Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Contact Center Analytics Market to Reach US$2.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Center Analytics estimated at US$963.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the period 2020-2027.
On-Demand, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Contact Center Analytics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Contact Center Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$285.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$456 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$456 Million by the year 2027.
