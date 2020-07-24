Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% globally during the forecast period.
Increasing applications for high-performance polymers and growing demand from the medical sector are driving the market growth. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene has a low melting point, UHMWPE is not suitable for certain heavy load applications, and the Impact of COVID-19 which in turn is expected to hinder the market growth.
The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players occupying a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Braskem, Mitsui Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Celanese Corporation, among others.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from Automobile and Defense Sectors
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the World Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications for High-Performance Polymers
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Medical Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Low Melting Point and Not Suitable for High Load Applications
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Automotive
5.1.2 Aerospace and Defense
5.1.3 Medical
5.1.4 Chemical
5.1.5 Electronics
5.1.6 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation
6.4.2 Braskem
6.4.3 Celanese Corporation
6.4.4 DSM
6.4.5 Rochling Group
6.4.6 KPIC
6.4.7 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
6.4.8 Mitsui Chemicals
6.4.9 Teijin Aramid
6.4.10 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
