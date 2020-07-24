Press Release

July 24, 2020 - N° 17

SCOR announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2020

SCOR announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is available on the company's website at www.scor.com.

*

* *

Contact details

Media

+33 (0)1 58 44 76 62

media@scor.com

Investor Relations

Ian Kelly

+44 (0)203 207 8561

ikelly@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE





General disclaimer

Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on complete figures (including decimals); therefore the document might contain immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business ranking and market positions are internal.

Forward-looking statements

This report includes forward-looking statements and information about the objectives of SCOR, in particular relating to its current or future projects. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, as well as terms such as “estimate”, “believe”, “have the objective of”, “intend to”, “expect”, “result in”, “should” and other similar expressions. It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives and forward-looking statements is dependent on the circumstances and facts that arise in the future.

Forward-looking statements and information about objectives may be impacted by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR, and in particular by the impact of the COVID-19 crisis which cannot be accurately assessed at this stage, given the uncertainty related to the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and to the possible effects of future governmental actions and/or legal developments.

Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR’s business is set forth in the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed on March 13, 2020, under number D.20-0127 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com .

In addition, such forward-looking statements are not “profit forecasts” within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

Financial information

The Group’s financial information contained in this document is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.

The calculation of financial ratios (such as book value per share, return on investments, return on invested assets, Group cost ratio, return on equity, net combined ratio and life technical margin) is detailed in the appendix of this report.

The first half 2020 financial information has been subject to the completion of a limited review by SCOR’s independent auditors. Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros. Any figures for a period subsequent to June 30, 2020 should not be taken as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.

Attachment