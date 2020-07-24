Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Accessories Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming accessories market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Increasing adoption of smartphones, rapidly evolving technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling the growth of the market across the globe.
Major gaming console manufacturers like Nintendo and Microsoft have realized the potentiality of AR and are leading the charge. AR can free gamers from their world' and usher them into the real world to play. For instance, Human Pac-Man is a game that allows the users to wear goggles and chase each other in real life, just resembling the characters in Pac-Man. Such developments are aiding the development of gaming accessories to provide enhanced gaming experience to gamers.
The rapid growth of e-sports has up-surged the demand for advanced gaming keyboards and gamepads, and the gaming accessories market is expected to grow over the forecast period with the continuous enhancement in gaming content. China is the largest, highest grossing, and the most profitable video game market in the world, since 2015. In esports, China has been the world leader in terms of tournament winnings, possessing some of the best talents in the world across multiple video games, as well as one of the largest pool of video gamers.
Further, the low supply chain distribution due to coronavirus pandemic could challenge the market growth currently. Nearly 90% of video game consoles imported into the United States in 2019 were manufactured in China. Many gaming companies, especially those that rely on Chinese manufacturers to produce their products, continue to have supply chain disruptions. These include Nintendo Co. Ltd., which is currently struggling to meet the demand for its Switch consoles in the United States. Most of the Switch's components come from some of the factories in Wuhan, China. Also, Facebook Inc. is facing severe shortages of its Oculus virtual reality headsets in the United States.
Key Market Trends
Console Segment to Witness Significant Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The gaming accessories market is highly competitive due to the presence of very few global vendors who hold a high market share. The manufacturers in the worldwide gaming accessories market are primarily focused on improving their portfolio of gaming accessories to stay competitive in the market. Key players are Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.5 Market Restraints
4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Gamepads
5.1.2 Gaming Keyboards
5.1.3 Gaming Mice
5.1.4 Joysticks
5.1.5 Gaming Headsets
5.1.6 Virtual Reality Devices
5.2 Device Type
5.2.1 PC (Desktop and Laptop)
5.2.2 Gaming Consoles
5.2.3 Smartphones
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alienware (Dell)
6.1.2 Logitech International SA
6.1.3 Razer Inc.
6.1.4 Mad Catz Global Limited
6.1.5 Turtle Beach Corporation
6.1.6 Corsair Components, Inc.
6.1.7 Cooler Master Co. Ltd.
6.1.8 Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.9 HyperX
6.1.10 Anker
6.1.11 Reddragon (Eastern Times Technology Co. Ltd.)
6.1.12 Nintendo Co. Ltd.
6.1.13 Sony Corporation
6.1.14 SteelSeries
6.1.15 Nvidia Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
