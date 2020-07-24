Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report of the Wig Export Industry in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Materials of wigs include human hair, chemical fiber, high-temperature protein silk and animal hair, etc. Among them, human hair wigs are the best, and most expensive. The exported wig products from China can be divided into four types: raw material of wigs, human hair wigs, chemical fiber wigs, and other material wigs.



China's wig export accounts for more than 70% of the global supply.



According to the analyst, in 2019, China exported 67.08 thousand tons wig products, valued USD 3.59 billion, with an average price of USD 53.56 per kilogram. Affected by COVID-19, the export volume of wigs has decreased in the first five months of 2020, but the price kept rising, especially raw materials of wigs.



The world's largest consumer market of wigs is North America, which accounts for 62% of the global share. Africa is another main market of wig consumption since African women need lots of wigs. At present, South America is also becoming an important market for wigs.

According to the analyst, the major departures of China's wig export are Henan, Shandong and Zhejiang. Especially Henan Province has the most developed wig industry.



Readers may obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of the Wigs Industry in China

Policies in the Exported Wigs Industry in China

Analysis on Supply of Wigs in China

Analysis of Exported Wigs in China

Analysis of Major Destinations of Exported Wigs in China

Price Trends of Exported Wigs in China

Key Topics Covered



1 Classification and Policy of Chinese Wigs

1.1 Classification of Wigs in China

1.2 Related Policies of Wigs



2 Wig Exports from China, 2017-2020

2.1 Export Volume of Wigs from China, 2017-2020

2.1.1 Total Export Volume of Wigs from China

2.1.2 Export Volume by Type of Wigs from China

2.2 Export Value of Wigs from China, 2017-2020

2.2.1 Total Export Value of Wigs from China

2.2.2 Export Value by Type of Wigs from China

2.3 Export Price of Wigs from China, 2017-2020

2.3.1 Average Export Price of Wigs from China

2.3.2 Export Price by Type of Wigs from China



3 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2017-2020

3.1 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2017

3.2 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2018

3.3 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2019

3.4 Major Destinations of China's Wig Exports, 2020



4 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2017-2020

4.1 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2017

4.2 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2018

4.3 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2019

4.4 Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2020



Table of Selected Charts



Subcategories of Wigs in China

Related Policies of Wigs

Export Volume of Wigs from China, 2017-May 2020

Export Volume of Wigs from China by Type, 2017-May 2020

Export Value of Wigs from China, 2017-May 2020

Export Value of Wigs from China by Type, 2017-May 2020

Export Price of Wigs from China, 2017-May 2020

Export Price of Wigs from China by Type, 2017-May 2020

Major Destinations of Wig Exports from China, 2017

Major Destinations of Wig Exports from China, 2018

Major Destinations of Wig Exports from China, 2019

Major Destinations of Wig Exports from China, Jan.-May 2020

China's Wigs Exported to the USA by Type, Jan.-May 2020

Top Sources of Human Hair Wigs Imports in the USA, Jan.-May 2020

Top Gateways of Human Hair Wigs Imports in the USA, Jan.-May 2020

Wigs (from human hair) Imports Over Time, 2017-May 2020

Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2017

Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2018

Major Departures of Wig Exports from China, 2019

