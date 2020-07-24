New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Feed Antioxidants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900652/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.Natural Feed Antioxidants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach US$130.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Feed Antioxidants segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 51.5% share of the global Animal Feed Antioxidants market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Animal Feed Antioxidants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$53.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$53.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Vista

ADDCON GmbH

Adisseo France SAS

Alltech

BASF SE

Beldem SA

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Evonik Industries AG

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novozymes A/S







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Animal Feed Antioxidants Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

