Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world market for Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from textile industry for making apparel and rising demand from home furnishing segment. On the flipside, stringent legal and political regulations on manufactures working in polyester staple fiber market and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints, which are expected to hinder the growth of market.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Increasing Demand from the Textile Segment
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market
Competitive Landscape
The polyester staple fiber (PSF) market is fragmented with top players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Some of the key companies in the market include Toray Industries, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Reliance Industries Limited, Bombay Dyeing, and W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Textile Industry
4.1.2 Rising Demand from Home Furnishing Segment
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Legal and Political Regulations on Manufactures Working in Polyester Staple Fiber Market
4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Solid
5.1.2 Hollow
5.2 Origin
5.2.1 Virgin
5.2.2 Blended
5.2.3 Recycled
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Textile
5.3.2 Home Furnishing
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Filtration
5.3.5 Construction
5.3.6 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
6.4.2 Bombay Dyeing
6.4.3 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn. Bhd.
6.4.4 Far Eastern Group
6.4.5 Huvis
6.4.6 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
6.4.7 Komal Fibres
6.4.8 Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd.
6.4.9 Reliance Industries Limited
6.4.10 Rudra Fibre
6.4.11 Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd.
6.4.12 Tongkun Group Co. Ltd.
6.4.13 Toray Industries, Inc.
6.4.14 W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.15 Xinda Corp.
6.4.16 Zhejiang Boretech Environmental Engineering Co. Ltd.
6.4.17 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co. Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Awareness regarding Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber
7.2 Other Opportunities
