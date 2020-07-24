Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hemodynamic Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American hemodynamic monitoring market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecasted period.



The key factors propelling the growth of this market are increase in the number of critically ill geriatric cases, rise in the prevalence of cardiac disorders and diabetes, increasing demand for home-based and non-invasive monitoring systems, advances in technology, due to funding by private players and government bodies, and increase in the number of people suffering from hypertension.



According to the World Ageing 2019 report, estimated that in 2019 there were about 53.340 million (16.2%) population aged 65 years or over in the United States. This number is projected to reach 70.842 million (20.3%) in 2030. As number of elderly population is expected to increase in near future and this population are more prone to chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular and other diseases which will show positive impact on market as these population require monitoring systems for asessment of vital parameters.



Thus, owing to above factors the market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems Expected to Hold Significant Market Share



The minimally invasive systems help in tracking stroke volume continuously and offer dynamic information of fluid responsiveness. Some of the systems provide the assessment of volumetric preload variables, while others highlight the continuous measurement of central venous saturation with proprietary catheters. These variables of minimally invasive systems, along with cardiac output, deliver improved hemodynamic monitoring.



There is a recent advancement in echocardiography device known as a transesophageal echocardiography device with a miniaturized probe, which is now used for continuous hemodynamic assessment. These monitoring systems have made hemodynamic calculations easier, which has gained the attention of healthcare providers, thus, resulting in the growth of the market.



Furthermore, as per the Heart and Stroke Foundation 2019 report, each year more than 62,000 people get attack with stroke in Canada, and that number is expected to rise. More than 405,000 people in the country live with the effects of stroke. Furthermore, the number of people who die in the hospital within 90 days is 7.6 times higher for people with heart valve disease and heart failure in comparison to heart valve disease alone. Thus, considering all these factors the segment is expected to show growth in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The North American Hemodynamic Monitoring Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new devices with fewer prices. Companies, like Getinge Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, and GE Healthcare, hold substantial shares in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population and Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders and Diabetes

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Home-based and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems

4.2.3 Advances in Technology due to Funding by Private Players and Government Bodies

4.2.4 Increasing Number of People Suffering from Hypertension

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Complications Associated with Invasive Monitoring Systems

4.3.2 Stringent FDA Guidelines for Approval of New Systems

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By System

5.1.1 Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems

5.1.2 Invasive Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Non-invasive Monitoring Systems

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Laboratory-based Monitoring Systems

5.2.2 Home-based Monitoring Systems

5.2.3 Hospital-based Monitoring Systems

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.2 Getinge Group

6.1.3 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 ICU Medical Inc.

6.1.6 Cheetah Medical Inc.

6.1.7 LiDCO Group PLC

6.1.8 Tensys Medical Inc.

6.1.9 Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH

6.1.10 Draeger Medical



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



