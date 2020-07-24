Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Gaming Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gaming industry is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The most recent trend is the growing availability and popularity of multi-functional gaming console, which is emerging in the market and helping in growing the market of video games in the region.
Africa is the only region in the world where the youth population is increasing. By 2050 Africa's young people, i.e., those aged between 0 and 24 years old, will increase by nearly 50 percent. Africa will have the most significant number of young people. Africa's youth are critical to the continent's future when it comes to mobile and gaming as a whole.
African studios are making new inroads by launching original locally produced content on Netflix. Several local content productions have been nominated for several global awards, including the Oscars. The Annecy Festival in 2020 will be focusing on animation from Africa. In addition to this, government initiatives in the region are adopting gaming solutions for educational purposes. Developments such as these will provide opportunities for the gaming industry in the area.
During the lockdown, the Entertainment streaming and gaming industries are thriving. The global suspension or cancellation of most sporting events has left punters without live games to bet on, aside from re-runs of filmed matches. The knock-on effect is that sports betting, which accounts for most of the industry's revenue, has crashed to almost nil.
While the traditional gambling industry is facing unparalleled losses, online gambling sites have reported a surge in activity since the national lockdown came into effect on 27 March 2020. While online casinos worldwide have reported a sharp increase in gambling, as lockdown periods are extended, and financial stresses intensify, people may become increasingly hesitant to spend money on non-essential pastimes, such as gambling.
Key Market Trends
Mobile Gaming Segment Expected to Have Major Market Share
Issues Such as Piracy, Laws & Regulations, and Concerns Relating to Fraud During Gaming Transactions will Impact the Growth of the Market
Competitive Landscape
The gaming market is fragmented as the demand for online games, and increasing penetration of mobile applications across the region will help attract new players in this market over the next few years. Recent developments in the market are:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Rising Young Population
4.4.2 Improvement in Technology and Internet Network Access
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Issues Such as Piracy, Laws and Regulations, and Concerns Relating to Fraud During Gaming Transactions
4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Platform
5.1.1 PC
5.1.2 Smartphone
5.1.3 Tablets
5.1.4 Gaming Console
5.1.5 Downloaded/Box PC
5.1.6 Browser PC
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Nigeria
5.2.2 Ethipia
5.2.3 Egypt
5.2.4 Morocco
5.2.5 Kenya
5.2.6 Algeria
5.2.7 Zimbabwe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Gamesole
6.1.2 Kuluya
6.1.3 Chopup
6.1.4 Kucheza
6.1.5 Kagiso Interactive
6.1.6 Nyamakop
6.1.7 Celestial Games
6.1.8 Clockwork Acorn
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhn2ug
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: