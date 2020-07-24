Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Exfiltration Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data exfiltration market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.
Over the years, As businesses started relying on electronic data and computer networks to conduct their daily operation, the growing pool of financial and personal data are now been stored in the clouds which leave individuals and business organizations exposed to potential liabilities under security breaches. For instance, According to the report by Identity Theft Resource Center In 2019, the number of security breaches were reported 1,473 with 17% increased from 1,257 in 2018 with the business sector accounting 44% with 644 cases.
Also, 2019 accounted for some of the breaches from major players in various industries including Zynga, Facebook, Adobe Creative Cloud, Capital One Financial Corporation and have reported as much as a leak of 218 million data records.
Essentially, The function of computer and network security is protecting the sensitive data inaccessible to unauthorized parties yet data theft continues to affect organizations and the nature of the attacks has evolved over the past three years. For instance, according to recently survey conducted by DNS security showcased that 46 % of the respondents had been victims of data exfiltration with 45 % had been subject to DNS tunneling that is often exfiltrating data through DNS port 53.
Instances such as malicious adversaries remain the primary reason for the growing number of thefts evidently explain the increase in breaches with the public disclosure, also accidental thefts are reported to have increased leveraging importance of security training and thereby accompanying the growth of the market.
Additionally, with business operations leveraging the cloud services expose the businesses with new categories of data exfiltration risks including instances where in-secure access of cloud site features by the administrators, employees would allow hackers to requisition virtual machines, deploy malicious code and thereby initiate outbound transmission of sensitive data.
Futhermore, the compliance of regulation acts such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDR), Federal Information Security Management Act among others tends businesses to be more concerned about the theft of intellectual property.
For instance, According to Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2019 by the Government of UK states that a total of 11% of businesses and 6% of charities have a specific cybersecurity insurance policy with SMEs accounting for 31% and large enterprises accounting 35%. Also, 49% of the businesses and 32% of charities either have external cybersecurity provider or prefer outsourcing cybersecurity which evidently fosters the growth of the market and adoption of open platforms such as hackerone.
Key Market Trends
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Hold Major Market Share
Asia-Pacific Estimated to Grow the Fastest Among all Regions
Competitive Landscape
The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of players, like McAfee Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Sytems Inc, and other giants, which play a vital role in upscaling the security of enterprises. Market orientation leads to a highly competitive environment.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Organization Size
5.1.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
5.1.2 Large Enterprise
5.2 Component
5.2.1 Solutions (Encryption, Antivirus, Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Data Loss Prevention and Others)
5.2.2 Services (Penetration Testing Services, Support & Maintenance, Integration Services, Support & Maintenance, Consulting Services)
5.3 End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
5.3.2 IT & Telecom
5.3.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences
5.3.4 Government & Defense
5.3.5 Retail & e-Commerce
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 NortonLifeLock
6.1.2 McAfee LLC
6.1.3 Palo Alto Networks
6.1.4 Google LLC
6.1.5 Fortinet
6.1.6 HP Inc.
6.1.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.8 GTB Technologies
6.1.9 Check Point Software Technologies
6.1.10 Juniper Networks
6.1.11 Hackerone Inc.
6.1.12 Barracuda Networks
6.1.13 Sophos Group plc
6.1.14 Zscaler
6.2 Investment Analysis
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
