Materials of wigs include human hair, chemical fiber, high-temperature protein silk and animal hair, etc. Among them, human hair wigs are the best, and most expensive. The exported wig products from China can be divided into four types: raw material of wigs, human hair wigs, chemical fiber wigs, and other material wigs.
China's wig export accounts for more than 70% of the global supply.
According to the analyst, in 2019, China exported 67.08 thousand tons wig products, valued USD 3.59 billion, with an average price of USD 53.56 per kilogram. Affected by COVID-19, the export volume of wigs has decreased in the first five months of 2020, but the price kept rising, especially raw materials of wigs.
The world's largest consumer market of wigs is North America, which accounts for 62% of the global share. Africa is another main market of wig consumption since African women need lots of wigs. At present, South America is also becoming an important market for wigs.
According to the analyst, the major departures of China's wig export are Henan, Shandong and Zhejiang. Especially Henan Province has the most developed wig industry.
Readers may obtain the following information through this report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Classification and Policy of Chinese Wigs
1.1 Classification of Wigs in China
1.2 Related Policies of Wigs
2 Wig Exports from China, 2017-2020
2.1 Export Volume of Wigs from China, 2017-2020
2.1.1 Total Export Volume of Wigs from China
2.1.2 Export Volume by Type of Wigs from China
2.2 Export Value of Wigs from China, 2017-2020
2.2.1 Total Export Value of Wigs from China
2.2.2 Export Value by Type of Wigs from China
2.3 Export Price of Wigs from China, 2017-2020
2.3.1 Average Export Price of Wigs from China
2.3.2 Export Price by Type of Wigs from China
3 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2017-2020
3.1 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2017
3.2 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2018
3.3 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2019
3.4 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2020
4 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2017-2020
4.1 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2017
4.2 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2018
4.3 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2019
4.4 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2020
Table of Selected Charts
