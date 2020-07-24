Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Player Tracking Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global player tracking market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.9%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The increasing demand for customized fitness activity for different players is one of the major factors driving the market.



With the rising number of teams in any league increasing the competition, the adoption of the tracking solutions helps in understanding the movements of players or teams and it is further utilized as the benchmark to improve the performance of any player.

For Instance, the National Hockey League 2019-2020, is using a hybrid system with both sensor tracking and optical tracking, which relies on cameras around the rink. The sensors give X-Y-Z coordinates for the players and with the optical system body positioning and limb recognition can be added to the X-Y and X-Y-Z coordinates, in order to arrive at the complete data.



Moreover, the player tracking system provides real-time player tracking solution which enhances fan viewing through television broadcasts, mobile engagement, and in-stadium. This enabled the fans to view real-time player data and compelling new performance insights. This experience enhances fan connectivity which in return helps in generating revenue for the match organizer.



Additionally, new techniques for player tracking are also expected, which could affect the market dynamics. For instance, in April 2019, STATS launched the industry's first artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology, called AutoSTATS. It delivers comprehensive player-tracking data using X/Y coordinates through television broadcast.



However, lack of awareness about the benefits of the technology coupled with the high equipment cost is restraining the market growth.



Wearable Devices Offers Potential Growth

Owing to the increasing demand for monitoring and tracking data of players, the number of wearable devices in the sports market is increasing. Consequently, a significant quantity of data related to the players and the team is generated, which is primarily used to gain insights on player performance and fitness variables, such as heartbeats, speed, and acceleration.By incorporating these wearable technologies, player performance during matches, events, practice, and training sessions can be improved and the team's strategies and performance statistics can be gathered.

Therefore, with the data collected through wearables devices such as shoes, wristbands, etc, it is helping coaches to plan and observe training, thereby locating potential development areas.For instance, in September 2019, OrsaSport partnered with the Xampion, and this would help the coaches at OrsaSport to improve the players' kick techniques for football.

Moreover, wearables help in injury prevention as well. For instance, in January 2019, Impression Healthcare Ltd partnered with Force Impact Technologies Inc to distribute Force's clinically-validated smart mouthguard, FiTGuard, which helps in detecting athlete head impacts in sport.

Additionally, the increasing number of sports leagues such as Indian Premier League or Hockey League is attracting global players and fans to the region. Moreover, Japan is hosting Olympics 2020 and thus, the use of wearable player tracking technology among the team to gain a competitive advantage would provide huge opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

Thus, all the above factors have a positive impact on the market and thus helps in market growth globally.

North America is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

North America is home to numerous sports, such as soccer, rugby, hockey, basketball, and baseball, as well as sports leagues. American football is one of the most popular sports in the United States. This sport attracts millions of people from across the American society, whether its high school football, college sports, or professional football. Additionally, basketball is one of the most popular sports in the United States after football and baseball.

The United States is expected to lead the market in the region, owing to the growing adoption of player tracking solutions and services by the sports industry in the country.

Prominent vendors, such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, ChyronHego Corporation, and STATS Perform, are headquartered in the country, which contributes to the growth of the market. The associations, such as National Football League (NFL), National Basketball League (NBL), and National Hockey League (NHL), are spending heavily on the robust player tracking systems to analyze and track player performance and health. These associations are partnering with vendors in the market studied for player tracking solutions and services, thereby, driving the market's growth. Additionally, it helps associations and team management in tracking fraudulent activities during the game.

For instance, in February 2019, STATS Perform, the vendor in sports data and intelligence, and the Orlando Magic, a basketball team, announced a deal that secures the Magic as the only NBA team with access to AutoSTATS, a new AI technology. The Magic would use tracking data produced by AutoSTATS to analyze collegiate players and enhance evaluation and decisions for the NBA draft.

The player tracking market is competitive in nature and the competition among the players is increasing as many sports organizations are realizing the importance of the player tracking market. Some of the major players are Zebra Technologies, Catapult Sports, STATSports Group Limited and Chyronhego. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition. A few recent market developments are:

September 2019 - STATS LLC partnered with Stade Rennais F.C. (SRFC) to give provide an Edge Analysis, a football match preparation tool. With the deal, Stade Rennais can use Edge's AI-based features to objectively analyze team performance by comparing playing styles of teams and individuals, conducting game-changing set play analysis while instantly linking data with video to vastly accelerate the match preparation process.

August 2019 - JOHAN Sports had a partnership with Royal Ore Hockey and the Belgium hockey club start using the JOHAN Sports GPS system. Since 2012 Royal Ore hockey has been playing in the highest league of hockey in Belgium and partnership with them helps in enhancing the brand visibility of JOHAN Sports.

