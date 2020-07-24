New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MDO Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900645/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polyethylene (PE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global MDO Films market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The MDO Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$950.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$901.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$901.7 Million by the year 2027.



Polyamide (PA) Segment Corners a 6.9% Share in 2020

In the global Polyamide (PA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$184 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$211 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$611.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 389-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avery Dennison Corporation

Borealis AG

CCL Industries, Inc.

Davis-Standard LLC

Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.

LA Plastpacks Pvt. Ltd.

Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmBH & Co. KG

Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.

Polythene UK Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Trico Specialty Films, a division of Arlin Mfg. Co., Inc.

UPM Raflatac, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900645/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

MDO Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: MDO Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: MDO Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: MDO Films Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyethylene (PE) (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyethylene (PE) (Material Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyethylene (PE) (Material Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Polypropylene (PP) (Material Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polypropylene (PP) (Material Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polypropylene (PP) (Material Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyamide (PA) (Material Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyamide (PA) (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyamide (PA) (Material Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: PET (Material Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: PET (Material Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: PET (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Material Types (Material Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Bags & pouches (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Bags & pouches (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Bags & pouches (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Shrink label (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Shrink label (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Shrink label (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Shrink Wrap films (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Shrink Wrap films (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Shrink Wrap films (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Agro-textile (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Agro-textile (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Agro-textile (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Food & beverages (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Food & beverages (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 39: Food & beverages (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Personal Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Personal Care (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Agriculture (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Agriculture (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US MDO Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: MDO Films Market in the United States in US$ Million

by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: United States MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States MDO Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: MDO Films Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States MDO Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: MDO Films Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian MDO Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: MDO Films Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian MDO Films Market Shares in Percentages by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Canadian MDO Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: MDO Films Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canadian MDO Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: MDO Films Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian MDO Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese MDO Films Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: MDO Films Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese MDO Films Market Share in Percentages by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MDO Films

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese MDO Films Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: MDO Films Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MDO Films

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Japanese MDO Films Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 75: MDO Films Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MDO Films

Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: MDO Films Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by Material

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for MDO Films in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: MDO Films Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for MDO Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: MDO Films Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European MDO Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European MDO Films Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: MDO Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European MDO Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: MDO Films Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million

by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: European MDO Films Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: MDO Films Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by

Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: European MDO Films Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: MDO Films Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European MDO Films Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: MDO Films Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European MDO Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: MDO Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: French MDO Films Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: French MDO Films Market Share Shift by Material Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: MDO Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: French MDO Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: French MDO Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: MDO Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: French MDO Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: French MDO Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: German MDO Films Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: MDO Films Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: German MDO Films Market Share Distribution by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: MDO Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: German MDO Films Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: MDO Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: German MDO Films Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MDO Films

Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: MDO Films Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by Material

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for MDO Films in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: MDO Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Italian Demand for MDO Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: MDO Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom MDO Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 125: MDO Films Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom MDO Films Market Share in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

MDO Films in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: United Kingdom MDO Films Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: MDO Films Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

MDO Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: United Kingdom MDO Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: MDO Films Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 133: Spanish MDO Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: MDO Films Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 135: Spanish MDO Films Market Shares in Percentages by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Spanish MDO Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: MDO Films Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 138: Spanish MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Spanish MDO Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: MDO Films Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 141: Spanish MDO Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 142: MDO Films Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by Material

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Russian MDO Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 147: MDO Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Russian MDO Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 150: MDO Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: MDO Films Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Rest of Europe MDO Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: MDO Films Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe MDO Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: MDO Films Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe MDO Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: MDO Films Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: MDO Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: MDO Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: MDO Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: MDO Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 172: Australian MDO Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: MDO Films Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Australian MDO Films Market Share Distribution by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: MDO Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian MDO Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: MDO Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Australian MDO Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 181: Indian MDO Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: MDO Films Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 183: Indian MDO Films Market Shares in Percentages by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Indian MDO Films Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: MDO Films Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 186: Indian MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Indian MDO Films Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: MDO Films Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 189: Indian MDO Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 190: MDO Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean MDO Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: MDO Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean MDO Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: MDO Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: South Korean MDO Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: MDO Films Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for MDO Films in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: MDO Films Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for MDO Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Rest of Asia-Pacific MDO Films Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: MDO Films Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 208: Latin American MDO Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 209: MDO Films Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American MDO Films Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

MDO Films Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 212: MDO Films Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Latin American Demand for MDO Films in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: MDO Films Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Latin American Demand for MDO Films in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: MDO Films Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Latin American MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 220: MDO Films Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 221: Argentinean MDO Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: MDO Films Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by

Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Argentinean MDO Films Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 224: MDO Films Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 225: Argentinean MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Argentinean MDO Films Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 227: MDO Films Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 228: Argentinean MDO Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 229: MDO Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian MDO Films Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian MDO Films Market Share Shift by Material

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: MDO Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 233: Brazilian MDO Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 234: Brazilian MDO Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: MDO Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 236: Brazilian MDO Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 237: Brazilian MDO Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 238: Mexican MDO Films Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 239: MDO Films Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 240: Mexican MDO Films Market Share Distribution by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: MDO Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 242: Mexican MDO Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 243: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: MDO Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 245: Mexican MDO Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 246: MDO Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 247: MDO Films Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 248: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Latin America MDO Films Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Latin America MDO Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 252: MDO Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Rest of Latin America MDO Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: MDO Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 255: MDO Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 256: The Middle East MDO Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 257: MDO Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 258: The Middle East MDO Films Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900645/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001