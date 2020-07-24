Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Player Tracking Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global player tracking market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.9%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The increasing demand for customized fitness activity for different players is one of the major factors driving the market.
With the rising number of teams in any league increasing the competition, the adoption of the tracking solutions helps in understanding the movements of players or teams and it is further utilized as the benchmark to improve the performance of any player.
For Instance, the National Hockey League 2019-2020, is using a hybrid system with both sensor tracking and optical tracking, which relies on cameras around the rink. The sensors give X-Y-Z coordinates for the players and with the optical system body positioning and limb recognition can be added to the X-Y and X-Y-Z coordinates, in order to arrive at the complete data.
Moreover, the player tracking system provides real-time player tracking solution which enhances fan viewing through television broadcasts, mobile engagement, and in-stadium. This enabled the fans to view real-time player data and compelling new performance insights. This experience enhances fan connectivity which in return helps in generating revenue for the match organizer.
Additionally, new techniques for player tracking are also expected, which could affect the market dynamics. For instance, in April 2019, STATS launched the industry's first artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology, called AutoSTATS. It delivers comprehensive player-tracking data using X/Y coordinates through television broadcast.
However, lack of awareness about the benefits of the technology coupled with the high equipment cost is restraining the market growth.
Market Trends
Wearable Devices Offers Potential Growth
North America is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The player tracking market is competitive in nature and the competition among the players is increasing as many sports organizations are realizing the importance of the player tracking market. Some of the major players are Zebra Technologies, Catapult Sports, STATSports Group Limited and Chyronhego. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition. A few recent market developments are:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Wearable Sports Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limited Budget for Sports in Developing Countries
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By End-user
5.2.1 Individual Sports
5.2.2 Team Sports
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Zebra Technologies
6.1.2 Catapult Group International Ltd.
6.1.3 Stats LLC
6.1.4 ChyronHego Corporation
6.1.5 KINEXON GmbH
6.1.6 Polar Electro Oy
6.1.7 Johan Sports LLC
6.1.8 Xampion (Progda Oy)
6.1.9 PlayGineering Systems Ltd.
6.1.10 Advanced Sports Analytics
6.1.11 Sonda Sports Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
