The global camping equipment market is projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.



Rising participation in outdoor recreational activities, changing lifestyle, and growth in the number of clubs and associations supporting camping with the rise in recreational expenditure are some of the major factors driving the sales of camping equipment, globally.



In addition, innovation and new product developments will encourage consumers to replace old camping equipment with new ones.



The rise in the use of recreational vehicles, changes in weather patterns, and the easy availability of counterfeit products are restraining the growth of global camping.



Key Market Trends



Surge in the Number of Participants Going for Camping



The frequency of camping activity among youth and adults is increasing led by the rising number of clubs and associations supporting campings. The upsurge in the number of participants widely caters to the market studied. Consumers are widely accepting innovative camping equipment manufactured by the leading players of the market.



Vendors are introducing camping equipment that ensures higher safety and comfort level in terms of size, weight, and quality of the material. Moreover, vendors have started developing the type of insulation used in tents, which, in order to protect the consumers from extreme climatic conditions.



Globally, the trend of camping is observed, however, Caucasians are the leading participants, followed by Hispanics and Asians. Thus, creating an extensive demand for the equipment.



Europe Dominates the Market Share



Europe accounted for the largest share of the global campin equipment market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The online retail channels drive the European market, for the leading players, including AMG Group are launching web stores, such as Asolo.co.uk, to sell Asolo products online owing to the increase in online retailing trends in the region, in order to attract more visitors and to make their purchase process simpler. In the European region, Germany and the United Kingdom dominates the market.



Competitive Landscape



The camping equipment market is a highly fragmented market comprising numerous local and international competitors. There is an intense competition between the key vendors, leading to the introduction of numerous innovative camping equipment in the market employing developed technologies. The key players are adopting product innovation, merger and acquisition and expansion as their key strategy to survive in the competitive market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Camping Furniture

5.1.2 Camping Backpacks

5.1.3 Tents

5.1.4 Cooking Systems and Cookware

5.1.5 Camping Gear and Accessories

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online Retail Channel

5.2.2 Offline Retail Channel

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Position Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Johnson Outdoor Inc.

6.4.2 Nemo Equipment Inc.

6.4.3 Newell Brands

6.4.4 Oase Outdoors ApS

6.4.5 AMG Group

6.4.6 Big Agnes Inc.

6.4.7 Exxel Outdoors

6.4.8 mont-bell Co. Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



