Builds Momentum for Massive Growth

Smartphone Enhances Addressable Market for TIS

4G Networks Boost Smartphone's Role in TIS

Big Data Seeks Role in TIS Domain

Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS

Traffic Updates Become Core Feature in On-Board Navigation Systems

Uptrend in Automotive Sales Bodes Well

TIS Gains Immense Popularity Among Urban Motorists

Road Carriers Leverage TIS for Improved Trucking Operations

Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management Augurs Well

TIS: A Handy Tool for Cab Operators

Smart City' Extends Robust Opportunities

Potential Opportunities in New & Upcoming Road Infrastructure Programs

Diverse Functionality Improves Proficiency of TIS

Expanding Role of Location-Based Intelligence Augments Market Prospects

Effectiveness of Data Collection Enhances Accuracy & Appeal of TIS

Intrusive Technologies Extend Proficiency in Traffic Measurement

Non-Intrusive Methods Gain Wider Traction in Traffic Data Collection

Crowd Sourcing Emerges as Viable Tool

Growing Importance of Intelligent Transport Systems to Drive Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 54

