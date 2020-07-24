Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 18th edition of the report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market to Reach 30.7 Billion Number of Bills by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 18.2 Billion Number of Bills in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Billion Number of Bills by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Billion Number of Bills in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.4 Billion Number of Bills in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.4 Billion Number of Bills by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy

Recent Market Activity

Market Overview

Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide

EBPP Models

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment

SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity

ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP

Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments

Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions

Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions

Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment

Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth

Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market

Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones

Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP

Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets

Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential

Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern

Lack of Common Standards

Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP

EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 78

