Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Door and Window Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Door and Window Automation Market to Reach US$19.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Door and Window Automation estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Commercial Buildings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Buildings segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Door and Window Automation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Door and Window Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Hotels & Restaurants Segment Corners a 11.5% Share in 2020



In the global Hotels & Restaurants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Group

Allegion PLC

Assa Abloy AB

Came S.p.A.

Dormakaba International Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International, Inc.

INSTEON

Nabtesco Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B.V. (Boon Edam)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 42

